Al Gore endorses a fictional penguin for Congress (yes, really)

As if the left couldn’t possibly become anymore absurd after the Kavanaugh hearings, we have Al Gore leading the way. Video follows.

On Tuesday, Mr. Gore released a video formally endorsing a surprising candidate for Congress: a penguin.

Yes, you read that right. In a video he posted to Twitter, Gore stared awkwardly into the camera while delivering his classic robot-like monologue supporting a fictional cold-weather bird in the upcoming mid-term elections.

Source: https://twitter.com/algore/status/1049677672354390017

Here is his video, endorsing the penguin:

It’s just another climate oriented PR stunt by Gore. He apparently spent some big coin to have this video produced, which can be found at the earthforamerica.com website:

Let’s play along; here’s some fictional Penguins in their natural habitat: Photoshop:

h/t to WUWT reader Lee Riffee

