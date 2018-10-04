The most amazing greening on Earth – thanks to increased Carbon Dioxide

by Patrick J. Michaels
We’ve long been fond of showing the satellite evidence for planetary greening caused by increasing carbon dioxide, particularly the work of Zhu et al.(2016):
Figure 1: Trends in Leaf Area Index around the planet. Note the units are in hundredths (10-2) of meters per square meter. An increase of 25 (Purple, right end of scale) is actually an annual change of .025 square meters per year. Note that the largest greenings are in fact over the South American, African, and Australasian tropical rainforests.
The variable usually shown is the Leaf Area Index (LAI), an interesting measure of vegetation density. A value of 1.00 means that one square meter of the sensed vegetation, if the leaves were spread out, would entirely cover a square meter.
Plants with exceedingly dense vegetation (think of your over-fertilized tomato plants by the end of summer) have LAI values far in excess of 1.0, and some, such as sparse grasslands, may be quite a bit less than 1.0, indicating the presence of a lot of bare ground.
A new paper by Simon Munier, of France’s Centre National de Recherches Météorologiques, and several co-authors, segregates satellite-sensed LAI data into different vegetation types, taken over the period 1999-2015. This allows the researchers to quantitatively determine the amount of greening that is taking place over time, depending upon the vegetation type.
A note on LAI: when applied to crop plants, it doesn’t necessarily directly correlate to the yield or productivity of the plant. Think about those over-fertilized tomatoes again. Gardeners often complain that they have huge vegetation masses (i.e. large LAI’s) but few fruit. However, if the vegetation in question is in fact consumed entirely as an agricultural product (think lettuce, for example) the LAI in fact is a direct measure of agricultural productivity.
The most common vegetation type on earth—grassland—is often agricultural in usage. Many are either directly grazed, or, as is the case for the most productive ones, harvested for hay which is then consumed when pasture is no longer growing enough to support cattle or sheep. Rapidly increasing grassland LAI values are therefore a very useful greening of the earth.
Munier’s team divided the satellite data into that sensing broadleaf (deciduous) forests, evergreen forest types, summer and winter crops, and grasslands. Their 17-year time series provides average LAI values as well as temporal trends.
The cool part of the paper is its Figure 8, showing mean and trend values worldwide for the LAI in six vegetation types:
Figure 2: Average LAI value for the six vegetation types (given quantitatively in the lower left corner of each map) and the trend in LAI per year, on the right. The +/- is the spatial standard deviation, which is generally large because soil, terrain, and weather difference clearly influence LAI and vegetation health. Nonetheless, all the trend values are significant at the p-value<.01 These seemingly arcane figures reveal a spectacular greening of the world’s grasslands. See text for details.
The details are in the numbers. The average (1999-2015) grassland LAI is 0.55, meaning its ground cover worldwide averages less than complete. The trend, of 0.0279 square meters per year, is a remarkable 5.0% per year. Over the 17-year period of record, this means that grassland LAI increased by 85%. According to Munier et al., grassland, as the most common vegetation type, covers 31% of the global continental surface measured (Antarctica was not sampled). This is a remarkable greening.
The aforementioned Zhu et al. study performed a factor analysis to determine the causes. According to the paper,
Factorial simulations with multiple global ecosystem models suggest that CO2 fertilization effects explain 70% of the observed greening trend, followed by nitrogen deposition (9%), climate change (8%) and land cover change (LCC) (4%). CO2 fertilization effects explain most of the greening trends in the tropics, whereas climate change resulted in greening of the high latitudes and the Tibetan Plateau.
In other words, 78 [70 + 8] percent of observed planetary greening is caused by carbon dioxide and its effect upon climate.
We have repeatedly demonstrated (within here, for example) that about a half of a degree (C) of observed planetary warming is ascribable to anthropogenerated changes in the atmosphere. The main result appears to be a planet that is becoming so much greener that it is readily apparent from space.
34 thoughts on “The most amazing greening on Earth – thanks to increased Carbon Dioxide”
what is a meter per square meter supposed to mean ? Typo ???
No typo. It is the change vertically integrated greenness expressed as the fraction of a given square meter of vegetation.
1. It should be consistently described as m2 of leaf area per m2 of land.
2. It is dimensionless (m2 x m-2) but it’s not a percentage because the “m2” and the “per m2” (ie. m-2) are of different things.
3. A rating of 25 is 0.25 m2 of leaf area per m2 of land, not 0.025. To my eye, a rating of 25 is amazingly high.
Could further break down the analysis of causes by estimating how much of the increase in CO2 is due to human emissions and how much is due to the reduced CO2 storage capacity of warming oceans.
