“Deep Isolation”: The Solution to High Level Nuclear Waste?

The Deep Isolation concept is a proposal by Dr. Richard Muller (of BEST “fame”) and his
wife daughter, Elizabeth Muller. The team also includes our good friend Steve Mosher.
While I didn’t see many (or any) drilling engineers in their “roster,” they do list Scott Tinker, Director of the Bureau of Economic Geology at the University of Texas as a member of their advisory board. The Texas BEG has in the past evaluated East Texas salt domes as potential nuclear repositories.
Right after reprocessing spent nuclear fuel, geologic sequestration is the second best solution for high level nuclear waste. This is from the Deep Isolation FAQ’s page:
Deep Isolation Technology
What is the Deep Isolation concept, in simple terms?
Rather than use large tunnels, Deep Isolation will place nuclear waste in narrow (8 to 14 inch in diameter) horizontal drillholes in rock that has been stable for tens of millions of years. No humans need to go underground. The small diameter drillholes are markedly different than the 18 to 25-foot diameter tunnels of the planned Yucca Mountain repository.
Deep Isolation drillholes will go down about a mile vertically and then gently turn horizontal. The waste would be stored in the deep horizontal section. This approach has several key benefits. First, horizontal drillholes, especially with an upward tilt and a “plumber’s trap” can prevent radioactive material from reaching the vertical portion of the borehole, and reduce dependency on man-made barriers. Second, placing the canisters in a long horizontal borehole increases the storage room without having to drill overly deep (at which point pressure can increase cost), or to have to worry about stacked canisters being crushed by their own weight.
The drilling industry has already perfected ways to place objects in deep boreholes, and retrieve them, all robotically.
For a visual summary of a Deep Isolation borehole, see Figure 3 at the end of this document.
Can you really put three miles of continuous steel liner (a “casing”) down the drillhole (1 mile of vertical access and 2 miles of horizontal storage)? How does it get around the curved section?
Doing so has become straightforward in the drilling industry. The rig set up above the drillhole is used to support the drilling system, and also to place the continuous steel casing into the hole. In the rig, 40-foot-long sections of casing are screwed together as they are lowered into the hole. The curved region that transitions from a vertical to a horizontal borehole has typically a 700-foot radius of curvature, and the steel casing flexes easily around this bend. This has been done in over 50,000 drillholes in the US in the last two decades.
Do you pick sites that are suitable for gas and oil recovery?
The ideal geology for waste isolation has no recoverable natural resources. We prefer rock that is ductile, so it is fracture resistant. Typically, this means clay-rich, and this feature makes the rock unsuitable for fracking.
Why didn’t someone think of this before?
The Yucca Mountain tunnel repository was chosen by the US government in the 1980s, due for completion in 1998, before the new drilling technologies were highly developed. When the Yucca Mountain facility ran into physical and political problems, no alternatives could be considered because the Nuclear Waste Policy Act specified that they could not be licensed. Our solution provides an additional disposition pathway for commercial spent nuclear fuel and DOE nuclear waste inventories and should be considered as a second disposal option.
Can all that waste fit in narrow drillholes?
Spent nuclear fuel is compact, amounting to only 2 cubic meters per year for a gigawatt (thousand megawatt) reactor. Coal waste takes over a million times as much volume. One drill hole has 1000 cubic meters of space, enough for 20-reactor years of waste, assuming that we do no repackaging of the fuel assemblies. The assemblies that hold the waste fit in long narrow canisters that can be lowered into a drillhole.
What keeps the radioactivity from reaching the surface?
The Deep Isolation design relies on both engineered and geological barriers so there is built-in redundancy to the system.
The deep geology of the Deep Isolation design is a significant barrier. If there were to be any releases, they would have to get through a mile of rock, over a billion tons, including layers that have held volatiles (methane) for millions of years.
