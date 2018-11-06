Carbon tax goes down in flames – again

From Mike Bastasch:

Washington voters rejected a ballot measure backed by a vast coalition of liberal groups to tax carbon dioxide emissions from in-state fossil fuel combustion.

The measure, called Initiative 1631, is the third attempt to impose a carbon tax in Washington state. Voters rejected a similar ballot measure in 2016, and carbon tax legislation failed earlier in 2018.

Had the measure passed, Washington would have become the first state to tax carbon dioxide emissions. The political battle over the tax became the most expensive in state history for a ballot measure — drawing $45 million in spending.

Initiative 1631 was put forward by the Alliance for Jobs and Clean Energy, a coalition of environmentalists, businesses and other liberal groups. The measure called for taxing emissions at $15 a ton in 2020, which will increase at $2 a year above the rate of inflation until the state meets its emissions goals.

More here

Ryan Maue summed it up pretty well.

Washington's carbon tax went up in flames — again. Proponents failed to come up with a coherent message on how the millions of dollars in new revenue would be spent … or as they said … "invested" https://t.co/awl1nR7D2j — Ryan Maue | weathermodels.com (@RyanMaue) November 7, 2018

