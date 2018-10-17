‘There Is No Middle Ground for Disagreements About Facts’… Except When It’s a Straw Man

Guest logic by David Middleton
There Is No Middle Ground for Disagreements About Facts
By Klemens Kappel
Consider how one should respond to a simple case of disagreement. Frank sees a bird in the garden and believes it’s a finch. Standing beside him, Gita sees the same bird, but she’s confident it’s a sparrow. What response should we expect from Frank and Gita? If Frank’s response were: ‘Well, I saw it was a finch, so you must be wrong,’ then that would be irrationally stubborn – and annoying – of him. (The same goes for Gita, of course.) Instead, both should become less confident in their judgment. The reason such a conciliatory response to a disagreement is often desired is reflected in ideals about open-mindedness and intellectual humility: when learning of our differences with fellow citizens, the open-minded and intellectually humble person is willing to consider changing his or her mind.
Our disagreements on a societal level are much more complex, and can require a different response. One particularly pernicious form of disagreement arises when we not only disagree about individuals facts, as in Frank and Gita’s case, but also disagree about how best to form beliefs about those facts, that is, about how to gather and assess evidence in proper ways. This is deep disagreement, and it’s the form that most societal disagreements take. Understanding these disagreements will not inspire optimism about our ability to find consensus.
[…]
Some of our most worrying societal disagreements are deep disagreements, or at least they share certain features of deep disagreements. Those who sincerely deny climate change also dismiss the relevant methods and evidence, and question the authority of the scientific institutions telling us that the climate is changing. Climate skeptics have insulated themselves from any evidence that would otherwise be rationally compelling. One can find similar patterns of selective distrust in scientific evidence and institutions in social disagreements over the safety of vaccines and genetically modified crops, as well as in conspiracy theories, which are extreme cases of deep disagreements.
[…]
As the political philosopher John Rawls noted in Political Liberalism (1993), a liberal society largely rescinds from attempting to control the flow of information and the minds of its citizens. Therefore disagreements are bound to be pervasive (though Rawls had religious, moral and metaphysical disagreements in mind, not factual disagreements). What is particularly troubling about some societal disagreements is that they concern factual matters that tend to be almost impossible to resolve since there is no agreed-upon method to do so, all while relating to important policy decisions. Generally, theorising about liberal democracy has focused largely on moral and political disagreements, while tacitly assuming that there would be no important factual disagreements to consider. It has been taken for granted that we would eventually agree about the facts, and the democratic processes would concern how we should adjudicate our differences in values and preferences. But this assumption is no longer adequate, if it ever was.
Key passage…
Some of our most worrying societal disagreements are deep disagreements, or at least they share certain features of deep disagreements. Those who sincerely deny climate change also dismiss the relevant methods and evidence, and question the authority of the scientific institutions telling us that the climate is changing. Climate skeptics have insulated themselves from any evidence that would otherwise be rationally compelling.
Show of hands… How many of my fellow AGW skeptics have ever denied that the climate has changed, is changing and/or will continue to change?
Anyone? Anyone? No one? Straw man torched.
OK… So, we can actually agree on the fact that the climate changes. Are there any other “facts” that are seriously disputed?
Well, these “facts” are not universally accepted.
- Carbon dioxide is a so-called greenhouse gas. All other factors held equal, an increase in the atmospheric concentration of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases will raise the bulk temperature of the troposphere.
- The average surface temperature of the Earth has been generally rising since at least 1850, probably since the 1600’s.
- A majority (52-67%) of relevant scientists think that anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions are responsible for more than half of the observed warming over the past 60-150 years.
While the three statements above are “facts,” their significance is equivocal.
- Estimates of the climate sensitivity (TCR & ECS) to carbon dioxide ranges from insignificant to catastrophic.
- Estimates of the magnitude and rate of recent warming relative to the past 2,000 years are highly variable.
- This only serves to highlight the bald-face lie of a 97% consensus.
Where do real the disagreements lie?
- How modern climate change relates the natural variability of the rest of the Holocene Epoch.
- The degree to which human activities have contributed, are contributing and will contribute to climate change.
- The sensitivity of the climate to increasing concentrations of greenhouse gases.
- Whether or not any negative climatic effects fossil fuel consumption are outweighed by the economic benefits of fossil fuel consumption.
- The most effective ways to mitigate and/or adapt to climate change.
