Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to Durban’s UN Sustainable Development delegate Debra Roberts, we no longer have the option of choosing how to respond to global warming.
Global warming is ‘right on our doorstep’, panel warns
NEWS / 20 OCTOBER 2018, 6:00PM / ARTHI GOPI
Dr Debra Roberts, Durban’s climate change champion and co-chairperson at the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), said global warming was an issue that was “on our doorsteps”, and every action counted.
“We have passed the era of choices. The report is clear, we have to act now, and rapidly, and at scale. These are significant changes we have to make and we’ve never had to do it at scale before. It’s an unusual challenge,” said Roberts.
“Industries need to change, and we as consumers need to change to make sure we have an impact in bringing about change. We also have to make these changes rapidly because we have about 12 years to cap the temperature rise.
“We need to build our buildings differently, have more meat-free meals, look at how we move around with transportation and what energy we are using. We can no longer be complacent, it’s right here on our doorstep,” she said.
Make no mistake, the IPCC Special Report on Global Warming was the opening salvo of the great power grab greens have been building up to. If enough people believe their call to arms, we really may pass the “era of choices”.
6 thoughts on “South African UN Climate Delegate: “We have passed the era of choices.””
We can start to believe these Chicken Littles when:
– we see them teleconferencing their meetings instead of high priced jetting to exptic locales on OPM.
– Tom Steyer and Al Gore “Walk the talk” and give up their private jet lifestyles and big mansions.
– the talk that others give up meat in their meals begins with them.
For these folks, like Ms Roberts, climate sacrifices are always someone else’s sacrifices.
“…need to build our buildings differently”. No, no, no, no, no. No more buildings. Buildings are part of the problem. We need to cease life-enhancing economic activities immediately.
She has a lot of strong opinions but no apparent expertise or knowledge.