Climate change and wildfires. An Interview with An Imperfect Union

I was interviewed by journalists for a video journalist group, Imperfect Union, who make videos for Facebook Watch. They interview people with opposing views on a wide range of topics. This was their first climate oriented video. They sought a discussion on the possible effects of climate change on California’s wildfires. The journalists were very nice and seemed totally unbiased. I liked that The Imperfect Union tries to create a respectful dialogue between opposing viewpoints, but due to their contract with Facebook, their videos are limited to 6 minutes.
The interviews lasted about 3 hours. Sometimes we were interviewed singly and other times together. They then add a segment where we, with opposing views, are photographed working together for a good cause. So part of our 3 hours was spent at the Peninsula Humane Society that had been supporting their local chapters that were dealing with pets stranded by the Camp Fires. Unfortunately, because the interviews were condensed into 6 minutes of video time many of my arguments didn’t make the final cut. Although I like their intentions to create a respectful dialogue, the time was far too short to be meaningful and the editing subjective. A red team-blue team climate debate, that can similarly and respectfully delve into these issues, but in more detail manner is what the public really needs in order to separate extreme climate catastrophe speculation from more solid scientific investigations .
We were not told who we would be debating until we first met in order to prevent us from doing google searches that might provide “ammunition” during the interview. My opponent was Laura Neish, a member of the SF Bay area’s 350.org, Bill McKibben’s organization that relentlessly pushes the idea of the 97% of the scientists agree. Laura was totally unaware of the scientific literature regards wildfires and many other climate issues. So she continuously pushed 350.org’s advocacy of the mythical talking point that 97% of the scientists and all the scientific organizations agree that human produced CO2 is causing climate change and all observed catastrophes, despite the fact there has never been a survey of scientists regards climate and wildfires.
The Imperfect Union gets 100,000 views or more. So I suggest that it is a good place for people to add comments and improve the discussion with more detailed points that An Imperfect Union’s format could not allow.
The rep from 350.org is stuck on the 97% theme and the precautionary principle, neither of which are actually science.
What survey found that 97% of “all scientists” (however defined) believe that man-made global warming is responsible for CA wildfires?
Whenever I hear the 97% mantra I know that the speaker never read the survey and doesn’t understand it. Same with the argument “We must do A because otherwise B might happen.” There is no point in further listening because they don’t understand the scientific method or how to reason.
The only survey/study I have seen that legitimately asserts 97% consensus is the original Duran survey. This was based on less than 100 climate scientist that were actively publishing (their criteria). It asked if man had a measurable (their word was ‘significant’) affect on global average temp. Hard to use that in a conversation to argue…. anything.
She uses the words “belief/believe” and “don’t have time” which are just plain wrong for a discussion that is supposed to be based on science.
But you gotta love that she starts out by stating she believes in physics and science…then is dim enough to believe that she and Jim are essentially on the same page. I don’t think she heard a word he said.
https://royalsocietypublishing.org/doi/full/10.1098/rstb.2015.0345
This is the Royal Society, folks. Climate change gets one brief nod, stating that it MIGHT SOMEDAY be the cause of greater wildfire activity – but it’s obviously just that, a nod for the sake of form. The rest of the article debunks the myth of greater wildfire activity.
Laura Neish is way in over her head debating Jim Steele. I wish the program would have enlisted someone worthy to engage in a discourse with Jim.
Hopefully I don’t have to tell the good folks here that the 97% myth is based on one survey conducted 11 years ago? From Wikipedia itself, the site that describes WUWT as a site “promoting climate change denial” (which characterization I have repeatedly edited to no avail BTW):
“In 2007, Harris Interactive surveyed 489 randomly selected members of either the American Meteorological Society or the American Geophysical Union for the Statistical Assessment Service (STATS) at George Mason University. The survey found 97% agreed that global temperatures have increased during the past 100 years; 84% say they personally believe human-induced warming is occurring, and 74% agree that “currently available scientific evidence” substantiates its occurrence. Only 5% believe that human activity does not contribute to greenhouse warming; 41% say they thought the effects of global warming would be near catastrophic over the next 50–100 years; 44% say said effects would be moderately dangerous; 13% saw relatively little danger; 56% say global climate change is a mature science; 39% say it is an emerging science.[30][31]”
In other words, although 56% of those surveyed stated that they felt global climate change is “a mature science – which I personally find hilarious given that none of their predictions have come true – 59% of that sample of 489 people felt that there would be no catastrophic results.
