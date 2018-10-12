Less than a week after the Hubble Space Telescope went down due to a gyroscope problem, the NASA Chandra X-ray Observatory has also gone offline.
NASA issued a press release today saying that Chandra automatically went into “safe mode” on Wednesday, and it may also be due to a gyroscope problem.
As previously reported, the Hubble Space Telescope went into hibernation last Friday due to a gyroscope failure.
Some perspective – both orbiting telescopes are old and in well-extended missions: Hubble is 28 years since launch, while Chandra was launched 19 years ago. Unfortunately, NASA no longer has shuttle capability, so they cannot be serviced in orbit.
From the NASA Chandra X-ray Observatory website:
At approximately 1355 GMT on October 10, 2018, NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory entered Safe Mode, where the telescope’s instruments are put into a safe configuration, critical hardware is swapped to back-up units, the spacecraft points so that the solar panels get maximum sunlight, and the mirrors point away from the Sun. Analysis of available data indicates the transition to safe mode was nominal, i.e., consistent with normal behavior for such an event. All systems functioned as expected and the scientific instruments are safe. The cause of the Safe Mode transition is currently under investigation, and we will post more information when it becomes available.
Chandra is 19 years old, which is well beyond the original design lifetime of 5 years. In 2001, NASA extended its lifetime to 10 years. It is now well into its extended mission and it is expected to continue carrying out forefront science for many years to come.
26 thoughts on “Another space telescope shuts down – one week after Hubble”
Hmmm, I am going to go all out conspiracy theory. Land based telescope goes down now orbiting telescopes…what are they trying to hide??
Lol j/k
indeed. I’m not saying it’s aliens……. 😉
I, for one, welcome our Alien Overlords.
We better have Fox Mulder investigate.
Who? the ‘government or the alien invaders?
The government of the alien invaders.
Ooh, that’s not a global of the alien invaders I hope! 🛸🌎🛸
Sorry, forgot to copy and paste the word government.
Perhaps it’s time to redirect NASA’s funding back towards space. replace their climate change propaganda program(s) with a new Shuttle program.
We don’t need a new shuttle program. NASA should be contracting with private companies to fulfill its mission. Elon Musk has a working pagenger capsule and the Falcon 9 heavy lift vehicle. Both of which need more testing to be man rated, but both could be ready in a fairly short time frame.
“Elon Musk has a working pagenger capsule and the Falcon 9 heavy lift vehicle.”
Musk has also been working on the Model 3.
How’s that going?
That shows he needs to focus on what is working and let the auto industry deal with EVs. His battery enterprises should be retained and expanded, though.
Best selling car in America currently.
That is truly embarrassing for America.
I have to wonder why Mr. Putin is doing this. I mean, really, today, when unexpected things happen, everyone all says it’s Putin and the Russians, but I wonder why, that’s all. And realistically, do I really have to say /sarc?
Mr Putin is only the go-to for Earth-based stories. Space-based ones and the go-to is usually along the lines of “I’m not saying it’s aliens, but it’s aliens” 🙂
Definitely not Putin…but his Mini-Me Putini
It (Chandra) is now well into its extended mission and it is expected to continue carrying out forefront science for many years to come.
Then again, maybe it won’t.
Jim
A couple of days ago a Russian rocket with two astronauts on board had rocket trouble during launch and the crew module had to make an emergency return to earth. All safe, thankfully.
I’m not saying it’s aliens, but it looks like the aliens have been very busy of late 😉
…and their friends the cosmic rays getting through.
Hmm… Solar wind might repel aliens! 👨🎓😁
Hubble’s operations are likely to resume. The issue with a backup gyro are being addressed.
The 12 October update on Hubble from NASA is here:
https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2018/update-on-the-hubble-space-telescope-safe-mode
Chandra’s problem event is still being analyzed to determine what happened. My money is on a single event upset from GCR , which are increasing in the inner solar system.
Hope the ISS (International space station) is not next one.
When it is overhead a simple 144 MHz FM set up will pick-up the ISS signal, or you can use an ordinary VHF scanner with appropriate external antenna.
The ISS’s real time location link
http://www.isstracker.com/
Vuk, there’s a great phone app called ISS HD Live.
Not only gives the location but also camera views with the ability to take screenshots. They also notify you of any events, such as the scrub of the latest soyuz docking. Highly recommended.
http://www.isshdlive.com/
The ISS gets a steady supply of spare parts. At least they did until the Russians stopped new launches while they investigate the recent launch failure.