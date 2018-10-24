Collusions ahoy! Law enforcement for rent…because climate

Attorneys General, Plaintiffs’ Lawyers, Activists Hold Fly-In Briefing For “Prospective Funders” On Possible Ag Investigations
Among the source documents released for the first time was an agenda of what one presenter called a “secret” fundraiser for which senior attorneys general attorneys flew in — some at taxpayer expense, others on the donors’ tab run through a pressure group — to brief “prospective funders” on “potential state causes of action against major carbon producers”.
This agenda was obtained by court order in the face of a determined and coordinated resistance that one Deputy Attorney General warned of as “an affirmative obligation to always litigate” requests looking into the scheme.
As detailed in CEI’s report, and source documents available on ClimateLitigationWatch.org, organizers avoided “includ[ing] any specifics about the event” in handouts. One presenter described it not once but twice in emails to friends as a “secret meeting”; it was secret enough that the Vermont Office of Attorney General litigated to withhold the agenda—under implausible claims of privilege—for a year and a half before being compelled by a court to release the lineup for what turned out to have been an attorneys general-assisted fundraiser focused on pursuing opponents of the climate political agenda.
The event was held at Harvard University Law School and was co-hosted by the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS). Previous emails obtained by litigation in Horner et al. v. George Mason University showed that UCS had been secretly working with activist AGs to pursue opponents of the climate agenda since before July 2015.
Fundraiser participants involved senior attorneys from the activist OAGs. Harvard Law clinical instructor Shaun A. Goho, who previously worked for the green litigation group Earth Justice, led the effort to organize the April 2016 briefing. He noted to one AG lawyer, “[W]e know that there will be people from at least … California, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, and New York.”
Interestingly, given follow-on lawsuits filed by cities and counties, other emails suggest the April 2016 “secret meeting” also included municipalities.
Presenters included much of the cast from the 2012 La Jolla meeting at which activists and plaintiffs’ lawyers sought “a single sympathetic attorney general” to assist this cause by subpoenaing private parties’ records in service of a campaign of litigation against opponents of the “climate” agenda.
References to “the Harvard event” appear throughout OAG Email correspondence obtained in open records productions from several state attorneys general offices in 2016-2018, including describing it as:
- “a secret meeting”;
- designed “to inform thinking that is already underway in state AG offices around the country regarding legal accountability for harm arising from greenhouse gas emissions”;[1]
- “a private event for staff from state attorney general offices:”[2]
- “the “carbon producer accountability convening;”[3]
- for “prospective funders”; and
- a “climate science and legal theory meeting.”
Given further revelations from record productions received in 2018, the Vermont AG’s claims of phantom privilege suggest apprehension over the prospect of this document seeing the light of day. Details were going to emerge; the only real question was when. What to do?
The host groups decided to belatedly blog about the event as if it were routine, responding to charges not made by anyone — what with the briefing being “secret” and therefore not (yet) public knowledge. UCS’s Peter Frumhoff, after appealing to his longtime involvement with the issue, closed his May 11, 2016, blog post with “Harvard Law School routinely hosts meetings that provide policy makers with opportunities to confer with scholars and practitioners. State attorneys general and their staff routinely confer privately with experts in the course of their deliberations about matters before them.” For its part, Harvard stated in an undated May 2016 post: “It is the normal business of Attorneys General staff to keep informed and to have access to the latest thinking about issues important to their work.” Nothing to see here.
For whatever reason, neither post mentioned that participating plaintiffs’ attorneys had been introduced to AGs by at least one major donor to make their pitch. Neither hinted that UCS paid AG lawyers’ way to what presenters were apparently informed was a “secret meeting”, which also avoided mention. Neither noted that this meeting, for which OAG attorneys flew in to assist with possible AG investigations and lawsuits, was in fact a green-group fundraiser.
For context, also recall that these AGs, led by New York’s Eric Schneiderman and Massachusetts’s Maura Healy had, just weeks before the “secret meeting,” vowed at a press conference to use any means necessary to go after opponents of the political agenda, which other public records show immediately followed a briefing from some of the same presenters from La Jolla and Harvard. Emails show the OAGs also asked the apparently very informal advisors to deny their role in briefing the AGs and Gore.
All of this is detailed in CEI’s report.
Why is this not a violation of RICO and/or the KKK Act (18 USC 241)? Jeff Sessions is seriously negligent in not prosecuting this clear violation (among many others).
My primary hypothesis is that that the entire global warming and green energy narrative is not only scientifically false, but it is deliberate fraud.
I have written many times on wattsup the argument that global warming alarmism is a false crisis. I say that the evidence is already abundant that the warmist hypo is falsified. The Climategate emails prove that the warmist narrative is not only false, it is fraudulent.
I have also stated that the green energy is discredited due to high cost and intermittency.
So if my hypothesis is correct, what are the legal implications for these green fraudsters and those who financially support them and those who profit from them? I believe there is a long list of civil and criminal avenues to be pursued.
Agreed.
I think they also had sufficient hubris to believe they could do so with impunity.
Whether or not they were right, will be determined by this November’s elections.
..of course it’s fraud
If someone told you don’t eat that…it’s deadly poisonous
…and you caught them eating it
Would you believe them?
No one knows the science better than the UN/IPCC…and that’s exactly the rules they made
CO2 is deadly poisonous…and the vast majority of countries get to increase their emissions
No one would be able to increase freon, DDT, arsenic, lead, mercury,,,because they are for real
They don’t even believe their own s c a m
In the mean time, don’t tell me I have to start eating bugs to save the planet…
..and out of the other side of your mouth say it’s ok for other countries to increase emissions until they make as much money as we do
I happen to agree. It is designed to bring in global governance by securing each nation’s wealth as tribute. It is a modern scheme of conquering without war.
Allan, I’ve often wondered if renewable energy is simply window dressing for the Big Dig — wealth transfers from Western economies to countries too corrupt to have functioning economies of their own, with UN bureaucracy gladly handling things along the way.
Such projects provide a public face, and bring along a vested interest group. Building windmills is not going to save the earth, but it exists for the same reason that energy conservation efforts focus on “turn off the lights when you leave a room.” The amount of related savings from turning off lights is inconsequential, but it serves as a reminder that a conservation effort is underway.
Sessions is impotent, we need a new AG.
Agreed.
A bad choice by Trump. Not only is Sessions a Swamp Creature himself, but he was replaced in the Senate by a Democrat.
Mark Levin would have been a good choice. As a conservative, he opposed Trump in the primaries, but is ideal as an AG to attack the administrative Deep State.
The gangs of NY begat the political machine which begat the climate litigation machine. Just don’t call it democracy of Constitutional or lawful or good public policy.
RICO them. Those AG’s need to be charged and charge the green groups with RICO.
What’s RICO?
The US Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, which allows for prosecution of groups like the Mafia. It is a bit different from the older criminal conspiracy laws.
Alasdair,
Learn to use a search engine; it can be useful.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Racketeer_Influenced_and_Corrupt_Organizations_Act
Climate change industry racketeering, at its finest!
Conspiracy theory my ass.
More lawsuit just announced in NY:
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/10/24/new-york-sues-exxon-mobil-alleging-company-misled-investors-on-risk-of-climate-change.html