In the Climate Deception Game Where The End Justifies the Means, the Objective is the Headline.

Guest Opinion: Dr. Tim Ball
I knew something was wrong when I read the headlines.
- “Earth’s oceans ‘soak up 60% more heat than thought’ and it could mean the planet is warming FASTER than scientists predicted.”
- “World’s oceans have absorbed 60% more heat than previously thought, study finds.”
- “Our oceans are 60% hotter than scientists originally thought, according to a new report.”
They were referring to a Letter published in Nature by Resplandy et al., with 9 other authors. I am automatically wary when there is a multitude of authors. My second wariness was the 60% figure. I am aware of the preposterous and extreme claims made in the exploitation of the environment and climate, but 60% is eye-catching. For me, it signaled something wrong with the science, but for those who produced the number, the headline was all that mattered. Finally, there is the fact that they published the article as a Letter. This format appeared several years ago as a way of floating an idea quickly, establishing proprietary credit, or responding to criticism. In response to the question about peer-review of Letters John Flavin wrote,
Apparently the articles receive less peer review than you would guess. In some cases an article’s illegitimacy is discovered after publication. Springer publishing, (Springer Nature as of 2015), was forced to pull articles that one would think would be screened in advance through the peer review process.
Nature’s history of publishing peer-reviewed papers later found incorrect, is evidence of the porous methods used. The journal’s history reflects the bias of editors to pro-AGW articles and Letters. Of course, they can extend this power by sending material to reviewers who will provide a favorable result – what I call editorial censorship.
It appears there was a rush to get this finding into a headline to support the alarmism of the recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). This document gives a clear enunciation of extremism in its title.
“Global Warming of 1.5°C, an IPCC special report on the impacts of global warming of 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels and related global greenhouse gas emission pathways, in the context of strengthening the global response to the threat of climate change, sustainable development, and efforts to eradicate poverty.”
The Press Release added to the extremism and urgency.
The public understood the epithet global warming skeptic as an insult. The truth is a person is not a scientist if they are not a skeptic. As Thomas Huxley explained,
“The improver of natural knowledge absolutely refuses to acknowledge authority, as such. For him, skepticism is the highest of duties; blind faith the one unpardonable sin.”
Further urgency included the upcoming Conference of the Parties (COP) 24 in Katowice, Poland. Here is the stated goal.
The key objective of the meeting is to adopt the implementation guidelines of the Paris Climate Change Agreement. This is crucial because it ensures the true potential of the Paris Agreement can be unleashed, including ramping up climate action so that the central goal of the agreement can be achieved, namely to hold the global average temperature to as close as possible to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
Everything is on the line. Polls show the public is not concerned, money is not going into the Green Climate Fund, and Trump pulled US support for the Paris Agreement. Drastic times require drastic actions. This is the science of emotion and politics which justifies the ‘by any means possible’ mentality that drives proponents of AGW.
If skepticism is the highest duty of a scientist, then it applies to all research, including a scientist’s own work. My father taught me the important lesson of being my own hardest critic. Sadly, the misuse of climate for a political agenda makes me cynical. I am now a self-appointed global warming cynic, especially about work produced by scientific bureaucrats and those funded by a government.
Some said that the result was “too good to be true.” Of course, that depends on your objective. For a cynical scientist or even a healthy skeptic, it raises red flags about the data, the method, and the analysis, or all of them. A normal scientist getting even half the 60% difference would check the results many times and get as many objective colleagues as possible to check it. For a person whose perspective and objectivity are badly skewed by financial or political persuasions, it is a superb result.
People are praising one author of the paper Ralph Keeling for acknowledging the error, but there was little choice. When you find an error, you admit it and move on, or you double down on your defense.
There is an interesting parallel with another example of an error in the global warming deception. They published the 60% error paper in Nature after peer-review. It used what one media outlet described as “a novel way to measure the amount of heat being absorbed by the world’s oceans.” Another study, with similar shock potential as the ocean temperature study, also appeared in Nature. In 1998. Mann, Bradley, and Hughes (MBH98) produced a peer-reviewed paper that used a novel statistical technique to achieve its result.
The Wegman Report set up to investigate what happened with MBH98 and the infamous “hockey stick” shows parallels with the Scripps debacle. Here are Wegman’s recommendations.
