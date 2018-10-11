The High Cost Of Weather

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach
I saw a few headlines today that got me to thinking. One said:
THIRD-STRONGEST HURRICANE AT LANDFALL IN RECORDED U.S. HISTORY
The second said:
HURRICANE MICHAEL PROJECTED TO CAUSE $30 BILLION IN DAMAGES
The third said:
155 MPH WINDS, 490,000 WITHOUT POWER, TWO DEAD
Two dead? Two? I was reminded of a joke from my younger days, that went like this:
Did you hear the Third-World hurricane report?
26,413 dead … ten dollars and thirty-six cents in property damage …
So … what is the difference between those two situations, thousands dead versus two dead, in the developed and the developing world?
Two things. Money and fossil fuel.
As a young man, I spent a couple of nights sleeping on the sidewalks of New York in the winter. There’s an art to it. You put on every piece of clothing that you own. You line your pants and your shirt with old newspapers. You find a piece of cardboard to keep the cold of the concrete from seeping through to your bones. If you don’t have a hat you wrap a t-shirt around your head. You sleep with your hands in your pockets.
And doing all of those things makes about as much difference as you might imagine to how cold you get.
I don’t recommend it … not a good party. For some folks in that situation, a few degrees colder in winter may make the difference between living and dying.
But these days, I don’t care if it is a few degrees colder in winter. Why not? Because I have money with which to buy propane for my home furnace. Money and fossil fuel …
Money and fossil fuel are what insulate us, not just from cold winters, but from all of the vagaries of the weather. Air conditioning keeps us from frying in the summer. Coal and heating oil warm our houses. Gasoline in our cars lets us drive away from hurricanes … and we drive on roads paved with fossil-fuel-derived asphalt by machines that run on … yep, fossil fuel.
Now, the UN IPCC, the United Nations Incredibly Patronizing Climate Catastrophists, have just told us in their most recent report that to solve the “climate problem” we need to have a “carbon tax” on gasoline rising by 2100 to $240/gallon in today’s dollars.
And Eric Holthaus, a meteorologist and Grist staff writer who describes himself as an “ecosocialist”, just let us know his interpretation of what the IPCC says to do about “climate change”. He refers to the latest IPCC recommendations as follows
If you are wondering what you can do about climate change:
The world’s top scientists just gave rigorous backing to systematically dismantle capitalism as a key requirement to maintaining civilization and a habitable planet.
I mean, if you are looking for something to do.
… protip—if you are “looking for something to do”, don’t ask an “ecosocialist” …
Both of these UN IPCC ideas have the solution totally backward. Both of those “solutions” will make people poorer and make fossil fuel more expensive … and that, of course, will make the world more vulnerable to the weather, not less vulnerable.
Here’s what a lot of folks forget. Everything that the climate catastrophists are warning us about, droughts, floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, heat waves, and all the rest, every one of those dangers are with us today. We’ve been doing battle with them for millennia. So there’s no need to wait for 2100 to do something about them. We can do something about them today.
And the very best thing we can do about them, the thing that will make the most difference in the shortest time, is to increase the amount of money and the amount of fossil fuels that are available to the poor.
Finally, if the economic history of the planet has taught us one thing, it is that the very best way to do those things, the most efficient and effective way to lift the poor out of poverty, is capitalism.
Money and fossil fuel. Keep’m coming …
Best to everyone, with wishes that you stay safe and warm in the inevitable storms of the future,
w.
PS—As always, I ask everyone when you comment to quote the exact words you are referring to, so that we can all be clear about exactly what you are discussing.
Lesson 1: Do not build in low lying areas near a coastline where hurricanes have historically hit with a moderate frequency
Lesson 2: If you choose to build in risky areas a) be prepared for losses and b) build to withstand the storms.
Where is the precautionary principle when you really need it? If AGW proponents really believe the world is damned, why aren’t they screaming for governments to condemn the current land around the coasts and move the people away. A simple solution to a simple problem.
Wow, what would Barbra Streisand say?
She would say, “But I can afford to”.
Exactly. We all want to live near the beach, but no one wants to do anything about the hurricanes that hit there.
Amen, testify!
Thanks, Dr. Roy, doing my best …
w.
A $240/gallon tax on gasoline by 2100 is liberals new version of their original KKK plan to keep the people suppressed. One giant thumb under which to keep the masses under control. Another is Planned Parenthood – kill the unborn of the unemployed.
. . . and to get that astronomical tax rate, they are disingenuous by using “undiscounted” values.
“Chop your own wood and it will warm you twice.” (Henry Ford)
What is not so explicit is the part of the plan having to do with wealth transfers. They don’t see the poor as being made more vulnerable and dying because you and I are going to be picking up the tab. The government is going to direct everything, remember?
