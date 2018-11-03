How special was the recent warming slowdown a.k.a. “the pause” ?

Guest analysis by Sheldon Walker
Warmists and Alarmists are still fighting the idea, that there was a recent slowdown. In order to show just how “special” the recent slowdown was, I have created a new type of graph, which shows the warming rate plotted against the date range which was used to calculate the warming rate.
That may sound confusing, but when you look at the graph, it will become clear. The graph is based on very simple principles. A quick numerical example will show how the graph was made.
The warming rate (calculated using a linear regression), for the date range from 2002 to 2012, was 0.12 degrees Celsius per century. The graph is an X-Y graph. This calculated warming rate is plotted as a line, which runs from (2002, 0.12) to (2012, 0.12).
This is a horizontal line, which runs from 2002 to 2012 on the X-axis, at a height of 0.12 (the warming rate), on the Y-axis. Now just add more horizontal lines, for all of the other calculated warming rates, and you will have the finished graph.
Note that only date ranges which are greater than or equal to 10 years, have been used. Short date ranges tend to have very variable warming rates, so these have been ignored.
Have a look at the graph, and see what you think. I will give you my interpretation of the graph, after you have had a chance to look at it. Note that I have coloured the warming rate that I used as a numerical example above, in red. This is the lowest warming rate from 1980 to 2017, and it is therefore the strongest slowdown. All of the other warming rates are coloured blue.
A number of the lines have been labelled with the warming rate, in degrees Celsius per century, at the right-hand end of the line. This means that you can see what the warming rate is, without having to guess it from the Y-axis. There were too many lines to label them all, so I have tried to label the ones that are the most useful.
Note the red line near the bottom of the graph, which runs from 2002 to 2012 on the X-axis, at a height of 0.12 (the warming rate), on the Y-axis. This is the lowest warming rate, which is also the strongest slowdown.
The strongest slowdown is not all alone. It has some neighbours nearby. The closest is 2002 to 2013, with a warming rate of 0.22 (all warming rates are in degrees Celsius per century, I will not specify this each time that I give a warming rate).
Also nearby, is 2003 to 2013, with a warming rate of 0.35. As you might expect, warming rates which share a common date range, tend to have similar warming rates. The strongest slowdown comes from a “family” of date ranges, which go from about 2001 to 2013 or 2014.
What about the rest of the graph. The majority of warming rates fall in the dense central region, with warming rates from about 1.4 to 2.2. The overall average is about 1.75.
Then there are the departures from the central area. A speedup in the middle of the graph, from about 1992 to 2004 (about 12 years). This speedup reached a warming rate of 3.39.
There was a weaker slowdown, from about 1987 to 1997, with a warming rate of about 0.43.
Finally, there is a small number of speedups which end in 2016 and 2017. The 4 years from 2014 to 2017, are the warmest in the date range, from 1980 to 2017. So it is no surprise that the warming rates calculated using these years, will tend to have higher warming rates. This is another speedup, which started after the recent slowdown.
In summary, notice how clearly the slowdowns and speedups stand out from the dense central region. These are NOT vague climate events, which are hard to pick out from the other climate events. These are “in your face” climate events, which no intelligent person would deny.
But make no mistake, there are plenty of unintelligent, or deceitful, people out there, who will still deny the recent slowdown. These people have their own agenda, and scientific truth is not important to them.
Bear in mind that a slowdown of 0.12, compared to the average warming rate of about 1.75, is less than 7% of the average warming rate.
Imagine driving your car at 100 km/h on the motorway, and having to slow down to less than 7 km/h for 10 years!
Many Warmists and Alarmists would claim that you hadn’t even slowed down, and that 7 km/h and 100 km/h were statistically the same value.
However, reasonable people accept that there was a recent slowdown, and that it was “special”.
Accepting that there was a temporary slowdown, does not invalidate global warming. So Warmists and Alarmists can have their cake, and eat it too. They can still believe in global warming, but accept that there was a temporary slowdown in warming rates from about 2002 to 2012.
23 thoughts on “How special was the recent warming slowdown a.k.a. “the pause” ?”
Was it special or was it what would be expected in a naturally varying climate?
We tend to regard the most extreme values as “special”.
e.g. first place in a competition, the strongest hurricane, the most rain in a time period.
2002 to 2012 is the lowest warming rate.
It wins the prize for warming the slowest.
It would be nice if people would be honest enough to acknowledge this fact.
But many people don’t appear to be honest.
I often don’t give an opinion on whether the slowdown was “natural”.
But I suspect that it was caused by ocean cycles, like the PDO and AMO.
So that would make it “natural”
But it certainly kicked AGW’s butt, for a while.
I will continue to taunt Warmists and Alarmists about it, until they are honest enough to acknowledge it.
If I’m reading your graph correctly the majority of the time we were having this unprecedented slowdown, we were also having an unprecedented speedup. Do you think this makes sense?