Additional engineered barriers include the ceramic pellets themselves, the metal rods that contain them, the bentonite surrounding the rods, sealed steel canisters that hold the rod assemblies, steel casing that lines the drillhole, and the cement that fills the space between the casing and the drillhole.
For geologic times, the geology is a key barrier. The geologic formations that would be used have been stable for tens of millions of years.
Why a mile deep?
The waste is placed far below aquifers, in regions in which water has had no contact with the surface for a million years or more. We will dispose in or under geologic formations that have been stable for tens of millions of years. Typically, this means a depth of about a mile, but in some locations it could be as shallow as 3000 feet, or as deep as 10,000 feet. Drilling such holes is now routine, and the drilling industry has made over 50,000 of such horizontal drillholes over the last 20 years.
[…]
Can the waste be retrieved?
Yes. The drilling industry regularly retrieves objects and monitoring instruments from boreholes, and the process is standard. Once the vertical drillhole is sealed, an expert crew could still retrieve the waste, but it would take a week or possibly longer. Doing so is sufficiently complex to offer substantial security from a terrorist attempt
[…]
A few thoughts on this:
Can you really put three miles of continuous steel liner (a “casing”) down the drillhole (1 mile of vertical access and 2 miles of horizontal storage)?
Yes. We do this every day of the week in oil & gas drilling.
Do you pick sites that are suitable for gas and oil recovery?
The ideal geology for waste isolation has no recoverable natural resources. We prefer rock that is ductile, so it is fracture resistant. Typically, this means clay-rich, and this feature makes the rock unsuitable for fracking.
Shale is generally a clay-rich rock…
What is shale?
A strict geological definition of shale is any “laminated, indurated (consolidated) rock with > 67% clay-sized materials” (Jackson, 1997). Approximately 50% of all sedimentary rocks are classified as shale. Shales are often deposited in low-energy depositional environments where the fine-grained clay particles fall out of suspension.
Reference: Jackson, J.A. (1997). Glossary of Geology, 4th Ed. American Geological Institute
While “clay-sized materials” doesn’t necessarily require clay mineralogy, most of the shales that are frac’ed are fairly abundant in clay mineralogy.
Ductile shales tend to have low quartz and carbonate fractions and tend to plot more or less in the center of this ternary diagram:
If they’re planning on drilling these horizontal disposal wells in areas unsuitable for frac’ing… There’s not likely to be a lot of well data… So I’m not sure how they plan to identify ductile shale formations at depth. I suppose they could focus on failed shale plays, where the rocks were unsuitable for frac’ing.
The Texas BEG did take a serious look at using East Texas salt domes as waste repositories (Jackson & Seni, 1984). Salt (halite) is very ductile and generally clay-free.
Why a mile deep?
The waste is placed far below aquifers, in regions in which water has had no contact with the surface for a million years or more. We will dispose in or under geologic formations that have been stable for tens of millions of years. Typically, this means a depth of about a mile, but in some locations it could be as shallow as 3000 feet, or as deep as 10,000 feet. Drilling such holes is now routine, and the drilling industry has made over 50,000 of such horizontal drillholes over the last 20 years.
There’s no “magic” depth. Each site would have to be evaluated in detail.
Can the waste be retrieved?
Yes. The drilling industry regularly retrieves objects and monitoring instruments from boreholes, and the process is standard. Once the vertical drillhole is sealed, an expert crew could still retrieve the waste, but it would take a week or possibly longer. Doing so is sufficiently complex to offer substantial security from a terrorist attempt.
“The drilling industry regularly retrieves objects and monitoring instruments from boreholes” that were designed to be retrieved: wireline logging instruments, drill strings, etc. “Once the vertical drillhole is sealed,” the removal of objects designed to stay in the well are expensive and time-consuming to retrieve, if they are even retrievable. The one drawback to this sort of disposal system is that, unlike cavernous facilities, retrieval of disposed waste is extremely difficult. This sort of method is more suitable to permanent disposal.
Why didn’t someone think of this before?
