Barley, Beer and BS

News Analysis by Kip Hansen
Oops, can I say that here? BS? Oh, pretend it means “Barley Science.”
It does, sort of, especially in this instance. You see, it isn’t really science. It is an even worse word than “BS” — it’s the “P-word”. Luckily, I am not shy about using the P-word — so if you are a snowflake, cover your eyes. It Is Propaganda.
Our friend Wills E. covered this story originally here in his piece: “Climate Beer Goggles” our ever-striving editor, Anthony Watts followed up with “Climate Change to cause “dramatic” beer shortages”, and two days later, our 3-hole batter , Eric Worrall, rounded off the story with “Brewers Strike Back at Fake “End of Beer” Climate Change News”. Today, I’m the cleanup hitter on this story.
Beer, apparently, is Big News. It is also very Big Business: over $111 Billion in the United States alone 2017.
In the United Kingdom, the land from whence this story emerges, there are 2,250 active beer/ale breweries.
The original paper was: “Decreases in global beer supply due to extreme drought and heat” by Wei Xie et al. and published in the journal Nature Plants. Among the authors is Dabo Guan.
Ah, but you see, Dabo Guan has been talking out of school — that would be the University of East Anglia — to a journalist from the New York Times, and has let the proverbial cat out of the bag.
James Gorman, on the New York Times’climate beat, writing in their little climate alarm newsletter Climate Fwd:, interviews Dabo Guan and shares the scoop with us:
“Some stories just jump right out at you. When I saw in an email from a scientific journal that they would be publishing an article titled, “Decreases in global beer supply due to extreme drought and heat,” I first thought, “Oh no!” Nobody wants a beer shortage.
Then, I thought, wait a minute, if nobody wants a beer shortage, this is going to really affect views on the importance of climate change. Then I turned to the report itself and the job of interviewing one of the authors. I assumed that the scientist, like the paper, would be, if you’ll excuse the pun, rather dry.
Not so. The scientists were way ahead of me. They had already calculated the appeal of their study. They had talked, over beer, of course, about researching the effect of extreme climate events on what they called “luxury essentials.” Their idea was that the people in rich countries might, rightly, think that possible food shortages and severe economic dislocation would have the greatest impact on the poorest people and nations. They might think that their own lives would not be seriously disturbed.
But, if a beloved alcoholic beverage were at risk, that might catch the attention of the residents of relatively rich countries like the United States and Britain. They might not starve, but sports fans do not live by pizza alone.
So the researchers chose to look at what droughts and heat caused by a changing climate would do to barley, which is a main ingredient of most beers, and which is sensitive to heat and drought. The results were as they expected. Extreme climate events would hurt the barley supply, which would raise beer prices and cause shortages.
Dabo Guan, the researcher I spoke to, talked about the dread possibility of not having a pint at hand when you were watching football. I think, since he is at the University of East Anglia, he may have meant soccer. But the principle is the same, whatever kind of ball is involved.”
I did feel a bit as if I had been hooked by publicity-savvy researchers. But the analysis made sense and checked out with another expert, so it was still a good story.”
The story, manufactured based solely on “IPCC projections” of possible future droughts and heat waves was a propaganda stunt from the beginning. Propaganda hook discussed first, “study” done to fit the desired propaganda narrative. The authors set out to create a paper that they hoped would “catch the attention of the residents of relatively rich countries” and thus encourage them to support the climate policies promoted by the IPCC (and apparently, the University of East Anglia).
I leave it to readers to decide if they think that this is a form of scientific misconduct.
# # # # #
Author’s Comment Policy:
I have been saying on these digital pages for years that many Climate Science stories and journal articles are written primarily as propaganda. Various Junior Defenders of Climate Science always pile on in comments with accusations of groundless charges being made without any proof. Maybe these people will wake up and see the sunset of science in this little example.
My thanks to Jim Gorman of the New York Times for the details.
Definiton: “Hook” in Journalism: All good stories need a hook—or an interesting angle early in the story—that draws the reader in. In journalism, your hook is what makes the story relevant and grabs the attention of the reader long enough to get them to keep reading.