I wonder if these smart people have factored in the lower emissions we’ll have when we all live like those in Venezuela, or if that’s taken as an upside. If they came out and said we need mass starvation to save the masses. from the weather, it might reduce the persuasiveness of their message.
It would be much cheaper in the long run to realize that storms are not single events but recur. We should change the building codes to reflect this and learn from the Dutch how to avoid floodding.
Do you believe that dikes can be built to keep out 14 foot storm surge topped by 10+ foot waves. Not to mention several feet of rainfall?
Do you believe all buildings should be built to withstand Cat 5 storms, rather than Cat 3 as is the current code?
+42 x 109
Willis
I was both astonished and grateful that only two people lost their lives in what was presented again as the most catastrophic of catastrophes that could possibly hit the east coast of the US. Imagine my surprise when it was reported here on the BBC the only two deaths were caused by falling trees! Seriously? Don’t people stay indoors when hurricanes are so bad?
But of course the climate screws are being turned as the public gradually drifts away from climate change as an issue. The shouting about how bad it will be becomes louder and more shrill as folks gradually drift back to the picnic in the sun they were having with their kids
So the claims become more exaggerated, more incredible, in an attempt to attract people back to the lectern of the devoted. And the more the catastrophic consequences of inaction are exaggerated, the more the happy picnickers begin to chuckle, then laugh, then guffaw at the fool at the lectern screaming, red faced and frothing, his religious certainties to the few remaining devoted cultists in the frustrated expectation that a display of foot stamping rage will attract people back.
This IPCC report is just that. Perhaps not quite the last roll of the dice but very near it. They somehow imagine that ratcheting up the financial implications of climate catastrophe will impress the general public when in fact, that’s the very thing that turn people off dealing with their claims of climate change.
Two or three thousand dollars would see many families go to the wall anyway, so why should they worry about climate change when the enormous sums quoted must be borne by the ‘wealthy’ west alone.
The stupid privileged elite of the IPCC and innumerable academic institutions have failed to learn the lesson of Brexit and Trump. Fewer and fewer people are listening to them because they don’t trust the regurgitated alarmist campaigns to line the pockets of socialist leaders whilst leaving the rest of us destitute.
People smell. They smell the stench of corruption, manipulation and dishonesty. They also smell the sense of panic amongst the elite as their voices grow shriller.
The revolution might not be soon, but it’s coming, when some young ambitious politicians also smell blood in the water and begin to circle. When the first meaningful bite is taken, and the rest pile in for what they can get it will be a political blood bath.
The financial waste and profligate spending on useless technology, laws, research, and public money will be too much for them to resist as a means to further their own careers.
And like everything else, it will be our millennials and snowflakes who undertake the blood letting, just as we have done in our lifetimes to our political predecessors.
The youth of today are tomorrows political reactionaries and they always go after the entrenched beliefs and systems that are making them suffer. And guess what the climate change movement is becoming? Yep, an entrenched belief.
You couldn’t make it up, had it not happened so many times in the past.
Michael ranks third in low pressure among US hurricanes (after the 1935 Labor Day Storm and Hurricane Camille of August 1969), but fourth in wind speed (behind Andrew of August 1992, which helped elect Clinton). Michael beat Katrina’s (August 2005) landfall pressure by just one mb. The 1920s are the only decade with two hurricanes in the top ten, unless 1960 be attached to the ’60s rather than the ’50s:
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DpKn3L2UcAADyZ3.jpg:large
Thanks to Dr. Philip Klotzbach.
HotScot, a lot of times, the trees fall on houses.
I went to the beach today,
by George Costanza
“I went to the beach.”
….
“It’s just not working Jerry.”
….
“Every decision I have ever made in my entire life….
has been wrong.
My life is the complete opposite of everything I want it to be.
Every instinct I have, in every aspect of life…
something to wear, something to eat…
It’s all been wrong.”
-George Costanza talking to Jerry and Elaine,
Seinfeld, episode 86, 1994.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cKUvKE3bQlY
Every society, in every time, has always had them…
Eric Holthaus and the Eco-socialists are the tragic-comedy George Costanza’s of this world.
Now try to convince them of that.
Something that is not discussed enough is the vulnerability of wind and solar installations to severe weather.
This is what happened in Puerto Rico
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1AAHJs-j3uw&w=560&h=315%5D
Read this Joe: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/hurricane-florence-crippled-electricity-and-coal-solar-and-wind-were-back-the-next-day/
And we have evidence from Puerto Rico
The solar farm at Disney World faired just fine during Irma. But then they only had 65mph sustained winds (and the solar farm in in a treed area).
While Michael was a very damaging storm, and the flooding has caused billions of dollars worth of damage, the fact remains, sustained wind speeds on the ground were at least 60 mph lower than the reported NWS/NHC speeds of 155mph sustained.
What is up with that?
