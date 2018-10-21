Study suggests air pollution is a factor in Arctic ice melt

WASHINGTON — Fossil fuel emissions from Asia and Europe may be cutting down the life expectancy of Arctic clouds, reducing the clouds’ ability to regulate temperatures in the polar region, according to new research.
A new study published in Geophysical Research Letters, a journal of the American Geophysical Union, suggests pollution plumes coming predominately from Northeast Asia and Northern Europe travel to the Arctic region and allow cloud droplets to freeze at higher temperatures.
This phenomenon triggers earlier than normal snowfall and can reduce the clouds’ lifetime, according to the new research. The shorter the clouds live, the less they are able to regulate temperatures at the surface, the study’s authors said.
Pollution has been known to disrupt Arctic temperatures by introducing greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, but the new finding suggests another process by which pollution from mid-latitudes can disrupt polar temperatures. This previously unquantified effect represents a valuable piece of the Arctic climate change puzzle, according to the study’s authors.
“The Arctic has a climate that is changing very rapidly, and the warming is more intense than the warming that we have in the middle latitudes,” said Quentin Coopman, an atmospheric scientist at the Institute of Meteorology and Climate Research at Karlsruhe Institute of Technology in Karlsruhe, Germany and lead author of the new study, which was completed while Coopman was a graduate student at the University of Utah and the University of Lille.
Along with increasing temperatures, the Arctic is experiencing record lows of sea ice extent in recent years according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
“We focused on the pollution and cloud interaction, but it is part of a bigger system including the sea ice and the atmosphere of the Arctic and (greenhouse) gas and aerosols for example,” Coopman added. “Our results will help modeling studies better predict the evolution of the climate in the Arctic.”
Not many sources of pollution exist in the Arctic but pollutants from combusted fossil fuels coming from other areas of the world can invade the region through atmospheric circulation patterns, Coopman said. Once the pollution arrives, it becomes trapped for weeks or months under a temperature inversion, where a layer of warm air rests above cooler air near the surface and prevents the pollution from escaping into the upper atmosphere or depositing on the surface.
Clouds can either cool or warm surface temperatures in the Arctic, depending on where they form and how much sea ice is present. Clouds above sea ice trap some of the sunlight reflected and heat emitted by the ice, which can warm the surface. But clouds above ocean water, which is much less reflective than ice, block sunlight and have a cooling effect. Collectively, these processes are key in regulating Arctic surface temperatures.
Previous research conducted by Coopman and his colleagues showed Arctic cloud properties are extremely sensitive to pollution. They found clouds in the Arctic were two to eight times more sensitive to air pollution than clouds at other latitudes.
The new study’s results suggest pollution plumes lower the amount of cooling needed for cloud droplets to freeze by about 4 degrees Celsius (7.2 degrees Fahrenheit), a much stronger impact than expected, Coopman said. This means cloud droplets can freeze at higher temperatures. When cloud droplets freeze more readily, snowfall occurs sooner, which can decrease the clouds’ lifetimes and inhibits their ability to regulate temperatures at the surface, according to the study’s authors.In the new study, the researchers wanted to further investigate how air pollution affects Arctic clouds. They combined data from satellite images of Arctic clouds with atmospheric models used to simulate carbon monoxide, a by-product of incomplete combustion used as a tracer for pollution coming from mid-latitudes.
The new study did not examine how much this change in cloud formation is affecting surface temperatures but the study’s authors said previous work suggests a reduction of cloud lifetime would have an overall cooling effect on the surface and a warming effect in the upper atmosphere.
“Small changes can have very strong consequences in the Arctic region because the atmosphere is very dry, the temperature is very cold, and the clouds are at the edge of existence, so any addition of pollution will have a strong impact on the clouds,” Coopman said.
Marc Salzmann, a research scientist at the Institute for Meteorology at the University of Leipzig in Germany who was not involved with the new study, noted that although the study suggests combustion aerosols to be the cause of the change in freezing temperature, more research needs to be done to show what exactly about the plumes leads to this shift.
“Carbon monoxide is used as a marker for air pollution in this study, but it is obviously not the carbon monoxide itself that causes this,” Salzmann said. “It would therefore certainly be very interesting to find out which physical processes may cause this correlation.”
###
This paper is open access for 30 days. You can download a PDF copy of the article by clicking on this link: https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1029/2018GL079873
13 thoughts on “Study suggests air pollution is a factor in Arctic ice melt”
At grazing angles to the sun, it is hard to comprehend how the clouds have any detectable impact. They are driven by solar insolation, which marginally varies at the poles.
“The Arctic has a climate that is changing very rapidly, and the warming is more intense than the warming that we have in the middle latitudes”
Shameful propaganda that pretends the non-existence of the Pause.
More of the same that it is man that controls the climate. bunch of BS!
Any excuse to knock fossil fuels is a good one.
How about a steady ‘stream”
of dark soot falling
on the ice and snow,
from coal and wood burning
in the northern hemisphere
— an albedo change —
ramping up as China and India
started faster economic growth
in the 1970s —
which could explain
why there was
so much warming
in the Arctic,
and so little warming
in Antarctica?
My second theory involves aliens,
extraterrestrial craft, and heat from
the core of the Earth, which I saw
in a movie.
My third theory
is the general theory of science:
“No One Knows Why …
but that won’t stop the
scientists from wild guessing”.
My climate science blog:
http://www.elOnionBloggle.Blogspot.com
I like all 3 of them. But the Arctic sea ice responds to:
• The currents, both speed and temperature, but it will take extensive research to figure out which has more effect
• The amount of sunlight that reaches the ice, which can vary because of season, clouds and/or atmosphere, and variability of the Sun’s output
• Air temperature. And to a great extent, I think the air temperature is more a result of the first two plus SST than the other way around.
And furthermore, this study is really just another model output, using the output of other models (GCMs) as data for input, so another FAIL!
I see this repeatedly, but I have yet to see any supporting evidence. Can anyone show me a temperature change map of the Arctic that does NOT use ANY infilling? Show me only the 5 deg x 5 deg grid that has a thermometer in it, and if the grid cell has no thermometer IN it, it shows a gray for NO INFORMATION!!! I’m really afraid we our allowing ourselves to get caught up in the rising tide of “…we know it must be happening, all the models show it’s happening…” that I first read from Gavin Schmidt, to the point no one even LOOKS for the evidence anymore. Well, pretend I’m from Missouri, you gotta Show Me!
“The new study did not examine how much this change in cloud formation is affecting surface temperatures but the study’s authors said previous work suggests a reduction of cloud lifetime would have an overall cooling effect on the surface and a warming effect in the upper atmosphere.”
Umm. So, which is it? This pollution examined (with no specifics, I saw, as to particulate or gases) is responsible for warming at the surface in the arctic or is not quite counteracting some other cause of surface warming. Is this conflicting info really in the paper?!? Or just a confused press release writer?
I personally think we haven’t yet truly fleshed out the net effect of more of less clouds on surface temperature. Much less by season/insolation rate.
Honestly, who the hell cares if the Arctic, Antarctic and/or Greenland melt.
A few wealthy individuals with beach side or riverbank properties?
Lets get real here. If the planet warmed up enough to melt the poles (at 10’s of degrees C below zero by the way, 1.5 degrees C just aint going to do it) sea level would gradually rise, not a tsunami like rise, but a gradual rise over perhaps 1,000 years, and we would be left with at least two continents worth of productive agricultural land.
Oh dear, the weather might change. Big deal, we’ll cope with it.
What an unbelievable fuss over ice cubes that contribute nothing to humanity’s, or the planets well being.
Over it’s lifetime, the world has enjoyed 80% of it’s existence without frozen poles. Humanity is the unlucky sod that pitched up in the coldest period, with the lowest atmospheric CO2 content it has ever known.
Imagine what we could have achieved without that burden.
This is sounding like utter nonsense to me.
The current warming in the Arctic is far more linked to a NH jet stream that has become more looping and unstable along with increased jet stream activity in the Arctic. What this change is causing is that there is now a greater movement of air masses flowing in and out of the Arctic and across the globe. As this more waving and unstable jet stream sets up weather patterns that aid to the movement of air masses over 1000’s of miles. There is currently a example of it going on in the N Atlantic. Where air from near the mid Atlantic is flowing up towards northern europe and into the Arctic. lts this sort of movement of air mass that is helping to cause the current warming of the Arctic.
So can dust from the Sahara Desert.
What’s the difference?
Lets not forget the natural wild fires in Siberia;
https://siberiantimes.com/ecology/others/news/concern-over-raging-wildfires-as-smoke-from-siberia-crosses-alaska-and-canada-reaching-new-england/
Of more interest to me is the warm anomaly west of Siberia;
http://ocean.dmi.dk/satellite/index.uk.php;
Could we be seeing an increase of warm Pacific water entering the Arctic driven by an increase in deep water THC formation east and west Greenland due to the AMO turning negative? If so, then although warmer this water will cool in winter and as it less salty so will form sea ice much easier (radiating more latent heat into space). The Bering Strait is only shallow (50m) so this water should only form a slick on the surface.
https://frontierscientists.com/2015/06/discerning-ocean-currents-current/
Monitoring the warmer temperatures of the incoming waters to the Arctic would be a more productive exercise.