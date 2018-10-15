In case you missed it last night…
Donald Trump talks climate change on ‘60 Minutes’: ‘I don’t think it’s a hoax’
Yahoo! News – October 15, 2018
On Sunday’s 60 Minutes, correspondent Lesley Stahl sat down with President Trump to cover an array of topics including Hurricane Michael, which has claimed 19 lives in the Florida Panhandle. Stahl asked Trump if he still thinks climate change is a hoax.
“Look, I think something’s happening. Something’s changing and it’ll change back again,” Trump said. “I don’t think it’s a hoax, I think there’s probably a difference. But I don’t know that it’s manmade.”
So it appears that Trump, who has called climate change a hoax and nonexistent in the past, seems to have changed his tune. A little.
For Trump, the issue seems to be more about money and politics. Past tweets suggest that he thinks other countries, like China, will overtake the U.S. as the leading world economy.
“I don’t want to give trillions and trillions of dollars,” Trump said. “I don’t want to lose millions and millions of jobs. I don’t want to be put at a disadvantage.”
But Stahl was more interested in hearing what Trump had to say about the actual proof of a changing climate. When she said she wished he could go to Greenland to watch huge chunks of ice falling into the ocean and raising sea levels, Trump wasn’t having it.
“You don’t know whether or not that would have happened with or without man. You don’t know,” Trump said.
Stahl, who conducted a great interview in spite of the interviewee, tried one more time to inject facts into the mix by asking him about all the scientists who say that climate change is worse than ever.
“You’d have to show me the scientists, because they have a very big political agenda, Lesley,” Trump said.
20 thoughts on “Trump on Climate – 60 minutes”
They cut catastrophic, anthropogenic, global, and warming corners to reach “climate change”. This reminds me of the campus joke: D means degree.
Agenda interview no. 501
A climate science dunce being interviewed by a climate science idiot makes for (entertaining?) viewing but does nothing to improve anyone’s knowledge of the relevant facts.
I am, however, gratified to see our President try to put the interests of Americans first for a change. Which is what we usually elect them to do.
How is he a dunce when he stated the facts? Who’s the dunce here?
Well, compare this with what would have been the result if the interviewee had been Lord Moncton. Trump more or less has a belief — fortunately a belief that counters the idiocy going on with the climate change belief, but it’s a belief nevertheless. Moncton, on the other hand, has KNOWLEDGE and would be able to answer the questions in an authoritative manner.
Knowledge means nothing in the climate debate. That is what Trump is trying to avoid. You can’t argue with Stahl with knowledge. After all, listen to the stupid comment about big chunks of ice falling off Greenland like it is proof of climate change. What do you suppose she thinks the Titanic ran into if it wasn’t a big chunk of ice falling off Greenland? Wasn’t that before carbon dioxide was a menace to the world? I think he is trying to take politics out of the climate debate since it really doesn’t belong in it. If you can take politics out of the debate, so to speak, there is nothing left to debate since there is no recognizable human factor in climate change. Mother Nature doesn’t listen to the debate either, and she just keeps on doing what she always has, cycling the climate from cold to warm to cold again.
“seems to have changed his tune. A little.”
And in a direction closer to main stream skeptics. Calling climate change a hoax is incorrect, even if the IPCC/UNFCCC is using the broken science to perpetrate climate reparations.
You can’t disconnect the broken science from politics and money and part of Trump’s job is to make sure trillions of our wealth is not wasted, moreover; the fact that politics chose sides is why climate science is so broken.
“Calling climate change a hoax is incorrect”
Well when left claims it’s progressive, that is a hoax.
Humans aren’t changing global climate, and there are idiots who think governments should
change global climate- and amounting change hundredth of degree [immeasurable amount] costing trillions of dollars. Joke or hoax, whatever.
Yahoo News news thinks that trying to refer The Lew’s 97% is a “fact”?
Trumps answer is the fact.
As was his answer to Greenland glaciers doing what they always do when they hit the sea, calving, is somehow unusual and Man’s fault.
(Time to repeat an oldie. “When glaciers calve, alarmist have a cow. That explains all the bellowing!”)
The rank demagoguery surrounding the phrase “climate change” is stunning. To those who assume that climate is naturally invariable, the phrase itself denotes an anthropogenic cause. By contrast, those who are aware that natural climate is perpetually changing, don’t agree that change is, ipso facto, necessarily man-made. Stahl’s spin is plainly intended for double-digit IQ’s who don’t recognize that “hoax” refers to the anthropogenic attribution, not the natural change.
Trump did fine. ” … the scientists … have a very big political agenda, Lesley.” He said the climate has changed (so “climate change” is happening, sure) and it will change back again (temperatures go up, … and.. they go down …). He didn’t really concede any ground at all.
Global warming is exaggerated but Trump is still an horse’s backside. Stick to the science. That fellow is temporary.
Which “science”?
The politically and financially profitable “climate science” that rejects any and all debates and skepticism that questions it’s profitable conclusions?
Or the science that welcomes questions, debates and skepticism about it’s conclusions? The science that considers learning and understanding more profit enough?
Global warming is exaggerated but convincing people does not go through Trump. He hasn’t a clue.
amazes me….people that bash Trump have completely forgotten who the other choice was…and her positions
This is a important point. Whenever the usual suspects mention Climate Change, we should say. Of course, its been changing ever since the planet first formed,. Next question please.
MJE
Back when candidate Trump first announced his running I researched him. I have a link on my computer – that I don’t on my phone to share it – that basically says Donald J. Trump is a genius…but he’s more than that. He has a 157 IQ by their assessments. That I remember.
We know that Climate Change is just the new name for Anthropogenic Global Warming. So does Trump. Calling Climate Change a Hoax is like calling AGW a Hoax. But the mainstream has separated the two by their narratives. President Trump has only confirmed that he doesn’t believe that Climate Change is man-made. His stance has been proof of that by his policies and actions on opening up the Fossil Fuels Industries and the nixing Paris Accord. So he has said by this, that Climate Changes and doesn’t deny that it does…but there’s no proof that humans cause it.
Obviously a slanted against Trump article.
And Trump handled it perfectly. I could have done a little better.
And please, the commentary from the UK who fiddles their data worse than NOAA, and is being taken over by Islam, your Trump bashing holds zero credibility in my book.
I think of it as a classic case of needing to try and listen to what Trump means, not what he says, because he tends to think out loud even when speculating.
Like when he said something about it being a Chinese hoax. I just took that to mean that he sees it as primarily benefiting China enormously at the expense of the USA, not that it was conceived and started by China.
Of course, the media is delighted with any and every opportunity to misrepresent him when he has already done half their work for them. The MSM will sorely miss him when he is gone.
Lesley Stahl, LOL, what a moron. She actually thinks calving glaciers is “proof” of manmade warming.