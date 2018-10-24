By Michael Bastasch
President Donald Trump has “fundamentally changed” the politics surrounding global warming and energy, according to author and energy policy expert Rupert Darwall. Video follows.
Darwall, author of the book “Green Tyranny: Exposing the Totalitarian Roots of the Climate Industrial Complex,” recently sat down with The Daily Caller News Foundation to discuss his book, the Trump administration and climate change.
“Donald Trump has fundamentally changed the whole politics of climate and energy because of pulling out of the Paris agreement, but most of all talking about American energy dominance,” Darwall told TheDCNF.
WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW WITH DARWALL:
“There is no country in the world which has more to lose from decarbonization,” Darwall said. “The United States is the hydrocarbon superpower.”
“It’s got 500 years of reserves of coal, fracking has turned it into the world’s leading supplier of oil and gas, and that fundamental change means the U.S. can go on a different path and take some of the rest of the world with it, one hopes,” Darwall told TheDCNF.
Full story at The Daily Caller
7 thoughts on “Trump has “fundamentally changed” the politics surrounding global warming”
Please ask Pres.TRUMP to visit Australia and tell it like it is, because here we are going downhill fast.
MJE
Wouldn’t going downhill in Australia mean you are going uphill?
The maps of the world are all shown the wrong way up. Australia and New Zealand are really at the top of the world.
It’s all downhill from the Equator:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Equatorial_bulge
Except for a few lumpy bits here and there.
Given the axis of Earth’s rotation, IMO, if you want to be Southern Hemisphericocentric or Antipodean chauvinistic, then Antarctic is at the top of the world.
You could have the luck of electing a Parliment that actually cares for their constituents.
Just because I can…
Trump’s smart enough to see they are all talking out of both sides of their mouth…
CO2 is a dangerous gas that’s going to kill us all…we have to cut emissions
…the vast majority of countries can increase CO2 emissions
Thereby guaranteeing CO2 levels will increase……