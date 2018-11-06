Tom Steyer’s multimillion dollar renewable energy initiative goes down in flames

A renewable energy initiative was rejected by Arizona voters Tuesday, dealing a major blow to environmental activists who hoped to increase the state’s development of wind and solar resources.
Proposition 127, a renewable energy initiative in Arizona, lost handily Tuesday, according to ABC Arizona, citing The Associated Press. The proposal was widely expected to go down in flames heading into Election Day.
Despite millions of dollars in backing from liberal activist Tom Steyer, Proposition 127 lost at the ballot box on Election Day. The ballot proposal called for the state’s utility companies to acquire 50 percent of its electricity from renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar, by 2030. If the proposal had been successful, it would have dramatically increased Arizona’s renewable energy mandate, which currently stands at 15 percent by 2025.
The battle over Proposition 127 pitted two main forces against each other: NextGen Climate Action and Pinnacle West. NextGen, an environmental organization funded by Steyer, dumped well over $20 million in an effort to convince Arizonans the mandate would be a good thing for the state. Pinnacle West — the parent company of Arizona Public Service, the biggest electric utility in the state — spent even more to convince voters otherwise.
Very similar to a Steyer-led effort in Nevada, backers of Prop 127 argued it would help fight climate change and work well in the very sunny state of Arizona. However, Arizonans for Affordable Electricity — the initiative’s main opposition group — argued it would drastically raise utility rates on Arizonans.
“Arizona voters have spoken loud and clear, overwhelmingly rejecting Proposition 127. Much will be written and said in the coming days about why Prop 127 was defeated, but it’s really pretty simple,” Matthew Benson, a spokesman for Arizonans for Affordable Electricity, said in Tuesday night statement. “Arizonans support clean energy, but not costly, politically driven mandates. Arizonans support solar power and renewable technology, but not at the expense of an affordable, reliable energy supply. Arizonans prefer to choose our own energy future rather than have it dictated to us by out-of-state special interests.”
Great result!
Another blow to creeping socialism . . .
Prop 127 is being defeated by better than a 2 to 1 margin — around 69% saying “No.”
Also, Arizona Attorney General Brnovich won his re-election, with his opponent being financed with huge independent attack ads funded by Steyer. Steyer of course wanted another Democrat State AG to ad to his stable of Attorney General’s for Hire hit squad in true #ExxonKnew fashion. Plus Brnovich used his position as AG to ensure the wording in Prop 127 included the “without regard to cost to consumers” on the Renewable energy mandate. That drew Steyer’s major ire, for telling the truth to voters about the the Green’s solar power lies.
Too bad Steyer didn’t sink even more of his $1.6B into this fallacy that is unreliable energy. He might have been driving a slightly used ’72 Ford Pinto. How many more times will be try to back this scam on public funds.
Steuer did also sink a lot money into a number of House races to turn the House over to Democrat control. Remember, Steyer is funding a huge “Impeach Trump” campaign.
Those Dems who took his money will have to be his puppet mouthpiece in Congress on that Impeach issue. With any luck such Impeach Trump crazies will show the American people what the Democrats stand for (nothing), and Trump will roll to re-election victory in 2 years on the backlash from moderate voters.
Always. It’s the reprobate way. Loose on a vote? Throw it back out there over and over until it passes. Eventually, voter fatigue will let it slip by.
He’ll keep trying (they’ll all keep trying) but they won’t win.
Mr average gets nothing from it; yet Mr average pays for it.
Most of us can see through Tom and Al’s scam.
Well it’s actually them and the board of Black Rock and Goldman Sachs and the Oil giants and every liberal and socialists and opportunist on the planet these days.