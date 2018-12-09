We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on WUWT. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it. This notice is required by recently enacted EU GDPR rules, and since WUWT is a globally read website, we need to keep the bureaucrats off our case!OkPrivacy policy
16 thoughts on “Climate change could wake up Canada’s dormant volcanoes”
And yet the most recent confirmed eruptions of Canadian volcanoes occurred during the LIA Cool Period.
Any time you see the word “could” in anything scientific, just write the whole lot off as worthless junk. Because virtually anything “could” happen. Just try to get a scientist to say something is strictly and absolutely impossible. Go on. Try it. So if a scientist says “could”, he is not telling you anything. Jupiter “could” suddenly start going round the sun in a square orbit. It “could”. It’s so unlikely it certainly won’t happen in the entire universe ever, but it “could” happen. All the alarmism that “could” occur? Worthless verbiage.
Ya like those guys who say we could have another one of these
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Solar_storm_of_1859
so silly
Ron, you’re right…..Mosh needs more coffee
Was the headline yours or that of the CBC?
I looked at the video, and did not see any correlation between the content and the heading.
Tony.
If you would click on the source link I put at the top of the post, you could answer your question for yourself~ctm
Is that right handed or left handed volcanoes?
A local band, who couldn’t care less about climate change but had a hit about virgin sacrifice.
Whoops
As usual, the state-funded Crapulent Broadcorping Castration can always be relied upon to burp up the government’s preferred propaganda-of-the-week. Do you think this is accidental when it appears during a First Ministers’ meeting where Ontario and Alberta are trying to discuss the lack-of-pipelines-crippled oil industry and Justin’s job-murdering carbon tax? ‘The West Coast is doomed to fiery cataclysm in the bowels of the Earth because the Evil Ford Government in Ontario refuses to commit economic seppuku via Justin’s Tax On Everything(tm).’ This reminds me of past CBC panics along the lines of ‘Oh no, climate change is going to lead to a 0.04% increase in the incidence of hermaphroditic hermit crabs in Bedford Basin.’ Really? Well, then, by all means, jack up the price of ABSOLUTELY EVERYTHING by 40%. Can’t have those 0.04% of crabs wandering around sideways wondering what pronoun to use.
Also, let’s give another three quarters of a billion taxpayer dollars to the legacy media so they can keep coming up with this sort of quality journalism.
“…could…would…may…might…devastation…disaster…” All likely very true at some point in the near or distant future. But why is the solution never, “We know this area is likely to get wiped out at some point by natural forces way beyond our control, so if you want to build neighborhoods here understand that you’re doing so at your own risk.”
Are volcanoes responsible for cooling or warming? Both?
Good heavens, they say volcanoes sometimes misbehave? That’s terrible! Everybody must work to calm them down, and in the meantime, please send money.
The term “Climate Change” has now been so distorted by the Greenblob that most people tend to conflate it with CO2 derived warming.
This video has absolutely no connection with that; so why was it mentioned in the Title?
An interesting clip; but this is no more than what is going on in Iceland on a day to day basis. The ground beneath our feet is far more threatening than the atmosphere, of you insist on being worried about the future.
If this was not so perversely serious it would be funny. Notice there is NO verbal link in the video to the hyperbole in the headline. Second all the vulcanologists want is funding to monitor what interests them. The I suppise engineering geologist cares about slope stability as the volcano builds and mives. It is the geoligically challenged he narrator who wants to link somehow gasses emerging from the volcano to glacial retreat. She or who ever wrote the sript is simply a moron who should avoid subjects she patently is unqualified to comment on without supervision. Notice everything is a worry to her. U was syrprised that CO2 nit made by man git a mention! She conflates gas emission and slope stability. Does she not realise these are incobsequential parasitic vents. She has the scientific grasp of a 7 year old suggesting a bit of ice will stop a volcano. This really is what worries me because like the IPCC all the talking is done by unqualified people hyping the situation ( or discredited self awarded Nobel Prize winers and we all know which jokers that refers to). Why are real scientists never standing up to pronounce instead of self appointed journos with an agenda?
It is highly uncertain when any dormant volcano may explode, but it looks highly certain that some dormant AGW brains are already exploding left right and centre. Just keep your distance else you may get sprayed with lot or useless sticky blubber.
We have ice melting around a volcano emitting steam.
Whodathunkthat.