Long Term Temperature Records Contradict GISS Temperature Record

By Mark Fife,
I have been convinced for a long time there is something wrong with the theory of global warming. My initial response was based upon two factors. The first being in my youth I was a voracious reader. I was fascinated with history, archeology, and science. My interests varied wildly through the years. At times I was interested in the ancient peoples of South America. At other times I was interested in the Viking explorations. Obviously, the greatest wealth of actual historical material comes from Europe. Cutting to the point here, it seems obvious to me we are fortunate to be living in times where the climate is exceptionally good relative to what our ancestors endured in the past as well as what we have seen in the more recent past. I am old enough to remember the 60’s and I surely do remember the 70’s.
The other factor is the idea that CO2 going from 0.028% to 0.04% of the atmosphere would wreak doom and destruction upon the Earth just sounds ludicrous. What affect would that have on the emissivity or the heat capacity of a given volume of a gas mixture? I would think less than the measurement error and bias involved in trying to measure the difference.
Because of this, and because I am a real nerd when it comes to such things, I have been studying the issue as much as I can. What I found is the record of actual measurements is so poor, the majority are next to worthless. There are very few high-quality records which span the time frame necessary to put the current climate in its proper perspective. The rest are too short, too incomplete.
I have experimented with stringing different sets of data together, but that always creates uncertainty in the results. Unless two stations are reporting simultaneously for a good length of time you simply do not know how the two records relate. If you don’t have enough history from a single station you have no idea if it is warming from a relative cold period to a relatively normal. How do you even define what a normal range is?
I have long wondered how climatologists put all the fragments of data together to create such incontrovertible charts of impending doom to within 0.1° C going back to 1880. Especially when so few records go back that far. To be sure, I have confronted numerous climatologists and people claiming to be part of the group of people working on the data and models. I get nothing but generalities to my specific questions. Do you do area weighted averages? Have you applied spatial statistics? Did you see the study on starfish? That and silence. They just stop responding.
Though few in number, there are good quality, long term temperature records. What do they have to tell us about Global Warming or Climate Change and the role of CO2?
To begin putting this all together, I will look at the Central English Temperature records. According to HadCet, the data has been adjusted to account for urban heat island affects. I assume it has also been maintained to account for differing measurement devices. In any event, I am assuming it is as correct as they can make it.
The annual averages in the CET record show what has overall been a steady increase with shorter duration fluctuations since the lowest point of what is termed the Little Ice Age, which also corresponds to the Maunder Minimum. The Maunder Minimum is thought to have ended in 1715. The Little Ice Age is considered to have ended in 1850. This average warming has been 0.27° C per century.
When looking at the warmest month of each year the overall pattern remains the same as the annual average, except warming has only been 0.16° C per century.
Now looking at the coldest month of each year the over all pattern is again the same as the annual average, except warming has been 0.38° C per century.
It would see to me milder, shorter winters would be a good thing. Especially compared to conditions around 1700.
I was fortunate to find two long term records from the Icelandic Met office. I also had the longest record from Greenland from a previous look at the GHCN network data. Let’s see how those records compare to the CET record. The graph below shows the absolute annual temperatures.
The following graph shows all four stations as temperature anomalies from their 1897 to 2007 stations average, which is the time frame where all four stations were reporting.
All four stations agree quite well in terms of the overall pattern. There is some variation in how much cooling or warming was experience, which I would expect.
This graph shows the average of the four stations with the maximum and minimum annual average temperatures recorded amongst the four stations per year. It also shows a rolling five-year average. 95% of the annual averages fall within ± 1.0° C of the overall average.
As an aside, I will show the correlation of these temperature records to the record of CO2. The correlation coefficient of the overall average is .52 and that of Greenland is -.18.
I will now present the same type of data for the five longest records from the USHCN. The methodology of transcribing the data from absolute to relative anomalies is the same. Each station is shown relative to its 1874 to 2014 average.
As in the prior graph, these stations all follow the overall average within ± 1.0° C 90% of the time.
Now I will look at how well the average of the CET, Iceland, and Greenland records and the average of five long term records from the US match.
As shown in the graph above the two patterns are very similar, but there are significant differences. There are times when the amount of cooling and warming between the two is obviously different. Again, I would think that is the expected result. What was not expected, at least by me, is the timing of changes is out of phase. It appears the 30’s warming arrived and ended earlier in the US than in the other three locations. It also appears the 70’s cooling period ended earlier in the US. The following graph showing rolling five-year averages of the two averages demonstrates this apparent difference. It is a shame there are no records from the US prior to 1871.