And then of course, you have this sample of 31,487 scientists: http://www.petitionproject.org/.
Any reasonable person has to then consider the real drivers behind the imagined consensus: career relevance, grants, publish/perish, social control, fame and celebrity, and all the other very human pitfalls science is and always has been subject to. For governments this was an unexpected windfall that made the dollar signs light up in eyes: tax-grabs and social control through distraction and redirection from their own avarice, power hunger, and ineptitude. Pathetic that this pseudoscience not only persists, but grows like a damn tumor no matter how ludicrous their claims get.
Michael wrote: “the 97% myth is based on one survey ”
Actually there are at least 4 such things.
The report by Idso, Carter, and Singer [2nd edition, Why Scientists Disagree . . .] Cover Photo, only lists 4 reports from which one might get the 97% number.
The writers describe each of the four, and explain why they are wrong/meaningless.
Although the “Petition Project” is interesting, not all the signers are or were active scientists, may not have done research, and if they did, it may have had little to do with climate. It is not a random sample.
Further, in the same way that the canine Kenji is a member of the Union of Concerned Scientists [here, the Petition Project seems to have not filtered the signers very well.
Disclosure: My wife and I did submit our names. We do have science and degrees in our backgrounds, but neither of us are “climate scientists.”
It is a start, even if the alarmist side was poorly represented by someone who didn’t know much about the subject.
The usefulness of six minutes is limited on a broad subject. That’s OK, the value is the rise of people willing to consult instead of holler.
It would not matter much what the topic was, if you were to consult a 350.org representative. They already know the one magic answer to all questions.
As 350.org is a money-taking advocacy organization, perhaps they could pick a scientific organization’s representative who is at least aware of the literature and resource data sets.
It’s all about forest management, try burning it twice!
Out of 3 hours, that was the best that they could ? Maybe next they should let the interviewees be the editors, 3 minutes each ?
Science isn’t consensus, and consensus is not science.
– Michael Crichton
The only policy relevant question regarding climate change and mankind’s impacts on it is, “What is the climate sensitivity to increasing levels of CO2 gas?”. Everything else is just advocacy for rentseeking and/or a quasi-religious, faith-based noble cause to justify an ideology.
Getting caught down in the weeds of starving polar bears, wildfires during fireseason, and hurricanes during hurricane season on the Gulf are all forms chasing ghosts. There is nothing there unless you want to see them. And if you want to see them, you will.
Science has been the tool of the last 500 years that has led humanity out of the darkness of superstition from our imaginations. It first brought Western Civilization and then the world out of witch burnings, voodoo human sacrificial ceremonies, and all that surrounds imaginary superstitions. Climate change alarmism scare stories are just the latest in this long history of human imaginations run wild, and just like the past, prophesized by a small class looking to use it as a means of power and control.
Unfortunately, Joel, superstition is alive and well.
That was no debate. It was a mismatch between an alarmist, and a scientist.
People whose IQ is not good enough to do science or engineering go into politics. The result is a modern society. Should we become royalists?
“In questions of science, the authority of a thousand is not worth the humble reasoning of a single individual.”
― Galileo Galilei would not “believe” in the 97% consensus drivel….IMHO
https://bobtisdale.files.wordpress.com/2018/12/figure-41.png
Referring to any of Bob Tisdale’s charts for instance it’s impossible for a rational person to believe that the relatively imperceptible warming of the past century can have caused anything vaguely climate-related that would not have happened anyway — AGW or no AGW.