I’m certain that there are more areas of disagreement. However, these are all disagreements about interpretations and opinions. They are not disagreements about facts.
About the author of the Real Clear Science red herring
Klemens Kappel
Position: Director, Associate Professor
Department: Department of Media Cognition and Communication, University of Copenhagen.
Research: Klemens Kappel has a broad research profile in analytical philosophy and has contributed to research at an international level in epistemology, ethics, bioethics, meta-ethics and political philosophy. In ethics he has published work on consequentialism and egalitarianism, and issues in political philosophy. For several years his research interests have focused on epistemology, in particular externalist theories of knowledge and justification and problems in moral epistemology. He has published work on epistemological naturalism, skepticism, transcendental anti-skeptical arguments, moral intuitionism, moral coherentism and the generality problem. Klemens Kappel’s current research interests are within social epistemology broadly construed, and he is currently working on questions concerning the value of knowledge, the social function of knowledge and knowledge attribution, the semantics of knowledge ascriptions, disagreement, testimony and the political philosophy of knowledge production.
Addendum
Consider how one should respond to a simple case of disagreement. Frank sees a bird in the garden and believes it's a finch. Standing beside him, Gita sees the same bird, but she's confident it's a sparrow. What response should we expect from Frank and Gita? If Frank's response were: 'Well, I saw it was a finch, so you must be wrong,' then that would be irrationally stubborn – and annoying – of him. (The same goes for Gita, of course.) Instead, both should become less confident in their judgment.
How could I have possibly missed this opportunity?
Kappel ascribes to those who disagree with him, his own behavior. A classic case of projection
Pretending that skeptics “deny climate changes” is so blatantly false it must be one of his “transcendental anti-skeptical arguments”.
“…Frank sees a bird in the garden and believes it’s a finch. Standing beside him, Gita sees the same bird, but she’s confident it’s a sparrow. What response should we expect from Frank and Gita? If Frank’s response were: ‘Well, I saw it was a finch, so you must be wrong,’ then that would be irrationally stubborn – and annoying – of him. (The same goes for Gita, of course.) Instead, both should become less confident in their judgment. The reason such a conciliatory response to a disagreement is often desired is reflected in ideals about open-mindedness and intellectual humility: when learning of our differences with fellow citizens, the open-minded and intellectually humble person is willing to consider changing his or her mind…”
Horseplop.
If I see a finch in the garden and someone tells me it’s a sparrow, I’m not going to become less certain about the species of bird, as I’m more than capable of distinguishing a sparrow from a finch; what I will do is subsequently discount the other person’s opinions on the species of any other birds they ‘identify’…
No, both should photograph the bird and compare it to photographs of known finches and sparrows for a final determination based on mutually accepted premises (e.g., the photos are accurately identified). No need at all to become less confident. All that’s needed is an agreement on method to determine the identification. Outcomes will be 1) finch, 2) sparrow, or 3) undetermined. Case closed.
What’s really happening is that they definitely see a finch in a hopelessly blurred picture, where the so-called “finch” is little more than a smudge of color. That blurry picture is essentially the temperature dataset that they base all of their “science” on.
Smudge of color should be a dead giveaway, but shoot the little f****r anyway and sequence its genome.
Every time the term “climate change”, or even “climate” (for the less linguistically endowed parrots) is mentioned, it’s a straw man from that point forward.
If someone ( eg Dr. Julienne Stroeve ) told me that Arctic sea ice was declining faster then ever over the last decade , I would go and find some data to check their claim.
https://climategrog.wordpress.com/cpom_arctic_ice_vol_mths/
when I found that Arctic sea ice area / extent has remained essentially at the same level for the last decade and that summer ice volume has increased. I would say the person is talking out of their tush and since it is their specialist field of study they are being deliberately dishonest and misleading.
Logical fallacies such as arguments of authority would not convince me otherwise.
Of course the guy ignores every variable possible by citing that stupid example including, is either Frank or Gita an ornithologist, if so, one or the other should shut up.
Of course if neither are competent at identifying birds, as you say, why should one or other back down? Reason dictates each accept the others perception as just as valid as their own and agree to disagree.
What a stupid, over simplistic analysis
If someone says it’s a finch, and I observe that the bird in question has two inch claws, curved beak and a seven feet wing span, I would not believe them regardless of their so called authority…….