The effect that you have noticed, is caused by the way that linear regressions work. We are calculating using date ranges, rather than individual years. The results are affected by all of the years in the range.
2002 to 2012 are the core years of the slowdown.
But the slowdown can be considered to run from about 2001 to 2013.
But when you add the “extreme” warming years, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017, these increase the warming rate for the 10 or 11 year date ranges (2006 to 2017, and 2007 to 2017).
The warming rate for the overlap years (2006/2007 to 2013) have NOT actually changed, but the temperatures in 2014 to 2017 makes it appear that the warming rate for earlier years has increased.
e.g. if you measure the average income of 10 poor people. Then measure the average income of 10 poor people, plus a millionaire. The average income has increased, but the poor people are still just as poor as before.
What data set is this?
Is it global anomaly?
Land only?
SST only?
Also on your plot, many lines overlap. A heat map or contour plot of line density is needed to make any sense of it.
So far, I’m very un-impressed with this attempt at demonstration of the hiatus.
What temperature series?
GISTEMP Global Land and Ocean temperature series, using Yearly values.
I’d probably would have picked that one. I think it’s a good plot.
Thank you. I used my knowledge of Monty Python to pick the temperature series.
No one expects the Spanish Inquisition!!!
And no one expects a Slowdown in GISTEMP!!!
It would be useful to do the same treatment and graph data for longer time frame, like 1900-present.
I don’t think this graph make any sense.
tom t,
the graph makes sense, it is just that you don’t understand it.
What aspect doesn’t make sense.
I am happy to try and explain it.
I would be happier if I saw a graph from say 1880 to the present day, with the CO2 figures also in it. .
I realise that trying to figure out a “Worlds “average,especially back in 1880 is difficult, but perhaps a country by country chart would be of great interest, especially the period of the 1930 tees in the USA.
MJE
Yeah, what data was used? Most data sets are just tampered data with built-in bias, therefore masking possible real events.
I would need to see how this works against several generated known sets of data so that I could compare those against this graph. It could be there id nothing at all unusual in the graph and you are just focusing on what you want to see. If generated sets of “temperature-like data” look very different, then you move on to “this graph looks unusual, but why?” It could be artifacts of the data tampering or it could be because the “pause” is really unusual. Plot different periods of time and look for similar outcomes – if you can find them then this is not an unusual graph, you got fooled by bias-thinking.
I still applaud attempts to look at things in new ways. Just be careful jumping to conclusions.
However, surface temperature database is an unusable mass of propaganda, bias and pseudoscience. It’s a funding grant database, not a temperature database…. How many Ice Cream trucks does it take to make a hotter Summer?
I understand the graph and all it shows me is the adjusted data sets of temperature anomalies from about 2015, 2016 and 2017 artificially increased the warming rate for all the other data sets on the graph at about 2005/06.
I do not see how this advances our understanding much, nor whether the observation is significant in a dynamic climate system
At the crux of this is the key question: what period of time amounts to a significant period of time?
At one time.it was ‘thought’ that a period of 10 years with no warming would be significant, this period was then extended to 15 years, and then to 17 years, and even more than that. I recall that some years back, when warmists reluctantly were accepting the pause as real, Julia Slingo the head of the UK Met Office, even suggested that there may well be no return to warming before 2030, but that would not be significant.
Richard,
you need to understand that when you can’t SEE global warming happening, it is because global warming is hiding under rocks, behind trees, and in the ocean.
It is just waiting to get you, when you least expect it.
So you should be even more worried about global warming, when you CAN’T see it.
There is only one guaranteed solution. Send me a bucket load of money. Remember the precautionary principle. You had better make that 2 bucket loads of money.
This chart could be used to show that the temperature record shoots up at the end of every pause.
That could be evidence of elasticity in the temperature record. A sign that the heat is stored somewhere and the released.
Or it could be evidence that when the world stops acting in an exciting way the people who are payed to monitor the world adjust the record to fit the expected outcome.
“How special was the recent warming slowdown a.k.a. “the pause” ?”
The graph doesn’t answer the question. It shows a whole lot of trends, and marks the minimum. But any finite set of numbers will have a minimum. The remarkable thing here is that if you look for a minimum over that nearly forty years, it is still positive.
There is a minimum. And that is special as it is the minimum.
And that is the Pause. It was Special, since a decade before the Rio conference.
This post got me interested in comparing my first snow record with this graph as they cover the same sort of date ranges (eg 1977-2018 and 1980-2017.
The results are rather a surprise. lt was during the pause from 2002-2015 where most of the latest first snows happen. With a run of mostly late first snows during 2002/3 to 2006/7 and a mini peak during 2013/4 to 2014/5.
While during the recent increased warming rate between 2015 to 2017 there has been a four season run of early first snows (2015/6 to 2018/9.
Not what l was expecting at all.