Competing Interests: The author is a teetotaler and does not drink beer or any other alcoholic beverages, thus has no interests competing with the beer industry.
# # # # #
30 thoughts on “Barley, Beer and BS”
I look forward to the paper: ‘decreases in global beer supply due to prohibition of Glyphosate’.
That would put the fox among the chickens of the next ‘green’ scare.
dont hold your breath matey
neither barley OR wheat are RR crops…yet
in spite of “mysterious escapes of wheat in ussa” as usual
and frankly with the amount of grog imbibed too often by too many and the family violence/car smashes etc following some drinkers abuse,
it may well be a blessing
and no im NOT saying its just hopheads alone who cant handle their grog.
and no I’m not teetotal but I admit I drink rarely and moderately.
Kip
So you’re not in the pay of ‘Big Beer’ then. 🙂
Good catch.
However in the UK soccer is routinely referred to as ‘football’ i.e. a game exclusively played with the foot (except for the goalie of course).
American football seems a strange interpretation of Rugby, but in Rugby the ball can only be passed from the hands backwards, with one exception, a drop kick, when the ball is dropped from the hands and kicked as it touches the ground.
Oddly, it’s still referred to as football occasionally (the RFU is the Rugby Football Union).
No. Entirely wrong. The ball may be kicked forward at any time without the drop kick being used BUT
1/. No player in front of a team mate who does this may take part in any play whatsoever until the player who has made the kick has overtaken him on the field. He is ‘off side’ until then.
2/. Should the ball not touch the ground before going ‘out of play’ or ‘in touch’ the kick is invalid, if it took place outside the most defensive quarter of the field – the last 25 yards of the pitch towards the goal line. Instead of a throw in where it cross the touch line, it will be a scrum back where it was kicked.
3/. The drop kick is only used on two occasions. It is used to restart the game after either a try (goal), or the ball going out of play behind the goal line and play area behind the goal, or it may be used to score a goal This is not a high scoring goal and is usually reserved for tight games where teh opponents defence is so good that a try – carrying the ball across the opponents goal line and touching it down, is almost impossible.
4/. A penalty kick in which the ball may go directly to touch, or in fact over the goal is allowed from anywhere. And is awarded in cases of rule infringement of a moderate nature.
5/. A free kick, which cannot be used to score a goal; or go directly to touch is awarded in some other cases.
6/. Dribbling the ball on the ground by repeated kicking is perfectly legal provided it does not go to a player in front of you. However due to the ball shape it is very hard to control.
Kicking, in Rugby, unless from a penalty, almost always results in loss of possession of the ball, so its use is limited to desperate defence where the yards gained are worth the loss of possession, or because the defence is to tight that the only way past it is over it, either to score a field goal via the drop kick, or because you have an olympic sprinter who can run as fast as you can kick, and who starts behind you and ends up catching the falling ball deep in enemy territory. If he can stay on his feet long enough to allow your thugs – the forwards – to catch up and support him, you may retain possession of the ball.
If he becomes isolated and thrown down however, the other team will get a free penalty kick themselves or gain possession as you are not allowed to retain possession on the ground. Once you are on your knees or lower, unless you can get up again immediately you are out of the game until you stand up. This is as much a safety rules as anything.
Games in very wet conditions where running forwards against opposition gets very tiring are often characterised by a series of kicks from one team to the other as if a mistake is made and possession retained its a lot easier way to make up 40 yards. than stumbling forward in the mud.
Rugby is a curious game with more tactics than soccer, and its less likely to end in a goalless draw. since penalties within 50 meters of the opponents goal line can nearly always be kicked into scoring penalty goals.
No goalkeeper can defend a goal that starts 3 meters above ground level!
Defending against the ‘try’ – a touch down over the goal line – is much more possible. But here the ‘goal’ is 50 meters wide, so no goalkeeper exists.
All games produce tactics appropriate to the rules. Rugby tactics are finely tuned in terms of risk/reward ratios. High risk strategies carry high rewards and high penalties for failure sometimes.
Kicking in open play is high risk. Put it can put players well behind the opponents defence line in possession of the ball. That’s why it isn’t the normal play, but it is permissible and its done a lot.