Recommendation 1. Especially when massive amounts of public monies and human lives are at stake, academic work should have a more intense level of scrutiny and review. It is especially the case that authors of policy-related documents like the IPCC report, Climate Change 2001: The Scientific Basis, should not be the same people as those that constructed the academic papers.
Conclusion 3. As statisticians, we were struck by the isolation of communities such as the paleoclimate community that rely heavily on statistical methods, yet do not seem to be interacting with the mainstream statistical community. The public policy implications of this debate are financially staggering and yet apparently no independent statistical expertise was sought or used.
Recommendation 3. With clinical trials for drugs and devices to be approved for human use by the FDA, review and consultation with statisticians is expected. Indeed, it is standard practice to include statisticians in the application-for-approval process. We judge this to be a good policy when public health and also when substantial amounts of monies are involved, for example, when there are major policy decisions to be made based on statistical assessments. In such cases, evaluation by statisticians should be standard practice. This evaluation phase should be a mandatory part of all grant applications and funded accordingly.
Conclusion 4. While the paleoclimate reconstruction has gathered much publicity because it reinforces a policy agenda, it does not provide insight and understanding of the physical mechanisms of climate change except to the extent that tree ring, ice cores and such give physical evidence such as the prevalence of green-house gases. What is needed is deeper understanding of the physical mechanisms of climate change.
Based on the history of Ralph Keeling and the Scripps Oceanographic Institute, it is difficult to accept that an error of such magnitude with large implications for the human-caused global warming agenda could occur. His father Charles Keeling was a major player from the start of the entire AGW story. One obituary says he
“…set off current concerns of global warming through measurements beginning in the 1950’s that showed steadily rising amounts of carbon dioxide in the air.”
“It became clear very quickly that his measured CO2 increase was proportional to fossil fuel emissions and that humans were the source of the change,” said Dr. James E. Hansen, director of NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies in New York. “He altered our perspectives about the degree to which the earth can absorb the human assault.”
The Keeling family hold the patent for the carbon dioxide measuring instrumentation at Mauna Loa. The annual estimates of atmospheric CO2 are produced and controlled by the IPCC.
In an FAQ section, the IPCC explains,
“Utilising IPCC procedures, nominated experts from around the world draft the reports that are then extensively reviewed twice before approval by the IPCC.”
Ralph Keeling, Naomi Oreskes, and Lynne Talley Photographed at Scripps after notification of Nobel Prize.
Ralph Keeling was a contributing author to the Fifth IPCC Assessment Report (AR5). Naomi Oreskes made unsubstantiated and statistically misleading claims about the ‘consensus’ in the AGW debate. Scripps is an Institute at the heart of the AGW deception to the point where objectivity, mandatory to good science, was never in play.
We are indebted to mathematician Nic Lewis for noticing the mathematical error. He wrote in his article at Judith Curry’s website,
“[j]ust a few hours of analysis and calculations … was sufficient to uncover apparently serious (but surely inadvertent) errors in the underlying calculations.”
This is similar to the discovery of the MBH98 misuse of statistics by Steve McIntyre, who though at the time unfamiliar with climatology, recognized the errors inherent in the plot of the ‘hockey stick’ graph.
At first, McIntyre gave MBH98 the benefit of the doubt, but that gradually changed over time with the reaction he received. Lewis gave the Scripps paper similar benefit when he called them “serious (but surely inadvertent) errors.” This is where the Scripps people differed. MBH98 authors still deny their errors. Ralph Keeling quickly acknowledged the error and submitted a revision to Nature.
All appears resolved, but in my opinion, it is not. The Los Angeles Times quotes Lewis.
“Despite this, a quick review of the first page of the paper was sufficient to raise doubts as to the accuracy of its results.”
This implies the error was obvious. The error was also very large. Both factors suggest that the authors were either incredibly incompetent, so blinded by their bias that it is no longer science, or they believed they could get away with it. Whatever the case, they should no longer hold their positions.
My view is that it is the last option. Keeling and those associated with the deception know that what will remain in the public mind is the original 60% headline. Like all corrections, they never receive the same frontpage headline status as the original story. As far as I could determine, many media outlets did not carry the correction at all. The end justifies the means, and the objective of COP24 is proof that they will continue to pervert and misuse science. We saw that in the leaked emails of Climategate.
However, don’t just take my word for the deeply engrained corruption of science. Consider the words of another Lewis, University of California Emeritus Professor of physics, the late Hal Lewis. In his October 2010 letter of resignation from the American Physical Society (APS) after the executives supported IPCC science without consultation with the members.