From the Zhu et al abstract:
How many times does the M word appear there?
btw – what is a Factorial Simulation?
Is that where someone went out and talked to a farmer by *any* chance?
Somehow, I suspect not.
And going back to the remnant of what NASA tell us from OCO Sputnik before they started adjusting it to hide this:
https://oco.jpl.nasa.gov/images/ocov2/1stmap.jpeg
Then from this story we have:
Why is the largest amount of CO2 hovering over those places when by definition there are no amde made fossil emissions going on down there.
It directly contradicts the essence of this essay. Which relies on models.
If anyone wants to use Global Greening to beat up alarmists and warmistas:
Be Very Sure Of Your Science And Your Facts
lest my namesake, the petard should come hoist you
“Why is the largest amount of CO2 hovering over those places when by definition there are no [man] (man?) made fossil emissions going on down there. It directly contradicts the essence of this essay.”
Peta – a basic science class may increase your understanding here. The earth’s atmosphere is approximately 78% Nitrogen, 21% Oxygen, 0.93 % Argon, and 0.04% CO2 plus other trace gases. Each of these are colorless gases that will mix by several mechanisms. The gases will seek out a uniform concentration over time by natural processes including diffusion, convection, etc. Winds will circulate the gases around the globe. As such, the CO2 you and I exhale, will make it to the tropical rain forest. There is no need to produce CO2 locally to feed the plants.
CO2 is a well-mixed gas. Tropical rainforest trees are obviously the most sensitive to its increase. So, equal increases everywhere (As the global measurements show), the plants most responsive to increased levels, respond the most.
Simples.
The concentration of CO2 varies quite a bit with space and time over the Earth’s surface. This is a cool animation, despite the propaganda associated with it.
https://climate.nasa.gov/news/2530/nasa-releases-eye-popping-view-of-carbon-dioxide/
Peta,
My understanding is that the Zhu et al paper deals with the CAUSE of global greening, while the Munier paper deals with actual OBSERVATION of global greening.
A good question, then, might be, “How confident can we be that the actual, OBSERVED greening by Munier is the cause MODELED by Zhu et al?”
Another good question might be, “How reliable are global ecosystem models, compared to climate models?” [I’m not sure.]
Now, you said:
“Why is the largest amount of CO2 hovering over those places when by definition there are no made made fossil emissions going on down there? It directly contradicts the essence of this essay. Which relies on models.”
My response would be that where exactly the CO2 appears most concentrated does NOT necessarily have to be directly over the locations where the most human-caused CO2 is produced. The atmosphere is a fluid system that moves stuff around in its currents, and so the dynamics of this fluid system could concentrate certain stuff in locations other than where this stuff originated. In other words, the physics of the atmosphere determines where stuff hangs out.
The essence of the essay is that greening IS being OBSERVED and IS being catalogued by TYPE. How atmospheric physics concentrates bands of CO2 does NOT contradict this.
It is known that elevated CO2 increases plant growth, and it is known that the concentration of CO2 in Earth’s atmosphere as a whole has been increasing. Is THIS increase in atmospheric CO2 the actual cause of the global greening? That would seem to be a hard question to answer definitely.
Given the known relationship between CO2 and plant growth, however, this increase in CO2 would seem to be a pretty good candidate for the cause. The global ecosystem models probably have a better handle on CO2 and plant growth than the climate models have on CO2 concentration and the fictitious statistic of “global average temperature”.
I think that your concern about models is a good one, but I’m guessing that we need to distinguish between reliable models and not-so-reliable [clear throat, CLIMATE] models.
RK – you say:
“The atmosphere is a fluid system that moves stuff around in its currents, and so the dynamics of this fluid system could concentrate certain stuff in locations other than where this stuff originated.”
Here is another way to think of it – lets say you have two sealed bottles – one with air and a one with CO2 and place them both in a vacuum chamber. You then pump the air out creating a vacuum in the chamber. If you remotely break the bottle of air, the air would almost instantaneously spread out within the vacuum chamber. The air pressure will be uniform within the chamber. Then if you break the CO2 bottle, the CO2 would seek a uniform concentration in the vacuum chamber as well. It will naturally seek a uniform pp (partial pressure). As such, I am not aware of atmospheric processes that will concentrate CO2. When you mix red food coloring with water, do you expect to see any separation once it’s mixed?
Farmer C E r,
Isn’t CO2 more dense than air, and might forces of Earth’s rotation tend to separate out a denser substance? [I’m not sure]
But I’m pretty sure the currents and other processes in Earth’s atmosphere are a little different than a lab vacuum chamber with broken bottles.
My ignorance limits me here, but maybe some atmospheric physics guru can chime in to enlighten us both.