Of course thsi has nothing whatsoever to do with climate, but a lot to do with beer, which is de rigeur at any Rugby match.
I agreed with all that until the last sentence.
At Kingsholm cider is de rigeur at any Rugby match.
My bad. Of course apple growing will be affected by Climate Change too.
I wish global warming was true and it was destroying the beer industry…and the entire alcohol industry.
Bill Hicks was right about booze when he said of alcohol advertising (as broadcast in between war on drug ads during the Reagan era),
“Drink beer, drink beer, drink beer!
Why?
“Because it makes you slow, stupid and docile — and that’s the way we like you!”
Au contraire dear fellow. Not drinking at all makes you slow, stupid and docile. And pathetic.
Tell that to teetotaler Kip – who seems to be very bright and well informed. 🙂
Both my parents were alcoholics, incidentally, and made all their children suffer tremendously as a consequence of their soul-destroying vice.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tHsNYu6jB6Y
(adult language warning!)
Khwarizmi
There is such a thing as responsible drinking.
Most who enjoy alcohol are entirely responsible. Alcoholics are in the minority.
There are too many minority groups running the western world without adding yet another cause by which we must all judge ourselves.
Remember what happened in the USA during the Prohibition period.
People kept drinking and the gangsters profited.
I totally respect teetotallers.
Alcohol is a dangerous addictive drug, and some people are just unable to use it sensibly. And they have no option but to not drink.
Statistically alcohol is far far more dangerous than heroin.
Others consider – and its a view that I almost hold myself – that the game is not worth the candle. The day after is worse than the pleasure of the night before. Even moderate drinking makes you dull the next morning.
On the other hand alcohol consumption is one of the two main ways that civilisation has managed to avoid the penalties of drinking contaminated water. Small beer is alcoholised water, and in times past everyone in Europe drank alcohol in small quantities all the time to prevent stomach based infections. The other is boiling it to make e.g. tea. Which is overwhelmingly the Asian prophylactic.
So there are arguments every which way.
“Moderation in all things” is the watchword and if you can/t be moderate, abstain.
Leo Smith
Absolutely.
Those with drinking problems should be judging themselves based on responsible drinkers. The rest of society shouldn’t be forced to change because a minority group finds it difficult to control their behaviour.
But that is most certainly the policy of the left.
Nor am I having a go at Khwarizmi. He/she is entitled to his/her opinions and knows better than most the misery alcohol can cause, but it is a minority problem.
P.S. – the google/youtube censorship algorithms are now on steroids, and even quotes and actual video titles won’t net what you’re after. YOu only get what the results Goggle wants you to see (usually CNN!!).
A metaphorical kick in the arse to Nick Stokes for defending their evil policy.
(I have a page of examples, none relevant to this topic – all “Trump can’t win” + election night meltdown compilations, all hidden by google)
It is in the interest of academics to publish papers. This subject was deemed likely to get published. The misconduct is on the part of the journal that published blatantly falsified research.
It was obvious that there had been no decline in barley production. It was obvious that most of the costs of beer are not barley. It was obvious that the growing range of barley could be moved.
It is obvious that the conclusion was written before the research.
You can’t fault a dog for barking at the moon if its trainer has given it a treat every time it yowls.
Good to see you here M Courtney.
The article assumes that there will be no development of drought tolerant barley varieties.
Your comment is apt about change of range.
Africa is a potent source of wild type barley and an incubus for further adaptive varieties.
Lost Crops of Africa: Volume I: Grains (1996)
Gathering grains from grasslands is among the most sustainable organized food production systems in the world. It was common in the Stone Age3 and has been important almost ever since, especially in Africa’s drylands. For millennia people living in and about the Sahara, for instance, gathered grass seeds on a grand scale. And they continued to do so until quite recently. Early this century they were still harvesting not insignificant amounts of their food from native grasslands.
However, in previous centuries the grains of the deserts and savannas were harvested in enormous quantities. In the Sahel and Sahara, for example, a single household might collect a thousand kilos during the harvest season.4 The seeds were piled in warehouses by the ton and shipped out of the region by the caravan-load. It was a major enterprise and a substantial export from an area that now has no equivalent and is often destitute.
https://www.nap.edu/read/2305/chapter/17
Beyond their direct use as cereals, Africa’s wild grasses may also have international value as genetic resources. Some are related to species used elsewhere for food or fodder and are likely to have genes of international importance—particularly because many of them have outstanding tolerance and resistance to heat, drought, drifting sand, and disease. On the other hand, some might prove weedy when taken out of the desert and introduced to more salubrious situations.