As before, this is the correlation of the US long term station average to CO2. The correlation coefficient in this case is a definitive 0.14.
The question at this point is does it make sense to combine these long-term US station records with those of Iceland, Greenland, and the CET. The answer is yes and no. The combined average will create a reasonable approximation of the temperature record where the years being recorded are the same, but you will lose the data before 1871. The US record just doesn’t go back as far. When looking at records within a region the variation between stations stays within ± 1.0° C 90° of the time for over 120 years. However, when you combine two regions that boundary now becomes ± 3.5° C.
Based upon this limited look at just two regions it does make sense to combine records within a region where the records are similar as is the case here. Had one of these records been as dissimilar as the two overall regional averages it would not. The more dissimilar such records or averages of records are the less sense it makes to combine them into an average.
I am now going to take a brief look at the results from a previous study of records from Australia, which was covered in a previous article. Australia holds the only long-term records I have seen from the GHCN or any record set contained in the Berkeley Earth source data page in the Southern Hemisphere. I am only going to show those results from rural or small urban areas where the urban heat island affect is not evident.
At this point it should be obvious combining these records with those of the US and those from Iceland, Greenland, and the CET would not yield any useful information. The pattern of change is clearly and obviously different.
The correlation of this record from Australia to CO2 is as follows. The correlation coefficient is 0.14, which would indicate there is no correlation.
let’s see how these records compare to the GISS temperature record. All records are shown as temperature anomalies from their post 1960 average.
There are obviously substantial differences between the GISS temperature record and the long-term records I have presented. Lacking a detailed explanation of how GISS combined the many disparate and discontinuous records I can only speculate as to why those differences exist.
Now I am going to look at how well the GISS temperature record correlates to CO2. This is perhaps the most telling piece of evidence which shows just how different that record is from the long-term records both individually and as regional averages. The GISS record has a correlation coefficient of .92, which indicates a near perfect correlation. I would imagine many would find that near perfection to be suspect in and of itself as it would indicate there are no other major impactors of temperature. Which seems unlikely to say the least. This is in comparison to the individual records which range from .54 to -.18, which would seem a more reasonable outcome.
Conclusions:
We have looked at quality, long term records from three different regions. Two of these are on opposite sides of the North Atlantic, one is in the South Pacific. The two regions bordered by the North Atlantic are similar, but not identical. The record from Australia is only similar in that temperature has varied over time and has warmed in the recent past.
In all three regions there is no evidence of any strong correlation to CO2. There is ample evidence to support a conjecture of little to no influence.
There is ample evidence, widely shown in other studies, of localized influence due to development and population growth. The CET record has a correlation of temperature to CO2 of 0.54, which is the highest correlation of any individual record in this study. This area is also the most highly developed. While this does not constitute proof, it does tend to support the supposition the weak CO2 signal is enhance by a coincidence between rising CO2 and rising development and population.
The efficacy of combining US records with those records from Greenland, Iceland, and the UK may be subject to opinion. However, there is little doubt combining records from Australia would create an extremely misleading record. Like averaging a sine curve and a cosine curve.
It appears the GISS data set does a poor job of estimating the history of temperature in all three regions. It shows a near perfect correlation to CO2 levels which is simply not reflected in any of the individual or regional records. There are probably numerous reasons for this. I would conjecture the reasons would include the influence of short-term temperature record bias, development and population growth bias, and data estimation bias. However, a major source of error could be attributed to the simple mistake of averaging regions where the records simply too dissimilar for an average to yield useful information.
The final question, which I hinted at early on in this article, is how well these records reflect what we know of the history of people in these various regions. The regional records which I have put together appear accurate, based upon history. The cold period corresponding to the Maunder Minimum has been well documented in both Europe and in North America. The warm period of the 1930’s extending into the 1940’s is also well documented, not only in Europe and North America but also in other parts of the world at the end of the 2nd World War. The 1970s cooling which affected America and Europe has also been well document. In Australia there are accounts of severe heat waves in the 1800’s, such as the 1896 heat wave. According to records and personal accounts Australia experienced a severe drought at the end of the 1800s into the beginning of the 1900s and another drought at the end of WWII in the 1940s. By all accounts, working conditions in the late 1800s in Australia were particularly brutal because of hot conditions for factory workers.
