Our intrepid cartoonist, Josh was at the GWPF sponsored Richard Lindzen lecture, and has this to contribute. If you have not read it yet, WUWT carried it a couple of days ago:
Richard Lindzen Lecture at GWPF: ‘Global Warming for the Two Cultures’
Josh also recommends this article from James Delingpole “…who I sat next to while drawing these notes on the brilliant GWPF annual lecture given by Richard Lindzen.”
Advertisements
9 thoughts on “Josh livetoons the 2018 Lindzen lecture – which demolishes climate claims”
We have to start thinking what kind of world we’re going to leave for Keith Richards.
What does “livetoon” mean? I have failed to turn up a definition via google.
I think it means drawing a cartoon as the event unfolds
SEA LEVELS: I’m waiting to fill my boots… I (sic) may be some time
Perhaps “It” instead?
Otherwise, very good, Josh!
the use of “I” is, I think, a reference to one Titus Oates of Capt Scott’s doomed team on Antartica. While they were waiting in their tent to freeze to death he famously said something like “I need to step outside.” Followed by the immortal line, “I may be some time.” And, of course, never returned.
Titus Oates? I don’t think so, although he was an alarmist too, in his way.
Sorry! Right. Laurence Oates. But his nickname was Titus. That’s where my memory took me.
Among those who dutifully report what they do not understand are journalists/activists such as Nicole Mortillaro officiating for the CBC:
https://www.cbc.ca/news/technology/arctic-climate-change-1.4857557
In her latest agitprop fear mongering about Jet Stream, quoting the career alarmist Feltmate and the ever present Jennifer Francis.
Poor Nicole should at least once in a while check jet streams at http://squall.sfsu.edu/crws/jetstream.html and learn how to debunk Francis theory.
oh timing…my sister just sent me that cbc link!! I had to laugh at her…and provided her some better/suitable links…!