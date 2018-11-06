From Mike Bastasch:
Washington voters rejected a ballot measure backed by a vast coalition of liberal groups to tax carbon dioxide emissions from in-state fossil fuel combustion.
The measure, called Initiative 1631, is the third attempt to impose a carbon tax in Washington state. Voters rejected a similar ballot measure in 2016, and carbon tax legislation failed earlier in 2018.
Had the measure passed, Washington would have become the first state to tax carbon dioxide emissions. The political battle over the tax became the most expensive in state history for a ballot measure — drawing $45 million in spending.
Initiative 1631 was put forward by the Alliance for Jobs and Clean Energy, a coalition of environmentalists, businesses and other liberal groups. The measure called for taxing emissions at $15 a ton in 2020, which will increase at $2 a year above the rate of inflation until the state meets its emissions goals.
Ryan Maue summed it up pretty well.
Washington's carbon tax went up in flames — again. Proponents failed to come up with a coherent message on how the millions of dollars in new revenue would be spent … or as they said … "invested" https://t.co/awl1nR7D2j
13 thoughts on “Carbon tax goes down in flames – again”
Down in flames works – and not fed by petrochemicals either!
Jobs … what a joke. We have had wind and solar projects for nearly thirty years all over the world. There is no evidence that any of those projects produced a lot of jobs. When they raise the price of energy, as they always do, they result in a net loss of jobs.
‘Green Jobs’ is a cruel joke.
Even if true it is a stupid concept. Someone has to pay the wages of those jobs. That money would have to come out of higher prices charged to cover the extra wages. Having to have a ossil fuel backup to the solar and wind is tantamount to doubling the size of your football team with an extra practice squad . You have to pay those extra players whether they get in the game or not.
The good news just keeps on coming in. To control the climate, carbon dioxide taxes are as useful as a hole in the head.
Hey! My vote counted!
Congratulations Jeff!
Creeping socialism; back in your hole!
Great decision! Congratulations to all those who voted against this stupid stealth tax! As per the eponymous website “CO2 is life” 😃
This is just like the EU. They keep coming back until the results of the ballot go the right way.
And Colorado voters shot down the anti-fracking/anti-fossil fuel initiative that was disguised as a drilling distance safety. Called Prop 112, the Fossil Fuel Development Minimum distance lost 57-43. If it had passed, it would have seriously put a dent in the State of Colorado revenue from drilling permits and taxes. Every green, environmental NGO and Liberal organization had strongly supported Prop 112, and sending it down in flames was another blow to them from voters.
The 1 million molecule argument against global warming
If it can be proved that the sensible heat gained from condensation is carried away to stratosphere and beyond , then the alarmists would have to argue that the 18 to 19 W/m^2 of IR from the surface in 1850, has to have set the global warming cycle in motion upon increased CO2. Since temperature is a local phenomenon and water vapour is anywhere from 50 to 100 times the amount that CO2 is in the atmosphere , then the disappearance of that water vapour because of condensation vastly outweighed any effects that CO2 had in 1850. CO2 could not possibly have caused enough of a temperature rise based on only 18 to 19 W/m^2 of IR being sent back as back radiation. I have calculated that there are 1.45 x 10^6 (1,450,000)
CO2 molecules to catch every one of the photons (18.5 W/m^2) leaving the surface per second. So there is enough CO2 to catch the photons but to warm the surface of the troposphere you also have to warm N2 and O2. So collisions come into play. However in deserts where there isn’t much water vapour, they are the hottest places on earth. The back radiation doesnt do anything to heat a desert because meterologists have calculated that the Sahara desert loses more radiation than it gains. The difference is made up from sinking air caused by Coriolis effect and the rising air in the tropical forests caused by rainstorms. So because collisions have always occurred between O2 and N2, and CO2; these collisions could not possibly have resulted in AGW before 1850. Since we had only 68.8% of the present day CO2 in 1850 there were 1,450,000 *.688 = ~ 1 million CO2 molecules in the atmosphere in 1850. Those 1 million molecules were then added to at an average rate of 0.002288 or 0.2288% per year. In 1850 there were already enough CO2 molecules to catch every photon of IR leaving the earth surface per second. Since IR travels at the speed of light, the theory of photon bouncing between C02 molecules and earth surface to warm the lower troposhere is bogus, because if you don’t consider collisions , then the isotropic (all direction of emission of CO2 photons ) guarantees that within 1 second all the photons get booted to outer space. When you do consider collisions with the N2 and O2 in the 1850 scenario, the heat absorbed by those collisions has to have had found its way to outerspace or else we would have had runaway global warming in 1850.Those million molecules of CO2 in 1850 did not have any super properties to prevent global warming. They did what they always have done absorb and emit and collide. Today’ s 407 ppm of CO2 still collide but since there are ~ 1.5 million of them now, the alarmists are saying that that extra 500000 CO2 molecules are now a catastrophy for mankind. Never mind that they have greened the earth by almost 20% more, but the alarmists are saying that their collisions are now causing global warming. If a million CO2 molecules colliding in 1850 did not cause global warming why should 50 % more of them do so now? The UAH satellite dataset says that over last 40 years, the world has a trend of 1.3C per century. I will gladly take it and raise you a further 2 C per century. It is cold here in Canada. Alice cannot measure the temperature in Alice in Wonderland because “There are no thermometers” says the Queen.
“~ 1 million CO2 molecules in the atmosphere in 1850. ”
THIS should read: ~ 1 million CO2 molecules (per photon leaving the earth surface per second) in the atmosphere in 1850.
“Those 1 million molecules”
THIS should read : Those 1 million molecules (per photon leaving the earth surface per second)
“~ 1.5 million of them now”
THIS should read : ~ 1.5 million of them now (per photon leaving the surface per second)