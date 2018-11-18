‘Extinction Rebellion’ protesters block London bridges over climate change call

/ 1 hour ago November 18, 2018

And to contrast with the French protesting too much climate mitigation policy, we have the UK protesting not enough ~ctm

From Sky News

The demonstrators say human extinction is possible if world governments fail to do significantly more on climate change.

Around 1,000 people were estimated to be on Westminster Bridge

More than 70 people have been arrested in London after a protest which blocked five of the capital’s bridges to demand urgent action on climate change.

The group Extinction Rebellion staged a sit-in on Blackfriars, Waterloo, Westminster, Lambeth and Southwark bridges.

Coordinated action took place at sites around the UK and the globally.

The largest crowds were on Westminster Bridge, with police keeping watch as protesters – some carrying banners – blocked the normally busy bridge.

Sky News reporter Phil Edwards said there were around 1,000 people taking part in the protest next to the Houses of Parliament. Organisers said more than 6,000 people were involved.

Dr Gail Bradbrook says ‘people need to take their heads out the sand’

Dr Bradbrook said blocking the bridges was necessary after other protests, marches and letters to MPs had achieved little.

7 thoughts on “‘Extinction Rebellion’ protesters block London bridges over climate change call

  1. If perhaps Gail Bradbrook did serious time for malicious mischief and conspiracy, they might be a bit less prone to use such tactics.

  4. Human extinction scenarios are paranoid psychotic delusion. Indigenous humans have thrived in every harsh environment without modern technology.

  6. There is a very good article over at Climate Etc. by Andy West, about “The Catastrophe Narrative”:

    https://judithcurry.com/2018/11/14/the-catastrophe-narrative/

    This deserves wide exposure, it shows that mainstream published climate research (leaving aside sceptical work) gives no support whatsoever to extravagant catastrophe claims (eg global catastrophe within a century or two). Thus – again even leaving aside skeptics opinion – it shows profound disconnect and dishonesty where high profile figures are making catastrophe predictions for political effect, devoid of (even) mainstream scientific support, but scientists who know better are failing in their professional duty to refute such claims, and are instead holding a disgraceful silence.

