Al Gore: “Our world is on fire” (please send money)

This flaming email was in my inbox this morning. Note the subject line. Nice to see I’ve been upgraded from “denier” to simply “unknown”.

Here’s the full text, but with the multiple links to the donation site removed:

Dear unknown,

The dirty fingerprints of the climate crisis are everywhere you look.

This year in the US, wildfires destroyed over 10,000 square miles of land – an area larger than the state of Maryland.

Meanwhile, many on the US East Coast are still recovering from the devastating rain, wind, flooding, and storm surge produced by hurricanes Florence and Michael. They join residents of Puerto Rico and people up and down the Gulf Coast, who more than a year later are still dealing with the long-lasting repercussions of hurricanes Maria, Irma, and Harvey.

There’s no question that the climate crisis is leading to stronger and more destructive weather events like these.

We’re at an important crossroads. Will government leaders rise to the moment and act aggressively to ensure a better world for our children and grandchildren? Or will they willfully ignore dire warnings from the world’s top scientists?

The threat of the climate crisis has never been clearer, and the stakes of inaction are higher than ever. Last week, the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released its Special Report on Global Warming of 1.5°C, a report assessment of the wide-ranging impacts that can be expected if global average temperatures rise above 1.5°C. The world’s leading scientific experts collectively concluded that unprecedented and aggressive measures must be taken to reduce emissions to safe levels today.

Fortunately, cities, states, towns, and businesses have led the way and committed to real climate action by switching to renewable energy and making drastic cuts to emissions, but we must do more – and quickly.

Today, we’re launching a campaign to lead the charge on these solutions. With support from climate champions like you, we can train more movement leaders to take real action in communities across the globe. Together, we can speak up and tell our elected leaders to fight like our world depends on it, because it truly does.

– Your friends at Climate Reality

Here’s what I did with it via reply:

