New catalyst produces cheap hydrogen
Professor Anthony O’Mullane said the potential for the chemical storage of renewable energy in the form of hydrogen was being investigated around the world.
“The Australian Government is interested in developing a hydrogen export industry to export our abundant renewable energy,” said Professor O’Mullane from QUT’s Science and Engineering Faculty.
“In principle, hydrogen offers a way to store clean energy at a scale that is required to make the rollout of large-scale solar and wind farms as well as the export of green energy viable.
“However, current methods that use carbon sources to produce hydrogen emit carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas that mitigates the benefits of using renewable energy from the sun and wind.
“Electrochemical water splitting driven by electricity sourced from renewable energy technology has been identified as one of the most sustainable methods of producing high-purity hydrogen.”
Professor O’Mullane said the new composite material he and PhD student Ummul Sultana had developed enabled electrochemical water splitting into hydrogen and oxygen using cheap and readily available elements as catalysts.
“Traditionally, catalysts for splitting water involve expensive precious metals such as iridium oxide, ruthenium oxide and platinum,” he said.
“An additional problem has been stability, especially for the oxygen evolution part of the process.
“What we have found is that we can use two earth-abundant cheaper alternatives – cobalt and nickel oxide with only a fraction of gold nanoparticles – to create a stable bi-functional catalyst to split water and produce hydrogen without emissions.
“From an industry point of view, it makes a lot of sense to use one catalyst material instead of two different catalysts to produce hydrogen from water.”
Professor O’Mullane said the stored hydrogen could then be used in fuel cells.
“Fuel cells are a mature technology, already being rolled out in many makes of vehicle. They use hydrogen and oxygen as fuels to generate electricity – essentially the opposite of water splitting.
“With a lot of cheaply ‘made’ hydrogen we can feed fuel cell-generated electricity back into the grid when required during peak demand or power our transportation system and the only thing emitted is water.”
“Gold Doping in a Layered Co-Ni Hydroxide System via Galvanic Replacement for Overall Electrochemical” was published in Advanced Functional Materials.
6 thoughts on “New catalyst produces cheap hydrogen”
“electrochemical water splitting into hydrogen and oxygen using cheap and readily available elements as catalysts.” ?
Wait, I thought the world was running out of fresh water ?
The hydrogen fuel cycle does not create a net loss of water. Whatever water gets “consumed” to produce hydrogen fuel gets recreated inside the fuel cell.
Sooooo, you wanna drink water from a tail pipe ? lol
No need for wind or solar. You can use among others nuclear, geothermal and coal. Hydrogen is not a good energy carrier either. Hydrocarbons are better. In any case cheaper method for breaking water is needed.
Hydrogen fuel cells are likely going to become a very big part of the future energy economy, and advancements like this will be key elements of developing that economy. Fuel cell vehicles are far more intrinsically efficient than internal combustion engine powered vehicles, and combined with hydrogen produced without burning hydrocarbon fuels, will also go a long way toward eliminating much of today’s air pollutants from both vehicles and powerplants.
FCVs already achieve the same range as gas or diesel powered vehicles, and are refueled just as quickly. The infrastructure to support hydrogen production and distribution is not especially complex or difficult to install. There is tremendous flexibility in means of hydrogen production, including the use of existing electrical power, and the use of steam reformed hydrocarbon fuels, and even (when an efficient catalyst process is available) using extremely abundant ammonia as a vehicle-borne fuel stock.
Hydrogen is actually a far safer vehicle fuel to carry – being lighter than air, a leak in the tank or even a violent impact simply releases the hydrogen upward to the atmosphere, rather than splashing on vehicle occupants and inside the vehicle itself.
1. It uses Cobalt, which is also a key ingredient in LiIon batteries, and is mined in the Congo by people in absolutely horrendous conditions.
2. The type of fuel cells used to make electricity use platinum cataylysts. This does not change that.
3. By definition half of the energy in the process goes to producing oxygen. Oxygen is not useless. I rather enjoy breathing it myself. But, it is not economical to make oxygen this way. Air liquefaction is a lot cheaper. The oxygen is essentially a waste product.
The storage of hydrogen is an energetically intensive and dangerous process. Compressed hydrogen is voluminous and liquid hydrogen is dangerous, and not very dense. Storing hydrogen in the form of hydrocarbons is actually denser, less dangerous, and more economical than as elemental hydrogen.