Indiana utility seeks 12 percent rate hike to shut down coal power.

Under a renewable energy proposal from Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO), Indiana consumers would face a 12 percent electricity rate hike, which will cost the average household more than $100 per year in additional electricity costs. NIPSCO is justifying its renewable power rate hike by asserting renewable power saves consumers money, but there’s absolutely no truth to these claims.
Indiana ranks seventh in the nation in coal production and generates 68 percent of its power from coal. Together, affordable coal and natural gas generate 95 percent of Indiana’s electricity. As a result, Indiana electricity prices are substantially lower than the national average. National electricity prices are 10 percent higher than in Indiana.
Unfortunately, NIPSCO wants to put an end to these low prices. It is proposing to shut down two perfectly functioning coal power plants that provide much of NIPSCO’s low-cost electricity. In their place, NIPSCO wants to build expensive wind and solar power equipment and battery storage for when the wind isn’t blowing or the Sun isn’t shining. NIPSCO claims transitioning from affordable coal power to wind and solar will save consumers money, but at the same time that it makes these unfounded claims, NIPSCO is proposing to hike electricity rates 12 percent to pay for the renewable energy “savings.”
NIPSCO is a government-protected monopoly utility, with Indiana state government guaranteeing NIPSCO a profit of approximately 10 percent for every dollar it spends. Accordingly, NIPSCO has a financial self-interest to engage in costly business practices. Building expensive new power facilities, even when existing facilities are working perfectly well, is one of the most effective ways for NIPSCO to ramp up its spending and guaranteed profits, and it does so at the expense of consumers, many of whom will have no knowledge that their electricity bills are about to rise substantially.
In return for NIPSCO receiving guaranteed profits on its expenditures, the Indiana Utility Regulation Commission (IURC) must approve any NIPSCO major investment proposals. In its filing with the IURC, NIPSCO claims its proposal to shut down its coal power plants will save consumers more than $4 billion.
How does NIPSCO claim out of one side of its mouth that its plan to shut down coal power will save consumers money while also proposing to impose a 12 percent rate hike? NIPSCO says its $4 billion in savings will come a few decades from now. NIPSCO seeks large increases today to pay the upfront costs of expensive wind, solar, and battery storage equipment, promising that the modest annual savings from not having to purchase inexpensive coal to power the coal plants will eventually surpass the cost of the wind, solar, and battery storage equipment.
IURC should closely scrutinize NIPSCO’s cost projections. Utilities seeking to build out new wind, solar, and battery storage facilities to replace existing coal facilities have a history of overestimating the costs of future coal power and underestimating the costs of building renewable power equipment. Also, utilities often do not include in their cost calculations the huge subsidies taxpayers must pay for the new renewable power equipment. For example, NIPSCO proposes replacing most of its coal power generation with solar power. Not coincidentally, federal taxpayers, including Indianans, send a check to the owners of solar power equipment for 30 percent of the costs of solar power equipment. This imposes a huge burden on electricity consumers, but NIPSCO does not factor this into its asserted consumer cost savings.
James Taylor (JTaylor@heartland.org) is senior fellow for energy and environment policy at The Heartland Institute.
27 thoughts on “Indiana utility seeks 12 percent rate hike to shut down coal power.”
Let’s ask the French how that carbon tax is going, eh!
The new “we had to destroy the village to save it” is “we have to charge you more to save you money”
If I understand correctly, NIPSCO is talking about shutting down Michigan City and Wheatfield… by 2028. Total generation is supposed to 1800MW (I don’t know if that’s accurate, seems low).
Just plain lunacy. Ignorant idiots. Rise up ye Indianans!
So raise the annual bill by $100 to make electricity cheaper ? Good lefty economics .
Batteries eh.
There’s no way current battery technology can compete with coal. Batteries can be charged and discharged only a finite number of times.
As an exercise, I once priced out a system to take free electricity, store it in a battery, and resell it at peak rates. Even with free electricity such a system wouldn’t make money because of the cost of regular battery replacement.
“It is proposing to shut down two perfectly functioning coal power plants”
There is a more balanced and informative account here. It is misleading to speak of “perfectly functioning”. I’m sure that they can be kept going, but the 4 Schahfer plants date from 1976, 1979, 1983 and 1986. The two older ones have reached a point where it is just not economic to keep them running, and they were scheduled for retirement in 2023. NIPSCo now proposes to retire the lot in 2023 – clearly the others are not much younger. Whatever is done will cost money and raise rates. NIPSCo thinks their proposal is the most economic. How do we know it isn’t?.
