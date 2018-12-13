Another Manntastic law footnote: the process is the punishment

Mark Steyn recently wrote:
In a couple of months, Michael E Mann’s defamation suit against me will enter its sixth year in the constipated bowels of DC justice. Given the proceduralist swamp in which the case is now mired, it is not unreasonable to assume that its ultimate disposition will consume most of my remaining time on earth: as I’ve remarked before, in medieval England trial by jury replaced trial by ordeal; in 21st-century America it’s the other way round.
And then today, we have this:
After 2 years considering a rehearing petition in the Michael Mann libel appeal, the panel revised 2 footnotes, meaning that appellants get to file a new en banc rehearing petition. https://t.co/F5WOIERaIg
— Andrew M. Grossman (@andrewmgrossman) December 13, 2018
Link to ruling: https://www.dccourts.gov/sites/default/files/2018-12/14-CV-101.pdf
Yes, thanks to a two-year long consideration of an edit, the appellants CEI, National Review, and Rand Simberg get to file new paperwork…and may get an answer before the end of the decade…or not.
Can someone translate this from legalese to English, please?
“Constipated bowels of justice” is pretty clear language. 🙂
Justice delayed is justice denied!
I think Mark Steyn’s post is some 12 months old so we will soon be approaching 7 years in the list of the Washington DC Circuit court.
“the process is the punishment”
It is certainly a crazy process, and rather unfair on Steyn, who chose not to be part of the interlocutory appeal. But neither did Mann. The appeal was mounted, in 2014, by the other defendants. And in 2016 they chose not to accept the result, but to seek a rehearing, which has now been denied. That is four years gone on unsuccessful defense appeals. Mann has no control over that.
What happened to the right of a speedy trial?
I read that an “En banc review is often used for unusually complex cases or cases considered to be of greater importance.” I wouldn’t have thought a shuckster dragging a Steyn through the circuit court system amounted to either unusually complex or important, with all due respect to Mark.