When I was a teenager I heard a biologist describe a spider with six legs. I asked if that didn’t disqualify it as a spider. He explained that the spider had evolved with some of its legs fused.
That conversation was back before DNA was a standard tool. Anyway, a quick google doesn’t produce any evidence of a six legged spider.
I assume that the biologist wasn’t the only one holding the opinion that the critter was a spider. For all I know, he got his PhD for studying it and published the results.
For some decades, the critter would have been classified as a spider.
A conversation about a disagreement about facts should start with an examination of the evidence.
– Is this a six legged spider?
– We used to think so but DNA says otherwise.
– That was a bloody finch you idiot.
– That bird sitting on the fence was a sparrow.
– It was too a finch and it was sitting in the tree … Oh.
– I observe that the bird in question has two inch claws, curved beak and a seven feet wing span. Why are you calling it a finch?
Klemens Kappel appears to have a forked tongue.
Frank will always assume he is right and Gita is wrong: male prerogative. Getting the bird book and checking would be akin to asking for directions.
The analogy would be more apt if Gita’s salary depended on it being a sparrow.
Is there a credible scientific study, using empirically derived evidence evidence, that convincingly demonstrates increased atmospheric CO2 causes the planet to warm?
Laboratory studies are all very well but when they can’t be replicated in the wild the hypothesis falls flat on its face, doesn’t it?
Or at least until someone provides a convincing study. Even then I would be sceptical because if the effects of atmospheric CO2 were as dramatic as we are expected to believe, there should be dozens, if not hundreds of convincing studies over the past 40 years. Surely?
On that basis alone I contend that any scientific study which assumes CO2 causes global warming fails before it has even begun.
Or is that a straw man?
You are discounting the possibility that while CO2 does cause warming, the amount of warming is too small to distinguish from natural variability given the data we have available at this time.
temperature should not be increasing in a linear straight line…
..not that they are not trying hard enough to make it do that
From what I recall, the 97% question was “has the world warmed since the beginning of the industrial revolution?” or words to that effect. And the correct answer to that is most likely (probably 97% likely) Yes. However, the 97% consensus is only about the fact that temperature has changed over time, not about cause or solution. So the issue is more about misrepresentation of a fact or opinion than about the fact itself.
There’s also the fact that of 1,100 papers selected for the study, eventually all but 75 or so were ‘selected’ which conformed to what Cook (it was Cook wasn’t it) expected.
When we’re talking ‘concencus’ isn’t it reasonable to expect a majority of recognised, well qualified scientists to be presented with something resembling a scientific study that they can participate in?
If someone told me that an 18% tip on a $50 tab is $18, I wouldn’t “become less confident in [my] judgment” that it’s actually $9, even if that someone is Albert Einstein.
And many of the things said (on both sides) about global warning are just as objectively wrong, but people accept them because prominent, well-regarded proponents say them.
Perhaps conciliatory responses are overrated.
IMO conciliatory responses ARE overrated. Any compromise on any subject leaves dissatisfied participants. Usually both in a two party dispute.
I don’t see Trump delivering conciliatory solutions on climate change, or much else for that matter. He’s taken the tough decision to do what’s best for America, consequently the country is doing well.
That’s doing what right, not appeasing the masses to no meaningful end other than making everyone 50% unhappy with his decisions. As it is, it seems there are 50% of the country entirely happy with his decisions and 50% unhappy. It remains to be seen if that changes in the future but as I suspect people will be more fearful of losing America’s growth and the 50% of happy people will grow. Because Trump made ‘unpopular’ decisions.
Trump has been conciliatory , he did not take any action to withdraw USA from the Paris agreement. He just stopped paying for the scam.
He is obliged, under current US law, to exit the UNFCCC as well.
https://www.therightinsight.org/Its-the-Law-of-the-Land-UN-Agencies-Recognizing-the-Palestinian-Authority
@Joe Born
I couldn’t care less about the source of information. The facts speak for themselves. It is 2+2=4 or it is wrong. I refuse to fall into confirmation bias, projection, or Wizard’s 1st rule(self-propaganda). Once I read something to the effect, “our models show X” then my skeptical headgear and sewer boots are quickly installed. Our knowledge of atmosphere physics and planetary engineering is seriously lacking.
It is the Warmists, who seem to be arguing that climate shouldn’t change. Their entire position is full of hubris. Climate Changes. Period, end of story and it is not the end of world.
