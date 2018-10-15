Claim: Billionaires Are Causing Climate Change

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Dr Willie Soon – according to GQ, Climate Change is the fault of the individuals whose efforts provided us with all with our modern abundance of consumer choice.
Billionaires Are the Leading Cause of Climate Change
BY LUKE DARBY
As the world faces environmental disaster on a biblical scale, it’s important to remember exactly who brought us here.
This week, the United Nations released a damning report. The short version: We have about 12 years to actually do something to prevent the worst aspects of climate change. That is, not to prevent climate change—we’re well past that point—but to prevent the worst, most catastrophic elements of it from wreaking havoc on the world’s population. To do that, the governments of Earth need to look seriously at the forces driving it. And an honest assessment of how we got here lays the blame squarely at the feet of the 1 percent.
Contrary to a lot of guilt-tripping pleas for us all to take the bus more often to save the world, your individual choices are probably doing very little to the world’s climate. The real impact comes on the industrial level, as more than 70 percent of global emissions come from just 100 companies. So you, a random American consumer, exert very little pressure here. The people who are actively cranking up the global thermostat and threatening to drown 20 percent of the global population are the billionaires in the boardrooms of these companies.
Even when Republican lawmakers show flashes of willingness to get something done, they’re swiftly swatted down. There are myriad examples, but one example comes via Dark Money, where Mayer describes an incident in April 2010 when Lindsey Graham briefly tried to support a cap-and-trade bill: A political group called American Solutions promptly launched a negative PR campaign against him, and Graham folded after just a few days. American Solutions, it turns out, was backed by billionaires in fossil fuel and other industries, including Trump-loving casino magnate Sheldon Adelson.
The planet would obviously be better off if we all had Soviet levels of consumer choice. While we were standing in a queue for half a day to buy a loaf of bread, we would not be driving our cars.
Well, if you’re talking Soros and Steyer – yeah – as in virtual reality and propaganda.
THAT’s the REAL ‘man-made climate change’.
Replace billionaires with the developed world and isn’t this the same tired old argument made by the UNFCCC to justify climate reparations?
There can be no doubt that prosperity and wealth are responsible for the vast majority of CO2 emissions. There’s just no supporting evidence and abundant conflicting evidence that the effect from CO2 emissions is anywhere near as large and catastrophic enough to be obsessing about. What little warming is produced is just an additional benefit to the biosphere enhancing increased CO2 concentrations.
Well, certain billionaires and millionaires will be excluded from causing “climate change” and so won’t have to pay.
But by blaming billionaires and not the masses, it leads the masses to believe that, somehow, their lifestyles will be unaffected once those who have profited from the industries they built that provide their lifestyles are reduced to poverty.
co2isnot evil: I think you will find that CO2 emissions are responsible for the prosperity and wealth. Not the other way round. Otherwise you make good points.
Alasdair,
It is not CO2 emissions that are responsible for prosperity and wealth, it is energy. There is a big difference. Energy can come from a variety of sources, and fossil fuels happen to be the most prolific. Coal burning does not produce more prosperity than natural gas just because CO2 emissions are higher.
And reliable. (Along with hydro and nuclear)
Yes, the old chicken and egg conundrum. Did either come first or did they emerge concurrently?
Both “Catastrophic Anthropogenic Global Warming” and its big Sister “Catastrophic Anthropogenic Climate Change” are beliefs supported by hypotheses (e.g. models) and myths (e.g. circumstantial evidence). They may be true, but Nature is in denial.
That said, climate change is caused by immigration reform that forces concentrated population centers and “big” green policies that shift or obfuscate environmental disruptions and development.
People we need to keep reminding ourselves as the thinking people, aka skeptics, the one and only real goal of the dark regressive forces is a global socialist government- unelected and unaccountable of course. The warming is only fluff they keep generating to distract us from that evil goal.
Al Miller –
This comment shows no sign of thought, only assumptions parroting the propaganda of the right. There is simply no evidence that this is the case. Giving aid to the developing world is not the same as socialism. Cooperation among nations is not the same as global government. The Paris agreement has no legal mandate, it is purely voluntary.
Calling the left evil socialists is about as correct as calling the right evil fascists. Both terms have lost their meaning in the rush to demonize the other.
The left is full of propaganda, yes. So is the right. Unless people start recognizing the propaganda that is affecting their own views, they will just keep floundering in ignorance and hatred.
… evil socialists. Intent is not necessary to be evil … socialism, by its nature is evil.
At this point in time the Right has nothing to do with fascism. When I was a kid the left fooled people through the lies that the Left was about freedom, it is not. The Left is about control & lack of freedom.
Fascism is about control & lack of freedom. Socialism is about control & lack of freedom. Environmentalism is about control & lack of freedom (this is not propaganda … if you want to be helpful then what you need to do is call out the groups and individuals that use Environmentalism as a tool to take away other peoples stuff as the true assholes that they are).
Calling the left evil socialists is about correct as calling the LEFT evil fascists.
I don’t know anybody on the right that wants to take my stuff, people on the left want to take my stuff.
So if I thought Sen. Lindsey Graham was deluded and ill informed, it does not count.
If anyone is serious about reducing fossil carbon emissions, forget about evil industrialists and George Soros . Republicans have proposed a way to reduce fossil carbon emissions that will start slow but gradually succeed if Congress will give it a chance.
On 10/9/18 Exxon Mobil committed $1,000,000 to Americans for Carbon Dividends [https://www.afcd.org/], a new group co-chaired by former Sens Trent Lott, a conservative Republican and John Breaux, a conservative Democrat, that supports a gradually rising carbon FEE on each pound of fossil carbon purchased directly or indirectly by consumers. This is fee is not a tax because it will not be spent by the Federal government, always an invitation for waste and corruption.
Their proposal, which was written by Republican statesmen, is known as the Baker-Shultz Carbon Dividends Plan [https://www.clcouncil.org/our-plan/]. The effectiveness of this proposal in reducing fossil carbon emissions has been confirmed by many economic analyses, including a June 2018 report by the non-partisan Resources for the Future [http://www.rff.org/files/document/file/RFF-IB-18-07.pdf].
The proposal is revenue neutral. All the proceeds from this carbon FEE would be returned to the American people on an equal and monthly basis via DIVIDEND checks, direct deposits or contributions to their individual retirement accounts.”
The Baker-Shultz Carbon Dividends Plan will result in a NET FINANCIAL GAIN for nearly everyone in the bottom 70% income bracket. Everyone pays the same fee per pound of fossil carbon they use, but for those in the top 30% income bracket, the fees paid to purchase fossil carbon will usually exceed the monthly dividend refund they receive.
Yes, the end result is financial redistribution from those who consume more fossil carbon to those who consume less, but can you propose a more effective way to reduce fossil carbon emissions?
Who do they think will be the first to change to an expensive but affordable (to them) all-electric lifestyle while all of us peons pay through the nose at the pumps?
https://www.topgear.com/car-news/frankfurt-motor-show/mission-e-porsches-600bhp-all-electric-sports-car-2018
“Stock prices have reached what looks like a permanently high plateau”
Economist Irving Fisher in October 1929, three days before the stock market crash that triggered the Great Depression.
This is a horrible idea LarryB.
Energy taxes are viciously regressive. Poor people tend to spend more of their non-discretionary income on energy than rich people – the classic test of energy poverty is poor people being forced to choose between heating and eating.
Better heating insulation helps – but a lot of poor people don’t have this option. People who rent can’t make major structural alterations to their dwelling, and probably can’t afford the insulation in the first place.
Likewise installing solar panels only works if you have your own roof – people who live in apartments don’t necessarily have this option.
The Republicans who advanced this idea should be ashamed of themselves. If climate is a real issue, the solution is to mass produce nuclear reactors, the way France did in the 1970s.
The IPCC is without doubt the leading cause of Climate Change.
Abolish the IPCC — Problem solved.
bingo, we have a winner.
When does the handheld Michael Moore hit piece movie come out?
(With apologies to Martin Niemöller for changing his words)
First they came for the billionaires………
It will take some time to reach my level of monetary injustice but they are persistent so I fully expect a knock on my door to ‘reallocate’ my pension.
