Guest hyperbole by David Middleton
Climate change: Five cheap ways to remove CO2 from the atmosphere
By Matt McGrath
Environment correspondent
25 October 2018
[…]
5 – Biomass energy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS)
The idea of BECCS is to grow energy crops that soak up carbon, which are then burned to create electricity while the emitted CO2 gas is captured and buried permanently underground.
BECCS has been dismissed by many because of the massive amounts of land that would be needed, up to 40% of global cropland according to some studies.
[…]
“If you have dedicated bioenergy crops that displace other land uses, such as forests or farms, the production of food and fibre would be reduced and you could increase the prices of commodities and really drive losses in biodiversity and ecosystem services,” said Kelly Levin from WRI.
“BECCS needs to be done in a very careful way.”
To paraphrase Dr. Ian Malcolm in The Lost World: Jurassic Park:
Using 40% of global cropland for BECCS is the worst idea in the long, sad history of bad ideas.
32 thoughts on “‘Five cheap ways to remove CO2 from the atmosphere’ and kill 40% of the people of Earth.”
I used to joke that the best way to end the global warming scam would be to take everyone who was concerned to a small island and there explode a nuclear bomb and show how that would induce a mild reduction in climate known to the 1970s alarmists as “a nuclear winter”.
How are we supposed to reduce CO2 emissions, when China is double our emissions now…doesn’t even have to think about it until 2030…and is building coal plants faster than we can close one?
Anyone that makes that rule…UN/IPCC…doesn’t even believe their own science
Communist & communist/hybrid countries that produce cheap stuff by stealing intellectual property, burning coal, and paying low wages are rewarded.
Developing countries have always had cheaper labor.
It’s offset by the other costs of doing business in those places, such as corruption, poor infrastructure, the need to train workers, etc.
Over time, the country develops and wages automatically rise.
It happened to Japan, Korea, Taiwan, it’s happening in Singapore, India and China.
I propose that the next time Matt McGrath catches a cold, he undergoes chemotherapy, radiation treatments, and a liver transplant. Just to give him a sense of proportion.
That would be a great way to give all of the Climate Nazis a badly needed sense of proportion!
Actually it shouldn’t be when they catch a cold, it should be when they sneeze because of something tickling their noses; a cold would actually be a “problem” to some degree, whereas allegedly human-induced “climate change” is a complete non-problem.
But your “treatment” suggestion is spot-on, because that’s exactly what their proposed “actions” to “fight” climate change amount to. A lot of costly, unnecessary and harmful actions to, at the end of the day, do NOTHING about a NON-EXISTENT “problem.”
Limit atmospheric CO2 and constrain the Carbon Cycle of Life.
CO2 feeds life.
Yep, 1000 ppm would be much better than the 400 ppm we now have.
If they really wanted to increase biomass they probably ought to start spray-fertilizing the northern forests with extra nutrients. Pretty pointless I know, but I do sometimes think it might be easier to throw the Matt McGraths of the world a bone and (apparently) help them out with their dim ideas. Maybe I would then have to take less paracetamol for BBC-induced earache.
But then again, no, I probably wouldn’t. It is appeasement. These people will never shut up until the BBC doesn’t have funds to pay them.
So would it only be for generating electricity? This sounds worse than glazing the earth with solar panels or tufting it with windmills. Whi sits around “ideating” (to use a Lewindowskyesque verb to make it sciency) this stuff up. I’m sure no engineers were disturbed in this enterprise.
For the love of God! Plant a friggin tree!
They list that as one option. The absurdity of it is two-fold: One, we already are, but not because of “climate change”, but rather, because trees are useful in many ways. Could more be planted? Possibly, but not much more, and only in areas that have been previously stripped of trees for one reason or another. And Two, as mentioned, the areas available for tree-planting are relatively limited. Planting trees is one of those “feel-good” activities. I mean sure, you get a tree, possibly, if planted right, and given some care to make sure it doesn’t just die. But so what? Maybe you should’ve planted carrots instead.
There are a LOT of places that could be planted with trees and other plants to increase captured biomass. We don’t have to touch farmland, either – quite a lot of North America is tree-friendly but not good for agriculture.
Of course, we could also do some semi-permanent carbon capture if we just stopped recycling paper. Start collecting old paper products, and instead of spending extra energy to remake them into lower-quality paper goods, just bury them in old strip mines and other holes in the ground. How many millions of tons of CO2 per year could we sequester that way?
I highly doubt that. If they “could” be planted with trees, then why wouldn’t they already be? Trees have value in their own right, and it has nothing to do with “carbon”, much as you seem to believe. I already know what you think, though, as a climate numpty. You think people should be paid to plant trees, to help “protect the planet”. And then you want people to get paid to sequester said “carbon”. Yes, the climate racket could be quite profitable. If only more people would truly “Believe”.
