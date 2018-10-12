Another space telescope shuts down – one week after Hubble

/ 3 hours ago October 12, 2018

Less than a week after the Hubble Space Telescope went down due to a gyroscope problem, the NASA Chandra X-ray Observatory has also gone offline.

NASA issued a press release today saying that Chandra automatically went into “safe mode” on Wednesday, and it may also be due to a gyroscope problem.

As previously reported, the Hubble Space Telescope  went into hibernation last Friday due to a gyroscope failure.

Some perspective – both orbiting telescopes are old and in well-extended missions: Hubble is 28 years since launch, while Chandra was launched 19 years ago. Unfortunately, NASA no longer has shuttle capability, so they cannot be serviced in orbit.

From the NASA Chandra X-ray Observatory website:

At approximately 1355 GMT on October 10, 2018, NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory entered Safe Mode, where the telescope’s instruments are put into a safe configuration, critical hardware is swapped to back-up units, the spacecraft points so that the solar panels get maximum sunlight, and the mirrors point away from the Sun. Analysis of available data indicates the transition to safe mode was nominal, i.e., consistent with normal behavior for such an event. All systems functioned as expected and the scientific instruments are safe. The cause of the Safe Mode transition is currently under investigation, and we will post more information when it becomes available.

Chandra is 19 years old, which is well beyond the original design lifetime of 5 years. In 2001, NASA extended its lifetime to 10 years. It is now well into its extended mission and it is expected to continue carrying out forefront science for many years to come.

Advertisements

Related posts

26 thoughts on “Another space telescope shuts down – one week after Hubble

  1. Hmmm, I am going to go all out conspiracy theory. Land based telescope goes down now orbiting telescopes…what are they trying to hide??
    Lol j/k

    Reply

  2. Unfortunately, NASA no longer has shuttle capability, so they cannot be serviced in orbit.

    Perhaps it’s time to redirect NASA’s funding back towards space. replace their climate change propaganda program(s) with a new Shuttle program.

    Reply

    • We don’t need a new shuttle program. NASA should be contracting with private companies to fulfill its mission. Elon Musk has a working pagenger capsule and the Falcon 9 heavy lift vehicle. Both of which need more testing to be man rated, but both could be ready in a fairly short time frame.

      Reply

  3. I have to wonder why Mr. Putin is doing this. I mean, really, today, when unexpected things happen, everyone all says it’s Putin and the Russians, but I wonder why, that’s all. And realistically, do I really have to say /sarc?

    Reply

  5. A couple of days ago a Russian rocket with two astronauts on board had rocket trouble during launch and the crew module had to make an emergency return to earth. All safe, thankfully.

    Reply

    • Vuk, there’s a great phone app called ISS HD Live.
      Not only gives the location but also camera views with the ability to take screenshots. They also notify you of any events, such as the scrub of the latest soyuz docking. Highly recommended.
      http://www.isshdlive.com/

      Reply

    • The ISS gets a steady supply of spare parts. At least they did until the Russians stopped new launches while they investigate the recent launch failure.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *