Gore admits the the IPCC climate report was “torqued up” to get attention

Former Vice President Al Gore: “The language that the IPCC used in presenting it was torqued up a little bit, appropriately – how [else] do they get the attention of policy-makers around the world?” Video follows.

Gore admission that the UN IPCC report was “torqued up” in order to “get the attention of policy-makers around the world” is just the latest in a long line of evidence that the UN climate panel is nothing more than “a purely political body posing as a scientific institution.”

PBS NEWSHOUR – ONE-ON-ONE – Broadcast: October 12, 2018 – (Gore’s quote begins at 1 min. 30 into video)

PBS host Judy Woodruff to Former Vice President Al Gore: “They are painting a much more alarming picture of what we face than we had previously known…”

Gore: “The language that the [UN] IPCC used in presenting it was torqued up a little bit, appropriately – how [else] do they get the attention of policy-makers around the world?”

h/t to Climate Depot

It’s simply more of this, pioneered by the late climate doomster Dr. Steven Schneider:

On the one hand, as scientists we are ethically bound to the scientific method. On the other hand, we are not just scientists but human beings as well. To do that we need to get some broad based support, to capture the public’s imagination. That, of course, means getting loads of media coverage. So we have to offer up scary scenarios, make simplified, dramatic statements, and make little mention of any doubts we might have. Each of us has to decide what the right balance is between being effective and being honest.

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