As a for instance on wrong experts can be:
Pluto surprised everyone. It is amazing how wrong the so called experts were on Pluto.
Amen about experts.
Sure, I don’t know what I don’t know, so I’ve made a practice of seeking experts out. But much of my career consisted of being a layman dealing substantively with experts, and I found that a layman’s logic and math routinely detected errors in what the experts said.
There’s often little choice but to trust them on some facts, but we’d be foolish not to subject them to our own logic and math.
First thing needed in order to deal with experts outside your field of knowledge is a good B.S. meter. If you haven’t developed that you’re just fruit ready for picking.
Warmists (not skeptics) have insulated themselves from any evidence that would otherwise be rationally compelling.
“a liberal society largely rescinds from attempting to control the flow of information and the minds of its citizens”
Funny, left leaning governments make it one of their primary goals to control information and through that, the minds of citizens.
Just look at all the caterwauling on the left regarding fake news, and the need to “protect” people from it.
Another example of the lack of insight of the environmentally brainwashed. They don’t understand what the debate is about so they assume we are denying climate change – No. They assume certain beliefs are categorically proven facts without ever examining the underlying evidence or lack thereof. They assume those of us who are sceptical of the following haven’t examined the evidence supposedly supporting these assumptions:
1. All rise in CO2 is anthropogenic (not possible if ocean’s wamred but maybe most is)
2. CO2 in the atmosphere is the primary or sole cause of recent warming (not in any way likely – just an assumption tha comes from deliberately discounting every other known climate driver)
3. A small warming from CO2 will cause a near double amount of warming from a rise in atmospheric water vapor (no evidecnce).
4. The amount of warming and other climate changes to be expected is accurately reflected in non-validated climate models that to date get pretty much every prediction wrong.
5. That the changes will be incontrovertibly bad for the the environment and human society (in spite of historical evidence that warm periods are better than cold).
6. That CO2 can’t have any beneficial effects (in spite of strong evidence that it is doing just that in terms of enriching the biosphere and increasing agricultural yields).
7. That natural cycles (solar, ocean, atmospheric etc. ) are not having any appreciable impact on climate trends (though they clearly were the only causes before industrial society).
It is like the blind men examining the elephant. The one who has his head well up the animals rectum is convinced that an elephant is like a warm moist cave with a fragrant aroma of manure and anyone who denies it is clearly a republican anarchist with brain damage.
Oh I think we can all agree the climate is changing alright but like Tim Blair I’m just waiting for the science to be settled before making up my mind-
The problem with stupid is that the all think they are morally superior, so they join stupid mobs and demonstrate their stupidity by promoting stupid ideas.
The problem with stupid is that it is an adjective , not a noun.
Well, since the bird had a yellow belly, a pointy beak, and was sitting on a fence post making meadowlark sounds, I’m going to guess that it was a meadowlark. Frank and Gita are both wrong.
Now can we talk about whether it was a Western Meadowlark or an Eastern Meadowlark?
Compromising on scientific observations is intellectual dishonesty at best, or something worse.
Empathy
We are all born with it.
It is what makes for ‘Social Creatures’
It requires quick-wit plus an agile and inventive mind
It is thus destroyed through the long-term use of (especially) chemicals that depress our central nervous systems.
Alcohol
Cannabis
Sugar not least
Accompanied and exacerbated by a diet low in nutrient vital to brain/nervous function…
Iodine especially
Almost all of the B Vitamins
Vitamin D
General ill health brought on through a poor or damaged immune system, esp shortages of copper, potassium, selenium and chromium.
Or, brain & nervous systems overly excited by nicotine, cocaine and caffeine.
Global Climate Warming Change is *entirely* inside everyone’s heads, it a ghost, and the above list describes what put it there.
Frank and Gita are in the garden. They see a bird and Frank believes it is a finch. Standing beside him Gita sees the same bird and she is confident it is a dodo.
Frank, being a student of Kappel immediately became less confident of his judgement and was overcome with humility and open mindedness. ‘Yes, I begin to see it now. It’s actually 100 times bigger than I first thought and it has a funny shaped beak rather than the straight one I initially perceived.’
‘Good. we don’t like dodo deniers around here’
As the political philosopher John Rawls noted in Political Liberalism (1993), a liberal society largely rescinds from attempting to control the flow of information and the minds of its citizens.
ROFLMAO! Attempting to control info & minds is EXACTLY what they specialize in. Been doing it for the past century.
