NASA releases photo of weird rectangular iceberg

/ 3 hours ago October 23, 2018

Operation IceBridge, NASA’s longest-running aerial survey of polar ice, carried a flight over the northern Antarctic Peninsula on Oct. 16, 2018. During the flight, IceBridge senior support scientist Jeremy Harbeck spotted two rectangular icebergs floating among sea ice just off of the Larsen C ice shelf.

Photo credit: NASA/Jeremy Harbeck, click for larger image.

“I thought it was pretty interesting; I often see icebergs with relatively straight edges, but I’ve not really seen one before with two corners at such right angles like this one had,” Harbeck said.

The rectangular iceberg appeared to be freshly calved from Larsen C, which in July 2017 released the massive A68 iceberg, a chunk of ice about the size of the state of Delaware.

“I was actually more interested in capturing the A68 iceberg that we were about to fly over, but I thought this rectangular iceberg was visually interesting and fairly photogenic, so on a lark, I just took a couple photos,” Harbeck said.

The flight originated from Punta Arenas, Chile, as part of a five-week-long IceBridge deployment, which began Oct. 10 and is scheduled to conclude Nov. 18.

 

43 thoughts on “NASA releases photo of weird rectangular iceberg

      • Hexagonal crystals form in ice-I (the most common form of ice) because the H2O molecules are hydrogen-bonded together into roughly cyclohexane chair conformations, an oxygen atom occupying the position of each carbon atom in cyclohexane, C6H12: see https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cyclohexane_conformation . Carbon atoms form 4 bonds each, at roughly tetrahedral angles (109.47 degrees). Since oxygen atoms form only 2 covalent bonds each, two of the 4 directions are to covalently bonded hydrogen atoms in an H2O molecule, and the other two directions are in longer “hydrogen bonds” to H atoms in other H2O molecules. Looked at along the C3 axis of symmetry, one sees hexagonal cross-sections, so the 120 degrees is not directly related to the H-O-H bond angle. In ice crystals, the 104.45 degree bond angle in a gas phase (isolated) molecule is opened up to around 106.6 degrees, not quite equal to the tetrahedral angle, so the hydrogen bonded atoms are not all on the same straight line as covalently bonded atoms (see http://www1.lsbu.ac.uk/water/hexagonal_ice.html ).

  7. This photo looks like its suffered from a bit of photo shopping to me.
    Took a look at the enlarged view of the nearside edge of this iceberg and the way this berg meets up with the other ice on the water surface just does not ring true to me. Maybe someone who used to seeing Arctic sea ice could tell me otherwise.

      • Maybe?
        ln the top photo there is a smaller ice berg in the bottom lefthand corner of the photo. Now that smaller ice berg fits in with the scene and looks true to life. Now if you compare that small berg ice to the large main one. Then the main ice berg just does not look right, its looking just far too neat and tidy to what would be expected in a real setting.

    • I’ve never seen anything like it.

      The thing I wonder about is that we can see only 1/10 of it. I wonder what it looks like below the water. Could it be a rectangular prism?

  11. If you look very closely you can see the Dutch tug that’s going to pull the slab to Arabia to supplement the fresh water supply. Or did I imagine that?

