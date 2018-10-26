BC Climate Action Enthusiast Accidentally Demonstrates the Need for Reliable Energy

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Dr. Willie Soon – A British Columbia climate enthusiast had to abort his attempt to live off oxygen produced by plants in a sealed plastic container, when cloudy weather prevented sufficient photosynthesis to replenish his air.
Why this B.C. man sealed himself in an airtight plastic cube for 14 hours
YouTuber Kurtis Baute says he wanted to teach people the ‘base science concepts surrounding climate change’
CBC Radio · October 26
Spending 14 hours inside an airtight plastic cube with rapidly rising carbon dioxide levels left Kurtis Baute feeling a little loopy.
“It feels physically like the air is a little bit thicker, and that’s partly because it is more massive and also because it’s building up inside your body,” the B.C. scientist and YouTuber told As It Happens guest host Megan Williams.
“And it also slows your mind down. So I felt a little bit out of it and it was kind of harder to focus and harder to do higher-order decision making. It was kind of wild to feel that happen.”
He live-tweeted the experience under the hashtag #KurtisInAJar.
If you're seeing this, it means I now have wifi in my homemade biodome. 🤔🌎 #KurtisInAJar pic.twitter.com/OGNHODIKFP
— Kurtis Baute (@kurtisbaute) October 20, 2018
“I think that people really don’t understand climate change because they don’t even understand what the air is made of. And you know what? It’s not their fault,” Baute said.
…
He originally planned to stay in the cube for three days, banking on his plants to absorb most of the CO2 and keep him safe.
But cloudy weather meant the plants couldn’t do their job, and he had to emerge early.
…
Read more: https://www.cbc.ca/radio/asithappens/as-it-happens-thursday-edition-1.4878032/why-this-b-c-man-sealed-himself-in-an-airtight-plastic-cube-for-14-hours-1.4878037
If only Baute had set up some reliable, fossil fuel powered grow lights to his sealed plastic cube, his plants might have received the nourishing light they needed to regenerate his air, allowing him to successfully complete his three day experiment.
17 thoughts on “BC Climate Action Enthusiast Accidentally Demonstrates the Need for Reliable Energy”
Your average global warmonger: pig ignorant.
And proud of it
Showing yet again that CO2 is life. With a steady supply of photons to break water molecules into O and H ions (protons in the latter case).
On a lighter note, if he stayed anyway, he might have qualified for the Darwin award.
+1!!!!!
roflmao.
The Klimate Klown doesn’t know much biology, does he
Plants take in CO2 during the day if its sunny , but expel some of it at night !
And he needed many more plants to have the required effect.
But had he died would the Grreen blob have celebrated ?
MJE
If it’s designed to kill you, it’s not a Biodome.
Someone get this message to him quickly, please!
So he went well and beyond any realistic atmospheric CO2 levels…how does that teach people the ‘base science concepts surrounding climate change?’
…“I think that people really don’t understand climate change because they don’t even understand what the air is made of. And you know what? It’s not their fault,” Baute said…
Yes, it is their fault. It is a basic science concept taught in every school in the US, for example. It is readily accessible information on the internet and doesn’t require any difficult math, stats, physics, or chemistry.
“Stupid is as stupid does”
His plastic cube was too big.
In a……..plastic…….tent….oh man this is dumb.
What level of CO2 did he reach ? And what was the O2 level ?
Bet low O2 was more of a problem ….. would that make him a ” no air head ” ?
I was looking for the first one to recognize this. High CO2 levels are tolerable. Low O2 levels are not. Most of his suffering was due to a low oxygen level. You can replace a lot of N2 in the air with CO2 and both plants and animals will thrive. Replace O2 with CO2 and you have problems.
Mods, if this is a duplicate, my apologies. In my first response I used a new email address, and it didn’t appear. I am reposting under my old email to see if that was the problem.
Sealed in plastic with auxiliary oxygen you too can pull, what…. 6G’s ?
(Stay till the end, it toys with a P-51).
When your thrust exceeds your weight, you can do all kinds of amazing things!
Maybe now he’s learned that that big yellow ball in the sky just might have something to do with life on Earth?