Another Manntastic law footnote: the process is the punishment

Mark Steyn recently wrote:

In a couple of months, Michael E Mann’s defamation suit against me will enter its sixth year in the constipated bowels of DC justice. Given the proceduralist swamp in which the case is now mired, it is not unreasonable to assume that its ultimate disposition will consume most of my remaining time on earth: as I’ve remarked before, in medieval England trial by jury replaced trial by ordeal; in 21st-century America it’s the other way round.

And then today, we have this:

After 2 years considering a rehearing petition in the Michael Mann libel appeal, the panel revised 2 footnotes, meaning that appellants get to file a new en banc rehearing petition. https://t.co/F5WOIERaIg — Andrew M. Grossman (@andrewmgrossman) December 13, 2018

Link to ruling: https://www.dccourts.gov/sites/default/files/2018-12/14-CV-101.pdf

Yes, thanks to a two-year long consideration of an edit, the appellants CEI, National Review, and Rand Simberg get to file new paperwork…and may get an answer before the end of the decade…or not.

In the meantime, there’s this book to entertain you while you wait:

