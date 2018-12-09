China is building coal power again

Experts are calling for the government to return to cutting capacity after policy reversal, reports Feng Hao
*Updated Sept. 27
CoalSwarm published a report on September 26 warning that 259 gigawatts of coal power capacity – equivalent to the entire coal power fleet of the United States – is being built in China despite government policies restricting new builds.
This blog reported last month that China was building 46 gigawatts of coal power that had been shelved or suspended, and which was discovered by CoalSwarm through an analysis of satellite imagery.
The new estimate by CoalSwarm takes the 46 gigawatts found by satellite imagery and adds other projects in the pre-construction/construction phase, as well as 57 gigawatts of shelved projects that seem likely to go online in the near future.
Professor Yuan Jiahai of North China Electric Power University told chinadialogue that China loosened its restrictions on new coal-fired power construction in five provinces earlier this year. He is confident that China can keep its total coal power capacity within the 1100-gigawatt ceiling announced in the 13th Five-Year Plan, which runs through to 2020.
However, China’s coal power capacity already stands at 993 gigawatts, leading CoalSwarm to warn that the sector’s resurgence is wildly out of line with the Paris Agreement, which commits countries to limiting the average global temperature rise from climate change by 2 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial period.
Facts on the ground
Satellite imagery reveals that many coal-fired power projects that were halted by the Chinese government have quietly restarted.
Analysis by CoalSwarm estimates that 46.7 gigawatts of new and restarted coal-fired power construction is visible based on satellite imagery supplied by Planet Labs. The coal-fired power plants are either generating power or will soon be operational. If all the plants reach completion they would increase China’s coal-fired power capacity by 4%.
One of the biggest issues facing China’s coal sector since 2016 has been too much generating capacity, not too little. So what changed?
Demand for coal-power rebounds
Recently published economic data for the first half of 2018, along with the latest policy adjustments, indicate that China’s power demand is rebounding.
Li Fulong, head of the department of development and planning at the National Energy Administration, said at a press conference on July 30 that coal consumption in China increased about 3.1% in the first half of 2018 compared with the same period last year. The main driver of that was coal-fired power generation. Figures from the National Bureau of Statistics show a leap of 9.4% in electricity use across the same period.
Meanwhile, the arrival of summer has led to temporary electricity shortages in many regions, with reports of power demand outstripping supply in Shandong, Henan, Hunan, Hubei and Zhejiang provinces. In Shandong the shortfall was estimated at three gigawatts.
This has resulted in a loosening of policy-level restrictions on the coal power sector. In May 2018 the National Energy Administration permitted Shaanxi, Hubei, Jiangxi and Anhui to restart construction of coal-fired power stations. Restrictions were also relaxed to some degree in four other provinces.
“A rebound in industrial demand for electricity seems to have shifted attitudes among policy-makers, who are now more accepting of overcapacity,” said Lauri Myllyvirta, energy analyst with Greenpeace.
Yuan Jiahai, a professor at North China Electric Power University, said that some plants are almost complete but not generating power or making money, while loans taken out still need repaying. This has led companies and local governments, which are under pressure to get projects operational, to lobby for a change in policy.
A coal-fired power station in Henan province (Image: Planet Labs)
A lack of policy focus
The focus of the past two years has been on cutting capacity in the coal sector prompted by concerns about its rapid expansion and contribution to air pollution.
Power-hungry sectors such as construction grew rapidly early in the century, and by 2013 China had experienced 12 years of breakneck growth in consumption of coal and power. This led to overinvestment in coal power throughout the country and ultimately overcapacity and financial risk.
That blind expansion also worsened air pollution, and in some regions caused water shortages. The Chinese government was forced, for both economic and environmental reasons, to rein in the coal-power sector.
In April 2016 the National Development and Reform Commission and the National Energy Administration – the country’s top economic planning and energy regulation authorities respectively – issued a joint document instructing provinces to limit total coal-fired power capacity. Almost half of all China’s provinces were told to postpone the construction of new coal-fired power projects. In 2017 the State Energy Administration again halted work on over 100 plants that were under construction.
11 thoughts on “China is building coal power again”
I’m sure they’ll be paying their dues to the rest of the world for all the carbon (sic) they’re spewing…
/sarc
China is very sensible in building modern high tech coal fired power stations.
The energy demand is there, and is usually met by thousands of low tech boiler systems burning low grade coal under non-ideal conditions. Ten years ago every large hotel, every factory, every rural household, every sizeable farm had its own coal fired boiler.
A modern, clean burning (relatively) high tech power station and an electrical distribution grid is a far preferable system.
Yes, markx, that was what I was thinking. It could be one measure that China adopts to mitigate their air pollution problems. I certainly hope so, but I also read that China’s bureaucratic problems are equal to many proposed solutions.
What I am confident about, is that Western NGOs with their preferred solutions are not only not solutions, but will be politely treated with the utter contempt they deserve. I mean, when I read about a comment from somebody with the job title of “energy analyst with Greenpeace” I know it’s time to click on the next story. It’s like listening to a pork-bellies futures analysis from a wolf all dressed up like your grandmother…
It would appear that the PRC does not accept the claim that wind and solar are cheaper than coal, or at least on the grid.
Solar works great on the dozen or so sunny days.
I doubt you’d get much power in Beijing
It’s not so much China loosening policies…as it’s China has very little control at all over most of these provinces
…and if they decide to do something….like build a coal plant…they do
the sector’s resurgence is wildly out of line with the Paris Agreement,
As I understand it, China is a “developing economy” notwithstanding it having the second largest national GDP on the planet. Being a developing economy, China has no obligations under the Paris Climate treaty. And with wage levels perhaps 20% or 25% those in developed countries, it really does need to continue growing rapidly if its citizens are to have a comfortable standard of living. You’d think that crackerjack Western economists could figure out that China considers the welfare of its people to be of greater importance than controlling CO2 emissions.
AFAICS, you’d be wrong.
The renewable advocates claim that, wind and bio is a lower cost option for electricity production than fossil fuels is blown out of the water by the Chinese pragmatism. If renewable options truly were lower cost, China would be utilising it, as a priority. They don’t rely on renewables because it is an unreliable option and is too unstable to support a high energy economy.
Any news coming out of China needs to be taken with a yuge grain of salt.
The fact that 1.3 billion Chinese are deeply dependent on a mineral energy resource from a country of less than 25 million should deeply worry every Australian. And that dependence is increasing far into this still young century.
Is it any wonder the Chinese need the Aussies’ ally and world’s only naval superpower to commit economic suicide?
And the Chinese are playing the long game… for The Win.