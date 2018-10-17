Al Gore: “Our world is on fire” (please send money)

This flaming email was in my inbox this morning. Note the subject line. Nice to see I’ve been upgraded from “denier” to simply “unknown”.
Here’s the full text, but with the multiple links to the donation site removed:
Dear unknown,
The dirty fingerprints of the climate crisis are everywhere you look.
This year in the US, wildfires destroyed over 10,000 square miles of land – an area larger than the state of Maryland.
Meanwhile, many on the US East Coast are still recovering from the devastating rain, wind, flooding, and storm surge produced by hurricanes Florence and Michael. They join residents of Puerto Rico and people up and down the Gulf Coast, who more than a year later are still dealing with the long-lasting repercussions of hurricanes Maria, Irma, and Harvey.
There’s no question that the climate crisis is leading to stronger and more destructive weather events like these.
We’re at an important crossroads. Will government leaders rise to the moment and act aggressively to ensure a better world for our children and grandchildren? Or will they willfully ignore dire warnings from the world’s top scientists?
The threat of the climate crisis has never been clearer, and the stakes of inaction are higher than ever. Last week, the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released its Special Report on Global Warming of 1.5°C, a report assessment of the wide-ranging impacts that can be expected if global average temperatures rise above 1.5°C. The world’s leading scientific experts collectively concluded that unprecedented and aggressive measures must be taken to reduce emissions to safe levels today.
Fortunately, cities, states, towns, and businesses have led the way and committed to real climate action by switching to renewable energy and making drastic cuts to emissions, but we must do more – and quickly.
Today, we’re launching a campaign to lead the charge on these solutions. With support from climate champions like you, we can train more movement leaders to take real action in communities across the globe. Together, we can speak up and tell our elected leaders to fight like our world depends on it, because it truly does.
And thanks to generous donors who share your dedication to solving this crisis, your gift will have twice the impact! Until October 31, your gift will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $35,000.
Help us reach our goal with a gift today!
– Your friends at Climate Reality
Here’s what I did with it via reply:
15 thoughts on “Al Gore: “Our world is on fire” (please send money)”
Great reply, Anthony! And congratulations to your promotion to “unknown”. Maybe someday they will promote you to “well known”?
has anyone check the September HadCRUT data? re cooling trend
https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/hadobs/hadcrut4/data/current/time_series/HadCRUT.4.6.0.0.monthly_ns_avg.txt
OK I checked…its more than halfway through October, and they still havent posted the September data.
Methinks it shows a strong cooling trend, and they can’t agree on how to fudge the data to remove this pesky trend.
How long they think they can get away with that is amazing….but they did 18 years already!
My plots of the data 1850 to Aug 2018 are here
http://www.nukepro.net/p/links.html
Have you a link to that?
MO site not updated yet.
https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/hadobs/hadcrut4/
Al Gore. What a joke.
A great opportunity to add a plethora of little CO2’s rising in the air above the flame
Climate Indulgences make a great gift as well! Act now, and you’ll receive this cute, plush polar bear* as our way of saying Thanks for helping save our planet. Don’t delay.
*While supplies last. Taxes & shipping extra.
So sorry Florida Panhandle. You don’t count in the Climate Propaganda War since you’re obviously Trump voters and deep Red country.
“…wildfires destroyed over 10,000 square miles of land…”
The trees growing on the land may have been destroyed, but the land was NOT! More evidence of clear thinking and articulate hustlers.
I used to get Climate Reality email propaganda, requests for donations, and exhortations to become a local team leader to spread their word but they stopped about a year ago for unknown reasons. I never had them sent automatically to junk because I find some of them amusing and it’s always interesting to see their latest spin on some catastrophe caused by CO2 in the air. I think their tax free status needs to be investigated as they are openly political.
It is all curiously vague.
It says that your contributions will be matched but not where the money is coming from.
The organisation does not seem to have any plans to use the money to actually do anything, they are a pure political lobbying organization, demanding that governments fix the “problem” in an unspecified manner.
Act now and receive a full student loan waiver and a free cell phone and paid off mortgage. Refer a friend and you also get a free tribal membership card and full scholarship to the Ivy League school of your choice. Use promo code “nonsense.”
“your gift will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $35,000.”
Subtle hint to go big or stay home.
I also like the phrase “support from climate champions like you”.
Perhaps they should offer a shirt and hat stating your are a “Climate Champion”. Minimum donation required.
https://www.dropbox.com/s/qyqgm9qpj4vjroe/ClimateIrrationalityProject.jpg
“There’s no question that the climate crisis is leading to stronger and more destructive weather events like these.”
Apparently Al the Fool didn’t read the sentence in the IPCC’s reort that noted that weather events
Are NOT related to global warming.