No one disputes that, Nick. If NIPSCO had proposed building a replacement coal or natural gas facility, they wouldn’t look so incompetent. Are wind, solar, and battery truly more cost-effective in the long term compared a new coal or NG facility?
“Are wind, solar, and battery truly more cost-effective”
NIPSCo says yes. How do we know they are wrong?
Wow you must really be in need of attention.
We know they are wrong based on simple mathematics and evidence. Stop being obtuse.
I thought every public utility was expected to include the cost of eventual plant replacement in their current rates so that they would be able to replace aging power plants when the time came. It’s reasonable to think if NIPSCo has done this, the rate hike must be necessary to pay the higher costs of renewables over continued coal power.
SR
Michigan City dates back to the 1950’s but I’m not entirely convinced the age of Michigan City and Wheatfield are viable arguments for shutting them down. However, there are a total of 7 units between the two generating stations and the combined nameplate capacity of the 2 stations is about 2500MW. They’re small units. They may not be economical anymore.
Neither your link nor any articles I have read suggest they are functioning anything other than “perfectly.” NIPSCO shut down two coal plants this year 5 yrs ahead of schedule and the 2023 closures were a big surprise when NIPSCO announced a few years ago they were being considered. NIPSCO just keeps saying stuff like, “The energy sector is changing and will continue to change” and announcing goals for renewables vs. coal. Not presenting much substance at all.
So in Victoria, people don’t question rate hikes presented as cost-savings? You just say, “Well this entity we pay bills to says this will be better economically for us customers, so it’s probably true.”
Look at Australia’s southern states, New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia. All very expensive power after axing coal and using renewable as a replacement.
And don’t forget coal plants in New South Wales prematurely kills over 3000 people every year.
Hi Patrick. Can you please add the links to the obituaries for those people. I’m not asking you for 3,000 links, but you can start at 30. Give us the links to obituaries of 30 people who died from those plants. Thank you
How does something this stupid come out of a human being’s head?
The species ‘Homo Sapiens’ is extinct. ‘Homo Stultus’ is the extant modern hominid species.
I wonder what the response would be if they had to commit to reducing electric rates, once the renewables project was completed, to 12% below current rates until such time that consumers recouped the initial costs, and after that time some % below current prices for the life expectancy of the renewables (since actually saving consumers money is the object of this program).
I know they would object. I just wonder on what grounds they would object. After all. They are the ones claiming it will save consumers money.
The Ontario government in Canada tried a similar track with the shutting down of perfectly good cheap coal power plants and installing windmills all over the southern part of the province. The end result was the power prices soared to 1500% of what the they were before the shutdowns with the increased costs and guaranteed power prices in the contracts for the windmill operators. The next result was that a number of manufacturing plants shutdown and left the country complaining the power prices made their products production too expensive. One of these plants was actually a power windmill manufacturing plant in Peterborough that closed putting 300 people out of work. The latest victim of these increased costs was the GM plant in Oshawa which is closing due to high production costs and lower profits. Another 2600 jobs bite the dust never to return.
Yes, I thought 12% was far too low a margin.
“NIPSCO says its $4 billion in savings will come a few decades from now.”
Really?…. here’s what renewable energy looks like after a few decades:
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Abandoned_Wind_Farm_near_South_Point,_the_southern_most_point_in_the_US._(6474816813).jpg
WordPress didn’t include the .jpg in the link so it doesn’t work.
Either add the .jpg yourself, or try this alternate link
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/7/71/Abandoned_Wind_Farm_near_South_Point%2C_the_southern_most_point_in_the_US._%286474816813%29.jpg
I’ve seen those decaying sentinels. A real eyesore in an otherwise pristine environment.
I live in Northern Indiana but get my electricity from an REMC cooperative. I hope the disease doesn’t spread!
“…savings will come a few decades from now….” And the check is in the mail. Solar panels will undoubtedly need to be all replaced and I don’t know of any wind turbines that last that long so they will probably need wholesale replacement as well. How do these people get away with outright misinformation and lies?