RK – Doing a brief web search, the relative concentrations of the main atmospheric gases are pretty “normal” up to around 100 km altitude. Above that, the concentration starts to deviate significantly. Yes, I welcome input from any guru on the subject matter.
Farmer Ch E retired
In my experience, if one drops red dye into water it won’t mix well unless stimulated with a teaspoon. Therefore I wonder how well air and CO2 would mix without an external stimulus (wind?).
And whilst wondering about Peta’s point about there being more CO2 above the tropics (or not), it occurred to me that if there is a mass as concentrated as the tropical rain forests inhaling (forgive the layman term) CO2, assuming it’s a well mixed atmospheric gas then it would seem natural that more would rush into the CO2 ‘void’ to maintain the balance of the atmosphere, potentially depriving the rest of the planet of atmospheric CO2 but maintaining the overall balance.
Dye in water may not have been the best example – the atmosphere is a compressible mixture of gases whereas liquid water is considered incompressible (or nearly so) and mixing will occur at different rates. In any event, CO2 monitors in Hawaii are measuring CO2 concentrations that are produced globally, not locally. CO2 should seek a uniform partial pressure across the planet but this of course this is never totally achieved since CO2 is being introduced and sequestered in a non-uniform manner.
Robert Kernodle
Forgive my naivety but my understanding is the Zhu et al paper was derived from satellite observations.
My interpretation is that Munier has taken Zhu’s data and further refined it.
Used a large number of ecosystem models and did a factor analysis decomposition. It’s a variation on Principal Component Analysis in which, I hope I remember, the axes are not necessarily orthogonal.
Thanks to abundant CO2 now in the atmosphere, we are that much closer to the mythical Garden of Eden, which is the current state of the good Earth, ‘snakes’ notwithstanding. But in the scheme of things, geologically, we are in a downward spiral towards a CO2 deficit, such as the Earth experiences every ice age. CO2 concentrations on average have been on a general decline for tens of millions years. While we are very fortunate to be living in an interglacial with additional CO2 that humans have contributed to the biosphere, perhaps including a .5 C increase in temps by humans from all activities, the longer term future of the Earth is declining CO2 levels. Even the little bit of extra CO2 we now put into the atmosphere will be a blip in the record, as the worlds carbon dioxide gets sequestered into the oceans and biosphere. What is a few hundred years in the scheme of things?
Luckily this isn’t our current problem, as this is a long term geo-evolutionary process. But that is the trajectory if we look at the last 2.6 million years of continuous ice ages, interspaced with only short interglacials. Life has certainly been stressed the last few million years when atmospheric levels of CO2 are 180 ppmv, barely enough to keep biological life alive within the food chain. Not an immediate problem in our life times now, but the damages done by Science in misattributing and reducing all climatic problems to that of a trace atmospheric GHG is a missed opportunity. So much effort is being wasted for nothing in this war on ‘carbon’, and we are not realizing our greater potential due to this lazy and corrupt scientific method with carbon and carbon dioxide being made such a villain.
On a related note, alveoli of healthy human lungs maintain a CO2 concentration around 6.5% — over 160 times the current ambient atmospheric CO2 concentration.
Our respiration is dependent upon this concentration of the CO2 “pollutant”.
I wonder whether the EPA knows this. Maybe it has always known this, which would make an “EPA knew” lawsuit seem appropriate.
(For those who might not know, EPA = the United Sates “Environmental Protection Agency”)
Robert Kernodle
Now that’s a really good point. I wonder if there are any medical studies related to increased atmospheric CO2.
I wouldn’t know where to start looking.
Thought this might be of interest if people haven’t already read it. It’s all about bogus studies being peer-reviewed and published in various journals.
https://quillette.com/2018/10/01/the-grievance-studies-scandal-five-academics-respond/
Carbon Dioxide is necessary for the Carbon Cycle of Life.
The Carbon Cycle cannot complete without CO2.
CO2 is the only singular throttle in the carbon cycle.
Carbon based life forms require carbon, and the carbon in organic material is sourced from atmospheric CO2.
Photosynthesis of plants and phytoplankton extract Carbon from atmospheric CO2 to create organic material.
Co2 feeds life.
Mammals inhale oxygen and exhale CO2, mammals must consume organic carbon to live.
How many ways to say the same thing?
Not just mammals but all animals, fungi, their closest single-celled relatives and all other aerobic organisms.
The O2 requirements of sponges are however remarkably low, made more so by their frequent symbiosis with cyanobacteria. A sponge and its colony of symbiotic photosynthetic microbes can actually be a net oxygen producer.
Hundredths of a square meter X 25 is .25 sq. meters. .025 is 25 thousandths of a sq. meter.
