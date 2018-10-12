Study: Hurricanes affect VLF radio signals in the Ionosphere

Plain Language Summary
Hurricanes and tropical storms are severe atmospheric weather phenomena that can affect drastically the human life. The effect of this kind of events is not only limited to ground level but also extends through the atmosphere to the high altitudes. One of the most important features of these events, which has an impact on the atmospheric dynamic and possibly climate variability, is the gravity waves (GWs). GWs propagate upward and outward and have been detected up to the top of the ionosphere. This work gives a clear evidence of the GWs effect on the lower region of the ionosphere (50–90 km) and in the middle atmosphere (mesosphere), that have been comparatively less studied. With very low frequency signal analysis we found that the GWs are able to modify the propagation of the radio signals even if the perpendicular distance of the storm center to the signal path is larger than 1,000 km. Additionally, the wavelet analysis of the very low frequency signal amplitude for several days showed a wave‐like activity between periods of 2 to 3 hr, which are typical to GWs.
VLF Signal Anomalies During Cyclone Activity in the Atlantic Ocean
Abstract
In this paper we present ionospheric disturbances during the simultaneous presence of two to three Large Meteorological Systems, classified as hurricanes and tropical storms, in the Atlantic Ocean from August to November 2016. The ionospheric disturbances were detected by very low frequency (3–30 kHz) signals from two North American transmitters observed in Algiers (36.75°N, 03.47°E). The results show clear anomalies in the amplitude both at nighttime and at daytime. At nighttime, the anomalies were observed in association with all Large Meteorological Systems even at low stage of storm intensity (tropical depression). The anomalies showed periodicities between 2 and 3 hr with a strong decrease in the signal amplitude. The wave‐like features were confirmed by the mother wavelet analysis of the normalized signal amplitude. These signal anomalies may result from traveling ionospheric disturbances generated by tropical storms and hurricanes associated gravity waves.
The paper (paywalled) https://doi.org/10.1029/2018GL078988
Abstract:
“These signal anomalies may result from traveling ionospheric disturbances generated by tropical storms and hurricanes associated gravity waves.”
Just shows the power of hurricanes. Nature deals in quantities of energy that are far beyond our pitiful ability to affect.
Each of the 5 named tropical storms and several unnamed non tropical storms like the one between Iceland and Greenland is pumping incredible quantities of energy into the stratosphere and thence into outer space. Human beings are just spectators.
That paper is paywalled, but the same group studies the exact same VLF propagation phenomenon from a December 2012 Tropical Cyclone (Evan) out in the Pacific near Samoa.
If you want to read on their techniques and analyses and discussion, that paper is Available here:
(not paywalled)
http://orbit.dtu.dk/ws/files/138290405/Kumar_et_al_2017_Journal_of_Geophysical_Research_Space_Physics.pdf
That the ionosphere is affected by storms that creates waves has been known for more than half a century. There are lots of studies using different radars, optical systems and rockets ++. All it shows is that energy from storm systems radiates outwards. The details are not easy to explain.
