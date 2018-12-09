Climate change and wildfires. An Interview with An Imperfect Union

By Jim Steele

I was interviewed by journalists for a video journalist group, Imperfect Union, who make videos for Facebook Watch. They interview people with opposing views on a wide range of topics. This was their first climate oriented video. They sought a discussion on the possible effects of climate change on California’s wildfires. The journalists were very nice and seemed totally unbiased. I liked that The Imperfect Union tries to create a respectful dialogue between opposing viewpoints, but due to their contract with Facebook, their videos are limited to 6 minutes.

The interviews lasted about 3 hours. Sometimes we were interviewed singly and other times together. They then add a segment where we, with opposing views, are photographed working together for a good cause. So part of our 3 hours was spent at the Peninsula Humane Society that had been supporting their local chapters that were dealing with pets stranded by the Camp Fires. Unfortunately, because the interviews were condensed into 6 minutes of video time many of my arguments didn’t make the final cut. Although I like their intentions to create a respectful dialogue, the time was far too short to be meaningful and the editing subjective. A red team-blue team climate debate, that can similarly and respectfully delve into these issues, but in more detail manner is what the public really needs in order to separate extreme climate catastrophe speculation from more solid scientific investigations .

We were not told who we would be debating until we first met in order to prevent us from doing google searches that might provide “ammunition” during the interview. My opponent was Laura Neish, a member of the SF Bay area’s 350.org, Bill McKibben’s organization that relentlessly pushes the idea of the 97% of the scientists agree. Laura was totally unaware of the scientific literature regards wildfires and many other climate issues. So she continuously pushed 350.org’s advocacy of the mythical talking point that 97% of the scientists and all the scientific organizations agree that human produced CO2 is causing climate change and all observed catastrophes, despite the fact there has never been a survey of scientists regards climate and wildfires.

The Imperfect Union gets 100,000 views or more. So I suggest that it is a good place for people to add comments and improve the discussion with more detailed points that An Imperfect Union’s format could not allow.

View the 6 minute video below.

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

