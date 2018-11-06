Harvard Political Review: ‘Reviving Disvestment’ over a cup of Dunkin’ Donuts coffee.

Guest amusement by David Middleton

Reviving Disvestment By Ilana Cohen | November 5, 2018 They had been camped outside University Hall since 5 a.m. Charged with cups of Dunkin Donuts coffee, the student activists of Divest Harvard managed to block the entrance to the building for a full day of classes on March 29, 2017. The rally they staged that afternoon represented the culmination of a five-year-campaign for the divestment of the University’s $37.1 billion endowment from the fossil fuel industry. With thousands of educational institutions worldwide already divesting—the number reached 8,700 in 2018—the student activists were certain that the time had come for Harvard to take action of its own. […] Harvard Political Review

Firstly, “camped” usually means spending the night. If I camped out in my office, it was because I had to pull an all-nighter… Getting to the office at 5 a.m. is just getting to work a little earlier than usual.

Charged with cups of Dunkin Donuts coffee…

Presumably, had these ambitious students not been charged with cups of Dunkin’ Donuts coffee, they wouldn’t have been able to arrive at University Hall at the ungodly hour of 0500.

If the 350.org misfits and these ambitious students achieve their goals, universal divestment from fossil fuels will occur… No more oil wells… No more oil production… No more oil refining… No more Exxon stations to rob… No more gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, bunker fuel etc. It will be as if utopia and nirvana had a love child! Except for one little detail…

From Tree to Cup: Highlights From My Recent Visit to A Coffee Farm in Brazil On National Coffee Day we celebrate the important role coffee plays as a vital part of our daily lives. While many of us – myself included – cannot imagine a morning without a freshly brewed cup of Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee, have you ever wondered where coffee comes from? It’s a fascinating process with countless steps that is much like creating a fine wine. As part of my job, I have opportunities to travel with our coffee experts to coffee origin countries and see this process firsthand. To provide Dunkin’ Donuts fans with a behind the scenes look at the tree to cup process, here are highlights from my recent tour of a coffee farm and coffee mill in Brazil. Dunkin’ Donuts sources its coffee from a number of countries in Central and South America. Though I can’t reveal exactly which countries, Dunkin’ Donuts works closely with the coffee farmers and professionals in those countries to select the highest quality, 100% Arabica beans available. We have a coffee excellence team that has implemented strict Dunkin’ Donuts Quality (DDQ) specifications, which is used throughout the entire tree to cup process. While on the farm, I saw firsthand both examples of how coffee cherry is harvested – handpicking and mechanical harvesting. […] Dunkin’ NEWSROOM

In the Utopian Land of 350 Nirvana… How will the coffee get from Central and South America to their local Dunkin’ Donuts and into their recyclable coffee cups? Horseback? Sailboats?

Who wants a DUNKACCINO?