Based upon a purely historical perspective the GISS temperature simply does not reflect the very real, well documented history of changes in climate in all three regions. The long term regional based averages I have presented do a much better job of describing what is known to history.
The .92 correlation in GISS between CO2 and temperature could b due to unconsious bias, as the correction process in not blind, and the expectations of the compilers at Goddard might very well enter into this anomaly.
As they “know” what the results should be, and as the adjustments and infills meet their expectations, of course they are “right”.
No mention of the changes made to the record. Here’s a graphic of the changes made since 1997:
https://i.postimg.cc/WbKybkpj/LOTI-Change-1997-2018.gif
The trend over the last 20 years has as an artifact of adjustments increased 0.25°C per century.
I would be interested in knowing how “global” the warming is if the 15 or so stations above 70N are removed from the GISS calculation. There are no stations above 80N, with two exceptions all are coastal or are on islands. The temperature of island and coastal stations can be greatly influenced by wind direction. For example, we have seen persistent wind pushing ice northward away from Svalbard in recent years meaning the island is surrounded by open water which moderates the temperatures there. Ice in the arctic region, unlike Antarctic ice above 70S, floats and is subject to drifting and ablation due to storms.
My gut says that if those stations are removed, or even better, removed only from September through June, much of “global warming” goes away. I believe these few stations are greatly influencing the global average. Also, I notice that GISS does not include a single inland ground station for Greenland, they are all six stations coastal, even though there is a station at Summit Camp, it is not included.
crosspatch, you would find interesting a paper that analyzed stations around the Arctic circle. Arctic temperature trends from the early nineteenth century to the present W. A. van Wijngaarden, Theoretical & Applied Climatology (2015) http://wvanwijngaarden.info.yorku.ca/files/2015/11/Arctic-Europe-Paper-2015.pdf
Temperatures were examined at 118 stations located in the Arctic and compared to observations at 50 European stations whose records averaged 200 years and in a few cases extend to the early 1700s.
Some findings:
The Arctic has warmed at the same rate as Europe over the past two centuries. . . The warming has not occurred at a steady rate. . .During the 1900s, all four (Arctic) regions experienced increasing temperatures until about 1940. Temperatures then decreased by about 1 °C over the next 50 years until rising in the 1990s.
For the period 1820–2014, the trends for the January, July and annual temperatures are 1.0, 0.0 and 0.7 °C per century, respectively. . . Much of the warming trends found during 1820 to 2014 occurred in the late 1990s, and the data show temperatures levelled off after 2000.
My synopsis: https://rclutz.wordpress.com/2016/05/06/arctic-warming-unalarming/
Thanks Ron
Just looking at the CET record, it seems clear to me that starting with a (naturally ocurring) trough ( the
Maunder minimum) and finishing with a (naturally ocurring) crest ( the recent warming) will create an ‘uptrend’ when you do the linear fit.. The conclusion? Fitting a line to such data is just dumbing it down. Yuo would get the same ‘uptrend’ if the data conformed to a pure sinusoid so it is obviousy a false summary.
That probably sums up the ‘science’ of CAGW.
they (the data manipulators) are all at it .
HadCrut4: http://www.vukcevic.co.uk/NH-Temp-Adj.htm
