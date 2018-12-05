Cooling Down The Land

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach
As I mentioned in a recent post, the CERES satellite folks have released another year’s worth of data. Since this should have gotten us past the temperature bump related to the 2016-2017 El Nino, I thought I’d take a look at the temperature and the temperature trends. First, the temperature:
Figure 1. Global average surface temperature, CERES satellite data.
Interesting … the trend is quite small, and is not statistically different from zero. Looking at that, I thought I should look to see which parts of the planet have warmed and cooled over that 18-year period. Figure 2 shows that result:
Figure 2. Map showing temperature trends on a 1° latitude by 1° longitude grid, Pacific centered. Areas in green and blue are cooling, and yellow to red are warming.
I love science for the surprises. Here’s the first surprise in this result—on average, the oceans are warming, but the land is cooling. In particular, the entirety of North America has been cooling over the 18 years. Here’s the view from the other side of the planet:
Figure 3. Map showing temperature trends on a 1° latitude by 1° longitude grid, Atlantic centered. Areas in green and blue are cooling, and yellow to red are warming.
And the second surprise is that the southern hemisphere is warming … but the northern hemisphere, with a trend of 0.00°C/decade, is neither warming nor cooling.
Now, we all live on the land. And almost 90% of us live in the Northern Hemisphere. For the last two decades, we’ve been subjected to endless harangues from climate alarmists telling us that the signs of runaway global warming are ALREADY HERE! BE VERY AFRAID!
But for everyone living in North America, in Europe, and in Asia, that’s simply not true. For the last eighteen years, the land has been cooling …
Finally, I’ve never seen a climate model from the turn of the century that predicted that for the first 18 years of the 21st Century the land would be cooling … and despite that, we’re supposed to believe that those same climate models can tell us what the temperatures will be doing in the year 2100 … yeah, that’s totally legit …
And there you have the results of my latest peregrination through the CERES data.
Here on the North Coast of California we’ve had two days of rain, then yesterday a day of sun. After the recent fires we’ve been cleaning up the forest floor, so yesterday we burned a couple of the big piles of limbs and brush that we’ve gathered over the last couple of months. Today … rain again, indoor work.
Best of both rain and sun to everyone,
w.
PS—When you comment, please quote the exact words that you are referring to, so we can all be clear on just who and what you are discussing.
25 thoughts on “Cooling Down The Land”
It would be interesting to have temperature soundings that go down x number of feet into various types of ground at strategic points throughout the continents.
If cloud cover is decreasing over land at night, maybe the continents are experiencing radiational cooling.
Here is a very good report from the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) regarding Greenland snow accumulation. This is the second year in a row of increased mass in Greenland. There is also a great chart showing that glacier retreat has practically halted. This year glaciers are growing in Greenland.
So much for the narrative.
http://polarportal.dk/fileadmin/user_upload/polarportal-saesonrapport-2018-EN.pdf
you missed the fine print
” As this data is
unavailable, it is not possible to say whether
the high SMB of this season also means that
the total mass loss for the 2017-2018 season
is low, as was the case in the 2016-2017
season.
SMB is not the total mass.
As for the narrative, we dont expect monotonic declines. Narrative is told in decades not in years
Narrative, as used by activists, is a rhetorical device. link
The alarmist narrative (CO2 causes everything evil) takes any useful tidbit and blasts it out full force. There shouldn’t be a scientific narrative. Science should not engage in rhetoric.
Everyone, except the rabid, agrees that, when we’re talking climate, we’re working with an extended period. I’m not sure we should use the term ‘narrative’ in that context because the term has picked up a bad connotation and has become tainted in the minds of many.
My innate sense has been that it’s actually been slightly cooler on average here in N. CA. for the past few years. Nice to see that I might have sensed correctly!
so this is air temperature and the data is nudged slightly upward by the 2016 El Nino.
the oceans exhibit a warmer surface during an El Nino so they impact the air above and over the oceans. We again have an El Nino but a weaker one and next year this will subside.
Will the air over the oceans cool then. The results are clearly disappointing to the CAGW’s but what a great story for the shagged over poor that have had their wealth transfer’s redirected to the ruling class or the social welfare class.
