Shocker: Exxon Mobil gives $1 million to lobby for US carbon tax

Exxon Mobil said Tuesday it would spend $1 million to support a US lobbying campaign behind a carbon tax, boosting an initiative that faces long odds in Washington in the near-term

The US oil giant, which has long faced criticism on climate change, committed the funds to Americans for Carbon Dividends, a new group co-chaired by former Sens Trent Lott, a conservative Republican and John Breaux, a conservative Democrat, that supports a “gradually rising carbon fee.”

Under the scheme, which was developed under former Republicans Secretaries of State James Baker and George Shultz, dividend checks from the carbon tax would be returned to American taxpayers. Supporters have characterized the measure as a free market-oriented response to climate change.

“We’ve been supportive of a revenue-neutral price on carbon for a decade,” said Exxon Mobil spokesman Scott Silvestri.

“Applying a uniform cost across the economy is consistent with our principles on how to manage the risk of climate change.”

…

But Mary Boeve, executive director of the activist 350.org, called Exxon Mobil’s latest step more “smoke and mirrors.”

“Exxon wants a low price on carbon to keep its business afloat and box out more effective climate mitigation strategies, including holding fossil fuel companies legally accountable for the damage they’ve done to our planet,” said Boeve, who called for a “sweeping” transition away from fossil fuels towards renewable energy.

Full story at AFP via the Daily Mail

