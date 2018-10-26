‘Five cheap ways to remove CO2 from the atmosphere’ and kill 40% of the people of Earth.

Guest hyperbole by David Middleton

Climate change: Five cheap ways to remove CO 2 from the atmosphere

By Matt McGrath

Environment correspondent

25 October 2018

[…]

5 – Biomass energy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS)

The idea of BECCS is to grow energy crops that soak up carbon, which are then burned to create electricity while the emitted CO 2 gas is captured and buried permanently underground.

BECCS has been dismissed by many because of the massive amounts of land that would be needed, up to 40% of global cropland according to some studies.

[…]

“If you have dedicated bioenergy crops that displace other land uses, such as forests or farms, the production of food and fibre would be reduced and you could increase the prices of commodities and really drive losses in biodiversity and ecosystem services,” said Kelly Levin from WRI.

“BECCS needs to be done in a very careful way.”

BBC