Someone did think of it before…
SANDIA REPORT
SAND2009-4401
Unlimited Release
Printed July 2009
Deep Borehole Disposal of High-Level Radioactive Waste
Patrick V. Brady, Bill W. Arnold, Geoff A. Freeze, Peter N. Swift, Stephen J. Bauer, Joseph L. Kanney, Robert P. Rechard, Joshua S. Stein
Prepared by
Sandia National Laboratories Albuquerque, New Mexico 87185 and Livermore, California 94550
[…]
Preliminary evaluation of deep borehole disposal of high-level radioactive waste and spent nuclear fuel indicates the potential for excellent long-term safety performance at costs competitive with mined repositories. Significant fluid flow through basementrock is prevented, in part, by low permeabilities, poorly connected transport pathways, and overburden self-sealing. Deep fluids also resist vertical movement because they are density stratified. Thermal hydrologic calculations estimate the thermal pulse from emplaced waste to be small (less than 20° C at 10 meters from the borehole, for less than a few hundred years), and to result in maximum total vertical fluid movement of ~100 m. Reducing conditions will sharply limit solubilities of most dose-critical radionuclides at depth, and high ionic strengths of deep fluids will prevent colloidal transport.
[…]
DOE estimates that 109,300 metric tons heavy metal (MTHM) of high-level waste and spent nuclear fuel – primarily commercial spent nuclear fuel (CSNF), but also DOE spent nuclear fuel (DSNF), and high-level waste glass (HLWG) – will need to be disposed of in the US (the projected US HLW and SNF inventory is summarized in Appendix A).,Deep borehole disposal, characterization and excavation costs should scale linearly with waste inventory: small inventories require fewer boreholes; large inventories require more boreholes. Not needing a specially engineered waste package would also lower overall borehole disposal costs. Both aspects might make borehole disposal attractive for smaller national nuclear power efforts (having an inventory of 10,000 MTHM or less). In the US, the 70,000 MTHM of waste currently proposed for Yucca Mountain could be accommodated in about 600 deep boreholes (assuming each deep borehole had a 2 km long waste disposal zone that contained approximately 400 vertically stacked fuel assemblies). The remainder of the projected inventory of 109,300 MTHM could be fit into an additional 350 or so boreholes.
Because crystalline basement rocks are relatively common at 2-5 km depth (See Figure 2; also see O’Brien et al. 1979; Heiken et al. 1996), the US waste disposal burden might be shared by shipping waste to regional borehole disposal facilities. If located near existing waste inventories and production, shipping would be minimized. A disposal length of ~2km, and holes spaced 0.2km apart suggests the total projected US inventory could be disposed in several borehole fields totaling ~30 square kilometers.
Petroleum drilling costs have decreased to the point where boreholes are now routinely drilled to multi-kilometer depths. Research boreholes in Russia and Germany have been drilled to 8-12 km. The drilling costs for 950 deep boreholes to dispose of the entire 109,300 MTHM inventory, assuming a cost of $20 million per borehole (see Section 3.1), would be ~ $19 billion. Very rough estimates of other costs are $10 billion for associated site characterization, performance assessment analysis, and license application, $20 billion for disposal operations, monitoring, and decommissioning, $12 billion for ancillary program activities, and $10 billion for transportation, resulting in a total life-cycle cost for a hypothetical deep borehole disposal program of $71 billion (in 2007 dollars). Although there are significant uncertainties in the cost estimates for deep borehole disposal presented here, the estimated total life-cycle cost may be significantly lower than the estimated total cost of Yucca Mountain. Note in particular the lower construction/operation and transportation outlays that borehole disposal would allow.
This document outlines a technical and performance assessment analysis of deep borehole disposal of US HLW and SNF.
[…]
This is worth repeating:
The drilling costs for 950 deep boreholes to dispose of the entire 109,300 MTHM inventory, assuming a cost of $20 million per borehole (see Section 3.1), would be ~ $19 billion. Very rough estimates of other costs are $10 billion for associated site characterization, performance assessment analysis, and license application, $20 billion for disposal operations, monitoring, and decommissioning, $12 billion for ancillary program activities, and $10 billion for transportation, resulting in a total life-cycle cost for a hypothetical deep borehole disposal program of $71 billion (in 2007 dollars).
$71 billion (in 2007 dollars) to safely and permanently dispose of the entire inventory of 109,300 metric tons heavy metal (MTHM) of high-level waste and spent nuclear fuel.
That would be $84 billion in 2017 USD.
According to BP’s Statistical Review of World Energy June 2017, from 1965-2016, US nuclear generating stations produced 26,386 TWh of electricity (26.4 trillion kWh).
$84 billion divided by 26.4 trillion kWh is $0.0032/kWh… 1/3 of one penny per kWh to dispose of the entire inventory of high-level nuclear waste.
The geologic sequestration of high level nuclear waste is almost trivial.
The main difference between the Sandia proposal and Deep Isolation is that the former would have permanently disposed of the waste in vertical wellbores drilled into crystalline basement rocks below sedimentary basins (~17,000′ below the surface); whereas Deep Isolation would dispose of the waste in “retrievable” horizontal boreholes in sedimentary rocks (~5,300′ below the surface).
Conclusion
It’s nice to see the BEST folks doing something useful. It’s an interesting concept. I just tend to think that it makes more sense to permanently dispose of the waste in deep wells, drilled into crystalline basement rocks, rather than shale formations in sedimentary basins.
36 thoughts on ““Deep Isolation”: The Solution to High Level Nuclear Waste?”
yucca Mountain to store nuclear waste is complete and ready to be used. Wait, to generate more money for Democrat bureaucrats, start another project instead.
Mr. Kasper, you are on point. Yucca Mountain was stopped because of Harry Reid and political pressure. Another project would be a huge cost and probably would run into the same political pressure from the anti-nuke crowd. It would be worth it if the approval was obtained before the characterization but that is impossible. It may be best to stick with Yucca Mountain.
Donald/Jim, you are both right on. As a Geologist with 40 years experience in Nevada geology I can assure you that Yucca Mountain did not run into Political and Technical problems, only political problems. There are issues other than water tables and geologic stability in play here. For instance you need a security system to prevent the “dirty bomb” interests from stealing the radioactive waste, for another you need an already contaminated and off-limits area. Yucca Mountain is ready to go and fills the bill. Harry Reid is the guilty party here. This is not to denigrate current deep-drilling technology, it is amazing.
Ron,
Thinking about very long term possibilities, could earthquakes close fissures forcing water up to where the waste is stored? Or could changes to rainfall due to a future glacial cycle or other climate-change alter the equation making storage at Yucca risky for future generations?
https://www.e-sciencecentral.org/articles/SC000027905
“…The concept of deep borehole disposal (DBD) for high-level nuclear wastes has been around for about 40 years…”
I still regard Jimmy Carter’s insistence on a once-through fuel cycle to be one of his bad ideas (and he had many). Reprocessing the spent fuel, or using it in a reactor type tolerant of the fission products, would be better.
Carter was supposedly worried about proliferation, and had the virtue signalling notion that we could serve as a “good example”.
Tom Halla,
If it hadn’t been for Carter’s ban on re-processing spent fuel, there wouldn’t be an urgency to dispose of it. The long-lived isotopes are the ones that can be recycled. While Carterwas concerned about nuclear proliferation, or terrorists making dirty bombs, history has shown that the French have had not difficulty securing their reprocessing facilities. It was a decision that created a crisis in disposal of ‘spent’ nuclear fuel, and should be reversed.
I still regard Jimmy Carter’s insistence on a once-through fuel cycle to be one of his bad ideas (and he had many). Reprocessing the spent fuel, or using it in a reactor type tolerant of the fission products, would be better.
