China is funding us green groups to harm our national security.
Environmental Group Condemns GOP Panel’s Foreign Agent Probe
By The Associated Press
Oct. 19, 2018
WASHINGTON — An environmental group has denounced a House oversight committee for suggesting the organization’s efforts to block construction of a U.S. military base on the southern Japanese island of Okinawa may require it to register as foreign agent.
In a bluntly worded letter delivered earlier this week, the Center for Biological Diversity accused the Republican chairman and another senior GOP member of the Natural Resources Committee of pursuing a “politically motivated abuse of authority” and for operating outside of their jurisdiction. The environmental group has been part of a long-running fight to protect an endangered marine mammal.
The harsh response from the Center for Biological Diversity, headquartered in Arizona, is the group’s latest salvo at the panel, which is investigating whether nonprofit groups are being manipulated by foreign governments or entities that want to undercut U.S. interests. The committee didn’t provide a comment on the letter. But a GOP congressional aide who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly and requested anonymity called it unproductive.
At the center of the fight is the Foreign Agents Registration Act, an 80-year-old law that requires people to disclose when they lobby in the U.S. on behalf of foreign governments or political entities. For decades, the statute languished in obscurity and criminal prosecutions under the law were exceedingly rare.
33 thoughts on “Communist China caught funding US environmental groups to undermine military”
Lamar Smith’s committee also noted anti-fracking groups were receiving Russian money.
That anti-fracing movie was partly funded by the Saudis.
GEE I thought it was Russia that was the Bad Guy. Now it is discovered to be the Chinese all along? I guess all that Chinese Funding will only leave the EnvironMENTAL groups hungry for more funding in a couple of hours
both and many more…..everyone is in it for their own benefit…and who can blame them
..Trump understands that very well
Muh Russia has really been Muh China … all along
No reason why it has to be either/or.
Duh? And Russia is busy helping fight fracking around the world. To protect their oil money.
And gas, the last thing they want is Europe freed from dependency on Russian gas.
Pretty sad that an American group will take money from a foreign power to try to undermine American interests. This is pretty close to sedition. It’s certainly traitorous and should be enough to strip things like non-profit status as a minimum and as indicated, treated as criminal behavior and prosecuted.
Like SDS and I. F. Stone during the Vietnam War.
And American environmental lobby money, it is well documented, is all over the protests against Canadian pipelines and the oil sands.
I may have missed it but I don’t recall any of the NGO’s mentioned above, protesting the paving of the reefs in the South China Sea. Happy to be corrected
The article shows that this group is partial to China but nowhere does it show that they took any orders from the Middle Kingdom or received any funds.
Perhaps a little scepticism is in order?
Most green movements are fronts for the left.
During the sixties the vestiges of the post war communist groupings were overwhelmed as the west outperformed the communist world economically.
The solution was to hobble those economies.
The reality is that high GDP cleans the environment and cheap reliable energy grows economies. The US is discovering a bit of this now.
Funding green movements to undermine the capitalist successes is a low cost angle with little risk.
These groups need to be exposed including the biggest propaganda organization in the world “Greenpeace”.
If the US runs at a 4% growth rate for 5 years it will add to its GDP approximately two Russia’s worth of GDP. That indicates how difficult it is for Russia to keep pace with the US at any level.
It is not news that foreign powers will fund political and activist groups in the US to advance their own interests.
Apparently, what is news is that these groups will take the cash and oppose the US on a matter of security and defense. It looks like the Center for Biological Diversity got caught with their hand in the cookie jar.
Given that the primary purpose of an environmental group is to make its host country weaker, it’s hardly surprising that they receive encouragement from the host’s country’s competitors and enemies.
It’s much simpler than that, imo. Environmental groups are usually founded with good intentions and a clear purpose. They later become nothing but vehicles to keep (the money flowing) a few people employed and paid.
Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity.
Nothing much new here about foreign countries financing hostile forces against a domestic target. American interests of all types have been infiltrating Canadian politics and environmental NGO’s with a view to keeping Canadian oil stranded with little access to pipeline capacity to move Canadian oil to various world markets at world prices. USA makes tens of billions of dollars per year engaging in this well documented nefarious activity with Canada, an ally and friend, and then it accuses other ‘hostile’ countries of doing what it does to Canada as against its interests. The American hypocrisy is a bit glaring and a plank in their own eye.
Link please. The reality is, the US supports the pipeline. Canadian interest groups are undermining Canada all on their own (with a big assist from the judiciary).
It isn’t like this is some well kept secret…these links below are just a few, and it is very well documented. Feel free to do some more searches…I have no doubts that this is not only allowed but orchestrated at the highest levels of ‘statecraft’ in Washington.
The Tides Foundation of San Francisco launched The Tar Sands Campaign back in 2008 with funds from the Rockefeller Brothers Fund and other U.S. donors. At first, the main intermediary funder was Tides but in 2012 that changed as some U.S. donors shifted to the New Venture Fund, based in Washington, D.C.
Follow The Money…WCS (Western Canada Select) heavy crude was trading below $20 a barrel at the beginning of the week, up to nearly $24-$25 a barrel today.