Darn good thing all this is all settled science, otherwise it might be hard to explain.
Scientists had just gotten around to accepting a cooling Antarctic and spun the blame CO2 in the stratosphere a few years ago. Then earlier this year, some scientists concluded that Antarctic cooling was predominately due to tropospheric water vapor (which inspired Mosh to say, “duh”).
But according to CERES, the Antarctic has not only warmed over the past 18 yrs instead of cooled, but it has warmed faster than land, water, and the Arctic.
You need to be careful when you say either the Arctic or Antarctic has warmed. Perhaps warmer, but still frightfully cold. The activists recently claimed the Arctic was super hot, but examination showed that it was actually over 30 C below freezing.
18 years of nothing as far as climate change? Don’t worry, it will still be spun as an imminent disaster.
So Australia, Argentina, the far Arctic, and Antarctica are somewhat warmer? Even so. it’s not much.
Yes 18 years is nothing, but back in the 1990’s there were predictions of northern winters without snow that should be occurring now, that were totally incorrect predictions. If anything, the opposite is true snow levels in many major cities show an upward trend. Same with those totally wrong Arctic sea ice predictions. I don’t see how any prediction for 50 and 100 years out can even be remotely within 2 standard deviations when weather forecasts beyond 12 days out showing very little accuracy with what actually happens. Sure most of the people making these predictions will be dead in 30 years. LOL.
If you subtract the “warmer” winter polar areas (caused by elevated water vapor not CO2) from any estimate of the earths surface temperature the planet has cooled since the 1990’s and will likely cool at least another 1 degrees C further from today in the next 20-30 years. Most of the temperature increase reported from the early 1900’s to the late 1990’s was the result of data manipulation of historical climate data by those very people who are making these outlandish doomsday predictions.” The trends show the ACE index is down, tornadoes are down and hurricanes are down. Even day time high temperatures above 90 degrees is down in urban areas. The only area which shows an upward trend is the nighttime lows and that is caused by the increase in land use development and infrastructure in urban and suburban areas (UHI effect) and has nothing to do with CO2. By the end of Solar Cycle 25 the cooler climate trends will not be disputable anymore. We think the Sun’s energy is nearly constant, but its not and its decreasing slightly from cycle to cycle. The solar scientists are another group who have made predictions of high trend solar cycles that have not panned out. Plus the earth is overdue to have several major volcano eruption in the upcoming decades and the Atlantic Multi-Decadal Oscillation will soon be entering its cool phase. The combination of all these factors will cool the planet significantly in the coming decades. These warming predictions will be shown to be totally bad science. This will likely result in more climate data manipulation and more propaganda by the climate and energy control Nazi. Its going to be one great ride to see how they come up with excuses. I hope I live long enough to see it unfold.
which specific surface temperature dataset are you using.
not seeing one in their catalog
Steve, I’ve converted their surface upwelling longwave dataset to temperature using the S-B equation. I’ve checked it against a variety of other datasets (Reynolds OI SST, TAO Buoys, HadCRUT) and found excellent agreement.
w.
Ah so it’s a skin/surface related temperature
Willis Eschenbach
December 5, 2018 at 6:32 pm :
Many thanks for this most interesting interpretation.
I must say I can’t get too upset over 0.7C increase per century!
well be thankful you don’t live in Australia — most of it appears to have
a trend of between 10 and 20 degrees increase per century. Such an increase
would render most of Western Australia uninhabitable.
Looks like equatorial zone had no warming and the Arctic and Antarctica had some of the highest warming.
I wonder if in general any future warming will affect the warmest zones (equator) least and the coolest zones (polar) the most.
According to the official story the coldest areas will warm the fastest, but it could also be argued that the cold air is moving to the midlatitudes.
On the question of why the SH is warmer, may I suggest a mini bipolar seesaw.
They seem to be saying that the NH is warmer than the SH.
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/258778329_Why_is_the_Northern_Hemisphere_warmer_than_the_Southern_Hemisphere
If warming occurs more in colder areas then this could explain why there is a larger warming trend in the SH.
Willis,
I’m sorry that I haven’t been following the CERES series as closely as I should. I’m not sure how CERES actually gets surface temperature data. So I looked, here for example, but could only find fluxes. Does CERES use a GCM or similar to deduce temperatures?
I see Mosh asked the same question. CERES is of course not measuring upwelling IR directly at the surface. EBAF means an energy balance model is used. The IR that appears to CERES to come from the surface has the GHG component removed and replaced by emission from a higher level, so that would take out some of the trend.
And the climate will continue to respond according to the sun, orbit, spin angle, etc. and the joules of energy that the sun throws at it will continue to be thrown back to space at the exactly balanced rate it always is. That energy may slosh about a bit before leaving but the universe (and its current 2 degree kelvin ground) demands balance and has nothing left over for any global heating.
Once the tall foreheads realize that 100% of the atmosphere and all its various energy paths must be involved in the greenhouse warming theory and not just their pet little radiators, their models might get somewhere. After all the “natural” atmosphere still makes up 99.988 % of our current atmosphere and must have some effect. Of course them and their herders don’t like straight lines on the graphs though.
Of course the atmosphere has an effect. It is heated, 24 hours per day on one side, while it radiates at all times on both sides. Heating from the sun is faster than cooling from radiation, so it takes longer to cool than to heat. And atmosphere can only cool by radiation from radiative molecules, and by conduction with other particles, including the surface Got fog?
It is ludicrous for anyone to assume they can subtract the sun and clouds and their daily effect, from the effect of CO2 molecules in our atmosphere, and predict what will happen in another century. Even more important – 95% of all CO2 is naturally emitted and absorbed each year. That means, if you will, that the 5% that is human caused is supposedly responsible for ‘global warming’. Really? 5% of 400 ppm is 20ppm. Ok, that 20 ppm is responsible for ALL OF THOSE THINGS BLAMED ON CO2@?????@@ Really? No WONDER I’m an AGW skeptic!!
For the past decade I’ve maintained a monthly update of the rolling 12 month average min and max at the 32 oldest weather stations in Western Australia.
Their mean temperature from Jan 2012 to Dec 2015 was 20.2C. From Jan 2016 to Dec 2017, their mean temp was 19.7C, a 0.5C cooling.
The Agriculture Department maintains a network of stations, concentred more in the south of Western Australia, and a comparison of unbroken readings in all months of 2015 compared to Dec 2017 to Nov 2018 at 117 stations shows a mean temp cooling of 0.36C.
The BoM has 25 WA stations in its official ACORN network and they show that from 2012-2015 to 2016-2017, absolute mean temps cooled by 0.1C.
So if southern hemisphere temps have been warming since 2000, the trend has reversed over the past couple of years in the 2.65 million square kilometres of Western Australia.
Just for reference, Skeptical Science’s Global Temp Calculator shows the following trends from March 2000~February 2018:
UAH6.0: 0.13C/decade
RSS4.0: .19C/decade
GISTEMP: 0.21C/decade
HADCRUT4: 0.16C/decade
From Jan 1979~Nov 2018 (or latest available data):
UAH6.0: 0.13C/decade (same as Dr. Spencer’s UAH6.0 stated trend)
RSS4.0: .20C/decade
GISTEMP: 0.17C/decade
HADCRUT4: 0.17C/decade
UAH6.0 is currently the only remaining accurate global temp dataset given the huge and highly questionable “adjustments” (always to increase warming trends) made to the raw temp data of the other global temp datasets.
The CERES trend (0.07C/decade) is almost half that of UAH6.0 (0.13C/decade). What do you think is the reason for the different trends between UAH6.0 and CERES?
BTW, the warming spike from the 2015/16 Super El Nino has not yet been negated because the following La Nina (2016/18) was a weak one. We’re currently in another moderate El Nino cycle which should run through the middle of 2019, so we’ll get another small El Nino spike over the next 8~9 months or so.
The next La Nina (2020/21) will likely be strong as the last strong one was 2010/11, and strong ones usually occur every 10 years or so (2010/11, 2007/08, 98/00, 88/89, 75/76). Accordingly, the 2015/16 Super El Nino will likely not be negated until after the 2020/21 strong La Nina cycle.