Carter was supposedly worried about proliferation, and had the virtue signalling notion that we could serve as a “good example”.
And the duplicate comment filter is on the fritz again
Halla, they reprocessed the fuel rods from reactors at the Hanford Washington site to obtain plutonium for making nuclear weapons.
..
They are still trying to clean up the mess they made: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hanford_Site
They did that decades ago, when “nuclear safety procedures” meant “try not to drop it on your foot.”
Mike Borgelt
Wow…..Wikipdia. I wish I had thought of that publicly accessible and editable font of knowledge for reliable scientific information. Almost as good as the guardian.
On the other hand, there’s always Dave Middleton. I’ll stick with Dave.
LOL @ HotScot…..if you don’t like wikipedia, hows this?
..
https://www.energy.gov/ea/hanford
…
Or this?
..
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/hanford-nuclear-cleanup-problems/
…
Your rejection of wikipedia is funny
Want more?
HotScot, your rejection of wikipedia is laughable. It goes to show you how ignorant you are of what is happening at the Hanford Site. Did you know that the seepage is about to hit the Columbia River aquifier?….
…
Nope…
…
Grasping at straws.
..
You need to learn about what is going on, instead of making a fool of yourself.
Wikipedia is selectively unreliable. On some subjects, it is fairly accurate. On others, have you ever heard of William Conolly?
Tom, what part of the Wikipedia entry for the Hanford nuclear site do you find not to be reliable?
Most of the “mess” is the result of the failure to open up a final repository site so that the liquid waste could be solidified, containerized, and buried. Those tanks were never intended to be in use so long.
“There’s not likely to be a lot of well data… So I’m not sure how they plan to identify ductile shale formations at depth.”
Many, not all, formations found at depth are also exposed on the surface somewhere where they are easy to look at. e.g. The Marcellus Shale is widely exposed in roadcuts South and West of Albany. The Eagle Ford is a surface rock in a strip along the Balcones escarpment for hundreds of miles North and South of Austin. Of course, there’s no absolute guarantee that the nature of the rock (facies change) won’t be a problem. But that just means that maybe a well or two will have to be written off when things underground don’t turn out as expected. So what?
I never thought the objection to Yucca Mountain was anything but political. Water Table is 2400 feet down — 1400 feet below the storage area. No people near the site. No people to speak of in the drainage area which is into unpopulated interior basins. Rainfall less than 8 inches a year and unlikely to change much.
But this sounds OK.
And anything is probably better than storing high level waste at dozens of sites — many with dubious geology — and some upstream of major population centers.
In the early days of the petroleum industry, there were lots of nasty waste byproducts left over from the refining process. A manager gave a new chemical engineer the assignment to figure out what to do with the leftover oil goop.
He invented the plastics industry.
I strongly suspect that in 20 or 30 years, we’ll invent something brilliant to do with the “nuclear waste” that you’re proposing to bury.
Reprocessing is best.
If you want to get rid of it permanently, encase the waste in glass and drop it into the subduction zone in the Marianas trench. That’s a lot cheaper.
Well, good luck. Rational scientific and engineering arguments have routinely been over-ridden by environmentalist fear mongering for most of my life. I don’t see the change coming from within the US itself anytime soon.
A rough prediction: I would guess that we will have to have been buying nuclear technology for some years from places where it was not driven out (China, Russia, India), and also sending waste back to them, before it becomes OK again in the US and Western Europe. The EU has probably not even got started in following the German lead to make new nuclear generation almost impossible.
It is one of the crowning glories of the greens that they have set nuclear power back at least half a century with their dissemination of misinformation and outright lies about nuclear technologies. Yes, they were helped by casual and lackadaisical industrial approaches, cold war politics, and threats of nuclear war interfering with technical choices, but they played their cards well.