How could I have possibly missed this opportunity?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=liIlW-ovx0Y
I think I’ll add it to the post.
Frank says that the bird he sees there is unprecedented as no bird like that has ever been here before. But Gita says that a bird that looked just like that one was here a week ago and is ignored by Frank.
That where most of the disagreements are. It has all happened before and until you explain why it happened before but why this time is different then blaming CO2 is BS.
I will continue to point out that while the climate alarmists use a number of lies and very faulty logic this continues to be a ridiculous charade and smokescreen for the real issue of a UN world governing body and the greedy power hungry followers (such as the current- treasonous in my opinion, PM of Canada).
Let’s not get bogged down in their ridiculous arguments and let’s keep in sight their real goal to ensure they never succeed.
One problem is language being used as a weapon. For an example outside of the climate argument consider the issue of race based college admissions. I don’t want to incite a discussion of that. Only to point out the abuse of language. To correct what many saw as the need to redress previous racism, the concept of “affirmative action” was created with the aim to aid African-Americans in being able to attend college. Many people, myself included, consider racial quotas to be abhorrent for whatever reason while supporting the general concept of helping disadvantaged groups to gain a higher education (affirmative action). When pointing out that racial quotas are wrong, we are attacked by claiming we are against affirmative action. Notice the trick. You disagree about something specific and you are attacked by using another term that does not mean the same.
Same thing is true in the climate debate. We’ve lost control of the language being used. We are talking about catastrophic CO2 induced global warming but we are condemned as climate change deniers or even just climate deniers. And notice how the terms being used become more general. Originally, it was catastrophic anthropogenic global warming(CAGW), then anthropogenic global warming, then just global warming, then they switched to climate change. Each time they used a more generic term while hiding the fact that they were really talking about CO2 induced AGW. Any wonder that the people who haven’t looked at the evidence that counters there ideology don’t understand the scam that’s going on.
I would guarantee you that Kappel has never listened to the details of the climate skeptic arguments, accepted authority over facts and has been blinded in part because of the use of language as a weapon.
Ok, the filters don’t like my example. Here’s another take:
One problem is language being used as a weapon. We’ve lost control of the language being used. We are talking about catastrophic CO2 induced global warming but we are condemned as climate change deniers or even just climate deniers. And notice how the terms being used become more general. Originally, it was catastrophic anthropogenic global warming(CAGW), then anthropogenic global warming, then just global warming, then they switched to climate change. Each time they used a more generic term while hiding the fact that they were really talking about CO2 induced AGW. Any wonder that the people who haven’t looked at the evidence that counters there ideology don’t understand the scam that’s going on. Notice the trick. You disagree about something specific and you are attacked by using another term that does not mean the same.
I would guarantee you that Kappel has never listened to the details of the climate skeptic arguments, accepted authority over facts and has been blinded in part because of the use of language as a weapon.
Carbon dioxide levels are increasing and global average temperatures are increasing, therefore carbon dioxide is causing global warming. This is an unfalsifiable conjecture. Case closed.
Is computer modelling factual? For that matter is it science? Being skeptical of a computer model is not denying science, since it isn’t science
Since the good Dr. Kappel is so concerned about the epistemology of disagreements, a question. Take these two guys arguing over baseball, serious, not mere birds. Do they disagee on fact ?
Abbott: You throw the ball to first base.
Costello: Then who gets it?
Abbott: Naturally.
Costello: Naturally.
Abbott: Now you’ve got it.
Costello: I throw the ball to Naturally.
Abbott: You don’t! You throw it to Who!
Costello: Naturally.
Abbott: Well, that’s it—say it that way.
Costello: That’s what I said.
Abbott: You did not.
Costello: I said I throw the ball to Naturally.
Abbott: You don’t! You throw it to Who!
Costello: Naturally.
Naturally I don’t know Who the pitcher is and don’t give a darn.
A rip-off of one of Charles Dodgson’s earlier lines:
…“Who did you pass on the road?” the King went on, holding out his hand to the Messenger for some more hay.
“Nobody,” said the Messenger.
“Quite right,” said the King; “this young lady saw him too. So of course Nobody walks slower than you.”
“I do my best,” the Messenger said in a sullen tone. “I’m sure nobody walks much faster than I do!”
