IPCC achieves net zero credibility

The IPCC well knows that halving CO2 emissions in 12 years is politically impossible, economically unaffordable and climatically unnecessary.
Guest essay by Barry Brill
The recently released IPCC SR15 reports (at A1) that global warming is likely to reach 1.5°C between 2032 and 2050 and (at B) will probably bring species extinction, weather extremes and risks to food supply, health and economic growth. If we are to avoid this, net CO2 emissions will need to decline by about 45% from 2010 levels by 2030, reaching net zero by 2050 (C1), followed by extensive removals (C5). The required energy investment alone will be $2.4 trillion per year.
Is this possible?
As at 2015, which was not materially different from 2010, more than half the planet’s total CO2 emissions (36Gt) were sourced from just three countries:
Both China and India have made it very clear that the urgent needs of their people preclude any possibility of contributing to emission reductions during the Paris Agreement’s initial commitment period ending in 2030. Instead, China is expected to increase its 2010 emission levels by 50-100%, while the International Energy Agency predicts that emissions in India will treble over the 2010-30 period.
If China and India alone account for 23.31 Gt in 2030 – about 65% of the current total – the IPCC’s 45% global reduction target is clearly impossible. Even if all 195 other members of the UNFCCC (including USA), somehow eliminated all of their CO2 emissions by 2030, they could achieve much less than the global decline required.
But it gets worse. The US has repudiated the Paris Agreement entirely. Allowing 5Gt for USA’s 2030 emissions means the remaining 194 countries all have to reduce their emissions by 134%. Obviously, that’s not going to happen.
SR15 calculates (at D1) that current non-binding commitments under the Paris Agreement will lead to warming of more than 3°C. These targets aim to hold greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in 2030 to less than 58 GtCO2e – a nearly 30% increase on 2014 levels. But this is already proving too ambitious and very few countries are even trying to meet their stated goals.
So, despite the fact that the Governments of the world have already stated that even their best collective efforts cannot achieve better than a rise to 46 GtCO2 by 2030, the IPCC is calling for a reduction to less than 30 GtCO2. Such a pipe-dream cannot spur greater effort and can only result in a throwing up of hands.
The IPCC’s proposals are bolder than even the most-ambitious scenario set out by the IEA in its World Energy Outlook 2017. This is because SR15 uses only those modelled pathways that might conceivably lead to 1.5°C, rather than scenarios of anything that could possibly happen in the real world.
Just consider the enormity of the 1.5°C fantasy. Coal, which presently represents 37% of the world’s energy must be eliminated entirely within 11 years. But the WEO17 report has found that coal would retain a 25% share for over 20 years. It also reported that CO2 emissions from oil use in transport would almost catch up with those from coal-fired power plants (which are flat) by 2040. The IEA anticipates that a 20 percent rise in emissions from the growth of aviation and ocean-going vessels by 2040 will more than offset the emissions reductions of the 280m electric cars (out of a 2 billion global car fleet) it expects to be operating by that time.
A further IEA report just days ago found that petrochemicals are rapidly becoming the major driver of global oil consumption and are set to account for more than a third of the growth in oil demand to 2030 (and nearly half to 2050) ahead of trucks, aviation and shipping.
Is this affordable?
The IPCC’s modelled pathways show that $2.4 trillion must be invested in new clean energy every year from 2015 through 2035, which, Bloomberg notes, is an almost sevenfold increase from the $333.5 billion invested in renewable energy in 2017. That is an aggregate investment of $48 trillion. The interest bill alone (at say 5%pa) would be $200 billion per month – more than the whole world currently spends on childhood education and environmental protection combined.
The report (C2.7) says that “the literature on total mitigation costs of 1.5°C mitigation pathways is limited and was not assessed in this report”. Others have calculated massive additional expenditure on energy efficiency, electricity transmission and storage, CCS and other carbon dioxide removal (CDR). But even these estimates do not attempt to put a price upon the “unprecedented changes in all aspects of society” called for by the IPCC.
Imagine if a fraction of these massive sums were instead invested in climate adaptation. Or research into future energy technologies. Or poverty alleviation.
New Nobel laureate William Nordhaus uses complex models to balance the costs and benefits of climate goals and finds the optimised outcome is a rise of about 3.5°C by 2100. Bjorn Lomborg says:
“Reducing temperature rises by more would result in higher costs than benefits, potentially causing the world a $50 trillion loss.”
Is this necessary?
Dr Judith Curry points out:
“Over land, we have already blown through the 1.5C threshold if measured since 1890. Temperatures around 1820 were more than 2C cooler.”
All of the risks listed by the IPCC arise on land, if air temperatures rise by 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. Even sea level rise is driven by ice-melt on land. And although “pre-industrial” is defined as 1750, the temperature baseline is 1850-1900.
As Willis Eschenbach comments with characteristic clarity:
“We’ve done the experiment. We’ve seen 2°C of temperature rise already, and it was greatly beneficial overall. So why hyperventilate over seeing a smaller 1.5°C rise?”
So why did the IPCC issue this credibility-destroying Special Report?
The report, written by 91 scientists from 40 countries and involving more than 6,000 peer-reviewed studies,
For the 2°C goal, the decline would need to be 20% by 2030 reaching net zero around 2075.
27 thoughts on “IPCC achieves net zero credibility”
Even the IPCC can see that the great scam is unravelling and like the Fuhrer at the end of WWI is issuing increasingly bizarre and senseless commands.
The Fuhrer issuing commands at the end of WWI would be bizarre since he only took power 15 years after that.
I suggest a title alteration to “…Negative Credibility,” meaning that any statement made by the IPCC must be taken to its opposite conclusion for correctness to be achieved.
This side of the pond we have a proper response to the latest IPCC report. It is very short and to the point.
It is this:
“Balls”.
…IPCC achieves net zero credibility…
Is that actually a problem?
So long as the money keeps rolling in from Europe, all the alarmists need is a convenient rallying cry to keep their supporters together. They could claim that the Earth is going to be invaded by little men from Jupiter and people would still give them money….
I am reminded of the Xhosa cattle-killing movement and famine of 1856-7, caused by the prophetess Nongqawuse. Look it up.
The Xhosa were an agricultural people, living off crops and cattle. That was their specialist skill – they knew a lot about then and their civilisation depended on them.
Nongqawuse claimed that there was a problem which endangered their society (British settlers) which could be eradicated if they killed all their cattle and destroyed all their crops. In return the spirits would remove the British and they would become prosperous. The chiefs believed the story because their top spiritualists agreed with it.
They killed the best part of half a million cattle, but nothing happened. Nongqawuse blamed the few ‘deniers’ who had disbelieved her for ruining the spell. By then three quarters of the Xhosa were dead.
We are a civilisation based on energy production. Our ‘top’ scientists all agree that what we have to do is collapse energy generation. Three quarters of the world population is a bit over 5.5 billion…
‘then’ = ‘them’. I wish we could edit….
Isn’t this the event that all the adults were persuaded by a young girl who had some sort of vision, and that vision was to kill all livestock?
Xhosa, IIRC, were in what is now Zimbabwe?
Even if all 195 other members of the UNFCCC (including USA), somehow eliminated all of their CO2 emissions by 2030
What is most aggravating is that every government official of every country in the world involved in the matter can do the same math. In fact they get paid to.
I’m not sure which is worse. Believing that they aren’t capable of doing the math, or that they have done the math and are choosing to ignore it. Are there no other choices than incompetence and conspiracy?
Yes, there are other choices. See my later comment on the Alinsky model. The proposals are designed to be impossible. Those advocating them don’t believe they are necessary or that they are doable. They are not interested in climate as a thing in itself, its just an issue to organize around.
The impossibility of their demands is a feature, not a bug.
Now Do you realize the POWER of groupthink?
UN-IPCC had credibility?
UN-IPCC as an international body, whose sole purpose is to rewrite and translate cherry-picked scientific papers into a form of socialist bureaucratese mixed with catastrophist-speak for national politicians to just accept, is found to have little credibility.
Well color me convinced.
The Synod of the Anglican Church has decided to disinvest in fossil fuels. Did they consult their pensioners? These proud prelates don’t care a toss about the poor of the world, gazing only at their navels.
Did you expect that a group that believes in a pink elephant would be able to logically decide a course of action?
I hope you are not claiming the Royal head of that Church believes in pink elephants. She happens to be the the Canadian Head of State, and awarded Dr. Schellnhuber his well earned CBE. Just coincidentally the Consort is a WWF founder.
A Revelation about CO2 just might have a rather earthly origin.
Norwegian climate specialists at CICERO (Climate research Centre in Oslo) Samset and Kallbekken, publically propose that Nuclear energy is used as a means to phase out fossil fuel, before 2050! They actually acknowledge the fact that it is impossible to only rely on hydro-, wind-, and sun-energy, before that. This happened yesterday, in one of the main newspapers (Dagens Næringsliv), ironically, at the same time as Nato’s general minister, Mr Jens Stoltenberg is riding on board the world’s largest nuclear powered vessel, the aircraft carrier ‘Harry S. Truman’, during a major Nato excercise along the Norwegian coast. How desperate can one get, just because the weather is improving, here in the north….?
The Russians now have floating nuclear reactors that produce power.
I have suggested before that climate proposals and demands are designed to be impossible to meet. One more example of why this extraordinary conclusion could be justified. The IPCC has put forward a classic of its kind, a demand and proposal that is plainly not going to be implemented, and which it must know cannot realistically be implemented.
Si why would you do that?
Its the Alinksy model. What you are seeking to do is NOT to get anything specific done. You are seeking to radicalize and organize. For that you need an issue, and you need demands on that issue.
Suppose you come up with a set of demands that can be met. Well then, they are, and then what do you do? It either works or it doesn’t. If it does, you need another issue and more demands. If it doesn’t, then you have a real problem, you’re implicated.
Vaccination against smallpox is a classic. You agitate for it, its realistic, people do it, it works, and then where are you? You have solved a problem and lost a movement. That is the problem from a radical’s point of view with solving problems through realistic demands for action that people can be persuaded to do. The problem is that it works.
Same thing happens if you seek to come to power. You are then responsible for action on the issue, you do what you have advocated, and you’re open to another radical movement sniping at you if you don’t solve it.
What you want is demands and proposals which you can be pretty sure will not be met, and you want to avoid all suggestions that you should come participate in government to solve the problem.
Your aim is to get a sufficiently large base sufficiently radicalized that you can come to power not with any specific mandate to solve any particular problem, but to govern. You want generalized disaffection. Once you have that power, you can figure out how to retain it. But in the meantime, avoid all achievable goals, actions and all participation in them.
The demand to cut emissions in half globally by 2030 is superb for the chosen purpose. Its even better to demand that it be done without asking China or India to either reduce or stop increasing. You can be absolutely sure it will not happen, and that gives you unlimited opportunity for arguing for ever more alarm and ever more draconian measures which will also have no chance of implementation.
To put it into different words As michel the above poster noted:
The goal of the IPCC like any organization is to survive. If they solve the ” non problem” of global warming then the organization has no reason to continue. As long as nothing can be done the IPCC can keep scaring us into submission of all of our wealth, power, and civilization.
It was written by a committee, in it only for the dancing and drinks.
Seriously astute on many levels 🙂