Communist China caught funding US environmental groups to undermine military

Environmental Group Condemns GOP Panel’s Foreign Agent Probe

By The Associated Press

Oct. 19, 2018

WASHINGTON — An environmental group has denounced a House oversight committee for suggesting the organization’s efforts to block construction of a U.S. military base on the southern Japanese island of Okinawa may require it to register as foreign agent.

In a bluntly worded letter delivered earlier this week, the Center for Biological Diversity accused the Republican chairman and another senior GOP member of the Natural Resources Committee of pursuing a “politically motivated abuse of authority” and for operating outside of their jurisdiction. The environmental group has been part of a long-running fight to protect an endangered marine mammal.

The harsh response from the Center for Biological Diversity, headquartered in Arizona, is the group’s latest salvo at the panel, which is investigating whether nonprofit groups are being manipulated by foreign governments or entities that want to undercut U.S. interests. The committee didn’t provide a comment on the letter. But a GOP congressional aide who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly and requested anonymity called it unproductive.

At the center of the fight is the Foreign Agents Registration Act, an 80-year-old law that requires people to disclose when they lobby in the U.S. on behalf of foreign governments or political entities. For decades, the statute languished in obscurity and criminal prosecutions under the law were exceedingly rare.