UAH global temperature – little change in October

UAH Global Temperature Update for October, 2018: +0.22 deg. C

The Version 6.0 global average lower tropospheric temperature (LT) anomaly for October, 2018 was +0.22 deg. C, up a little from +0.14 deg. C in September. The linear temperature trend of the global average lower tropospheric temperature anomalies from January 1979 through October 2018 remains at +0.13 C/decade.

Various regional LT departures from the 30-year (1981-2010) average for the last 22 months are:

YEAR MO GLOBE NHEM. SHEM. TROPIC USA48 ARCTIC AUST

2017 01 +0.33 +0.32 +0.34 +0.10 +0.28 +0.95 +1.22

2017 02 +0.39 +0.58 +0.20 +0.08 +2.16 +1.33 +0.21

2017 03 +0.23 +0.37 +0.09 +0.06 +1.22 +1.24 +0.98

2017 04 +0.28 +0.29 +0.26 +0.22 +0.90 +0.23 +0.40

2017 05 +0.45 +0.40 +0.49 +0.41 +0.11 +0.21 +0.06

2017 06 +0.22 +0.34 +0.10 +0.40 +0.51 +0.10 +0.34

2017 07 +0.29 +0.31 +0.28 +0.51 +0.61 -0.27 +1.03

2017 08 +0.41 +0.41 +0.42 +0.47 -0.54 +0.49 +0.78

2017 09 +0.55 +0.52 +0.57 +0.54 +0.30 +1.06 +0.60

2017 10 +0.63 +0.67 +0.60 +0.47 +1.22 +0.83 +0.86

2017 11 +0.36 +0.34 +0.38 +0.27 +1.36 +0.68 -0.12

2017 12 +0.42 +0.50 +0.33 +0.26 +0.45 +1.37 +0.36

2018 01 +0.26 +0.46 +0.06 -0.11 +0.59 +1.36 +0.42

2018 02 +0.20 +0.25 +0.16 +0.03 +0.92 +1.19 +0.18

2018 03 +0.25 +0.40 +0.10 +0.07 -0.32 -0.33 +0.59

2018 04 +0.21 +0.31 +0.11 -0.12 -0.00 +1.02 +0.69

2018 05 +0.18 +0.41 -0.05 +0.03 +1.93 +0.18 -0.39

2018 06 +0.21 +0.38 +0.04 +0.12 +1.19 +0.83 -0.55

2018 07 +0.32 +0.43 +0.21 +0.29 +0.51 +0.30 +1.37

2018 08 +0.19 +0.22 +0.17 +0.12 +0.06 +0.09 +0.26

2018 09 +0.14 +0.15 +0.14 +0.24 +0.88 +0.21 +0.19

2018 10 +0.22 +0.31 +0.12 +0.34 +0.25 +1.11 +0.38

The UAH LT global anomaly image for October, 2018 should be available in the next few days here.

The new Version 6 files should also be updated at that time, and are located here:

Lower Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tlt/uahncdc_lt_6.0.txt

Mid-Troposphere:http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tmt/uahncdc_mt_6.0.txt

Tropopause:http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/ttp/uahncdc_tp_6.0.txt

Lower Stratosphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tls/uahncdc_ls_6.0.txt