By Michael Bastasch

President Donald Trump has “fundamentally changed” the politics surrounding global warming and energy, according to author and energy policy expert Rupert Darwall. Video follows.

Darwall, author of the book “Green Tyranny: Exposing the Totalitarian Roots of the Climate Industrial Complex,” recently sat down with The Daily Caller News Foundation to discuss his book, the Trump administration and climate change.

“Donald Trump has fundamentally changed the whole politics of climate and energy because of pulling out of the Paris agreement, but most of all talking about American energy dominance,” Darwall told TheDCNF.

“There is no country in the world which has more to lose from decarbonization,” Darwall said. “The United States is the hydrocarbon superpower.” “It’s got 500 years of reserves of coal, fracking has turned it into the world’s leading supplier of oil and gas, and that fundamental change means the U.S. can go on a different path and take some of the rest of the world with it, one hopes,” Darwall told TheDCNF.

