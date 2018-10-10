Exxon Mobil said Tuesday it would spend $1 million to support a US lobbying campaign behind a carbon tax, boosting an initiative that faces long odds in Washington in the near-term
The US oil giant, which has long faced criticism on climate change, committed the funds to Americans for Carbon Dividends, a new group co-chaired by former Sens Trent Lott, a conservative Republican and John Breaux, a conservative Democrat, that supports a “gradually rising carbon fee.”
Under the scheme, which was developed under former Republicans Secretaries of State James Baker and George Shultz, dividend checks from the carbon tax would be returned to American taxpayers. Supporters have characterized the measure as a free market-oriented response to climate change.
“We’ve been supportive of a revenue-neutral price on carbon for a decade,” said Exxon Mobil spokesman Scott Silvestri.
“Applying a uniform cost across the economy is consistent with our principles on how to manage the risk of climate change.”
But Mary Boeve, executive director of the activist 350.org, called Exxon Mobil’s latest step more “smoke and mirrors.”
“Exxon wants a low price on carbon to keep its business afloat and box out more effective climate mitigation strategies, including holding fossil fuel companies legally accountable for the damage they’ve done to our planet,” said Boeve, who called for a “sweeping” transition away from fossil fuels towards renewable energy.
Full story at AFP via the Daily Mail
14 thoughts on “Shocker: Exxon Mobil gives $1 million to lobby for US carbon tax”
Big companies enjoy and seek government regulation as they can withstand them financially; unlike their smaller competitors.
Greenwashing. A lot of Greenwashing.
Carbon taxes aren’t a problem for oil companies, they just pass it on to the consumer.
Big Government is unsustainable. You eventually will run out of consumer’s money to finance it. That’s when the money printing starts.
http://www.usdebtclock.org/
US Government has been unsustainable for a long long time.
“Carbon taxes aren’t a problem for oil companies, they just pass it on to the consumer.”
Exactly. Just like each and every other tax placed by government upon any other corporation, regardless of industry.
Keep your friends close and your enemies…
So what is Exon up to ?
Mesage to the Greens, “We are your friends, so don’t make any Court cases against us”.
Plus it makes life difficult for their fellow fossell fuel companies.
MJE
Pretty well all publicly traded oil companies have to at least pay lip service to the Global War Against Weather.
message received:
we surrender! please don’t stomp your furry feet at us!
come back again when that runs out.
Exxon’s action is not only wrong, technically and ethically, it is offensive and destructive.
I am curious to see what their “end game” is, if any, or whether they are just being politically-correct, to cover all their bases.
ExxonMobil’s management is convinced that carbon emissions regulations in the US are just a matter of time.
A carbon tax, which is rebated to the public, is the least damaging of all of the potential carbon regulation schemes. It would also heavily favor natural gas over coal. It is a logical position for ExxonMobil to take… plus, the fact that a carbon tax is DOA until at least 2020, allows ExxonMobil to support this at no cost to their business.
Right again, David, almost like you have worked with Big Oil! I was on a Technical Advisory Team for CONOCO and, although any company can lurch over to one side at times, almost every thing is considered and analyzed by Departments and/or Teams. We even had a Contingency Plan for dealing with “put one cup of this in water and it instantly forms gasoline” advances, although these claims were obviously scams. In the above case it is highly likely that ExxonMobil has bought a cheap Insurance Policy of some sort.
This is no shocker. Big Money has always been on the agw bandwagon, with some exceptions (like coal).
I have pointed out before that the oil companies are not on our side, perhaps more people will believe me now.