Another Manntastic law footnote: the process is the punishment

/ 55 mins ago December 13, 2018

Mark Steyn recently wrote:

In a couple of months, Michael E Mann’s defamation suit against me will enter its sixth year in the constipated bowels of DC justice. Given the proceduralist swamp in which the case is now mired, it is not unreasonable to assume that its ultimate disposition will consume most of my remaining time on earth: as I’ve remarked before, in medieval England trial by jury replaced trial by ordeal; in 21st-century America it’s the other way round.

And then today, we have this:

Link to ruling: https://www.dccourts.gov/sites/default/files/2018-12/14-CV-101.pdf

Yes, thanks to a two-year long consideration of an edit, the appellants CEI, National Review, and Rand Simberg get to file new paperwork…and may get an answer before the end of the decade…or not.

In the meantime, there’s this book to entertain you while you wait:

7 thoughts on “Another Manntastic law footnote: the process is the punishment

  2. I think Mark Steyn’s post is some 12 months old so we will soon be approaching 7 years in the list of the Washington DC Circuit court.

    Reply

  3. “the process is the punishment”
    It is certainly a crazy process, and rather unfair on Steyn, who chose not to be part of the interlocutory appeal. But neither did Mann. The appeal was mounted, in 2014, by the other defendants. And in 2016 they chose not to accept the result, but to seek a rehearing, which has now been denied. That is four years gone on unsuccessful defense appeals. Mann has no control over that.

    Reply

  5. I read that an “En banc review is often used for unusually complex cases or cases considered to be of greater importance.” I wouldn’t have thought a shuckster dragging a Steyn through the circuit court system amounted to either unusually complex or important, with all due respect to Mark.

    Reply

