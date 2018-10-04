NYC harassed by De Blasio’s “Climate Denial Kills” road signs

For the next month, pedestrians walking through New York City’s five boroughs will see flashing road signs warning those walking by of the alleged dangers of man-made global warming.
“Climate denial kills,” “Abolish Coal-Onialism,” “50,000,000 Climate Refugees” and “End climate injustice” are just some of the warnings passersby will see as part of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s effort to sound the alarm on global warming.
De Blasio’s office teamed up with the Climate Museum as part of a campaign called “Climate Signals” to put up road signs with warnings that were designed by artist Justin Brice Guariglia.
“When you see a traffic sign, your pulse quickens a little and you know you have to be on the alert for a changing condition that could affect your safety,” Climate Museum Director Miranda Massie told Yale Climate Connections on Wednesday.
The Climate Museum raised the money to put up the signs, so the climate advocacy campaign comes at no cost to the city, according to de Blasio’s office.
“The signs were provided at no cost to the city, the Museum raised all the funds themselves,” de Blasio spokesman Seth Stein told The Daily Caller News Foundation.
De Blasio has made fighting global warming a centerpiece of his administration. The Democratic mayor embarked on a campaign to divest city pensions of fossil fuel assets earlier this year and simultaneously filed suit against five major oil companies over global warming.
However, a federal judge tossed out New York City’s climate lawsuit in July. De Blasio brought on trial lawyers to handle the city’s suit against oil companies in exchange for a percentage of any winnings from the case.
Media outlets also criticized de Blasio’s climate suit in light of his well-known travel habits. The mayor “regularly rides around town in an SUV,” a New York Times writer pointed out, and the New York Observer called de Blasio an “Imperial Hypocrite” for the fleet of SUVs he takes to the gym every week.
City officials appear to have worked closely with climate activists for the Climate Signals exhibit. “[T]en sites were picked by the Parks Department to specifically emphasize an area’s vulnerability to climate change,” Gothamist reported Tuesday.
Museum officials say the goal of the campaign is to use art to educate the public about global warming. At least one NASA climate scientist and experts from other fields will stand by road signs on Saturday to answer questions people have about global warming, according to reports.
“I think that that connection is a brilliant one to make: putting words about climate into a format that automatically triggers a heightened sense of alert and a need, urgently, to pay attention,” Massie said.
The Climate Museum is following an approach to global warming propaganda pushed by Yale Climate Connections in a 2015 article, according to the university group. Road signs will also display climate warnings in multiple languages.
I wonder how long it will be before somebody “repurposes” those signs with a new message. – Anthony
40 thoughts on “NYC harassed by De Blasio’s “Climate Denial Kills” road signs”
Don’t those signs run on fossil fuel generators?
Well, I’m not seeing many windmills and the sun ain’t shining, so I reckon you’ve nailed it Myron.
Your first thought is that it’s just so obviously pathetic, achieves nothing and is a waste of money for some body or other. On reflection, however, it’s a really offensive message to show in public and the statement is at best wholly unproven (and that’s being polite). I wonder, therefore, if the display breaks any laws?
Perhaps more knowledgeable readers of this site can illuminate.
Hey, it’s a “work of art”. How can it be wrong?
There is no wrong in art.
Just very often a silent “con”.
Solar and battery storage. Pretty standard these days.
I have seen regular warning signs with solar panels and batteries and no chugging generator. So, not necessarily.
AGW propaganda. They haven’t figured out yet that people tune it out but they have too much invested to stop now. That hole gets deeper, and deeper.
“I wonder how long it will be before somebody “repurposes” those signs with a new message. – Anthony”
Oh no ! They can not be changed: it’s a “work of art”.
How about “Abolish Coal-Onanism”?
How about “Abolish Coal-Analism”?
Yeah , …. heightened sense of alert … urgent ….
Hey , I know, why don’t we start bombarding everyone 24/7 via all media outlets for at least 30 years that if we don’t stop using fossil fuels, all life on earth will end in a climate thermageddon ?
We could even make a Hollywood film about it.
That will be sure to get everyone on board.
If that doesn’t work we could try setting up ten road signs in NYC !! That’ll do it, fur sure.
“I wonder how long it will be before somebody “repurposes” those signs with a new message.”
Open the box behind the message board to access the control panel.
The default password is “password”.
The city cannot change it because it would cause chaos with the DPW every time a worker had to set one up.
Such signs have a long history; e.g., “ARBEIT MACHT FREI“
Bill de Blasio the new Joseph Goebbels
Climate denial kills … bad science.
It is worse. The sign tells that you have to believe. Just simply not believing is enough to kill peoble no matter what level of CO2 you emit.
It will not be the “denialists” that kill and maim this time.
Now talk about a “recipe” for disaster, ….. traffic jams, car wrecks and people getting run over.
Climate Catastrology kills .. good science.
No – I’ll tell you what kills; it’s the alarmist’s message which tells the people that if only they stop driving that hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, drought and sea level rise will suddenly stop. SLR being the big one. Rather than plan for the inevitable impact of SLR – the historical natural trend of the past century, or so – people are content to set back and wait for us to stop global warming. Indeed, millions of people in communities around the globe will be severely impacted if we don’t simply pay attention to nature and plan for what was already on the books.
Climate alarmism is a crime against humanity.
“I wonder how long it will be before somebody “repurposes” those signs with a new message. – Anthony”
Absolutely…instead of …
Climate Denial Kills
Kill Climate Deniers
I was thinking more along the lines of what someone did with the local McDonald’s sign for the Spicy Black Angus…
Then again, I’m perpetually emotionally a twelve year old, according to my ex-wife.
And my current wife, come to think of it.
I’m pretty certain that deaths due to De Blasio’s Progessivism are easier to document than deaths due to climate denialism.
Progessivism Kills Thought.
Without thought no freedom of speech no personal freedom. Slavery was never abolished it just looks different.
When we post cute signs encouraging drivers to wear seat belts, not drink etc. the message is supported by real factual data. But we’ll pass on that requirement in this case because our cause is oh so noble.
I like the old one better: “The End is Near….”
However, this is art, so it’s untouchable, and on the taxpayer.
+10
Will they still be up during the polar vortex storms even if most people are staying at home then?
Klimate Kristallnacht in a NY park near you.
Yes, the Mayor and his I’ll would love to make skeptics wear to wear a bring red “D” promenantly displayed…..
Here you go Mr. De Blasio, take all the rope you need.
“Climate Denial Kills”
Who denies there is a climate?
As long as alarmists are calling out “denialists” then the alarmists themselves do not have to curtail their own fossil fuel usage, ya see, because it would not make any difference unless we ALL are doing it together, so they have the moral high ground, or so they think, with their twisted, cynical pretzel logic.
What’s next, a text message “alerting” people to climate doom? Is New Yawk trying to out-cray cray the Kalikookians? So many questions.
Boycott New York. Deprive them of tourism dollars. I won’t spend one penny or one second of time there until these dolts are out of office.
I got some signs,
“Danger- Falling Asteroid Area” or “Stop CO2, Kill Your Car and Don’t Breathe”
Take one of those signs out in the boonies, and they would just be used for target practice (no matter the message) by the deplorables.
Let me know when they set up road blocks and slip large pods in the trunks of the cars.
Did you all notice the POOR turn out at the recent rise for Climate Justice march? This is a dying issue, so it is fun to watch the death throes, the final convulsions, the last grasps.
And how big are the rats in NYC?
Why are “climate deniers” not a protected minority — i.e., protected against verbal harassment?
De Blasio’s signs are abusive