I have also noticed something interesting in the GISS data. There seems to be a huge “inflection point” in Southern Hemisphere data starting in 1977 where the Southern Hemisphere data takes a huge 20-30 degree jump up and stays there. The column marked J-D is the January-December annual average for the Southern Hemisphere:
Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec J-D D-N DJF MAM JJA SON Year
1961 -3 8 -13 11 28 3 -3 6 30 23 10 -7 8 8 0 8 2 21 1961
1962 -12 -8 -8 -14 -27 26 -32 -19 9 -11 3 -10 -9 -8 -9 -16 -8 0 1962
1963 -15 -5 -28 -31 -21 13 6 26 28 -22 -27 -9 -7 -7 -10 -27 15 -7 1963
1964 -9 -17 -14 -42 -54 -13 0 -30 -44 -37 -21 -35 -26 -24 -11 -37 -14 -34 1964
1965 -11 6 -24 -24 -17 -2 -26 7 -25 -10 -22 -17 -14 -15 -13 -21 -7 -19 1965
1966 -19 -17 29 8 -12 -8 13 -37 -13 -34 -7 -8 -9 -10 -18 9 -11 -18 1966
1967 5 -4 -12 -8 14 -15 3 1 7 -7 -4 -4 -2 -2 -3 -2 -4 -2 1967
1968 -12 -3 7 -14 -24 -8 -10 1 -43 13 9 -9 -8 -7 -6 -10 -6 -7 1968
1969 18 4 4 25 18 15 -12 -17 2 11 5 23 8 5 4 15 -5 6 1969
1970 18 12 23 20 -11 14 14 -12 32 32 -3 4 12 13 18 11 5 20 1970
1971 12 -2 -11 12 -1 -25 -7 23 11 5 -23 0 0 0 5 0 -3 -3 1971
1972 2 2 -9 14 19 31 15 45 41 1 21 41 18 15 1 8 30 21 1972
1973 38 15 27 39 55 32 27 5 24 36 26 -6 26 30 31 40 21 29 1973
1974 9 -12 -10 -13 17 15 9 29 -13 12 4 18 5 3 -3 -2 18 1 1974
1975 4 13 14 0 48 8 12 -42 -2 -3 9 -13 4 7 11 21 -7 1 1975
1976 -17 -12 -25 -36 -22 -16 -8 -23 -18 -15 9 26 -13 -17 -14 -28 -16 -8 1976
1977 43 28 23 24 36 33 45 48 -33 3 15 14 23 24 32 28 42 -5 1977
1978 10 31 26 39 36 14 38 -24 26 9 10 6 18 19 18 34 9 15 1978
1979 26 15 21 46 10 23 -6 19 36 19 30 40 23 21 16 26 12 28 1979
1980 48 44 62 61 60 15 53 50 49 23 27 32 44 44 44 61 39 33 1980
Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec J-D D-N DJF MAM JJA SON Year
1981 26 27 37 40 41 34 77 72 32 -3 -1 27 34 35 28 39 61 9 1981
1982 37 27 -9 1 46 10 23 13 3 4 41 46 20 19 30 13 15 16 1982
1983 39 41 34 58 77 29 3 49 67 41 4 19 38 41 42 56 27 38 1983
1984 21 24 42 23 58 -17 14 30 50 26 26 32 27 26 21 41 9 34 1984
1985 47 25 43 41 23 44 7 57 40 13 19 12 31 33 35 36 36 24 1985
1986 29 60 44 56 42 7 24 29 7 17 22 26 30 29 34 47 20 16 1986
1987 54 38 37 54 36 80 74 17 23 42 48 51 46 44 39 43 57 38 1987
1988 65 44 63 46 63 65 41 76 73 75 31 20 55 58 54 58 61 60 1988
1989 31 32 35 37 8 -2 54 66 70 52 33 45 39 36 27 27 40 52 1989
1990 44 34 37 49 57 28 82 31 15 50 53 51 44 44 41 48 47 39 1990
1991 39 63 37 76 42 85 66 66 70 32 25 36 53 55 51 52 73 42 1991
1992 38 29 48 31 35 53 25 26 12 34 14 18 30 32 35 38 34 20 1992
1993 37 24 21 34 20 25 56 33 23 30 35 12 29 30 26 25 38 29 1993
1994 37 13 7 43 9 60 30 12 45 26 44 44 31 28 21 20 34 38 1994
1995 25 43 37 28 17 37 72 42 38 49 35 39 38 39 37 27 50 41 1995
1996 33 45 40 65 17 30 69 124 76 55 52 47 54 54 39 41 75 61 1996
1997 37 29 25 18 30 79 18 32 40 52 75 74 42 40 38 24 43 55 1997
1998 63 103 67 45 98 110 88 83 40 65 57 55 73 74 80 70 94 54 1998
1999 53 51 51 5 43 73 73 61 70 72 38 18 51 54 53 33 69 60 1999
2000 12 31 19 36 36 71 70 61 70 35 64 41 46 44 20 31 67 56 2000
Well, wordpress apparently doesn’t like the code tag to make a fixed spaced font.
Try using the “pre” stuff in Ric’s guide. https://werme.bizland.com/werme/wuwt/index.html
If you have table or whatever, the “pre” codes will preserve the formatting. (It may show up with scroll bars.)
Enter the address you where got that from into the “browse” section of TheWayBackMachine ( http://archive.org/web/web.php ) and you’ll likely find even more “inflection points”.
As Bob Dylan sang, “The past, it is a-change-in”.
Russian : мошенничество (moshennichestvo)
If you don’t have enough history from a single station you have no idea if it is warming from a relative cold period to a relatively normal. How do you even define what a normal range is?
