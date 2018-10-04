Massachusetts residents get to “freeze in the dark” for “social justice”!

Guest ridicule by David Middleton
From the folks who brought us the #ExxonKnew fraud…
Nearly 9,000 households in eastern Massachusetts have had to make do without natural gas since mid-September, when an aging natural gas pipeline failed and set off a series of explosions and fires across the cities of Lawrence, Andover and North Andover.
Residents who relied on gas to heat their homes and cook their food won’t have service again until mid-November at the earliest, according to Columbia Gas of Massachusetts. The company has 48 miles of pipeline to replace, and industry experts question whether it can meet even that timeline.
Environmental advocates say it’s time to completely rethink the communities’ energy systems.
[…]
Columbia Gas has offered to reimburse “reasonable costs” for residents who lost gas service and want to permanently shift to another heating source.
[…]
But environmentalists will have to work quickly. Columbia’s offer to pay residents to cut ties with natural gas could also result in households moving backward—to high-polluting fuel oil.
[…]
The Possibility of Heat Pumps
Columbia Gas’s offer opens the door for a number of options with emissions profiles that vary widely, including heat pumps, conventional electric heating, propane and fuel oil. Residents, or their landlords, also could decide to wait through increasingly cold weeks for the gas line to be rebuilt.
One option Phillips and others sustainable development advocates are promoting is electric heat pumps—essentially air conditioners that can run in reverse in wintertime to heat rather than cool a home.
[…]
Eldrenkamp said the best solution for affected communities, especially Lawrence, a low-income community, would be to combine heat pumps with community-owned solar arrays paired with large-scale batteries.
“Let’s take this opportunity to really bring these homes into the 21st century, not just for environmental reasons but for social justice reasons,” Eldrenkamp said. “Let’s not just switch them over to heat pumps, but let’s get some solar panels in the neighborhoods and do the whole package.”
[…]
Phil McKenna is a Boston-based reporter for InsideClimate News. Before joining ICN in 2016, he was a freelance writer covering energy and the environment for publications including The New York Times, Smithsonian, Audubon and WIRED. Uprising, a story he wrote about gas leaks under U.S. cities, won the AAAS Kavli Science Journalism Award and the 2014 NASW Science in Society Award. Phil has a master’s degree in science writing from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and was an Environmental Journalism Fellow at Middlebury College.
From the Inside Climate News article…
In addition to costing nearly twice as much as natural gas…
The reason that heat pumps aren’t very effective in climates where the air temperature dips close to freezing on a regular basis is because it takes a lot more energy to move heat from a very cold area to a hotter one. It’s much easier to move heat between places with a minimal temperature difference. Plus, in moderate climates there’s more heat outside to bring in. When it’s cold out, it’s harder to extract the heat from the air. If the heat pump can’t get enough heat from the outside air to warm your house, you have to use supplemental energy in order to get your house to a comfortable temperature. This supplemental heating can be electrical, or it can burn oil or gas. The type of heating used most in your area is probably your best bet for a backup.
If the State of Massachusetts wants to p!$$ their taxpayers’ money away on “social justice” unicorn-fantasy energy schemes, the Tenth Amendment to the US Constitution empowers them to do so… Just don’t ask the rest of the nation to follow their lead or foot the bill… The Tenth Amendment works both ways.
Electricity prices in Massachusetts are already among the highest in the nation…
Massachusetts isn’t exactly the best place to rely on solar power in winter…
Massachusetts already isn’t the model to follow as it pertains to energy. The lame-brained ideas put forward in the Inside Climate News article would make it even more so.
76 thoughts on “Massachusetts residents get to “freeze in the dark” for “social justice”!”
Perhaps the local gas company should be calling in more subcontractors to install new lines and residential service hookups. Lots of companies out here who are highly experienced in “laying pipe”, and Polyethylene gas piping is definitely the way to go.
They are already doing this. Columbia Gas was overwhelmed by the magnitude of the disruption and utilities from all the surrounding states have sent crews to help. They have to replace 74 miles of gas main and possibly piping to some residences. Over 100 businesses, including restaurants, have no gas service.
