And to contrast with the French protesting too much climate mitigation policy, we have the UK protesting not enough ~ctm
The demonstrators say human extinction is possible if world governments fail to do significantly more on climate change.
More than 70 people have been arrested in London after a protest which blocked five of the capital’s bridges to demand urgent action on climate change.
The group Extinction Rebellion staged a sit-in on Blackfriars, Waterloo, Westminster, Lambeth and Southwark bridges.
Coordinated action took place at sites around the UK and the globally.
The largest crowds were on Westminster Bridge, with police keeping watch as protesters – some carrying banners – blocked the normally busy bridge.
Sky News reporter Phil Edwards said there were around 1,000 people taking part in the protest next to the Houses of Parliament. Organisers said more than 6,000 people were involved.
Dr Bradbrook said blocking the bridges was necessary after other protests, marches and letters to MPs had achieved little.
Oblique HT/Patrick Fine
7 thoughts on “‘Extinction Rebellion’ protesters block London bridges over climate change call”
If perhaps Gail Bradbrook did serious time for malicious mischief and conspiracy, they might be a bit less prone to use such tactics.
Tis a new religion without any need for a god at all.
A hypothetical Gaia does instead.
Thick coats, woolly hats, gloves and scarves, lots of global warming going on there.
Human extinction scenarios are paranoid psychotic delusion. Indigenous humans have thrived in every harsh environment without modern technology.
Yes and the king of all the psychos….Guy McPherson
The planet doesn’t care if we survive or not.
There is a very good article over at Climate Etc. by Andy West, about “The Catastrophe Narrative”:
https://judithcurry.com/2018/11/14/the-catastrophe-narrative/
This deserves wide exposure, it shows that mainstream published climate research (leaving aside sceptical work) gives no support whatsoever to extravagant catastrophe claims (eg global catastrophe within a century or two). Thus – again even leaving aside skeptics opinion – it shows profound disconnect and dishonesty where high profile figures are making catastrophe predictions for political effect, devoid of (even) mainstream scientific support, but scientists who know better are failing in their professional duty to refute such claims, and are instead holding a disgraceful silence.