Al Gore endorses a fictional penguin for Congress (yes, really)

As if the left couldn’t possibly become anymore absurd after the Kavanaugh hearings, we have Al Gore leading the way. Video follows.
On Tuesday, Mr. Gore released a video formally endorsing a surprising candidate for Congress: a penguin.
Yes, you read that right. In a video he posted to Twitter, Gore stared awkwardly into the camera while delivering his classic robot-like monologue supporting a fictional cold-weather bird in the upcoming mid-term elections.
Source: https://twitter.com/algore/status/1049677672354390017
Here is his video, endorsing the penguin:
It’s just another climate oriented PR stunt by Gore. He apparently spent some big coin to have this video produced, which can be found at the earthforamerica.com website:
Let’s play along; here’s some fictional Penguins in their natural habitat: Photoshop:
Lol, All fine and well until eaten by a starving polar bear.
Have Polar Bears been driven to Antarctica by the melting Arctic?
Come to think of it, the polar bears would probably have a feast “down there”. It’s more concerning how the penguins would fare in Greenland…
Tux…..Is that you?
https://cn.pling.com/img/0/4/a/c/d47454b125930e9f057a2b1ac2e1e2c6f319.png
Aw pants, it didn’t post. Never mind.
“pants”
OT but…any etymology to the word being used as an expletive, HS?
Problem is polar bears never see penguins. Proposal – Canada airlift all those pesky bears to Antarctica. MRE’s!
Somehow, since penguins are smelly, very oily, the particular bears might turn on their handlers.
Congress full of elected (democrat) penguins would’nt be louder. Not sure but a GOP polar bear endorsement would solve the problem.
“Problem is polar bears never see penguins.” Well not for long anyway. Once elected that penguin would head straight to the ice free Arctic to see the for herself, and for a Goreacle photo-op?
AlGore;The Goreacle is a fictional penguin.
Apparently fat, drunk and stupid is a way to go through life for some.
Now now, no need to insult fat drunk stupid people!
I’ve just this minute seen the final episode of season 2 of Black Mirror, where Waldo (an animated and profane bear) enters politics, and ends up pretty much taking over political systems all over the world.
Amazing how incredibly frightening and utterly unrealistic situations are brought to life by incredibly frightening and unrealistic politicians…
Like the bird, this concept will not fly.
A phoenix would have been better.
Well planned ploy to deflect the public’s short attention span away from their shenanigans of the last weeks.
Well, I always knew Gore was a bird-brain.
00:28 “…the millions of jobs her plan will create…”
All of those jobs are supported by government subsidies. In other words, a drag on the economy.
I once saw a penguin become Gotham’s Major, this is not so different 🙂
Batty Man and the Penguin…
You know, perhaps this isn’t such a bad idea. I can think of several positives for having penguins elected:
1) They wouldn’t want money, saving the taxpayer.
2) They would not be able to draft, propose, debate and rubber stamp new legislation. Of course that means all the bad law currently on the books would stay but at least we wouldn’t get more government interference. That’s assuming the penguins actually pitch for work at all.
3) I don’t think penguins understand harassing political opponents as well as the incumbents so we’ll see improvement on that front.
4) Bribing penguins will probably be more difficult. It would be difficult to hide the large trucks of fish delivered.
5) I’m not sure if sudden command of military forces will make penguins more inclined to violence than at present. Even if it does, its probably only the Leopard Seals and so on that will suffer.
And so on and so on.
As far as I can tell, he’s endorsing the planet Earth. I can’t tell whether it’s a mangled metaphor, or a tortured metaphor, or what. Is it an inappropriate metaphor? Whatever. Anyway, it’s a sign of muddled thinking.
I`m glad something of our sense of humour finally crosses the pond the other way . . .
for as many years as I can remember we were always voting for The Aspidistra Plant (complete with photograph) on various college councils, its a form of a visible protest vote: as opposed to spoiling ballet papers etc
Not to mention the Monster Raving Loony [political] Party in more sensible adult times.
and think of the upside . . .
lots of well meaning people vote for a stuffed animal actually keeps them from voting with the opposition
To be fair, the average penguin is probably more intelligent and less corrupt that the average politician.
Just like the Romans did, elected a horse to their Senate.
Inowot, next Roman I meet, I’ll ask how it all panned out
Watch this space, but maybe not while holding any breath. ‘kay?
Don’t tell me, Lewandosky got there first with a polar bear – or the BBC with a 50 year old bottle of Fairy Liquid. (Faeries are easier to count when in sitting down in nice neat rows inside the House of Commons) It’ll still occasion a rise in the TV Licence Fee I don’t doubt)
Nothing surprises any more
If you elect a horse, you get the whole horse. If you elect a politician, you usually get the horse’s hind quarters.
Nobody wanted Al Gore’s endorsement and Al Gore didn’t find anyone to endorse?
I understand that penguins are very nasty birds. Their bad habits extend even to necrophilia. If any opposition research reveals these or other distasteful acts in the background of the candidate, it could become a real problem. Unless, of course, the bird is on the Democrat ticket.