Claim: Air Pollution, Not Greenhouse Gases, Is the Main Cause of Global Warming

NOTE: I don’t necessarily agree with this [at all], but I thought it worth exposing – Anthony

In a recent article in the Journal of Geography, Environment and Earth Science International, Transdyne Corporation geoscientist J. Marvin Herndon makes the startling claim that climate scientists, including the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), have been chasing the wrong culprit for global warming and climate change.

“Time series of global surface temperature presentations often exhibit a bump coincident with World War II (WW2),” the Herndon article explains, “as did one such image on the front page of the January 19, 2017 New York Times.” Intrigued by the front-page New York Times graph, “Bernie Gottschalk of Harvard University applied sophisticated curve-fitting techniques and demonstrated that the bump,” which shows a global burst in Earth temperature during WW2, “is a robust feature showing up in eight independent NOAA databases, four land and four ocean.”

Inspired by Gottschalk’s data, Herndon considered “the broader activities of WW2,” especially those capable of “altering Earth’s delicate energy balance by particulate aerosols.” Herndon then “generalized [these] to post-WW2 global warming.” The geoscientist used relative-values of pollution-causing proxies to demonstrate “the reasonableness of the proposition that increases in aerosolized particulates over time is principally responsible for the concomitant global warming increases.”

These proxies for global particulate pollution – increasing global coal and crude oil production, as well as aviation fuel consumption – rise in strikingly parallel fashion to the rise in global temperature as shown in the accompanying figure.

“The World War II wartime particulate-pollution,” the Herndon article asserts, “had the same global-warming consequence as the subsequent ever-increasing global aerosol particulate-pollution from (1) increases in aircraft and vehicular traffic, and the industrialization of China and India with their smoke stacks spewing out smoke and coal fly ash,” as well as from recently documented studies that show “(2) coal fly ash [is being] covertly jet-sprayed into the region where clouds form on a near-daily, near-global basis.”

Herndon’s article further notes that “the integrity of [IPCC] models and assessments is compromised,” because of their “systematic failure to take into account the aerosolized pollution particulates that have been intentionally and covertly sprayed into the atmosphere for decades in the region where clouds form ….”

“Currently, air pollution is the leading environmental cause of disease and death worldwide, and…is increasing at an alarming rate,” according to Herndon, who cites a 2016 World Health Organization study. Emplacing airborne aerosols in the atmosphere to influence the weather and climate, or to enhance military communication systems, has huge adverse effects on the economy – notably on health, insurance, solar energy, energy consumption, agriculture, and forestry. As stated: “Spraying coal fly ash into the atmosphere not only causes global warming by altering Earth’s delicate thermal balance, but it is a major risk factor for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and neurodegenerative disease, as well as being involved in the global catastrophic bee and insect die-off and in forest die-offs worldwide, poisoning the biosphere with mercury, and destroying atmospheric ozone that protects us from the sun’s deadly ultraviolet radiation.”

The article contains numerous scientific references for the above statements.

Herndon concludes his article by warning that the “continued deliberate pollution of our atmosphere with aerosolized coal fly ash will inevitably cripple our ability to produce food crops and may cause untold death and destruction, for example, by altering Monsoon weather patterns and by exacerbating wildfires. Unless…halted, we [will] drive ever-forward toward the first anthropogenic mass extinction of life on Earth.”

Reference: Air Pollution, Not Greenhouse Gases: The Principal Cause of Global Warming. J. Geography Environ. Earth Sci. Int. 17(2) 1-8; Article no.JGEESI.44290

Freely download pdf: http://nuclearplanet.com/apmh.pdf

Source: /PRNewswire/

UPDATE: I’ve decided this fellow is not credible, this is why. From the paper:

The IPCC-condoned climate computermodels not only suffer from the uncertainties associated with those complexities, but the integrity of their models and assessments is compromised [10] by the universal, systematic failure to take into account the aerosolized pollution particulates that have been intentionally and covertly sprayed into the atmosphere for decades in the region where clouds form [11,12]. The covert aerial spraying is obvious to those

who are aware of their natural surroundings, and millions of people have expressed concern [13,14].

Another chemtrails conspiracy theorist.

See this article on chemtrails to see why the theory is a load of bunk. While the figure shown in the press release does in fact show a correlation between jet fuel consumption and modern day warming, adding the chemtrail theory into the study kills any credibility it may have had. – Anthony