The highest gust I have seen reported is 119 mph at Tyndall AFB.
I posted in the earlier Hurricane Michael thread that I would eat my hat if any ground locations reported sustained wind speeds greater than 110mph (Cat. 2 wind speed)
Prove me wrong, make me eat that hat.
Tyndall did not receive the right quadrant of the eye wall so your info is lacking. In fact it was on the back side of the storm where winds are almost always less.
Perhaps it is time to once again go over the wind fields of hurricanes.
Maximum winds are in a tiny portion of the eye wall, mostly in the northeast quadrant.
Maximum winds are just that, maximum winds. They are NOT an average wind speed, they are NOT the wind that is all around the eye. They are NOT the winds under all those clouds. When looking at a satellite picture there is a tendency to think that the entire storm is swirling around at top wind speeds but that is far from the truth.
Hurricane winds tend to band, that is a few hundred feet can make a difference at any one time.
Winds drop off quite quickly outside the eye wall. A few miles can and will make the difference.
(Example, when Charley hit in 2004 with 140 mph winds and the eye passing a mere 25 miles south of me, I only experienced winds of around 50-60 mph.)
So as I commented on the other thread, you want fries with that hat?
Michael has been credited with landfall winds of 130 mph.
The winds didn’t look that bad on the Weather Channel last night, but it was way worse that I thought. It even turned over a freight train and that was from the wind. Death toll is probably going to climb because there are some people who just can’t believe what mother nature can do when she’s riled up. They said Mexico Beach FL had 180 people vying for a Darwin Award staying put during the storm. Roads are totally blocked with downed trees so that can’t even get to them.
Never going to get here to the level you’re describing in the third world though. The mind boggles when you talk about death tolls that are factors of 1,000 or even 100,0000 more than we see in the US.
Of course the fanatics are going to claim this is proof of CAWG while ignoring that we set a record for the length of time between major hurricanes making landfall in the US. They’re also going to ignore that the storms that were stronger were 1935 and 1969 before CAGW was supposed to have kicked in. And who knows how strong earlier hurricanes actually were such as the 1900 Galveston storm.
The Galveston storm was credited with maximum wind speed sustained for one minute of 145 mph, but I think that was just before landfall. Pressure was 936 mb.
Approx 5 deaths per day occur on Florida roads each day. In reality did Hurricane Michael save lives?
Son,
It appears that no one was killed in a traffic accident in FL yesterday:
http://www.accidentsinus.com/States/Florida/RoadAccidents_Florida_TrafficeReports.aspx?CurrentPage=0&StateID=11%27
But the list might not yet be complete for Oct 10. There might have been accidents on the 9th among those fleeing the oncoming storm.
Michael hit the panhandle, if any Floridians were killed on the road during the evacuation, there’s a good chance those deaths occurred in Georgia or Alabama.
Below is a chart of the Saffir-Simpson scale for hurricane strength. I think any fair reading of the chart, along with a review of reported damage and video from the affected areas will show that this storm was, at worst, a Category 2 storm. The NHC called this a Category 4 storm. If it truly were a Category 4 storm, just about most trees in the region would be blown down, and most wood frame structures would have sustained major damage to the basic structure. This simply did not happen.
Category Sustained Winds Types of Damage Due to Hurricane Winds
1 74-95 mph 64-82 kt 119-153 km/h
Very dangerous winds will produce some damage: Well-constructed frame homes could have damage to roof, shingles, vinyl siding and gutters. Large branches of trees will snap and shallowly rooted trees may be toppled. Extensive damage to power lines and poles likely will result in power outages that could last a few to several days.
2 96-110 mph 83-95 kt 154-177 km/h
Extremely dangerous winds will cause extensive damage: Well-constructed frame homes could sustain major roof and siding damage. Many shallowly rooted trees will be snapped or uprooted and block numerous roads. Near-total power loss is expected with outages that could last from several days to weeks.
3 (major) 111-129 mph 96-112 kt 178-208 km/h
Devastating damage will occur: Well-built framed homes may incur major damage or removal of roof decking and gable ends. Many trees will be snapped or uprooted, blocking numerous roads. Electricity and water will be unavailable for several days to weeks after the storm passes.
4(major) 130-156 mph 113-136 kt 209-251 km/h
Catastrophic damage will occur: Well-built framed homes can sustain severe damage with loss of most of the roof structure and/or some exterior walls. Most trees will be snapped or uprooted and power poles downed. Fallen trees and power poles will isolate residential areas. Power outages will last weeks to possibly months. Most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months.
5(major) 157 mph or higher 137 kt or higher 252 km/h or higher
Catastrophic damage will occur: A high percentage of framed homes will be destroyed, with total roof failure and wall collapse. Fallen trees and power poles will isolate residential areas. Power outages will last for weeks to possibly months. Most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months.