Thank you for the link. It’s the sort of thing that real Environmentalists ought to be pursuing. It’s fascinatng. More reading will take place later.
I am particularly intrigued by this passage from just after the part you quoted.
Barley is already the most drought and salinity tolerant of the main cereal crops. It is grown on a large scale in southern Iraq and Khuzistan which are just about the hottest and driest farming areas in the World. However the population being moslems and thus not being able to use it properly it is mostly used as cattle feed (there is non-alcoholic beer in Iran, but it is awful, which is odd since e. g. the Czechs manage to brew quite creditable non alcoholic beer).
As far as we know beer was invented in this very area (the Zagros mountains):
https://www.penn.museum/sites/biomoleculararchaeology/wp-content/uploads/firstwinebeeranalytchem.pdf
Here in OZ beer is a religion and the mere act of wasting or spilling beer is a crime , I’m sure this whole story was aimed at us but we’re to busy drinking to give a rats bum hole .
You sure about that? In S Africa we used to use beer to douse the fat fires on the Braai, and improve the flavour of the steaks and Boerewors .
Even in the UK steak-and-ale pies are popular. Beer is for more than drinking.
Leo Smith
Try and pry a pint of Guinness out an Irishman’s hand.
Cold dead body comes to mind, and it won’t be the Irishman’s.
theyre having a special run of “strawberry beer” in adelaide to help the growers….I pass.
ps anyone else note this dweeb used ONE and only one person(no name no pack drill) to assure him it was good science…after the admissions of a desired result end- then managing to” find/create” a method to prove it
ffs
“Barley, beer, and BS”
Yes sir, a lot of BS in climate impacts research
https://tambonthongchai.com/2018/06/21/climate-change-impacts1/
…I leave it to readers to decide if they think that this is a form of scientific misconduct….
On the contrary! ANYTHING which may interrupt the free flow of Beer is a critical issue, and everything should be relegated to a secondary consideration until that issue is dealt with. If there is the slightest possibility that there may be problems it is essential that they are brought to the fore as soon as possible
However, readers might wish to note that warnings of concerns that do not come to pass damage the warning party. (Cite Aesop (Perry index 210) 600BC). In this case there are a lot of beer-drinkers, and so proof of an incorrect prediction will reach a large number of ears. Which may not help the producers of this propaganda quite as much as they think…
https://cloudwaterbrew.co/
Beers with a climate theme.
There is another P word – paranoia.
The over-reaction to a trivial or even imaginary stimulus.
It is Climate Change Alarmism in microcosm.
Paranoia comes on from the long term consumption of depressant substances.
NOT substances that make you sad or morose, quite the contrary in fact. In the short term, these substances make you happy/euphoric through their promotion of Dopamine (Serotonin also) in the brains of the consumers. They reduce inhibition typically, creating a (very false) feeling of self-confidence.
However, they are substances that reduce activity in yours/mine/ours/everyone who takes them Nervous Systems.
Not the very least alcohol
A very real problem comes from our brains getting used to the substances – Homeostasis.
Increasing amounts are required.
This ‘author’ is also teetotal yet is sitting in a pub right now. Watching and learning.
I watch the interweb for news, use it to take health care courses, especially food, drink, addiction and human behaviour. Hence why I’m in the pub, to double check what I’m being told.
I quit smoking and drinking simultaneously and the event to occasion that has put me in the cross-hairs of the Health Service ever since.
I have met quite a few doctors & nurses via my 6-monthly checks.
Every single one of them, man, woman and girl will say that quitting smoking is easy, quitting booze for 3 years or less is easy but quitting booze for more than 10 years is, to them, mindblowing.
They really are full of professional and personal admiration at that.
These are health professionals – they have ‘seen it all’
And they have seen a good deal more.