“He can’t do that,” said the King, “or else he’d have been here first.”…
C Dodgson (writing as Lewis Caroll) – Through the Looking-Glass and What Alice Found There 1872
Of course climate changes, often and to a significant degree. It was that well known fact that brought me to this site (and others) years ago. Speaking of facts, there are the following:
1. About 20KY ago the upper East side (and most of Canada and the Northern US) were underneath a KM or more of ice. All gone now.
2. About 2KY ago the Romans were establishing vineyards in England. Barely possible now with certain varieties. In North America and parts of Europe ice retreated and tree lines advanced to areas above the current retreating glaciers, which are revealing tree stumps and archaeological sites as they retreat.
3. About 1KY ago the Norse were farming Greenland. Only barely possible again now and the melting ice there is revealing old Norse villages that were once farming communities.
4. Less than 1KY ago the Norse were forced out of Greenland by cold and ice. At about the same time Glaciers in the Alps were advancing and destroying villages that had been established in the previous 1000 years. This is recorded history. One poignant side note is the account of the village priest that walked up to the base of the glacier advancing on his village to exorcise the demons from the ice. It didn’t work, his village was scrubbed into oblivion by the ice.
5. Only a few hundred years ago the Thames froze hard enough to support horses and riders. Something very rare since.
6. About 240 years ago one of my ancestors marched up to Fort Ticonderoga and captured the cannon there from the British and sledged them to Boston across frozen rivers. By many accounts some of those rivers seldom, if ever, froze thick enough to support the weight of 18th century cannon again until the cold snap of the 1970’s.
If this Kappel wants to talk about facts, lets include proven, written history and solid paleo data that totally and completely destroys the Mann flat-line until now hockey stick. And speaking of Straw men and Ray Bolger’s scarecrow part in “The Wizard of Oz” How about this line for Kappel as sung by Judy Garland:
“With the thoughts you’d be thinkin’ you could be another Lincoln if you only had a brain….”
All that is a distraction even if you took a giant leap and said that Climate Scientists actually had everything right they are not physicist, engineers or economists to be able to do assessments and viability of a solution.
If you follow there own argument about needing to be qualified to argue on a field, they aren’t qualified to speak on fields they have no qualifications in.
Hence almost all Climate Scientists are not acting as scientists they are activists with an agenda, it was a point that even Trump made in his interview.
Emission controls was never going to work I think everyone knew that from the outset, the left just hijacked the idea to try and get some social justice outcomes.
I think there are some interesting research opportunities into the usage rate of strawman argumentation, such as testing positive correlations with the big push for new revenue for political power, courtroom presentations, and media advocacy efforts.
It doesn’t matter what “Scientists” believe, especially so-called “Climate Scientists.” What matters is what they can prove or disprove.
Null hypothesis: all the extremely poorly documented change in Global Average Surface Temperature since (insert year here, 1850, 1880, 1600, 1950, etc…) is due to natural variability, not CO2.
Prove otherwise, gain entrance to the CAGW Hall of Fame…
What facts?
The cult of CAGW shutdown all open scientific discussion at all scientific sites and on all news channels.
The facts do not support CAGW.
The facts do not support AGW.
The recent warming is not exceptional. There are cycles of warming and cooling in the paleo record.
The pattern of recent warming (last 40 years) verses CO2 changes does not support the assertion that the recent CO2 rise caused the warming. This assertion is supported by the pause in temperature rise.
Atmospheric CO2 changes do not correlate to temperature changes in the deep paleo record.
http://www.mdpi.com/2225-1154/5/4/76
Warmunists excel in calling a spade a watermelon, and if you disagree, you’re a fruit and vegetable denayer.
The birds example seems to be a case of the Dunning–Kruger effect. Either one is competent at identifying birds or one is not. If one is competent that one can be confident in the identification and should not question it because someone disagrees. If one is not competent then one should not be confident in the identification. But in his example there are 2 people who are both confident, but at least one of them is wrong. The one(s) who are wrong are illustrating the Dunning–Kruger effect.
What I would do is ask the other person to describe the bird, if their description does not match what I am seeing, then we are looking at different birds. If it does, then I can point out that the species they say it is does not have the features they have just described.
If he is right then the way to tell who has baffled themselves would be to look at if they are willing to debate with their opponents.
The True Believers refuse to debate on the science. They say it wouldn’t help them but it would help the Sceptics .
(They are right. The Sceptics always win on the science.)
The Sceptics are eager to debate. So he is actually arguing against his own position.