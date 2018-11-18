‘Extinction Rebellion’ protesters block London bridges over climate change call

And to contrast with the French protesting too much climate mitigation policy, we have the UK protesting not enough ~ctm

From Sky News

The demonstrators say human extinction is possible if world governments fail to do significantly more on climate change.

More than 70 people have been arrested in London after a protest which blocked five of the capital’s bridges to demand urgent action on climate change.

The group Extinction Rebellion staged a sit-in on Blackfriars, Waterloo, Westminster, Lambeth and Southwark bridges. Coordinated action took place at sites around the UK and the globally. The largest crowds were on Westminster Bridge, with police keeping watch as protesters – some carrying banners – blocked the normally busy bridge. Sky News reporter Phil Edwards said there were around 1,000 people taking part in the protest next to the Houses of Parliament. Organisers said more than 6,000 people were involved. Dr Bradbrook said blocking the bridges was necessary after other protests, marches and letters to MPs had achieved little. Read the Full Story Here Oblique HT/Patrick Fine

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