“…the global warming scam, with the (literally) trillions of dollars driving it, that has corrupted so many scientists, and has carried APS before it like a rogue wave. It is the greatest and most successful pseudoscientific fraud I have seen in my long life as a physicist.”
22 thoughts on “In the Climate Deception Game Where The End Justifies the Means, the Objective is the Headline.”
Dr Ball, you may actually be even more cynical than me.
Nic Lewis, who wrote “(but surely inadvertent)”, may be even less cynical than my 2-day-old daughter.
How to prove it’s a scam…
The UN/IPCC says an increase in CO2 causes global warming…and global warming is dangerous
..yet, 30 years ago the UN/IPCC put a system into place that guarantees CO2 levels will increase
and it has, China has tripled it’s emissions in 30 years, and is now twice our emissions
Asia is the largest CO2 emitter
The second they start equating CO2 emissions with GDP and per capita…you know it’s a scam
global warming does not care how much money you make, or how many people you have
..only how much CO2 you put in the air
Can your neighbor put more arsenic in the ground because he has more kids and makes less money?
That recent Resplandy et al paper was her second first author paper with a major mistake that affected the paper’s core results and conclusions as a Post-Doc in Dr Keeling’s group at Scripps.
Dr. Keeling, her boss, tried to take the blame for this second one as Dr Resplandy is now on the tenure track as Asst Prof at Princeton U since late 2016. Most tenure reviews come up at 5 years, so she’ll have 3 more years to get her act together. But those two first author papers with major corrections/erratum won’t help her in that review. Sloppy work will be the conclusion. And both her paper’s mistakes made the climate alarmist claims more substantial and thus higher impact to get published. Coincidence?
No.
Getting published is absolutely necessary. It’s the only way you’ll have a career. Your findings have to be interesting but, at the same time, not upset any apple carts. Also, there’s no punishment for being wrong (usually). That explains why the vast majority of published research findings are wrong.
The reason there’s almost never punishment for being wrong is that replication is almost never attempted. The one exception is for drug research. If a drug company finds something they think they can monetize, the first step is to reproduce the results. That’s how we know things are as bad as they are. A dismaying number of scientists can’t even reproduce their own experimental results. link
When there is a punishment it is, like all punishments, for getting caught. Resplandy et al got greedy. 60% is a ridiculous number. There isn’t enough energy in the system to produce such a result. With a more moderate result, it is quite possible that Nic might have ignored it. There is, after all, such a thing as painting a bullseye on your own back.
From the article: “said Dr. James E. Hansen, director of NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies in New York. “He altered our perspectives about the degree to which the earth can absorb the human assault.”
The “human assault”, huh. I guess we see where Dr. James E. Hansen is coming from.
“'[Hansen] altered our perspectives about the degree to which the earth can absorb the human assault.’”
I wonder, was that before or after the Senate hearing where he
altered our perspectives about the degree to which an air conditioner can absorb human assaultset the thermostat to the right balance between truth and effectiveness?
If/when lawyers misbehave, they can be disbarred. We need a similar system for dealing with faux ‘scientists’ who intentionally reject the scientific method. The Weather Bimbo (Heidi Cullen) demanded that scientists who ‘deny’ global warming have their Professional Registration revoked. While I vehemently disagree that one’s personal opinion should be the basis for revoking their ability to earn a living, I feel strongly that witch doctors who intentionally publish fake science articles should have their Professional Registrations revoked and be banned from publishing ever again.
As far as I know there’s no professional registration for scientists. That said, scientists caught falsifying data usually lose their careers. In at least one case, a PhD was revoked. Sadly, the list is rather long. link
” Sadly, the list is rather long.”
What’s sad is that it’s not about eight names longer.
Seriousness aside, I do think it’s unreasonable to pretend we demand the same high standards of probity from climate scientists as from, say, lawyers. 😉
Ya know this and most everythang else is moot because:
1) 33 C warmer w/ atmosphere is rubbish,
2) Up/down/”back” GHG energy loop is thermodynamic nonsense,
3) BB upwelling LWIR from surface is not possible.
1 + 2 + 3 = 0 RGHE & 0 GHG warming & 0 CAGW.
Ayn Rand would be having a field day with the IPCC. You may not like Rand, or maybe you do, but she would literally shred this entire Conference of Parties boondoggle. Beginning with her oft-asserted and brutally true “The means must justify the end”.