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41612-018-0043-7
https://cpb-us-w2.wpmucdn.com/people.uwm.edu/dist/a/122/files/2016/05/main-252p99w.pdf
There have been a number of drafts of this study that have been published in the last 2 years.
The study looks at SST and compares the NINO 3.4 time series with computer simulations. It concludes that the computer simulations have no clue about El Nino or La Nina. However the study has major problems in it’s use of the “actual” SST observations. The Nino 3.4 time series are actually taken from the Hadley Centre Hadcrut data. Those data I will quote:
https://climatedataguide.ucar.edu/climate-data/sst-data-hadisst-v11
“Calculated from the HadISST1 , HadISST uses reduced space optimal interpolation applied to SSTs from the Marine Data Bank (mainly ship tracks) and ICOADS through 1981 and a blend of in-situ and adjusted satellite-derived SSTs for 1982-onwards. The bucket correction was applied to SSTs for 1871-1941. SSTs in boxes partially covered by sea ice were estimated from statistical relationships between SSTs and sea ice concentrations. SSTs were assigned a fixed value (-1.8°C) for areas with sea ice cover of greater than 90%. HadISST is primarily intended to be used as boundary conditions for atmospheric models.”
HADCRUT DOES NOT USE THE ARGO FLOATS WHICH ARE THE BEST MEASUREMENT OF SEA SURFACE TEMPERATURE.
In other words the Hadcrut SST temperature data are useless. They are homogenized data derived from satellites and bucket sea water measurements which do not have the accuracy of Argo floats. To top it all off, there is a great amount of made up data through interpolation of areas with no data. Again I quote:
“HadISST1 temperatures are reconstructed using a two stage reduced-space optimal interpolation procedure, followed by superposition of quality-improved gridded observations onto the reconstructions to restore local detail. ”
THAT MEANS THE RESEARCHERS IN THIS STUDY ARE TRYING TO TEASE OUT EL NINO PATTERNS by using only sea surface temperatures. What about wind patterns and precipitation patterns? Furthermore as explained above they ignore the mosta accurate measurement of sea water temperatures, the Argo floats.
This study has the audacity to suggest “Some of the interactions we identified rigorously here have been previously theorized to exist, but, to the best of our knowledge, were never detected in a data-driven way.”
The paper gives the statistical formulas used to produce the results in the supplementary materiel. However I quote from that:
“The above examples of causality estimation assumed that we have knowledge of the true periods of the coupled systems considered, which may not be the case
in real applications in which the underlying dynamical systems are unknown. The CCWT can still be used to construct the phase time series associated with the
variability for a range of central periods, and the CMI measure can be computed to identify causal connections within different pairs of phase time series; however, in
this case, care must be taken to ensure statistical significance of the causal connections so identified and to avoid false positives. This can be partially achieved via
Monte Carlo methodology, in which the whole causality identification procedure is applied to surrogate data sam-
ples that mimic the data but are by construction void of any causal relationships.”
The above admission taken together with my criticisms above, relegate this study to a useless exercise in naval gazing. They actually received grant money for this.
Alan, as you say, HADISST mixes too many things together to be trustworthy. I have more confidence in HadSST3 which is obtained from the global drifter array, and does not interpolate, ie. does not invent data for grid cells lacking sufficient measurements in a given month. I do a monthly update on HadSST3 reports, the most recent one being October results https://rclutz.wordpress.com/2018/11/09/ocean-ssts-keep-cool/
Interesting… I’ve read climate change proponents arguing that the Medieval Warming Period was regional in nature and not worldwide. Now I read above that although purported CO2-caused warming has been confirmed to be worldwide, it doesn’t appear to be occurring in any regions. It’s like the MWP in a mirror.
So… is there some form of statistical magic happening in climate science that makes the whole appear to be greater than the sum of its parts?
“Global warming” turns out to be not that global:
http://notrickszone.com/2018/11/22/2-more-new-sea-surface-reconstructions-indicate-rapid-cooling-in-the-last-100-years/
Some years ago I went through Hadcrut and GHCN data. I couldn’t believe how awful it was, how incomplete and how many obvious errors there were in the data analysis.
I commend your effort and it simply reinforces what most of us know: the data on which the Global warming scare has been founded is awful. The correlation of GISS temperature is extraordinary and appears to be a recent phenomenon possibly related to the multiple revisions of the temperature series (I am a Brit, so I tend to put things politely).