Some of team members mentioned at the beginning of this artical I believe are staunch climate curtastophy folks. Their participation in this project reinforces my belief that many of the people with the smarts to know that CAGW is incorrect are pushing the idea in the hope that opposition to nuclear power will stop. I am guessing that some of these folks are appalled by the direction that our future power production has taken but cannot bring themselves to admit to anyone that the monster they helped create went berserk.
Dangit. I knew that didn’t look right…catastrophe
Don’t forget “artical”
“Someone did think of it before…”
Err we distinguish between vertical and horizontal.
There are reasons why horizontal is cheaper and safer than vertical.
Horizontal is never cheaper than vertical.
Safer? How?
I much prefer to store reactor waste in a place where it is recoverable. As the first line stated, reprocessing is far preferable to disposal. A compromise is to reprocess after say 50 years, when the shortest half-life radionucleotides have decayed appreciably.
What I have not heard about is the issue of waste heat. How many cubic meters of rock are needed per original fuel rod is needed to disperse the heat of the decaying rod in a formation that has low water permeability? Indeed, we might find out about “thermal fracking” of the formation.
Consider the Rocky Mountain Arsenal #3 well. It was used by Dow Chemical / US Army to bury 180 million gallons of toxic waste from the nerve gas factory on site in 1966. I think it is well accepted that that well was the cause of three Mag 5+ earthquakes to strike northern Denver in 1967-68. The link of the earthquakes to the well is generally accepted, but I think there is uncertainty about the mechanism. The generally accepted mechanism is raised pore pressure along inactive faults.
The minority view ( and the one I hold) is that it was a thermal shock to the basement; you drop 180 million gallons of water+otherstuff at surface temperature down to 12,500′ subsurface and you will cool — and contract — the basement rocks. Why do I think that is significant? Because while the well was pumping, there were many small Mag 2,3 quakes. The three M5+ quakes happened 6, 12, and 18 months AFTER the well was capped. Hypothesis: pore pressure AND rock contraction caused the small quakes. But thermal EXPANSION from rewarming of the rocks is the cause of the M5+ quakes.
I said it was a minority view. But there are at least three other cases where large volumes of water pumped down wells for tertiary recovery or disposal have caused quakes. Rangely, CO is the famous one, but there is a (or two) Coal Bed Methane projects where it happened before. (See AAPG Explorer maybe 8+/-2 years ago.) Furthermore, the earthquakes that seem to associated with oil-fracking basins seem to be more concentrated around the deeper waste-water disposal wells, also taking water at high yearly volumes.
Moral of the story: It might not be just the pore pressure. It might also be changes in bulk rock temperature over large areas. And if so, placing hot and highly radioactive rods deep underground will have a thermal effect on the country rock.
Why not collect all that waste in one place and recover the heat?
A minor mistake — Elizabeth Muller is Richard Muller’s daughter, not his wife.
Will edit.
Do your cost estimates (84 billion in todays dollars) take into account cost reductions in the drilling technology since the 2007 study?
The cost estimates are from the 2009 Sandia study… So the answer is mostly no.
Thanks, I thought it was 2009, but used 2007 due to the sentence reading “$71 billion (in 2007 dollars)” – figuring that the 2009 study used data from 2007. In any case, you answered my question, thanks.
Either way, the costs are out of date and proabably cheaper now.
“Steve Mosher … A scientist at Berkeley Earth …”
Don’t make me laugh. Steve Mosher has no training and no experience. He doesn’t know anything about science.
And Berkeley Earth doesn’t know that thermometers have resolution limits. Of course, neither does UKMet or NASA GISS. Yet one more tragedy of equity scholars in science.
Chemists don’t know anything about climate either.
…
Glass houses Frank.
Does it really need to be buried? It doesn’t take a lot of space. Can’t it stay where it is? It would certainly be more easily recoverable. I assume it’s in pretty solid containers. If any surprises are found in the robustness of the containers, they’re more accessible for re-containment. Perhaps with some marketing they could be decorative pillars in some resort where people could vacation with the fuel of tomorrow.