I live in the community but in an unaffected part of town. There are crews in many locations on the main roads digging up and replacing piping. Restoration will roll out slowly as the main is replaced. Everything expected to be done and back on line by November 19. But we it can certainly go below freezing by then. Lowest overnight temperature so far this fall has been in the mid 40’s. The gas company is giving out electric heaters but they require an electrical inspection to see if your service will support it. Some of my friends are getting wood burning stoves and inserts for their fireplaces.
I’m told that the cause was that high pressure gas was somehow routed into a lower pressure line (100 years old) and passed on to homes and businesses whose meters could not handle it, causing leaks which led to fires. NTSB is investigating and will publish a report. Lawsuits galore have been filed against the gas Company. Not sure if they will survive this without declaring bankruptcy.
Did Columbia Gas have a maintenance and replacement schedule? Keeping 100-year old pipe in service seems pretty careless.
Funny, no mention of wood burning stoves, which are very inexpensive ways of heating a home. Heat pumps just don’t work in places like Massachusetts where it gets freaking cold in winter. Plus, at about 5K, they are not cheap either.
When my motherinlaw got a new furnace a couple years ago she mentioned a heat pump and the sales guy shot it down. To expensive and inefficient for western PA. Eastern MA would be even worse for heat pump.
In WA State, my home used a heat pump that worked fairly well at moderate temps. When it was too cold, auxilary electric heat kicked in. Electric rates at the time made it more attractive.
Yea, cheap electric would be nice, in Taxetussetts they are already at extortion levels. Heatpumps have their place, just not in anyplace it is at or below freezing for several months out of the year. My mom has one combined with her central air, in Mississippi, it heats just fine for the limited amount of time it actually is cold enough to worry about. That and her honkin’ big brick fireplace with internal fan insert. ; )
Water based heat-pumps that use groundwater as the heat exchange medium will work just fine down to quite low temperature, but they are not cheap and take quite a while to install.
Heat pumps are not expensive. Do it the poor man’s way. Take window air conditioner and install it backwards in the window.
True but very funny. Thanks for the giggle.
BS, even an optimised air-air heat pump is worthless below 5 deg C. It’s the thermodynamic equivalent of “shovelling shit up hill”. If you install an air-can backwards you will be a “poor man” when you get your first bill.
Heat pumps hooked into a water flow or underground aquifer are worth doing. Air-air is a con-job.
As for buying solar panels + converters + batteries to heat a home in a northern state, plus your own “social justice reasons” : expect to go to court and argue about the details of “reasonable costs” offer. Please read the fine print.
A heat pump system using underground heat would be very efficient anywhere, and not necessarily very expensive. I had one installed 20 years ago, and installation cost wasn’t too different to a “conventional” system. The pipes went down 30m (100ft). It worked brilliantly and had very low running cost. In high-population-density areas you would need a communal system.
Wood burning appliances are being banned in Montreal because the particulate matter emitted by these devices is a source of smog, pollution and illness
You got that much particulate matter coming out your chimney then you ain’t doing it right! Which would be typical for the greentards who are running much of Canada into the ground.
Heat pumps ? In Mass. In the winter ?
Maybe that’s why their drivers have a certain nickname ?
Which would refer to the space tween their ears ?
Vacuous ?
Close! ( Mass Holes )
Their best alternative IMO is to put a propane tank at each home, and hook it into the existing natural gas pipe system where it enters the home. Then all you do in addition is to change out the orifice nozzles on the furnace, kitchen stove, and hot water heater until the natural gas comes back online and then reconvert them back to nat gas orifices.
Lots cheaper than swapping out a gas furnace for an oil-fired one, because those also come with a large oil storage tank, even bigger than the propane tank, with its own environmental issues. Plus the stove and hot water heater would need to be swapped out for electric models, and the electrical wiring in-place would have to redone by an elecricain to provde 240 volt service.
The downside is that all the work has to be done by licensed, gas-certified plumbers. In Massachusetts, those guys make about as much per hour as a Boston lawyer, because most of the larger plumbing companies that would get the conversion contract are unionized.
But with that one death and the many injuries that were suffered by the gas explosions, this natural gas company will be lucky to still be in business after the ambulance chasers get done with them.
That would be a temporary plan, changing over gas/propane would certainly be cheaper than converting to something new. Ventless propane heaters would also be a good work around, and they can be converted to gas or just kept as emergency backup for future.
