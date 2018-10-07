You may have heard that the IPCC SR15 report is due out Monday Morning 10AM Korean Time. Josh got an inside look at it, and says just like Banksy, it’s a technical work that is state-of-the-art.
I wonder how much it is worth?
10 thoughts on “Josh: The New IPCC report is a work of art”
Magical!
Auto
It shreds itself. Wow, that’s brutal.
How about its credibility?
It sheds itself.
How about circular reasoning?
It weds itself.
How about one part screws another part?
It beds itself.
Top, Topical cartoon.
Well done Josh.
Was the recent Slowdown caused by the super El Nino of 1998?
If you take the GISTEMP temperature series, and replace the 1998 temperature anomaly with a new value, that is spot on the trend line, does the Slowdown disappear.
Warning – the results of this article will be shocking, for some people.
https://agree-to-disagree.com/was-the-slowdown-caused-by-1998
Upon examination of the individual shreds, there appears to be not one shred of self-respect or of evidence amongst them.
Too funny! Meanwhile in the once lucky, smart, country, Australia, we have more fear mongering;
https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/major-climate-report-expected-to-call-for-coal-shut-down-by-2050-20181007-p508a2.html
Those are the Obama checks to the UN being shredded.
The problem is the IPCC data shredder just outputs hockey sticks instead of strips of paper.
Outstanding mix of two pretentious ‘artworks’ where only special* people can see the true value.
*Special people also admire the Emporer’s new autumn wardrobe.
Brilliant. But Banksy’s art sold for only $1.4M, whereas the AGW scam is working on its 10th (or so) billion. Depressing, along with most other news today.
Exception ! John McLean’s thesis! At least one new true scientist has made an appearance.