They claimed it was only 2mph below Cat5. If that was the case, “Well-built framed homes” should have no roof left, many with exterior walls down. I think it is time someone calls BS on NHC. This has been happening since at least “Super Storm Sandy”, maybe earlier.
Plenty of video of damage. Tyndall AFB maybe Category 2 at most. Many trees remain upright and have leaves. Palms are undamaged. Definitely not major hurricane.
The photos of damage are mostly consistent with Category 1, photos are biased to show damage.
Look in the background, most trees still have leaves and palms undamaged. Most houses look intact with no roof or window damage.
Metal road signs, stop signs consistently show no damage or erosion. A major hurricane would have flattened those signs.
Recorded sustained wind speeds are consistently below hurricane threshold. Gusts are not part of the Saffir-Simpson wind scale.
Tyndall AFB was in direct path of the highest winds, confirmed by post storm photos. The Tyndall AFB tower station SGOF1 is a few miles offshore with anemometer at 35 meters above sea level. That shows a smooth increase in sustained winds reaching 61 knots at the peak of the storm. Hurricane threshold is 64 knots.
https://www.flickr.com/photos/108196908@N08/43439968280/in/datetaken/
Tyndall station is not exceptional, all other land based stations near the landfall, such as Panama City Beach, Apalachicola, etc all recorded sustained winds consistent with SGOF1.
Watching the Tallahassee airport station was in direct path of the storm, a few miles inland.
Recorded sustained winds in real time show 40 knot range, significantly less than at shore.
At the same time, the National Hurricane Center was saying the storm was Category 3, which is rediculous.
Winds monitored by Windfinder also show no hurricane winds anywhere during the storm.
Offshore NDBC buoys show lower winds than at landfall.
Anyone comparing this storm to Andrew in 1992 is insane. I directly observed the damage path a few weeks after Andrew, as part of a survey. The destruction was total. Stumps and steel I-beams were all that was left above the height of street curbs. It looked like an Atomic Bomb had hit.
Anyone who has anything to say about that needs to look at the photos of the aftermath of Andrew.
Could someone please direct me to a 100-mile square area where no disaster has ever occurred or is unlikely to occur. I will wait.
Circular area with center at South Pole, with radius of about 6 miles.
The human race adjusted to the Holocene Transgression without the benefit of much technology…
Civilization adjusted to this…
Industrial society adjusted to this…
Despite the fact that sea level isn’t behaving any differently now than it did in the early 20th Century…
People of the high technology 21st Century are panicked because of this…
Because fraudulent RCP8.5 models predict a physically impossible rise in sea level over this century…
And they’re blaming it all on the reason we have a relatively prosperous world…
The maddening thing is that humans and human civilization coped with far more severe climate changes before anyone figured out how to burn coal, petroleum and natural gas.
Only two deaths? give it a few weeks and a “study” will conclude the death toll is in the thousands.
Capitalism based solution to property damage from Hurricanes:
1) Limit building permits in “tropical storm areas” to, Storm-proof, Removable, or Hybrid.
2) Storm-proof would have to meet standards for withstanding wind, water, and flying debris.
3) Removable would be based on container sized living areas, that can be loaded onto a flatbed truck, and transported to a rail head, for loading and transporting out of the storm path.
4) Hybrid homes would have to comply with both requirements for the section of the home, that will either stay or go.
The insurance rates are the driving factor of making this happen. They could spread the cost across the areas at risk, and give an economic incentive to prepare for the inevitability of someone getting hit most years.
The value in any land is the location, the structures, and utility access. In this scenario we protect what is the most expensive to replace, instead of rebuilding it.
The container sized homes could be attached to a waterproof underground living area, to increase home size. Or attached to a reinforced concrete section. Or multiple containers could be combined in a single home.
It would take decades to implement, but it provides a solution that takes advantage of the advances in forecasting that give days of warning.
Interesting how a “capitalism based” solution consists of government regulations.
Nothing is stopping insurance companies from implementing the type of policies that you think are a good idea.
Underground housing in an area prone to flooding. If you can’t imagine why insurance companies are reluctant to go that route, you really need to stop and think a bit more.
PS: If you think the traffic jams during evacuations are bad now, just wait until half the people are also hauling their homes with them.
Mr. Holthaus (and others like him) seems to be out of the reality that the very thing he despises – capitalism – is what allows him to have his cushy lifestyle and the expensive toys he keeps with him (made in China at a great cost in pollution impact). This “out of touch with reality” is an infestation is every corner of the spaces that those people occupy. More and more, I believe they are all showing signs of mental illness when they deny their own use of the system that supports them, which is capitalism.
The more they yap, the more we see this separation in them. Thanks for including those quotes, Mods.
I tracked the eye wall by city and zip code on weather channel down load and on my computer and after land fall never saw a sustained wind of even category 1.