In the long-term (decades) natural gas is the only way to go with New England’s surging electric rates. Oil will never be allowed to get cheap, as the Green Taliban state will tax the crap out of it to make it go away if it were to get cheaper, and then provide subsidies to low-income to buy their votes.
I looked at the EIA chart that Dave posted with this article. I couldn’t believe it.
In 2012, I left Massachusetts and a 3,000 sf modern 2-story home and big finished basement (not the sf total).
That house had two modern high-efficiency, pilot-less electric ignition gas furnaces (1 for 1st floor, 1 for 2nd floor) and a tank-less gas hot water heater. Awesome, as those kept our utility costs way down as oil and electricity were going up and up and natural gas price per 100 cubic-foot was going down, it went way down from 2005 to 2012.
When I left in 2012, electricity was ~14c/KWh, and I thought that was very high. I can’t imagine it now with it 50% higher at 21.1c/KWh and still headed up as the Green Taliban wreck the affordability of energy there.
I feel much better knowing California is not the only state given over to insanity.
By the way, if Gavin Newsom is elected governor here in November, expect an administration that makes Jerry Brown look sane and temperate.
Had to laugh at this one.
The area where these explosions occurred is often coated in snow (sometimes deeply) throughout winter.
Snow renders Solar Panels useless unless it is cleared regularly.
While heat pumps are a reasonable idea (or turn your window A/C around so the heat is exhausted into your room and the A/C cools the outside).
Propane would be the best option as many heaters, water heaters and ranges are dual rated.
My first thought was solar panels for the poor would be social injustice.
didn’t know whether to laugh or scream…..the idiots out there that believe this
Not only that, but the article’s graphic showing average daily solar radiation by month paints too rosy a picture. A better measure is number of days with sunshine by month, as given in these tables. In Boston, for example, the coldest months average only 15 to 16 days per month “with sun”, and nearly half of those are “partly sunny.”
No heat pump discussion is complete without: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uwgh821KPpE
Heat pump, schmeat pump! Jim Varney made a number of commercials for the nat. gas companies back in the day.
Jim Varney was one of the most talented performers ever, as funny off camera as on. His best work may have been visiting sick and terminally ill children in the hospital who wanted to meet “Ernest.”
My neighbor has a ground source heat pump, and she hates it. She complains the air temperature is hardly warm, and the airflow makes it feel chilly. We spent the $$ for a nat gas line, and have a small boiler with low temperature radiant. We just love the warm floors. I’ve never compared our energy costs, but I’d just hate an uncomfortable home.
I know a couple of people with ’em that are happy with it. But it’s so expensive to install one I doubt the gas company would consider it a “reasonable cost”. And not every lot is suitable for it.
Kinda like installing solar cash out of pocket
$60,000 to save $200 electric bill
Oh Yes! Please Please Please Please try it!
“but let’s get some solar panels in the neighborhoods and do the whole package”…. this should be good for a laugh. Typical ready aim shoot from a SJW. I see Tesla coming to the rescue and only increasing their energy bill from natural gas by 10 times and simultaneously decreasing their reliability/availability. 42 to 43 degrees north is workable for solar but certainly not ideal.
Massachusetts towns get only about 3.3 (winter) to 4.3 (summer) hours of full sunlight a day, on average. Workable? I think not.
Sad, really. I hope nobody dies.
It’s just Edward Markey land. Bring on the simultaneity of solar minimum, AMO decline, and post-super El Nino cooling. Don’t forget the polar vortex whining also.
Many of the pipes can be replace by bursting the pipes (splitting) and pulling plastic pipe into the split pipe. This method results in limited surface disruption and is speedier compared to open cut trenching. For more information search “pipe bursting.”
Our local gas company has been doing that in certain places, pretty cool tech!
“HA”, ….. bursting (splitting) “black” iron (steel) pipes that are buried under 18” to 30” of soil is surely a “magic trick” I would like to observe.
Iffen you pull hard enough on one end of a buried “black” iron gas pipe, …. with one end of a roll of ‘plastic” gas pipe “firmly” attached to the other end of the iron pipe, ……. ya stop pulling when all of the iron gas pipe has been pulled out.