Recent UK figures say that of the 40 million or so active and legal drinkers here, they are getting through 35 millilitres of neat spirit daily (3.5 units of alcohol)
This is what the Tax Man says from the revenue he collects.
My little story:
About 3 years ago and in a small but busy shop, someone next to me shot a blast from one of those fancy French perfume puffers. It went in the completely wrong direction, missed the intended target (them) and hit me fully in the face.
I damn near had to be carried out of the shop, such is my sensitivity to alcohol now- after 15 years of non-drinking.
How much alcohol was in that perfume puffer blast, slightly less that 35 millilitres I’d venture.
The doctors & nurses filling in questionnaires as I do, tell a story of consumption less than half of what the Tax Man says. And he reckons 25% of of all alcohol is off his radar and untaxed.
Its just a small lie.
Everyone does it.
Nobody will get hurt.
Fine. Have it your way,
However, ans its not often I appeal to authority, but what I have found inside the last 15 years puts me into agreement with this guy:
https://postimg.cc/bdn7xW5N
If the link/image don’t work, it is a picture of A. Einstein, overlaid with a quote of his:
“Whoever is careless with the truth in small matters cannot be trusted in important matters”
You see who I’m looking at – EVERYONE who drinks – as *everyone* working inside the UK’s National Health Service will attest and agree.
Isn’t that a truly awful thing to have to say. It has everything. Sadness to the power of one hundred.
Climate Change IS NOT the problem. It is symptomatic of a much greater one.
Our food is, or the lack of proper nutrition.
Yes Sugar. I’m looking at you.
Addictive.
Depressant.
Nutrient free
Who suggests to us what is good to eat if not doctors, widely regarded to be the heaviest (secret) drinkers.
A fact verified by their high (in the Top 3) suicide rate
Right, I’ve gotta get back to some Data Adjustment, nobody will mind, its only a small adjustment and anyway AND it’s for Everyone’s Good in the long term.
Be honest now……
Have tour ‘hackles’ risen?
Do you hate me?
Am I on an agenda?
I can handle alcohol.
If you think any of those things, you are as much of the current problem as is M. Mann or A. Gore
Not simple is it
And you seem to be a case in point.
It’s perfectly possible to enjoy stimulants and depressants in moderation without serious side effects for most people. Granted, a minority are more severely affected and need to be more careful, but don’t let that lead you to lump everyone together.
define ‘moderation’
a wee bit of paragraph edit went astray up there but not too bad.
A big question that Health Service practitioners will ask is about food.
Always elicits a ‘less than truthful’ response except that The Lie is patently obvious.
Sex and waist size.
A boy with a waist of greater than 37 inches has been eating vast amounts of sugar.
No, it is NOT caused by eating saturated fat and is not a ‘beer belly’
Now you see the epic lie that doctors tell – brought about by one guy with a very dominant personality who cherry picked his scientific data and has derailed health science so badly that there are not the words to describe it.
Sound familiar? There *is* precedent for Climate Change.
That guy, Ancell Keys is responsible for what is written on (easily) 33% of ALL death certificates these days and modern-day doctors are still following his guidance – because they are paranoid about getting something wrong’ – *because* they have had their strength of character, free will, self-confidence completely trashed by eating and drinking chemical depressants.
They follow their own advice and why not, *everyone* enjoys a drink or two ‘now and again’
I know what, we’ll adjust the tape-measures. That’ll fix the problem.
Oh, you already did,The 37″ figure is for UK men, it is 40″ in the US
Data Adjustment. Doncha just love and it is sooooooo good for Everyone.
Why not adjust the graph of barley yield from ‘Worldwide’ to ‘USA-wide’ while you’re on?
The Drunk, in his fake euphoria, has put himself in the spotlight.
The more he tries to pretend he is not drunk, the more obvious it is that he *is* drunk and reveals just how dependant he.
Sorry Mr Einstein, what were you saying…….
“Yes Sugar. I’m looking at you.
Addictive.
Depressant.
Nutrient free”
It might be addictive and depressant but definitely not nutrient free, to the contrary sugar is all nutrient, which is the reason we have a “sweet tooth”. Under natural conditions things that taste sweet (berries and fruits mostly) are usually good to eat.