UAH: Globally, the coolest September in the last 10 years.

From Dr. Roy Spencer:
UAH Global Temperature Update for September, 2018: +0.14 deg. C
Globally, the coolest September in the last 10 years.
The Version 6.0 global average lower tropospheric temperature (LT) anomaly for September, 2018 was +0.14 deg. C, down a little from +0.19 deg. C in August:
This was the coolest September in the last 10 years in the global average.
Some regional LT departures from the 30-year (1981-2010) average for the last 21 months are:
YEAR MO GLOBE NHEM. SHEM. TROPIC USA48 ARCTIC AUST
2017 01 +0.33 +0.32 +0.34 +0.10 +0.28 +0.95 +1.22
2017 02 +0.39 +0.58 +0.20 +0.08 +2.16 +1.33 +0.21
2017 03 +0.23 +0.37 +0.09 +0.06 +1.21 +1.24 +0.98
2017 04 +0.28 +0.29 +0.26 +0.22 +0.90 +0.23 +0.40
2017 05 +0.45 +0.40 +0.49 +0.41 +0.11 +0.21 +0.06
2017 06 +0.22 +0.33 +0.10 +0.39 +0.51 +0.10 +0.34
2017 07 +0.29 +0.31 +0.28 +0.51 +0.61 -0.27 +1.03
2017 08 +0.41 +0.40 +0.42 +0.46 -0.54 +0.49 +0.78
2017 09 +0.54 +0.51 +0.57 +0.54 +0.29 +1.06 +0.60
2017 10 +0.63 +0.67 +0.59 +0.47 +1.21 +0.83 +0.86
2017 11 +0.36 +0.34 +0.38 +0.27 +1.35 +0.68 -0.12
2017 12 +0.42 +0.50 +0.33 +0.26 +0.45 +1.37 +0.36
2018 01 +0.26 +0.46 +0.06 -0.11 +0.59 +1.36 +0.42
2018 02 +0.20 +0.25 +0.16 +0.03 +0.92 +1.19 +0.18
2018 03 +0.25 +0.40 +0.10 +0.07 -0.32 -0.33 +0.59
2018 04 +0.21 +0.31 +0.11 -0.12 0.00 +1.02 +0.69
2018 05 +0.18 +0.41 -0.05 +0.03 +1.93 +0.18 -0.40
2018 06 +0.21 +0.38 +0.04 +0.12 +1.19 +0.83 -0.55
2018 07 +0.32 +0.42 +0.21 +0.29 +0.51 +0.29 +1.37
2018 08 +0.19 +0.21 +0.17 +0.12 +0.06 +0.09 +0.25
2018 09 +0.14 +0.15 +0.14 +0.24 +0.88 +0.21 +0.18
The linear temperature trend of the global average lower tropospheric temperature anomalies from January 1979 through September 2018 remains at +0.13 C/decade.
The UAH LT global anomaly image for September, 2018 should be available in the next few days here.
The new Version 6 files should also be updated at that time, and are located here:
Lower Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tlt/uahncdc_lt_6.0.txt
Mid-Troposphere:http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tmt/uahncdc_mt_6.0.txt
Tropopause:http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/ttp/uahncdc_tp_6.0.txt
Lower Stratosphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tls/uahncdc_ls_6.0.txt
11 thoughts on “UAH: Globally, the coolest September in the last 10 years.”
Never mind we all know that the promised heat is just hiding somewhere. Keep the money coming , we have so much research to do to save the planet.
MJE
AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAgh. The only global temperature chart that both sides trust and it still shows as a trend of + 1.3 C per century. Just our skeptic unluck that the satellite record started off in a cool period. It looks like the alarmists will be able to avoid admitting defeat for a while yet. However if it ever ends up in the blue again (below 0 anomaly) the alarmists are busted. I am betting that Mann and friends are working like hell to get Spencer and Christy’s funding cut off.
Just redid my calcs on CO2 doubling. At a CO2 net increase of 0.5 % per year, it will take 139 years from 1979 to double the CO2 from 340 to 680ppm. That means we have about 100 years left to reach that doubling point. Based on UAH temperature trend, we have increased 0.52 C since 1979. Another 100 years will add on 1.3C. That will take us to 1.82 C increase by 2118. Living in a cold country like Canada, my living descendants will thank me on my gravestone that I fought this fraud all the way so they werent energied to poverty and could thus enjoy a temperature increase of 1.82C in the year 2118 from it was in 1979. Of course we skeptics dont think the increase will be that high given all the colder predictions of an inactive sun for the coming decades. But we are allowed to hope for this increase for everyone living in Canada in 2118. I am sure that there are lots of other folks in places of the world that would like to be a little warmer as well. The above analysis actually assumes the warmists are correct and that CO2 will cause this warming. Now I am actually starting to root for global warming even though the skeptic in me tells me, it isnt true and that CO2 is innocent of all charges.
No way will your descendants get a temperature increase of 1.8C. Kind thought though. Atmospheric warming will trail ocean warming. The top layer of the oceans will not be warming by 1.8C within the next century; so neither will the planet’s surface. I applied my Common Sense Model™ of climate to arrive at this scientific ‘projection’.
It can’t be cooler in September, October, or any other month. It must be fake data. Everything is getting hotter, faster, worse, and rottener than ever before. Mutant mosquitos, and a whole lot more are going to kill us if the heat waves don’t. That’s what McKibben, Gore, Hansen, Gov. Moonbeam, and 97% of their acolytes say, so it must be true.
One of the disadvantages with having a simple mind , such as mine, is that you look at the chart , mentally subtract the temporary negative effects of volcanoes (Chinon and Pintaubo) , the positive effects of El Ninos and end up with a graph that shows an anomaly trend of 0 +/- 0.1 C.
This then irritates enormously my simple mind because I think of the billions being wasted on climate alarmism that could instead have been invested in solving disease, hunger , homelessness and the deteriorating infrastructure of our many cities.
I see no trend, a step change and then no trend. Seems to me that something kicked the climate out of one state in 1999, and since then it’s been in a slightly different state. Perhaps warring against itself in a somewhat turbulent way.
I have a feeling the Guardian and the other MSM won’t show this chart. Lying by omission.
It is wrong to go to local scale, but what the heck, here are 3 stations around my home town of Melbourne Australia, showing the months of 2018 compared to the long term means of those months, for Tmin, the minimum temperatures. Remember winter here is summer in USA and Britain, so we have come through winter and are now in early spring.
Many claim that there is a global warming effect that can be seen over the years as warming of Tmin. That might or might not be so, but the rate of cooling of Tmin here is rather large.
Please do not do a linear extrapolation to 2050 or 2100 like some alarmists might.
Geoff
http://www.geoffstuff.com/cold_melb.jpg
“UAH: Globally, the coolest September in the last 10 years.”
Ya think? More like 30 years in some places. It just goes to show how quickly things can go south with a trend. Of course, this is just weather and Robsy Waves in the jet stream as a result of other long term cyclical features of the climate.
Why start at 1979? Because that was the coolest point in recent history! Go back further, and you will see there has been no trend in rising temperature!