Unfortunately, having a conversation with those who believe implicitly in these data is less rewarding than talking to a tree.
PS I found a list from 2002 and compared it to the 2007 list using TheWayBackMachine. No changes.
One suggestion. It really isn’t right to look for temperature/CO2 before 1958 (Keeling Curve inception). Two reasons. First, not enough delta CO2. Keeling starts at 315 ppm versus preindustrial thought to be 280. So there should be no correlation. Second, pre Keeling, there really is not a reliable CO2 ppm metric due to sample site ‘pollution’. That is why Keeling chose the top of Mauna Loa as his sampling site.
So the correlations of potential interest are 1958 to present. BTW, this same observation suggests the pre1958 GISS correlation is highly suspect.
“Because of this, and because I am a real nerd when it comes to such things, I have been studying the issue as much as I can. What I found is the record of actual measurements is so poor, the majority are next to worthless. There are very few high-quality records which span the time frame necessary to put the current climate in its proper perspective. The rest are too short, too incomplete.”
1. you are looking at the wrong datasets , so it’s not suprising you come to wrong conclusions
2. How did you determine the majority are next to worthless
3. few? You need less than 100 stations to characterize the globale average. In GHCN v4 alone
there are over 120 stations spanning from 1860 to the current year
4. You dont need complete records. In fact shorter records can be better
I have experimented with stringing different sets of data together, but that always creates uncertainty in the results. Unless two stations are reporting simultaneously for a good length of time you simply do not know how the two records relate. If you don’t have enough history from a single station you have no idea if it is warming from a relative cold period to a relatively normal. How do you even define what a normal range is?
1. All results from 2 station to the 43000 we use will have uncertainty
2. Normal is a defined by convention
I have long wondered how climatologists put all the fragments of data together to create such incontrovertible charts of impending doom to within 0.1° C going back to 1880. Especially when so few records go back that far. To be sure, I have confronted numerous climatologists and people claiming to be part of the group of people working on the data and models. I get nothing but generalities to my specific questions. Do you do area weighted averages? Have you applied spatial statistics? Did you see the study on starfish? That and silence. They just stop responding.
1. read the papers and read the code.
2. Nobody argues the charts are Incontrovertible
3. Confronted? numerous? name one.
4. Area weighted averages ( CRU does, GISS does, Nick Stokes Does) Berkeley uses Krigging
5. Applied spatial stats? yup.
6. Starfish? nope I tend to focus on UHI studies and metadata
Oh, one other hint
dont use USHCN. it has been deprecated.
1. back in the 90s they tried to pick long stations to form a high quality station series.
2. some of the stations are actually splices.
3. A good portion of the stations have stopped reporting
There are several datasets that are larger than anything you have used. the easiest one to use is GHCN v4
its 27K stations. Or you could use the ISTI database, around 36K stations, or you could use berkeley earth
around 43K stations.
Here
http://static.berkeleyearth.org/papers/Methods-GIGS-1-103.pdf
http://berkeleyearth.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/08/Methods-Appendix-GIGS-13-103a.pdf
There is also a habit that skeptics cant seem to break
Long ago when people looked at the old temperature records they saw a Falloff in station count
And skeptics argued that the Rise in temperature was a result of dropping stations.
The end result was they made a case that some independent group of people should look
at temperature and use ALL the data.
Judith Curry was a part of that effort
oh, ya.. and me too
Now, that we have more data than ever before, skeptics play a different game.
they demand we look at smaller and smaller datasets.
noise of course
1) 288 K – 255 K = 33 C warmer is rubbish.
2) up/down/”back” GHG LWIR 333 W/m^2 energy loop is thermodynamic nonsense.
3) BB upwelling 396 W/m^2 from the surface that powers 1 and 2 is not possible, nothing but a “what if” calculation.
1 + 2 + 3 = 0 RGHE & 0 CO2 warming & 0 man caused anything.
All the rest is moot, sound and fury signifying nothing.
“As an aside, I will show the correlation of these temperature records to the record of CO2. The correlation coefficient of the overall average is .52 and that of Greenland is -.18.”
Just a pet peeve, r2 has an actual interpretation, statistically, I.e., the percent of the dependent variable which is explained in terms of the independent variable. Correlation coefficient has no such statistical counterpart. In this cae 27% and 3%, respectively of one variable can be explained in terms of the other. Not so much, eh?
That is the percent of VARIATION explained in one by the VARIATION in the other.