Oh you would, would you? Visit here:
http://www.tttechnologies.com/methods/pipe-bursting/
Try not to be too proud of your ignorance.
One of the many reasons why as soon as my daughter graduates high school (and the divorce agreement that requires me to raise her here in MA becomes inoperative), I am moving out of New England.
The green taliban that run this state won’t be overthrown until their theocratic policies turn this place into a hell-hole, and I don’t particularly care to be here during that process.
“Green Taliban” – I like that. Very appropriate. Quite accurate.
Mind if I use it?
Not at all. Someone else coined it, and it’s absolutely spot on!
Heat pumps are electric heating and cooling mechanisms. I don’t understand why a fuss is being made about them as if they were different in a major way from more conventional electric heating and AC.
the heat pump works best when temps are above 40 F. Once you get below 40 F, the electric heating elements are kicking in to do most of the heating. So there is no cost benefit as Heat Pump units are much more expensive because the outside compressor unit also has to be replaced. Additionally many of those older homes likely do not have A/C at all. If they do have A/C, they are usually add-on window-installed units.
Because they are inefficient and wasteful of electricity in a place like Massachusetts.
What I still do not understand is how the gas pressures in the homes surged as they did.
I mean obviously they did, but how?
The normal supply pressure in the buried gas supply lines is supposed to be kept around 60-90 psi. Then every user has Pressure regulator before it enters the building. The pressure regulator is just prior to gas meter and is supposed to keep the outlet pressure to the residence at between 5.5-7.5 psi for the home/residence appliances.
For the explosions and gas leaks, the supply line pressure must have had to surge well into the several 100’s of psi range to overcome the regulator. That’s more than just a pipe failure to cause that.
It is my understanding the explosions were caused by gas leaks from cracked lines. Had one here in PA caused by a landslide, opened pipe, gas leaked, another landslide disrupted a compressor station and caused electric arcing which ignited gas and lit off what was left in two sections of line.
My guess is that a high pressure regulator somewhere way upstream failed. Then as you suggest, the highly overpressured supply lines overwhelmed the residential regulators.
The large geographic area affected gives a clue as to the nature of the cause.
If the root cause was determined and made public, I missed it.
Anybody with specific knowledge of municipal gas distribution systems please comment.
It was the over-pressure.
Shouldn’t happen.
Joel O, that would not only be extremely costly for the NG supplier, but also a gawd awful maintenance problem.
Suburbs, housing developments, small towns, etc., that use NG, only requite one (1) Pressure regulator for all customers.
And I wasa thinking that NG pressure in homes, retail businesses, etc., is measured in “ounces” of pressure, ….. not “pounds/square inch”.
Joel:
You are off by an order of magnitude for the home-side pressure. It’s usually about 5 INCHES of water, and the local distribution is at 7.5 psig. A cross connect with the regional or national gas distro at 600 -1500 psig would completely blow out the regulator on a home gas meter.
The most economical solution would be to convert appliances to propane which generally requires a change in the orifice and appliance pressure regulator. Many gas appliances are easily convertible. Propane could be easily tied into the existing pipe network. Once natural gas service is restored the conversion back to NG is also easy and cheap.
+1 That would give them some time to research properly instead of the ‘renewable’ knee jerk.
Heat pumps suck in an area that cold.
over the years i have been mocked unmercifully for daring to point out natural gas is dangerous
Not sure how you can say that with the history of safe use. Gasoline is very dangerous, look at the safe usage of it.
As well you should be mocked.
Electricity is dangerous. People get electrocuted everyday. Far more homes burn down everyday due to electrical shorts than due to nat gas malfunctions though.
Gasoline is dangerous. Driving around with 10 or more gallons of highly flammable liquid that easily vaporizes. People get burned to death everyday in gas fires from accidents, spills, etc.
And EV/hybrid cars are extremely dangerous because of energized battery systems at 300 Volts or more for rescue workers having to extract people in accidents, especially in the rain or if everything is wet.
Solar panels are dangerous when installing or working on their wiring them as they are always “on” if the sun is on them.
Bicycles are dangerous. Even without getting hit by cars, many people suffer grievous head and brain injuries from bike crashes everyday.
Life is inherently dangerous.
Nobody gets out alive!
Most everything in life is dangerous when accidents happen. You deserve all the mocking you can get.
