NASA fixes the Hubble Space Telescope

With a series of forced maneuvers, NASA fixes the Hubble’s gyroscopes
Washington, Oct 23 – The Hubble Space Telescope may soon resume science operations, say NASA scientists, after resolving a technical glitch that forced the probe to enter ‘safe mode’ earlier this month.
After the telescope’s gyroscope — which helps Hubble turn and lock on to new targets — failed on October 5, NASA took great strides last week to press into service a backup gyroscope (gyro) that was incorrectly returning extremely high rotation rates, according to a statement.
The rotation rates produced by the backup gyro have since reduced and are now within an expected range. Additional tests will be performed to ensure Hubble can return to science operations with this gyro, NASA said.
A wheel inside the gyro spins at a constant rate of 19,200 revolutions per minute. This wheel is mounted in a sealed cylinder, called a float, which is suspended in a thick fluid.
Electricity is carried to the motor by thin wires, approximately the size of a human hair, that are immersed in the fluid. Electronics within the gyro detect very small movements of the axis of the wheel and communicate this information to Hubble’s central computer.
These gyros have two modes — high and low. High mode is a coarse mode used to measure large rotation rates when the spacecraft turns across the sky from one target to the next.
Low mode is a precision mode used to measure finer rotations when the spacecraft locks onto a target and needs to stay very still.
In an attempt to correct the erroneously high rates produced by the backup gyro, the Hubble operations team executed a running restart of the gyro on October 16.
This procedure turned the gyro off for one second, and then restarted it before the wheel spun down. The intention was to clear any faults that may have occurred during startup on October 6, after the gyro had been off for more than 7.5 years.
However, the resulting data showed no improvement in the gyro’s performance.
The Hubble operations team commanded a series of spacecraft maneuver, or turns, in opposite directions to attempt to clear any blockage that may have caused the float to be off-center and produce the exceedingly high rates.
During each maneuver, the gyro was switched from high mode to low mode to dislodge any blockage that may have accumulated around the float.
On October 19, the operations team commanded Hubble to perform additional maneuvers and gyro mode switches, which appear to have cleared the issue.
Gyro rates now look normal in both high and low mode, NASA said.
The Hubble operations team plans to execute a series of tests to evaluate the performance of the gyro under conditions similar to those encountered during routine science observations, including moving to targets, locking on to a target, and performing precision pointing.
After these engineering tests have been completed, Hubble is expected to soon return to normal science operations.
Good to see that there are some folks with NASA who know their business and don’t waste their time fiddling data.
Well done NASA, congrats to the engineers !
Love that they basically banged on it like a fuzzy TV until it worked.
It does seem that way, doesn’t it? 🙂
Percussive maintenance is still sometimes effective. 🙂
Yes, they certainly did a bang up job of it, didn’t they?
Yep, did a bit of percussive maintenance on the PC PSU last weekend. The cooling fan went into axial vibration and was slowing down. A PM on the side of the tower did nothing, then a firm PM from above ( co-directional with axis of the fan ) fixed it first time.
Been fine ever since.
The layman gives it a thump; the Engineer knows where to thump. (Confushucks)
If at first you don’t succeed.
Hit it again.
…with a bigger hammer.
Especially after the required ctrl alt delete of rebooting firsts.
Just deorbit the thing. It was a great tool that has done much to advance science, but all good things must come to an end. It will continue to fail and it should be deorbited it they still have control and the ability to do so.
What a silly comment. Soon Richard Branson will be popping up there for a weekend break. He can take up a spare gyro.
If this fix works, it can continue doing science.
Even if the gyro in question fails again, they will still be able to control it well enough to do a controlled deorbit.
While that may be true, it is indicative of an aging platform where more systems can be expected to fail. The telescope is well beyond its design life. We can not go back up to fix it. The next failure could very easily be in a system that would render it unable to perform a deorbit maneuver. Sometimes you have to know when it is time to throw away old equipment.
“Sometimes you have to know when it is time to throw away old equipment” I dunno, 7-1/2 years without a restart isn’t so shabby. “well beyond its design life” != worthless.
In that case, better deorbit everything as soon as it achieves orbit. After all, something might break tomorrow.
Seems similar to the Epley maneuver used to treat benign positional vertigo in humans. This corrects the vertigo by getting a small otolith to fall into a pouch in the semi-circular canal. Several coordinated positioning moves are strung together to achieve this goal.
What’s that , a fancy name for a slap in the side of the head? Percussive maintenance.
Caught a local youth trying to rip the clocks off my Guzzi a couple of years back. A swift Epley maneuver cured his vertigo too.
manoeuvre
Newer generations of gyros don’t rotate, they vibrate. Apparently they are more stable and reliable than the rotating type. The technology has been around for a long time; this article was published in 1993:
https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007%2F978-1-4684-0444-9_11
It looks as though industry has been slow to take up vibrating gyros, although there was a rumour that they were used in the cruise missiles of the first Gulf war, the ones that went through windows. The rumour said that US military wasn’t letting the technology out.
I only learned this because we now (in the last 2 years) have gyro surveying instruments that can measure the track of the skinny drill holes used in mineral exploration. I did some back-of-envelope calculations that a gyro less than an inch in diameter would have to spin at well over a million RPM, and this seemed implausible. That’s when I heard that they vibrate now.
These are north-seeking gyros; we had older versions that only measured the change from the initial azimuth, and they precessed, as gyros will, so you had to survey the hole with the gyro going down, then coming up, and hope that the rate of precession was constant. They were still an improvement over the magnetic compass types that were affected by magnetic anomalies.
I love the way people keep coming up with new and better technologies. And, AFAIK it wasn’t the Obama administration letting military technology out; it was a bunch of Aussies and Brits who did it from scratch. The theory is old, anyway, it was the engineering that was innovative (in case anyone wanted to make the same point we’ve heard a few times before).
note to dyslexics: the ‘vibrating gyro’ should not to be mistaken for ‘gyrating vibrator’ /sarc
what sort of “blockage” are they speaking of?
dust?
borg nanites?
assimilate…
coagulated oil?
I had a car that I would do the same exact thing to fix the transmission
While some NASA engineers are doing a bit of PM, another lot is wasting time and money ‘designing’ space elevator where things like the Hubble can dock in for updates and repairs.
https://youtu.be/MkPDKVkVaj0
The only place where something can “dock” with a space elevator would be geo-synchronous orbit.