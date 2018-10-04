Winning! New NAFTA deal ignores climate change… (And pretty well everything else unrelated to trade.)

Guest ROTFLMAO! by David Middleton
From the No Schist Sherlock files of the Huffington Post via Grist’s Climate Desk…
New NAFTA deal omits climate change, and hands oil and gas yet another win
By Alexander C. Kaufman on Oct 1, 2018
This story was originally published by HuffPost and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration.
President Donald Trump’s deal to tweak the trade agreement among the United States, Mexico, and Canada won early praise for changes meant to raise wages and improve safety regulations on cross-border trucking.
But on Monday, environmental groups panned the accord to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement, arguing it includes “corporate giveaways” for fossil fuel giants, excludes binding agreements on lead pollution, and contains no mention of human-caused global warming.
Neither “climate” nor “warming” are among the words in the 31 pages of the new deal’s environment chapter.
As if that wasn’t enough winning…
Under the rules, firms that have, or may at some point obtain, government contracts to drill or build infrastructure like pipelines and refineries in Mexico ― such as ExxonMobil Corp. ― can challenge new environmental safeguards Mexican President-elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador has vowed to erect.
“It’s like saying, ‘From here on, we’re going to protect the henhouse by keeping all animals away, except for foxes, they’re cool,’” Ben Beachy, director of the Sierra Club’s living economy program, said in a phone interview.
Under any “rules” based on the rule of law… Firms that obtain government contracts to drill or build infrastructure like pipelines and refineries in Mexico can challenge new environmental safeguards if they violate the terms of the government *CONTRACTS*. This doesn’t guarantee that those challenges will succeed…. However, in any rule of law society, businesses have the right to challenge government policies that violate the terms of contracts that they have with that government.
Ben Beachy
Prior to becoming director of the Sierra Club’s living economy program, he doesn’t appear to have ever had a real job. (I love LinkedIn)…
Havard University Kennedy School of Government
Master in Public Policy, International Trade, Finance and Development
2010-2012
Goshen College
Bachelor of Arts (B.A.), Peace, Justice and Conflict Studies
2000-2004
He actually has a degree in Social Justice Warrior-ing! Too fracking funny! That even made Data laugh!
17 thoughts on “Winning! New NAFTA deal ignores climate change… (And pretty well everything else unrelated to trade.)”
FTA: “It’s like saying, ‘From here on, we’re going to protect the henhouse by keeping all animals away, except for foxes, they’re cool,’” Ben Beachy, director of the Sierra Club’s living economy program, said in a phone interview.
Note: these NEW RULES — the USMCA — are NOT rules and regs — that is, here in the USA — UNLESS it gets through Advise and Consent of our USA Senate.
This is in contrast to the mountain-high-pile of myriad oppressive rules and regs of the EPA — or any number of other such bureaus — where such rules and regs were NEVER approved, individually and respectively, by our Congress.
If I understand correctly, in the USA, there have been virtually NO significant national environmental rules and regs, PASSED through Congress, since the 1970’s. [I cannot say this for certain, but, such is my understanding; where, if this is incorrect I believe that it is not by much.]
I would be much more interested in Beachy’s comments if he was comparing our new USMCA “standards” — which pay little mind to the misguided notion of AGW — if he was indeed comparing same to environmental rules constructed “of, by and for the People” and/or our elected representation; however, what we have is the USMCA — to be ratified by our elected Senate — being compared to the mountains of rules and regs piled up by unelected and unaccountable bureaucrats of the EPA and any number of other similar entities.
Note: Congress, from me, gets no special kudos on this current USMCA effort — this is just part of their duty — where, for YEARS — decades actually — they have “lost” their backbone … where they have purposefully surrendered their Constitutional obligations to any and all of these BIG GOVT bureaucracies. Such was not done — and IS not done — for any particular reason except so that Congress can AVOID RESPONSIBILITY — for any and all EPA rules and regs —as much as possible. But, sadly, we are accustomed to this: this TOTALLY self-serving behavior — most likely BOUGHT OFF by some BIG DOLLAR lobbyist, representing some special interest group — which, in contrast, has next to nothing to do with them doing what is in the best interest of the legal American taxpaying citizen.
“Neither “climate” nor “warming” are among the words in the 31 pages of the new deal’s environment chapter.”
This is an outrage. Completely missing from the 31 pages of the environment chapter are the words “space aliens” and “high energy death rays”.
Pretty sure unicorns are also conspicuously absent.
That’s an outrage. How dare they leave out the unicorns. Next you’ll be telling me the sasquatch/big foot where left out as well.
The winning! It burns!!!! DJT and his magic economy wand, gotta love it!
Yes, that defines winning.
Bachelor of Arts (B.A.), Peace, Justice and Conflict Studies from Goshen College
Clearly it is a funnier place than even Firesign Theater could suggest with the non-sequitur line ‘Next stop: Goshen’.
I’ve asked before: “is it entirely possible that the US has too many colleges?”
As a friend once said to me, when I was arguing with him about a different subject, “We’ve got to put those people somewhere.”
Not only does the new NA accord avoid “fighting climate change” it solidifies energy security and trade. This was well received by energy industries.
American Petroleum Institute president and CEO Mike Sommers said: “We urge Congress to approve the United States-Mexico-Canada-Agreement (USMCA). Having Canada as a trading partner and a party to this agreement is critical for North American energy security and US consumers. Retaining a trade agreement for North America will help ensure the US energy revolution continues into the future.”
There were concerns in the industry that Trump would scrap the NAFTA, which was pivotal in making Mexico the largest exporter of US oil, transportation fuel, and natural gas.
Meanwhile, with support from the trade agreement, Canada is the largest supplier of foreign oil and a significant exporter of electricity to the US.
https://rclutz.wordpress.com/2018/10/01/no-mention-of-climate-or-warming-in-new-na-trade-accord/
Beware, anyone that thinks they can give the globe anything more than a nudge.
Orwellian language:
war = peace
freedom = slavery
ignorance = strength
living economy = Venezuela
Bachelor of Arts (B.A.),
PeaceWar, JusticePartisanship, and ConflictSinging Kumbaya Studies
Thank you, President Trump for this return to sanity. Long live Trump!
Goshen College in Indiana is the Mennonites college.
“The peace, justice and conflict studies (PJCS) program pulls together and gives full expression to the many strands of peace that permeate campus culture.”
“As a PJCS student, you’ll study subjects like restorative justice, social change and war and peace in the modern world. ”
Restorative justice? What is that?
Sounds like this is a culture embraces the kind of “justice” that Zimbabwe applied to its successful farms in the 1990’s.
“Restorative justice? What is that?”
This:
https://www.ctvnews.ca/canada/transfer-of-tori-stafford-s-killer-is-a-moral-not-political-issue-father-1.4120139
Note that Canada provides 46% of the imported US oil while Mexico provides 10%, Venezuela 13%, Saudi Arabia 15% and multiple countries the remainder. this amounts to about 6 million bbl/day and we produce 11 million bbl/day crude and about 4 million bbl/day natural gas condensates. So imports are less important now than in the past. Domestic production will also increase as crude pricing stabilizes at >$70/bbl.