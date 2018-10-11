Study: Geoengineering, other technologies won’t solve climate woes

Solutions such as geoengineering will not make enough of a difference.
By Steinar Brandslet
The countries of the world still need to cut their carbon dioxide emissions to reach the Paris Agreement’s climate targets. Relying on tree planting and alternative technological
“We can’t rely on geoengineering to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement,” says Helene Muri, a researcher from NTNU’s Industrial Ecology Programme. She was also one of the lead authors of a recent article in Nature Communications that looked at different climate geoengineering projects in the context of limiting global warming.
The average temperature on Earth is rising. The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has recommended limiting this warming to less than 2 degrees Celsius, and better yet to less than 1.5 degrees. These targets were set in the 2015 Paris Agreement, which was ratified by nearly all nations.
Various geoengineering options are among the solutions being considered. They involve intervening directly in the Earth’s climate system to prevent temperatures from rising as much as would otherwise happen due to the increasing amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. Geoengineering comprises reducing atmospheric CO2 levels, or reducing the effect of the Sun.
Untested, uncertain, and risky
Can we remove greenhouse gases from the atmosphere with the help of technology or capture more CO2 by planting millions of trees? Can we reflect more of the Sun’s radiation by injecting particles into the atmosphere?
“Several techniques could help to limit climate change. But they’re still untested, uncertain and risky technologies that present a lot of ethical and practical feasibility problems,” say Muri and her colleagues.
In short, we just don’t know enough about these technologies and the consequences of putting them to use, the researchers say.
Stumbling blocks
Tree planting sparks major political problems, for example. A lot of forest land has been cut to grow food, which limits how much of acreage can be reforested. Recent research also raises the question as to whether or not additional forest land can predictably lower temperatures. Data simulations from NTNU and Giessen University show that temperatures may increase, at least locally.
Another mitigation proposal is the use of biochar, which is charcoal that can be ploughed into the ground to store carbon that would otherwise escape into the atmosphere as CO2. Here the question is whether it is really conceivable to carry this out on a large enough scale to make a difference. The researchers’ consensus? Hardly.
How about adding nutrients to the sea to spur phytoplankton blooms that could sequester carbon? This proposal involves fertilizing iron-poor regions of the ocean. However, the potential side effects could be huge, disrupting local nutrient cycles and perhaps even increasing the production of N2O, another greenhouse gas.
We simply don’t know enough yet. Some potential solutions might even do more harm than good. The authors of the article encourage more discussion and learning.
NETs and airy plans
So what about “negative emissions technologies”, often abbreviated as NETs? NETs involve removing greenhouse gases from the atmosphere, specifically CO2. Some of these proposed techniques could work well on a global scale. But some of them are expensive and are still in their infancy in terms of technology.
Prototypes for direct carbon capture from the air already exist. This technology shows great potential, but would require a lot of energy and significant infrastructure if done at scale. Cost estimates range from $20 to more than $1000 per tonne of captured CO2. If you consider that the countries of the world emitted more than 40 billion tonnes of CO2 in 2017, it quickly becomes clear that financing this approach would be prohibitively expensive.
Adding particles to the air would require regular refills and probably planes or drones dedicated to the task. The concept might be feasible, but the side-effects are unclear.
And so it goes on for one potentially grand proposal after another. In sum, these ideas are simply too little, too late – or too expensive.
“None of the proposed techniques can realistically be implemented on a global scale in the next few decades. In other words, we can’t rely on these technologies to make any significant contribution to holding the average temperature increase under the 2 degree C limit, much less the 1.5 degree limit, says lead author Mark Lawrence, Director of the Institute for Advanced Sustainability Studies (IASS) in Potsdam.
No substitutes for cutting emissions
Emissions reductions could still salvage the Paris Agreement’s 2 degree C goal. But the challenge in meeting this goal is that the Earth’s increasing population, which has also seen a steady increase in the standard of living, will have to decrease the amount of greenhouse gases that are being emitted into the atmosphere compared to today.
Most of the IPCC scenarios include some form of geoengineering, typically afforestation and bioenergy, coupled with carbon capture and storage, especially if the goal is to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 degrees by the end of this century.
The researchers behind the study warn against relying on solutions other than clear-cut emissions reductions. Otherwise, there is a danger that technological solutions may be seen as substitutes for cutting emissions, which they are not.
The paper:
Evaluating climate geoengineering proposals in the context of the Paris Agreement temperature goals. Mark G. Lawrence, Stefan Schäfer, Helene Muri, Vivian Scott, Andreas Oschlies, Naomi E. Vaughan, Olivier Boucher, Hauke Schmidt, Jim Haywood & Jürgen Scheffran. Nature Communications volume 9, Article number: 3734 (2018) https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-018-05938-3
Get the loonies back into the asylum where they belong.
Geoengineering to address the non problem of CO2 emissions is dangerously fraught with unintended consequences. The best we could hope for is no effect costing lots of money, while the more likely result would be harm to the planet combined with definite financial harm to the humans living on it.
co2isnotevil
The concept terrifies me.
CO2,yes and even talking about this approach is playing by the alarmist’s rules. Ridicule them, but don’t engage, or their ruse has worked. They are not stupid, they are clever propagandists and manipulators.
