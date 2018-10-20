South African UN Climate Delegate: “We have passed the era of choices.”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to Durban’s UN Sustainable Development delegate Debra Roberts, we no longer have the option of choosing how to respond to global warming.

Global warming is ‘right on our doorstep’, panel warns

NEWS / 20 OCTOBER 2018, 6:00PM / ARTHI GOPI

Dr Debra Roberts, Durban’s climate change champion and co-chairperson at the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), said global warming was an issue that was “on our doorsteps”, and every action counted.

“We have passed the era of choices. The report is clear, we have to act now, and rapidly, and at scale. These are significant changes we have to make and we’ve never had to do it at scale before. It’s an unusual challenge,” said Roberts.

“Industries need to change, and we as consumers need to change to make sure we have an impact in bringing about change. We also have to make these changes rapidly because we have about 12 years to cap the temperature rise.

“We need to build our buildings differently, have more meat-free meals, look at how we move around with transportation and what energy we are using. We can no longer be complacent, it’s right here on our doorstep,” she said.