As for the inane idea of burying paper, again, part of the climate racket paid for by taxpayers and ratepayers. Nope.
Couldn’t plant any more in my western MD county — it’s 90% forested now…
The earth has 3 trillion trees apparently counted using satellite imagery. The planet has greened dramatically over the past 35yrs including 15% added forest cover. It seems this coukd be more than 450 billion trees (15% cover of immature trees probably means more trees). Why compete with this riot of tree planting except for impriving our gardens and parks. The planet just quietly goes 9n looking after itself – this is very annoying.
None of these ideas will ever come close to the amount of CO2 being absorbed each year by the polar ocean sinks. Nor will all the smoke-stacks and tail-pipes in the world ever come close to the amount of CO2 being released to the atmosphere each year from tropical ocean sources.
Matt McGrath is one of the many members of the Greenblob employed by the BBC to spread the climate change propaganda. He is on a par with Harrabin, Shukman and Heap, but there are hundreds of others in the BBC who have to mention climate change at every opportunity (or else they are banished and lose their massive salaries).
Meanwhile:
GWPF Welcomes Investigation Into BBC Impartiality
London, 26 October: The Global Warming Policy Forum has welcomed Ofcom’s announcement that it is to launch an investigation into BBC impartiality.
The GWPF has been a prominent critic of the BBC’s habitual bias in its reporting of renewable energy, climate change and climate policy, and in particular its lack of viewpoint diversity among its environmental journalists.
Speaking about the Ofcom announcment, GPWF director, Dr Benny Peiser said:
“On climate change and renewable energy, the BBC has long since given up any semblance of impartiality. Several former BBC journalists have confirmed as much.
The latest British Social Attitudes Survey reveals that only around a quarter of the public has major concerns over the impacts of global warming and that only a third thinks that humans are the main cause of climate change. This is in sharp contrast to the BBC’s environmental journalists whose message of impending disaster is dominating its news coverage.
The BBC is not supposed to be a vehicle for its journalists’ prejudices. Unless it begins to reflect the views of the British public and the full spectrum of reasonable views on climate and energy the growing distrust of the BBC will only accelerate”.
BINGQ!
Let’s generalize…
Doing ANYTHING that squander huge amounts of resources to combat a NON-EXISTENT “problem” is the worst idea in the long, sad history of bad ideas.
We are already wasting an appalling amount of energy and brain cells on a political ideal called AGW. This is just more lame stupidity to add to the massive drain on humanity this has become.
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/sep/13/harrison-ford-stop-giving-power-climate-deniers/
Notes from an energy expert:
Fully 85% of global primary energy is fossil fuels, and the rest is hydro and nuclear. Green energy would be near-zero except for huge wasted subsidies and use mandates. Only a few places have enough hydro to provide their needs, and greens hate hydro. The only practical alternative is nuclear, and the greens hate nuclear too.
Eliminate fossil fuels, and most people in the developed world would freeze or starve to death within a few months. This means you and your family.
I’ve got a better idea for Harrison Ford and the rest of the deluded idiots that think humanity can do anything measurable or significant to the climate.
Stop giving THEM power. As in electricity, gasoline, heating oil, natural gas, etc. Since they think it’s doing harm, they shouldn’t get any. OR the food produced through its use.
After they’ve all done their part (you know, frozen to death or starved to death in the dark to “save the planet”), the rest of us can get on with our lives and not have to listen to their stupid blather about the “climate change” boogyman.
Have I posted this lately?
I would not assume that they care how many people they kill as long as it is not them and they get their money.
Carbon capture. Can climate doomsayers not speak in whole molecules?
But anyway… saying is not the same as doing. Sequesteting CO2 is not technology we have or look like we shall have soon.
On the other hand. The oceans and plants have been doing CO2 sequestration since God was in short trousers so why not leave them to it? Mankind has been dealing with climate change, often severe, for our entire existance, so we are quite good at it.
What’s the prob?
Used to be that the prototype of a socialist make work project was a team of workers where those who aren’t holding pointless signs and leaning on shovels are divided into two teams. One is digging holes and the second follows behind filling them in. Now climate science has brought us the 21st century high tech version. Good thing there are elections. Once people see their very comfortable lives being ruined by this idiocy they can take action at the polls.
…‘Five cheap ways to remove CO2 from the atmosphere’ and kill 40% of the people of Earth….
How much CO2 would we have to remove to get the concentration down to around 100ppm?
That would kill all the plants, and shortly thereafter ALL the people…
If one really plans to decrease atmospheric CO2 using biomass, I would think that one should plow the plant material under at the end of the growing season, not burn it for energy.
Something about conservation laws …
You can’t eat electricity. Take your pick: A Square meal or a smart phone?
What – are they pulling back from the 90% population reduction now?