“Columbia Gas has offered to reimburse “reasonable costs” for residents who lost gas service and want to permanently shift to another heating source.”
Isn’t that like Walmart paying people to shop at Target?
When natural gas replaced ‘town gas’ in the UK in the early 70s similar explosions occurred due to the old iron pipes cracking and the more explosive methane leaked out. A nationwide campaign to line all the old pipes with poly pipes which solved the problem.
I live in a part of the Midwest where coldest winter temperature typically is zero to +10F.
One housing development here has no natural gas. Many homes have electric heat and others have heat pumps. Many homeowners with heat pumps have added propane tanks behind their house and inside heaters for winter use. The heat pumps just cannot keep the house warm on cold day-nights. And propane is more expensive than natural gas.
Sure glad my area has gas.
Water based heat pumps would work, but are considerably more expensive.
I bet the Russians an Trump had something to do with this, the area needs Russian NG
Let’s see “Climate outsiders” are saying the community is looking for alternatives. Really? Says who? It is Oct. there now the last thing they need is outside meddling. They need the pipes repaired fast, no games. The risks are to great. That area is north of Boston near New Hampshire. They will get snow and bitter cold very quickly.
The area is rural (for the region).
michael
Of course the Greens are on the case.
Anything that works is an anathema to them so of course they want the most impractical solution to the problem.
In the ’90s, I lived in a tract built in mid ’70s when there was a “consensus” that NG was running out and new NG lines were banned. NG lines terminated about ten houses from mine, and we were all electric. Heat pump required back up electric furnace, which would kick on (and cost alot) when it got below freezing. My wife and daughters often noted that the air coming out of the heat registers was cold. All because a scientific consensus formed on the idea that NG would run out in the ‘8os! I’m sure Mosh will snipe that it was politicians etc, not scientists, but such sniping won’t put a gas line under that street.
It is actually fairly easy to put in new lines these days, not the massive disruption it used to be.
I was a member of the Izaak Walton League, because I liked how the local chapter worked in the community. Recently, I got an email from the larger chapter about how they were against a proposed pipeline and that I needed to contact my representatives to stop it. I wrote back asking if there was a scenario at which they would approve the pipeline. I have not received a response on any of my 3 emails. I strongly believe this group could care less about people impacted.
Have owned a Heat-pump for years. All-in-all, it has saved me thousands on heating. They are Great with temperatures above freezing. Below freezing, they are still economical down to about 20 degrees F, however the closer to 20 the cooler it feels in the house. The thermometers in the house say it is 70 degrees, but it does not feel like it. The fan is blowing air that is just slightly warmer than the air in the room. You can not sit where there is an air current from the register that will hit you. My wife is not happy with it set 4 degrees higher than when the outdoor temperature is in the 40’s. Worst part for using a Heat pump is when electricity is your only source of energy. Below 20 degrees F, they switch over to the backup mode which for me is NG. If you have no NG it will be an electric coil, like the one in an electric dryer. I know people that had that, it is two sweater time then for them.
If you have gas why use a heat pump?
Same in Ontario Canada. Feel sorry for those with electric heat where renewables and politics have pushed energy costs up. Here is a video of a lady crying in from of the PM. Watch and try not to cry.
Don’t let a crisis go to waste! Find the most costly and ridiculous solution and implement it. That’s the government and Green way! 1) Replace the furnace (and air conditioner) with a heat pump. 2) What do you do about the water heater and kitchen range if gas? Replace them too. Wow! How much will we save? 3) Rip out the ng lines since they aren’t needed anymore, right?
When the water infrastructure lines break why fix them? Let’s just put in a central pump station and people can come haul their water (or pay someone) back to their residence. Same with the electrical infrastructure. When lines fail, lets just have solar panels waiting in a warehouse, install them and jerk out the old electrical lines since the aren’t needed anymore.
Aging infrastructure problem solved, right? Social Justice prevails. Greens are idolized!
/sarc
“…because it takes a lot more energy to move heat from a very cold area to a hotter one.”
Hey, RGHE’s up/down/”back” LWIR moves energy from the cold troposphere to the warm earth w/o a power cord.
Just get some o’ that!!
WE knows exactly the secret how it works.
Now, don’t hold out on us!! Share!!