Harvard Political Review: ‘Reviving Disvestment’ over a cup of Dunkin’ Donuts coffee.

Reviving Disvestment
By Ilana Cohen | November 5, 2018
They had been camped outside University Hall since 5 a.m. Charged with cups of Dunkin Donuts coffee, the student activists of Divest Harvard managed to block the entrance to the building for a full day of classes on March 29, 2017. The rally they staged that afternoon represented the culmination of a five-year-campaign for the divestment of the University’s $37.1 billion endowment from the fossil fuel industry. With thousands of educational institutions worldwide already divesting—the number reached 8,700 in 2018—the student activists were certain that the time had come for Harvard to take action of its own.
They had been camped outside University Hall since 5 a.m…
Firstly, “camped” usually means spending the night. If I camped out in my office, it was because I had to pull an all-nighter… Getting to the office at 5 a.m. is just getting to work a little earlier than usual.
Charged with cups of Dunkin Donuts coffee…
Presumably, had these ambitious students not been charged with cups of Dunkin’ Donuts coffee, they wouldn’t have been able to arrive at University Hall at the ungodly hour of 0500.
If the 350.org misfits and these ambitious students achieve their goals, universal divestment from fossil fuels will occur… No more oil wells… No more oil production… No more oil refining… No more Exxon stations to rob… No more gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, bunker fuel etc. It will be as if utopia and nirvana had a love child! Except for one little detail…
From Tree to Cup: Highlights From My Recent Visit to A Coffee Farm in BrazilBy John Costello, President, Global Marketing and Innovation, Dunkin’ Brands, Dunkin’ Brands
On National Coffee Day we celebrate the important role coffee plays as a vital part of our daily lives. While many of us – myself included – cannot imagine a morning without a freshly brewed cup of Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee, have you ever wondered where coffee comes from? It’s a fascinating process with countless steps that is much like creating a fine wine. As part of my job, I have opportunities to travel with our coffee experts to coffee origin countries and see this process firsthand. To provide Dunkin’ Donuts fans with a behind the scenes look at the tree to cup process, here are highlights from my recent tour of a coffee farm and coffee mill in Brazil.
Dunkin’ Donuts sources its coffee from a number of countries in Central and South America. Though I can’t reveal exactly which countries, Dunkin’ Donuts works closely with the coffee farmers and professionals in those countries to select the highest quality, 100% Arabica beans available. We have a coffee excellence team that has implemented strict Dunkin’ Donuts Quality (DDQ) specifications, which is used throughout the entire tree to cup process.
While on the farm, I saw firsthand both examples of how coffee cherry is harvested – handpicking and mechanical harvesting.
In the Utopian Land of 350 Nirvana… How will the coffee get from Central and South America to their local Dunkin’
Donuts and into their recyclable coffee cups? Horseback? Sailboats?
Who wants a DUNKACCINO?
Divest from Harvard.
I think it most reasonable for Harvard to heat its campus by only using firewood. None of this natural gas stuff.
But wood burns. Have ’em put on a sweater.
But that would take away from the wood pellet shipments to the UK green mandate of burning American forests there.
Just remove all gas stations within a 50 mile radius of the school. When they have to start using a quarter tank of gas just to get to the filling station they might realize the futility of their suggestions.
Actually stopping the use of fossil fuels would be a slow motion version of S. M. Stirling’s “Dies the Fire”, in which 95% plus of the population dies.
Which, given the predilections of some greens, would be what they actually desire (as long as they are not among the casualties).
When you sell your stock it’s because someone else bought it. The company doesn’t disappear.
Goodness gracious. Al Pacino is usually a pretty good actor. I have a hard time believing he made a commercial that stupid.
It’s from the Adam Sandler movie Jack and Jill…
A real classic!
Harvard should think less of “divest” and more of its role in normalizing “diversity”. Americans of Asian descent/heritage are suing Harvard for affirmative color judgments/discrimination.
Actually, IMHO this is exactly what ‘diversity’ has brought to the hard sciences…nothing good. Diverse opinions do not matter nor do your feelings about reality. There is no consensus in mathematics, you don’t get to vote on the correct answers.
Imagine an elementary teacher asking the students to vote on the correct answers to the quiz.
The issue isn’tdiversity – it is plain old racial discrimination
Harvard should tell these activists that they’ll divest when the students divest, but only a month later!
That would give the students a month to figure out just how dependent they are on fossil fuel!
Apparently the students aren’t smart enough to realize the implications of their demands without a “personal learning curve”!
By the way, who were the idiots that granted admission to such idiots in the firstplace?
Nevermind–I just answered my own question!
So instead these divested institution will invest in companies that invest in companies dependent on fossil fuels.
It is inferred regularly that Harvard and anyone graduating from there are “superior human beings,” smarter than the rest of the land. Yet they don’t comprehend the world outside the realms of Harvard. I wonder if anyone has bothered to explain why Harvard has such a huge endowment? Has anyone bothered to explain that Harvard spends little of that endowment but instead spends government money? Or that they pay little if any taxes on the endowment’s investments?
Fact don’t matter to those kids. Maybe some day.
As is always the case with such buffoonery, I say “You First”.
As the commenter above says, it would be interesting to see the personal learning curve of the individuals in question if they totally gave up fossil fuels.
Besides the coffee (diesel farm equipment at coffee plantation, to diesel truck to harbor, to coal powered electrical crane to load ship, to bunker fuel powered ship, back to coal / nat gas electrical crane to unload ship to diesel truck then train then truck again to move the coffee to the local store, to coal / nat gas electrical grinder and espresso machine or coffee maker) I suspect the whiners, er I mean protesters, don’t realize how dependent they are on fossil fuels.
If these are our best and brightest, we are doomed. Do none of these students have any idea how stock in a company works? When a company issues a share of stock the “buyer” gives the company “capital” in return for a promise of future dividends. From that point on the share is traded among investors and the company does not receive more capital when the trades occur. If an investor “divests” themselves of a stock, they are simply selling it to someone else who will then receive the dividends. The public company is not affected whatsoever. You can’t even burn the stock certificate to disinvest because the company will keep sending dividends to the owner of record regardless.
This is “virtue signaling” at its worst. You can’t even classify disinvestment as good or bad because it is neither.
Divestiture when practiced at a large enough political level does have an effect on a companies stock value, which in turn does effect future offerings and borrowing ability against assets.
It is a weak form of boycott with questionable economic effectiveness, but it does allow the ‘ostriches’ to believe the situation has disappeared because they are no longer supporting the ‘abhorrent’ businesses. I suppose its akin to ‘washing your hands’ of involvement.
With rich oil contries everywhere, it matter not one whit whether any oil company has a sizable los of net value. The oil busines is not your typical capitalistic business.
Is it just me, but from the photo above it looks like students are a lot older these days?
Is that an ipad the ‘student’ has in his hand? Didn’t they require fossil fuels to manufacture it and their mobile phones? Don’t they require fossil fuels to charge them up and provide power and heating and manufacture just about everything at Harvard? Even if they cycled or walked to get to their protest, didn’t they use fossil fuels to manufacture their cycles, shoes and clothes?
Hot: It’s just you. They appeared at the border a few days before, claimed to be 16 yrs old- and got waived in. Got admitted to Harvard because they claimed to be part Cherokee, on the fast “trail of happy tears” track.
It probably now takes 25 years to obtain a degree from Harvard
On second thought, they look like teachers, perhaps Harvard has a Staff infection
“The End is Nigh” alarmists would probably have ‘divested’ from the wheel if they’d been around when it was invented (which may be a possibility looking at the age of the ‘students’ above ;). Well you couldn’t have all those wheels causing wheel ruts all over could you? The damage to the environment would have meant the end of the world! You’ve only to look at the wheel ruts on the Oregon Trail, proof to 97% of alarmists then that the end was nigh!