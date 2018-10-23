Operation IceBridge, NASA’s longest-running aerial survey of polar ice, carried a flight over the northern Antarctic Peninsula on Oct. 16, 2018. During the flight, IceBridge senior support scientist Jeremy Harbeck spotted two rectangular icebergs floating among sea ice just off of the Larsen C ice shelf.
“I thought it was pretty interesting; I often see icebergs with relatively straight edges, but I’ve not really seen one before with two corners at such right angles like this one had,” Harbeck said.
The rectangular iceberg appeared to be freshly calved from Larsen C, which in July 2017 released the massive A68 iceberg, a chunk of ice about the size of the state of Delaware.
“I was actually more interested in capturing the A68 iceberg that we were about to fly over, but I thought this rectangular iceberg was visually interesting and fairly photogenic, so on a lark, I just took a couple photos,” Harbeck said.
The flight originated from Punta Arenas, Chile, as part of a five-week-long IceBridge deployment, which began Oct. 10 and is scheduled to conclude Nov. 18.
43 thoughts on “NASA releases photo of weird rectangular iceberg”
OMG! We’re being invaded by space aliens! /sarc
Hey, they’ve spend years looking for the ice bridge, they’ve jsut found it !
Sorry, forgot to put the 61 after my name below, don’t want to confuse people. I haven’t cleared history or cookies lately so I don’t know why it didn’t auto fill?
FAKE
http://www.vukcevic.co.uk/Fake.jpg
Nah … there aren’t any crop circles. Oh! but WAIT! … perhaps new fallen snow covered them up?! Aiiiiieeeeeeeeeeee !!!!
That was my first thought. All this “Global Warming” has uncovered their secret lair, and this flight flew over before they could get it covered back up again!
Hmmm?
Always thought H2O had hexagonal crystals.
Only approximately. The angle between two hydrogens is 104.45 degrees, not 120 degrees.
Hexagonal crystals form in ice-I (the most common form of ice) because the H2O molecules are hydrogen-bonded together into roughly cyclohexane chair conformations, an oxygen atom occupying the position of each carbon atom in cyclohexane, C6H12: see https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cyclohexane_conformation . Carbon atoms form 4 bonds each, at roughly tetrahedral angles (109.47 degrees). Since oxygen atoms form only 2 covalent bonds each, two of the 4 directions are to covalently bonded hydrogen atoms in an H2O molecule, and the other two directions are in longer “hydrogen bonds” to H atoms in other H2O molecules. Looked at along the C3 axis of symmetry, one sees hexagonal cross-sections, so the 120 degrees is not directly related to the H-O-H bond angle. In ice crystals, the 104.45 degree bond angle in a gas phase (isolated) molecule is opened up to around 106.6 degrees, not quite equal to the tetrahedral angle, so the hydrogen bonded atoms are not all on the same straight line as covalently bonded atoms (see http://www1.lsbu.ac.uk/water/hexagonal_ice.html ).
This appears to be absolute proof that it’s not CAGW, Tom can get rid of the sarc tag.
Two right angles do not make a rectangle. Perhaps someone turned up the power on those ice-measuring lasers.
You should have followed the flickr link. https://www.flickr.com/photos/nasa_ice/43707491400/in/album-72157702586203404/
I’m climate sceptic, sceptical of everything and anything, just zoom in at the triangle bit just beyond the big ice rectangle; the tip of the triangle is identical to the bit just behind it.
https://www.flickr.com/photos/nasa_ice/43707262740/in/album-72157702586203404/
vukcevic,
If you had bothered to read the description of that photo, it explicitly states it is a composite image to show what the entire berg looks like. Look a the other photos, they look genuine to me. Your claim they are fake does not hold up.
it’s a fake
http://www.vukcevic.co.uk/Fake.jpg
vukcevic , I see it. something is not right, two blended photos?
michael
In the close up there is open water right next to the berg. In the photo with the engine in it there is no open water close to the berg. And the open water that is a bit away is not the same shape as the open water in the closeup.
Which would explain why they mention only two right angles, rather than four.
So, no aliens then to help us advance to a more complex stage of evolution. We’re on our own, sans monolith slab.
There’s something off with the photo.
I can’t find a copy of it at a website with “nasa” in the URL either. You’d think that this might be a “picture of the day” from NASA.
Still reserving final judgment.
There’s a NASA video also of the squareberg. How did they take that? Looks real to me.
OK, it’s a cryo-polyhedron.
Wrong.
Two right angles do make a square or a rectangle. Did you not take geometry? A right angle has two legs not one. Now if they had said two corners then you would have a point.
Any idea of that little baby’s dimensions?
It’s a black monolith covered in ice.
Prob’ly has Polar Bears jumping up and down on top of it… 🐵
And beating each other over the head with bones.
This photo looks like its suffered from a bit of photo shopping to me.
Took a look at the enlarged view of the nearside edge of this iceberg and the way this berg meets up with the other ice on the water surface just does not ring true to me. Maybe someone who used to seeing Arctic sea ice could tell me otherwise.
jpg artifacts?
Maybe?
ln the top photo there is a smaller ice berg in the bottom lefthand corner of the photo. Now that smaller ice berg fits in with the scene and looks true to life. Now if you compare that small berg ice to the large main one. Then the main ice berg just does not look right, its looking just far too neat and tidy to what would be expected in a real setting.
I’ve never seen anything like it.
The thing I wonder about is that we can see only 1/10 of it. I wonder what it looks like below the water. Could it be a rectangular prism?
Why a surprise, our planet is not only flat but also rectangular, just look at any map.
Flat earth cometh. 😜
There is nothing that this global warming will not stop at.
Now it is rectangularising icebergs!!!
If you look very closely you can see the Dutch tug that’s going to pull the slab to Arabia to supplement the fresh water supply. Or did I imagine that?
It’s the RUSSIANS!
OMG!
A Chinese aircraft carrier in Antarctic camouflage?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_Habakkuk
They should name it Habakkuk, to feed the conspiracy theories.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_Habakkuk
Soon measuring ice area will be real easy.
Green Peace got up there and sawed it off to add to Global Warming evidence.
L I B.
Does it line up with a coresponding one on the moon…..the pyramids in Egypt or both?😀
Someone call Leonard Nimoy on the Big Phone.