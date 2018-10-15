Trump on Climate – 60 minutes

In case you missed it last night…

Donald Trump talks climate change on ‘60 Minutes’: ‘I don’t think it’s a hoax’

Yahoo! News – October 15, 2018

On Sunday’s 60 Minutes, correspondent Lesley Stahl sat down with President Trump to cover an array of topics including Hurricane Michael, which has claimed 19 lives in the Florida Panhandle. Stahl asked Trump if he still thinks climate change is a hoax.

“Look, I think something’s happening. Something’s changing and it’ll change back again,” Trump said. “I don’t think it’s a hoax, I think there’s probably a difference. But I don’t know that it’s manmade.”

So it appears that Trump, who has called climate change a hoax and nonexistent in the past, seems to have changed his tune. A little.

For Trump, the issue seems to be more about money and politics. Past tweets suggest that he thinks other countries, like China, will overtake the U.S. as the leading world economy.

“I don’t want to give trillions and trillions of dollars,” Trump said. “I don’t want to lose millions and millions of jobs. I don’t want to be put at a disadvantage.”

But Stahl was more interested in hearing what Trump had to say about the actual proof of a changing climate. When she said she wished he could go to Greenland to watch huge chunks of ice falling into the ocean and raising sea levels, Trump wasn’t having it.

“You don’t know whether or not that would have happened with or without man. You don’t know,” Trump said.

Stahl, who conducted a great interview in spite of the interviewee, tried one more time to inject facts into the mix by asking him about all the scientists who say that climate change is worse than ever.

“You’d have to show me the scientists, because they have a very big political agenda, Lesley,” Trump said.

