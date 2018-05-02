GISS Global Land-Ocean Temperature Index Vs GHCN

Guest analysis by Mark Fife
This is the state of the world’s surface temperatures according to NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies from 1880 through 2017. It is indeed a very bleak picture. As I see it, this is showing an exponential rise in temperatures starting at the beginning of the 20th century.
Of course, I am curious as to what this means exactly. As I have said before, looking at an average over time is certainly a valid way to do things, but it often fails to tell the full story.
Fortunately, NASA provides a visualization of the five year average variation of global surface temperatures. It doesn’t show what years you are looking at specifically within the time series, but you get the general idea.
The time series certainly does depict a bleak picture as well, especially for the most northerly areas of the northern hemisphere. Obviously, I don’t know how accurate this truly is or how accurate it is meant to be. However, taken at face value it would appear the US, Canada, and Europe are all facing temperature increases of 2° F to 3° F above the 1951 – 1980 average. Which is fortunate for me, because the long term data I have pulled from the GHCN covers those areas, though mainly the US. A dramatic trend such as this which heavily affects the very area where most of the data originates should be easily discernable.
The following charts cover 490 stations in the GHCN reporting continuously from 1900 through 2011. Most of these stations are in the US, though Canada, Australia, and Europe are represented. This is a substantial sampling of stations which indicate the number of warm days and extremely hot days have been steadily declining since the early 1940’s.
The next charts cover the daily high and low temperatures for the hottest month of the year and the coldest month of the year for 1067 stations reporting continuously from 1920 through 2011. Both charts also show high temperatures steadily declining since the early 1940’s just as the preceding charts. Both charts also show a steady increase in the daily low temperatures.
What is interesting to me is the 1930’s warming shows quite clearly in the chart of the annual warmest month but it does not do so in the chart of the coldest month. It appears that period of extreme high temperatures was accompanied by a series of extremely harsh winters. Winters cold enough to rival the coldest of the 1970’s. Similarly, the 1950’s through the 1970’s cooling period shows quite clearly in the chart of the coldest month but is not apparent in the chart of the warmest month.
One other interesting observation is how the coldest month varies so much more than the warmest month. The amount of year to year variation for the coldest month is nearly double that of the warmest month. I intentionally scaled the two graphs to the same 13° interval to highlight just how different the variation is.
The preceding charts from the GHCN depict data which simply does not accord with the GISS data. They certainly do not accord with the time series representation of the history of the US, Canada and Europe. GISS appears to have mostly done away with the 1930s warming. The 1950s through 1970s cooling appears to be gone. The post 1980s warming has disappeared as an individual trend in time, it has been now become just a portion of a curve proceeding uninterrupted from the mid 1940’s.
The post 1940’s warming shown by GISS is not reflected in the temperatures of the warmest month or the coldest month of the year. The post 1980’s warming trend evident in the coldest month does not follow the exponential pattern in the GISS chart. The rate of warming during this month clearly slowed down past the mid 90’s and appears to show a decided cooling trend since 2006. There has been no increase in warm or hot days.
So how, exactly, have the more northerly latitudes warmed in the exponential and supposedly dangerous fashion depicted by GISS? The indication is the hottest months of summer have become milder instead of hotter. It does appear the number of excessively harsh winters has fallen to practically zero, at least as of 2011. Perhaps, in addition to becoming milder, summer is now lasting longer. Perhaps, since winter has also become milder, spring is arriving sooner. Longer, milder summers and shorter, milder winters would usually be considered good things. If that is indeed the case any resulting increase in annual temperature averages should likewise be considered in the same light.
I am not really seeing good weather as a valid reason to increase taxes, drive up energy costs, degrade economies, cede our sovereignty to some world government, cover huge plots of land with bird and bat shredders, or to forbid the poorest nations on the planet the means to lift their people out of poverty.
8 thoughts on “GISS Global Land-Ocean Temperature Index Vs GHCN”
Funny how raw data has a way of embarrassing the consensus narrative. No wonder the gravy express has to homogenise, correct, smooth, adjust and generally smear the living daylights out of it. When you see the hot ‘ thirties disappear you just know something dishonest is at work.
They are having to flat out lie now as the real world simply isn’t doing as the computer models dictate and no amount of smoothing is going to hide this much longer.
Mark Fife
Hardly surprising, considering that, by your own admission, you concentrate on US stations but also include data from Australia! What method did you use to select the stations? What stations are used and why are others not used? What method for area-weighting did you use? We are not told.
Furthermore, your charts select for: i) daily high temperatures above a various temperature thresholds and ii) daily highs and lows from selected months in each year over the period; whereas the GISS chart shows the area-weighted global mean temperature for each month over the period.
You’re not remotely comparing like-for like here, so perhaps this is one reason your charts don’t accord with the GISS data?
Mark,
Your point is very well made – like-for-like comparison is not being made appropriately. However, that fact is not enough to explain the extremely significant differences in the swings and trends in the data presented over the 120+ years of study presented. GISS, to coin a phrase, looks like it’s on another planet where trivial issues such as El Ninos and pauses appear not to exist.
Read and you shall find.
“The following charts cover 490 stations in the GHCN reporting continuously from 1900 through 2011. Most of these stations are in the US, though Canada, Australia, and Europe are represented. This is a substantial sampling of stations which indicate the number of warm days and extremely hot days have been steadily declining since the early 1940’s.”
Not comparing like to like is the entire point. There are multiple methods of calculating a value for “Average,” in order to spot trends through comparative analysis; and there can be many reasons, that the arithmetic mean might not be the most enlightening statistic.
The highest temperatures officially recorded in Norway are 35,6C (1970), 35,0C (1897,1901,1975). I think we all can see a clear trend here… (or not).
The planet is cooling and will continue to cool regardless of graphs, homogenisation, infilling and all the other “tricks that Mike used”. The Sun runs the show and we see all over the planet record cold events that simply should not exist were the unproven theory of AGW actually true.
When you surround yourself with a constant refrain you have a great potential to believe it regardless, christianity or the muslim faith being other fine examples.
I was just reading today the tatty methodology that has been used to measure ocean temps over the years, particularly the bucket and chuck it record, And Gavin at GISS has the audacity to claim in Sept 2016 that the planetary temp was up 0.008 of one degree C. Well maybe, give or take one degree C margins of error.
Garbage in. Garbage out.
The destruction of data integrity is a scientific crime of the highest order. It attacks the very credibility of science and significantly undermines the ability of science to serve humanity.
The destruction of the integrity of the global temperature record for political purposes, as described in this post and many others, is but one example of the politicization of science that now seems to be common practice in our so-called ‘Western Democracies’.