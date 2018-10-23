Supreme Court Intervenes in Children’s Climate Change Court Case

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Justice John Robert of the US Supreme Court has stepped in and temporarily halted the Children’s Climate Lawsuit, pending resolution of a Government application to have the case dismissed.
The Supreme Court stepped in to stall a climate lawsuit. That’s really weird.
It’s the second time the high court has paused a climate change-related case.
By Umair Irfan
Oct 23, 2018, 8:30am EDT
One of the biggest legal battles over climate change is now in limbo pending a decision from the Supreme Court’s chief justice, who last week took the odd step of halting the lawsuit to consider a stay.
The suit, Juliana v. US, also known as the children’s climate lawsuit, was first filed in 2015 and now includes 21 plaintiffs between the ages of 11 and 22, including Sophie Kivlehan, 20, who happens to be the granddaughter of the famed climate scientist James Hansen. The case argues that the US government undertook policies that contributed to climate change, thereby causing irreparable harm to young people and denying them a safe climate. As relief, they want the government to pursue policies to keep warming in check.
The trial was supposed to begin at the United States District Court in Oregon on October 29. But on Thursday, the defendant, the US government, asked for a stay of the case, arguing the costs of litigation would put an undue burden on it. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts granted a temporary stay and halted discovery until Wednesday to allow the plaintiffs to respond.
BREAKING: Chief Justice John Roberts temporarily halts discovery and the upcoming trial in the kids’ climate change case, pending a response to DOJ’s stay request, which is due by 3p Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/jFsd5DUmze
— Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) October 19, 2018
Read more: https://www.vox.com/energy-and-environment/2018/10/23/18010582/childrens-climate-lawsuit-supreme-court
I hope this intervention leads to a speedy resolution of the lawsuit.
The participants I feel sorry for in all this are the kids fronting the lawsuit, who in my opinion are being used as political pawns by the unscrupulous adults who put them up to this ridiculous climate court case.
Being a teenager is difficult enough without having the adults in your life exploit your childhood to further their own political schemes.
“Being a teenager is difficult enough without having the adults in your life exploit your childhood to further their own political schemes.”
Perfectly stated, Mr. Worrall.
Ninth Circuit yet again slapped down.
Kagan is allotted oversight of the 9th Circuit, which really needs to be split up. At ~61 million, it has almost twice the population of any of the next most populous circuit. The 1st Circuit has only about 13 million people.
Let CA and HI remain the 9th, while creating a 12th in AZ, NV, ID and MT, and an unlucky 13th in OR, WA and AK. Maybe call it the 14th.
https://www.supremecourt.gov/about/images/US_Map_620.gif
Either that name or Oz.
Kagan, of course
Better yet, how’s California’s attempt to secede from the union going?
State supreme court pulled Proposition 10 from the ballot, supposedly to resolve certain issues that may let it be voted on in 2020.
So now we have intergenerational climate science fraud to deal with in addition to distorting all branches of government. Do they also manipulate the thermostats in hospital nurseries to make their points?
Is there no end to the dangerous man-made global warming idiocy? How is it possible that nonsense such as this has been allowed to get so far?
Obama had a great deal to do with this breadth if you look at the influence on courts, agencies, regulations, budgets, and contracting.
the all mighty buck , my friend
If the “children” prevail, the floodgates will open.
Someone will use the precedent to have “children” sue the government to prevent deficit spending. The “children” have a right to not be burdened with debt once they grow up, do they not?
And so on and so forth until the country becomes completely dysfunctional.
Mexico will have to build a wall to keep refugees from America out.
Circuit Courts are relics from the Wild West days, when riding a horse was the fastest means of travel, and a pigeon mail was deemed too unreliable to deliver court documents. Judges traveled around their “circuit” on a horseback, spending some time in each city. Let’s force them to do it exactly as before – and, with a bit of luck, the structure of the judiciary will be modernized soon.
I’m not a real lawyer nor do I play one on television. Wouldn’t you have to prove some amount of harm from claimed climate change? Also, wouldn’t you need to weigh harm versus benefits? It seems obvious that fossil fuels have provided far more benefit than harm by any conceivable metric. Before the proliferation of cheap fossil fuels, life was a brutal struggle and typically short. Cheap fossil fuels have been the primary driver of economic enrichment and radical improvement of standards of living across the entire world. Extreme poverty has decreased by half in the last 20 years around the world. Still, if you talk to younger people and liberals/leftists, they’ll tell you the world is circling the drain. You can’t change their minds even if you try, and I’ve tried.
Keep up the great communication this site provides, Anthony and company. Nice job!
Elections have consequences. I’m glad Kavenaugh is seated in case this goes en banc at SCOTUS. The best way for SCOTUS to deal a telling blow to the AGW hoax is to undo the “CO2 Endangerment” decision.
How do children have standing in the court? What specific damages are they claiming? What is a “safe” climate? Who decides what the parameters are that constitute a “safe” climate? And on, and on. This could be endless. That’s probably the point of this suit. Grandstanding.
Their plan must be:
Step 1: Get lots of press.
Step 2: ???
Step 3: Win elections!
With apologies to South Park.
That just goes to show that long-lived bad public policy (and institutionalized science fraud) and legislating by court activist jurists is always lurking just around the corner. The best example of that is the Janus case that had a 5-4 vote of the court. The little guy won that time and good science might win on occasion but there is no guarantee next time.