This is propaganda, too: “The planet would obviously be better off if we all had Soviet levels of consumer choice. While we were standing in a queue for half a day to buy a loaf of bread, we would not be driving our cars.”
No – that’s reality-based sarcasm countering propaganda.
Kristi, you seem very young. I hope you live long enough to discover how silly and naive you are. Remember when you thought there really was a bogeyman lurking under the stairs?
The Soviet system is the obvious alternative to abundant consumer choice Kristi. You might believe in magic, I prefer economics.
What exactly is a biblical scale anyway? Two thousand years? Hardly a terrifying rate of anything?
The events described in the bible were for the most part concerned with very local or at most regional happenings. The exceptions were the descriptions of the Exodus and Flood which clearly can be blamed on the explosion of Santorini and the breaching of the Black Sea Barrier, unless of course you wish to blame God for otherwise natural events.
Luke is plain clueless and is trying to rid himself of his own guilt. It is the consumers’s fault that these guys are rich – the consumers give them money because in return these billionaires give them what they want. Things like cars gasoline and buildings and fantastic phones and electricity and … No demand, no billionaires. There is no script for the future of humanity but one thing is certain – humanity wants to constantly improve its standard of living and billionaires find the ways to do it.
Comparing the modern hoax of climate change with Bibical stories of nasty things to happen, is a case of comparing one to another.
MJE
As the CAGW charade continues to fall apart at an increasing speed, the finger of blame gets cast about wildly, in a desperate and futile attempt to explain why. First it’s individuals, then it’s corporations, then billionaires. Of course, Trump, and the US get lots of blame too. They still don’t get it. Lies can only work for so long, before they begin to unravel.
So what’s the solution? Kill the rich and the weather will get better? Or less worse, slower? In a world where everyone is poor, I suppose there will be fewer floods, droughts, storms, plagues, ticks, skeeters, and such. No less ice, but no more ice, either.
A return to Eden? No worms in the apples?
How about a world with no pretense, hypocrisy and sham? No jumping to conclusions on scant data and using it as an excuse for tyranny. That would be a paradise, too, eh? But probably too much to ask for.
The rise in global atmospheric CO2, surface temperature, and sea level from emissions traced to major carbon producers
Setting aside the fact that oil companies are not “carbon producers”… Here are the “Worst of the Worst”…
And they’re US Public Enemy #2 in the Climate-Wrecking Industry? US Public Enemy #1, Chevron, only barely edges out ExxonMobil. And the Climatariat wonders why we laugh at them.
“This week, the United Nations released a damning report’, published just before the crucial midterms, coordinated with genocidal geo-engineering that flattened a republican stronghold, with thousands of people still missing. Yet WUWT has yet to examine the full capabilities of geo-engineering, only quoting the big lie that it will mitigate AGW’. So expect another October superstorm, massive flooding, a new ‘firenado’ or two and endless media fear porn. According to the unriggable Zip poll, most Americans just aren’t buying it, but until the sinister depths of this fraud are fully exposed, it will continue to threaten us all.
https://zippollusa.com/category/politics/
Jerry Brown vs. Trump- “Climate Change is a Hoax”
September 2018
CA Governor is scolding the president for denying climate change after CA saw the most destructive season on record last year. Should the president care for the upcoming season?
86%: No, scientists are wrong
14%: Yes, open your eyes
TOTAL: No, scientists are wrong 86%; Yes, open your eyes 14%
MALES: No, scientists are wrong 85%; Yes, open your eyes 15%
FEMALES: No, scientists are wrong 89%; Yes, open your eyes 11%
The Trump Administration Predicts Climate Change Will Be Catastrophic
October 15, 2018
Scientists are saying the Trump admin issued a statement predicting the planet will warm by 7 degrees by 2100, and effects would be catastrophic. Do you believe this?
88% No, scare tactic
12% Yes, will happen
TOTAL: No, scare tactic 88%; Yes, will happen 12%
MALES: No, scare tactic 89%; Yes, will happen 11%
FEMALES: No, scare tactic 85%; Yes, will happen 15%
Climate change trough feeders are causing climate change by jetting off Copenhagen, Paris and warmer climes for confabs. Or confibs.