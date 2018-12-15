U.N. conference climate alarmists out of touch with energy reality as world’s nations embrace increased use of fossil fuels

Guest essay by Larry Hamlin
The L. A. Times published an article addressing a panel discussion at the latest U.N. climate alarmist confab in Poland touting protests by attendees regarding the need for continued use of fossil fuels.
The Times article noted that the protesters were demanding actions for the conference to embrace the climate alarmist views of the most recent UN IPCC climate report:
“Protesters on Monday disrupted the Trump administration’s only official event at the U.N. climate conference — a panel defending fossil fuels — with laughter and chants of “Keep it in the ground.”
“The panel embracing coal, natural gas and nuclear power highlighted the United States’ near-outlier status as nearly 200 other nations worked to address scientists’ warnings.”
“Other nations wanted the conference to “welcome” the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report warning the dangers of global warming are coming faster than predicted. The four oil- and gas-exporting nations wanted the conference to merely “note” the existence of the report, which strongly suggested drastically cutting fossil-fuel emissions by 2030 to mitigate the worst effects of climate change.”
However the panel presenters from the U.S. delegation wanted to address the importance of the continued need for future global fossil fuel use:
“The U.S. political delegation had come to the conference to promote what the Trump administration calls its “balanced approach” to energy security and accessibility, environmental protection and economic development, Griffith said. The U.S. planned to continue to supply energy to the rest of the world with coal, natural gas and nuclear power, he said. He cautioned several times against “alarmism” over climate change.”
“All too often at meetings like these, alarmism displaces pragmatic solutions to address energy and environmental concerns,” he said.”
Most of the conference attendees believe that the U.S. is out of touch with what they claim as the global “transformation” to alarmist driven climate and energy policy.
“The administration is out of step with the transformation happening across the country and the world,” said Lou Leonard, the World Wildlife Fund’s senior vice president for climate change and energy.”
However real world global energy use data (Mtoe units) clearly shows it is the U.N. conference climate alarmist attendees that are out of touch with energy and climate reality as demonstrated by the latest energy use data contained in the World Energy Outlook report of 2018 from the International Energy Agency as presented in an article by the Global Warming Policy Forum.
The GWPF articles notes that:
“It is perfectly true that the proportional increase in modern renewables, the “Other” category represented by the thin red line at the top of the chart is a significant multiple of the starting base, but even this increase is disappointing given the subsidies involved, and in any case it is almost completely swamped by the increase in overall energy consumption, and that of fossil fuels in particular. Renewables in total, modern renewables plus biofuels and waste and hydro, amounted to about 13% of Total Primary Energy in 1971, and in 2016 are almost unchanged at somewhat under 14%. Thirty years of deployment, almost half of that time under increasingly strong post-Kyoto policies, has seen the proportion of renewable energy in the world’s primary energy input creep up by about one percentage point.”
“It should therefore come as no surprise to anybody that emissions not only continue to rise, but have recently started to increase at the highest rate for several years, a point that is revealed in the latest release of the Global Carbon Budget, 2018 and can be conveniently illustrated in the chart derived from this paper’s data and published in the coverage of the Financial Times.
The World Energy Outlook 2018 report on energy use data complements the Global Carbon Project 2018 emissions data which shows that both cumulative and incremental global CO2 emissions estimates are driven by significantly increased use of fossil fuels despite decades of global government driven mandates with hundreds of billions in subsidizes pushing high cost unreliable renewables.
The L. A. Times continues to push scientifically unsupported politically contrived climate alarmist propaganda views of global energy and climate that are clearly out of touch with real world reality.
12 thoughts on “U.N. conference climate alarmists out of touch with energy reality as world’s nations embrace increased use of fossil fuels”
There is a bit of humour going on at COP24 at the moment the “welcome” vs “noted” debate is back again for round 2. The new draft text is “welcomes the timely completion” so they get the word welcome in without countries have to make a judgement on the science. I suspect the compromise will fail because the “welcome” group really want science authority and it is designed specifically to avoid that.
They haven’t even got to the contentious stuff with article 6 and finance.
“The L. A. Times continues to push scientifically unsupported politically contrived climate alarmist propaganda views of global energy and climate that are clearly out of touch with real world reality.”
could have saved a lot of typing with just one word….lying
The Climate Numptys’ battle cry now is: “Keep. It. In-the-ground! Keep it In-the-ground!”
To which the response should be: “We. Need. Fos-sil fuels! We need fos-sil fuels!” Or alternatively: “You. Are. Id-iots! You-are-id-iots!” Or perhaps “Plants. Love. See-oh-two! Plants love See-oh-two!” The possibilities are endless.
Its so easy to be in the “gnashing our teeth, worrying our beads” camp, environmentally. Just hop on a plane, attend the Big Conference, beat one’s breast loudly while the cameras are rolling, and then circuit the country after giving Sky is Falling lectures. Dough to be made, disingenuousness be dâhmned.
One thing you gotta give The Trump Administration: it isn’t mincing words about reality. The reality is that the people of the world are clamoring to use more coal, petroleum and natural gas as fuel to empower civilization itself, every year. That is reality, without flinching from the trend. The world’s peoples energy-use demands are growing in the same way that a teenager grows: no matter how much you might want to keep our little kids little, they grow and grow… and eat more and more.
Reality is that fossil fuel demand is going to increase.
For as long as it holds its position of energy-intensity, low-cost and low technology overhead.
Wishing otherwise, will require a simultaneous revolution in energy production and storage/delivery the scale of which is comparable to that of the whole petrochemical industry itself. Huge. 30% or more of global economic activity.
My feeling is that a world full of countries that have no higher policing authority will say anything to keep doing whatever they feel like doing, for as long as possible. Which runs in the face of the ecological-sky-is-falling narrative.
Or as Latitude said (paraphrased heavily): they’re lying. We aren’t. reality
Just saying,
GoatGuy
“gnashing our teeth, worrying our beads”
Oh dear. Sorry for the OT, but can’t resist the old story about the priest who thundered about the pains of hell, where there would be
“Tears and Gnashing of Teeth! Tears and Gnashing of Teeth!!”
Whereat an old man in the congregation shouted:
“Father! I have no teeth!”
“Teeth!” roared the priest in reply, “Teeth will be provided at the entrance!”
There is no escape, and it’s worse than we thought.
I buy whole fuels only, 100% organic.
+10 :<)
The simple fact is that there is no cost effective solution to replace fossil fuels.
Energy is a vital component of modern life. It is a large component of everything we do. Anything that raises the cost of energy means we need to sacrifice something else to pay the increased costs.
What are we going to give up to pay for the transition? It is no good arguing renewables will pay for themselves. What as a society are we prepared to give up to pay the cost of replacing fossil fuels.
So far no one has answered this. Rather we have vague promises that it will be painless. France is showing those promises to be hollow.
From the last chart it looks like the in-development & undeveloped CIA (i.e., China, India and All others), while preaching a good line, are still growing their fossil fuel usage and thus CO2 emissions at an ever increasing rate. And they still expect the rest of us (i.e., the EU and U.S) to give them several hundred billion of dollars a year to help? If you can con others into supporting some wild-ass dream of saving the world that a few avowed socialists and anticapitalists dreamed up why not. The gullibility of the yuppies, never challenged or taught how to think critically, has always amazed me.
The fact that demand for fossil fuels keeps rising and swamping the growth in renewables, especially in developing countries that demonize CO2 at UN conferences, implicitly refutes green claims that renewables are cheaper, or will soon be so, or only a little more expensive. Why can’t they see it? It’s so obvious.
If these climate activists want the world to run on renewable energy, then they should stop being hypocrites and volunteer to have there home electrical supply modified so that then there is no wind or solar power, their home supply is cut off. We could choose a high profile activist in each country to demonstrate the strength of there beliefs.
The ongoing refusal by the cultists to acknowledge the only “ready for prime time” alternative – nuclear- exposes the seedy underbelly of their real cause. While many true believers and acolytes gnash their teeth, the agenda pushers have openly stated this is about wealth transfer and political reform (of the worst possible kind).
-IPCC refuses to acknowledge in any way any other cause for (the perfectly natural) climate change
-So called climate change is natural and always has been
-there is no such thing as a denier – but the skeptics are many and growing in number
-97% has been proven fraudulent
-Consensus is the worst possible way to back any real science
-there is a deliberate and foul ongoing smear campaign against those who speak out against the Green Blob
-Global “Climate change” gurus are stunning hypocrites
-Top IPCC personnel have many times over admitted the cause is world socialism through. The UN
-since the goal of the movement is an unelected unaccountable world government this can only be met with great resistance by all thinking people
The list could go on ad infinitum. Thinking people (skeptics) already see these facts and many others starkly showing against the Warmista unfounded claims. Unfounded referrring to junk science, propaganda, outright lies and distortions and GIGO computer models.