There’s an interesting connection to the broken feedback analysis. Mike MacCracken is a strong proponent of geoengineering that he shared with John Holdren and Rosina Bierbaum as evidenced in climategate email 1231190304.txt.
To quote Schlesinger in an email response to me,
“Do you know that I ‘invented’ feedback analysis for climate studies,
from my background as an engineer, this as published in the 1985 DOE
State of the Art report edited by Mike MacCracken and Fred Luther:”
Hansen’s paper was published in 1984 and is referenced by Schlesinger in the DOE report. As best as I can tell, the paper in this report was only ‘edited’ and never actually subject to adequate peer review because when I asked MacCracken who did the peer review on Schlesinger’s paper, he said that it was him and Luther and I know for sure MacCracken had a limited understand of feedback, most of which he gained from Schlesinger. Luther passed away shortly after in 1985. He had no relevant feedback experience either as his expertise was atmospheric modeling and was a strong advocate for regulatory action against CO2 emissions and participated in early groups leading up to the IPCC. A version of the paper subsequently found it’s way into a textbook prepared by Schlesinger in the late 80’s.
This paper was never subject to rigorous peer review yet it comprised the theoretical justification for the formation of the IPCC and is still referenced to this day as an authoritative work on climate feedback. The more recent paper by Roe echoes the same errors Schlesinger made. These were ignoring both preconditions for using Bode’s analysis and confusing the feedback factor with the feedback fraction.
Schlesinger’s errors could have been caught by a rigorous peer review, Roe’s errors were not caught because Schlesinger’s errors set the gold standard.
Schlesinger has since passed, Roe needs to step up and fix this. Roe might be the only person in all of climate science who could set this right where the results would be accepted by the alarmists.
You’d think it would be obvious – molten salt nuclear reactors. And electric cars, which are coming in force without need for govt subsidies..
Kent, I prefer to stay carbon-energy-based and learn to appreciate the greening world. When we get up to 2,000 ppm CO2, and cows are as big as the large herbivore dinosaurs were, we can talk.
Sauropods or ornithischians?
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/b/bd/Longest_dinosaurs1.png/1280px-Longest_dinosaurs1.png
https://www.fossilera.com/p/48/hadrosaur-size.png
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/f/f4/Triceratops_scale.png
NB: Image is of the longest sauropods, not the largest.
Electric cars will always need government subsidies.
These guys have too much money and too little to do if they have to do studies to understand that geoengineering ideas of CO2 sequestration are useless.
These clowns need to look at the OCO-2 data, with the its clear depiction of seasonal global flows of gigatons of carbon dioxide, to truly understand what a massive effort of required to stuff even a few megatons every year of CO2 would mean….that is, absolutely nothing in the big picture. Engineering a massive CO2 sequestration effort wouldn’t even amount to a 3 decimal place rounding error in calculating the true global flows of CO2.
They only get published because they genuflect to the CO2 emissions dogma via: “The researchers behind the study warn against relying on solutions other than clear-cut emissions reductions.”
I have been hearing a lot about these schemes to “save the Planet” at conferences lately and they terrify me. The potential for unintended consequences is huge and could be devastating. But despite not really having any idea at all of what could happen, there are people who will still try to implement these geoengineering “fixes” for something that is not even broken.
Geoengineering is, and always has been, their favorite “solution” to a non-problem to kick under the bus. Their favorite “solution” is climate cash. Lots and lots of climate cash. Oh, and unicorns and rainbows for energy.
Just thinking about the number of bad ideas presented here is staggering, considering the variety of unintended consequences that could occur. Next, they will propose to take all green growing things, bury them in an anoxic environment, so it can’t oxidize into CO2, and store it there for generations. Nature did this in the past with the end result of peat, lignite, coal, kerogen, gas, and oil, and we are now benefiting from the energy stored in the past.
Historically, we have migrated from one energy source to another when it became economically favorable to do so. Burning trees, then coal, then whale oil, then coal oil, then petroleum products. This was followed by hydroelectric and nuclear. I’m not sure I understand their vision of progress – using less and less economically viable solutions as we move forward through time – seems backwards to me.
so now they want us to pay to remove China’s CO2
“Injecting particles into the atmosphere to reflect more of the sun’s radiation . . . still untested, uncertain, risky . . . present a lot of ethical and practical feasibility problems. . .”
First clue nugunga geojismalhagoissdaing (Korean for somebody’s lying.) They’ve been at this about two decades now.
Why am I not surprised? Nothing can be allowed to get in the way of the socialist utopia that the elitists intend to impose on us via control of our sources of energy. Emissions reductions is simply their latest way of controlling the masses.
Let’s remember the definition of the AGW from Dr. Richard Lindzen:
“An implausible conjecture backed by false evidence and repeated incessantly has become politically correct ‘knowledge,’ and is used to promote the overturn of industrial civilization.”
This is O level stuff. Give them a C pass and send them off to bed.
But as usual they’re ignoring the elephant in the room — cutting emissions by using less fossil fuels has its *own* risks, specifically of causing way more economic damage than they prevent, even before applying an appropriate discount rate.
The logical thing to do would be to study what would *really* solve climate woes — have fossil-fueled economic growth make developing countries rich enough that the minor impacts from a slightly warmer world can be easily adapted to.