Dr. Tim, thanks for all you do to reveal the depth to which these fools will descend in pursuit of their ends.
How to prove it’s a scam?
We don’t have any way to measure the oceans’ temperature.
‘“Our oceans are 60% hotter than scientists originally thought, according to a new report.”
What does that even mean? An imprecise assertion, at best. What did they think it was? What do they think it is now? What is their data? How can you get 60% with temperatures? A change from 285K to 295K – a radical change – is not 60%.
When I go swimming there are “hot spots” and “cold spots” galore. How in the world could anyone (or anyone with a sense of right and wrong) claim they know the temperature of the oceans to a tenth of a degree?
No way.
Tim you are blaming on corruption what is easily accounted for as incompetence on a field that has been unwilling to apply standards. The Climate Science community is made up those of biological science background or refugees from other non science fields like English and Geology. The bottom line is in those fields they don’t apply hard science standards because it really doesn’t matter there is no immediacy about whether a paper is right or not time is your friend.
“Corruption” and the “unwilling[ness] to apply standards” aren’t mutually exclusive explanations.
You might even say they’re synonymous.
LdB
If this was error rather than corruption then the results would be random. As it is, almost all the “errors” are in one direction – to encourage global warming hysteria – to stampede the sheep.
In general, I call both incompetence AND corruption among the usual suspects who promote catastrophic man-made global warming.
LdB,
You insulted “refugees from other non science fields like English and Geology.” English I would agree with. However, as a graduate geologist, I took the same undergraduate ‘washout’ courses that the physics and engineering majors took. There may be a distinction in technical backgrounds between those with B.A. and B.S. degrees. But, it is my personal experience that geology majors effectively have one of the broadest science backgrounds because it necessarily encompasses math, physics, and chemistry, besides the geology. I also took courses in historical geology, oceanography, meteorology, surveying, field mapping, and became more than familiar with the interaction of polarized light with solids through four semester courses of optical mineralogy and optical petrology. We also learned to use advanced technology like X-ray diffraction to determine the lattice structure of crystals. Geologists are one of the few professions that are usually required to read (and understand) Chamberlain’s Method of Multiple Working Hypotheses.
You know not of what you speak!
Clyde: As the proud holder of a B. Sci. in geology, I totally agree with you.
Scientific error can occur in matters of logic as well as statistics. The following is, in my opinion, an example:
This is the IPCC AR4 definition of Radiative Forcing. (essentially similar in AR5)
The definition of RF from the TAR and earlier IPCC assessment reports is retained. Ramaswamy et al. (2001) define it as ‘the change in net (down minus up) irradiance (solar plus longwave; in W m–2) at the tropopause after allowing for stratospheric temperatures to readjust to radiative equilibrium, but with surface and tropospheric temperatures and state held fixed at the unperturbed values’. Radiative forcing is used to assess and compare the anthropogenic and natural drivers of climate change. The concept arose from early studies of the climate response to
changes in solar insolation and CO2, simple radiative-convective models.
My reaction to this definition was as follows:
The above definition does NOT comply with thermodynamic law, in that it defines Radiative Forcing (RF) as an energy flux (Watts/sq.m) moving from one thermodynamic system to another without a change of energy state in the recipient system.
The logical error here is that the definition should have been in terms of a potential or force NOT energy, where later it is given a value of some 1.6 Watts/sq.m.
Analogies are rarely entirely satisfactory; but electrics may suffice:
A voltage potential connected to a resistance results in a flow of amps which determines the energy flux. The resistance generates a back EMF to balance the potential and hence controls the energy flux.
A change in either the voltage or the resistance will change the flux.
Therefore defining a change in voltage as a flux precludes change in resistance. (as in the definition)
In climate terms the value of some 1.6 Watts/sq.m is thus specific to but one climate situation and should not be used where other situations and reactions prevail; for the actual flux is determined by the reactive processes currently in play. An unknown where prediction is involved.
I suspect that the result of this error has been that this value of 1.6 Watts;sq.m has been subsequently used in calculations of predictions quite inappropriately.
I am not sure that I have explained this error well; but invite comment etc.
Wait!? Am I correct in understanding that the … ahem, scientist responsible for this massive error … is a Nobel Prize winner?! Did I read this wrong?
Tim Ball etal: You folks have made a scientific study of climate into items of interest to this layman. When considering the news icons my website I often click on WUWT before the general news.
Thank you
Ron Gillis