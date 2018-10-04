Winning! New NAFTA deal ignores climate change… (And pretty well everything else unrelated to trade.)

Guest ROTFLMAO! by David Middleton

From the No Schist Sherlock files of the Huffington Post via Grist’s Climate Desk…

CLIMATE DESK New NAFTA deal omits climate change, and hands oil and gas yet another win By Alexander C. Kaufman on Oct 1, 2018 This story was originally published by HuffPost and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. President Donald Trump’s deal to tweak the trade agreement among the United States, Mexico, and Canada won early praise for changes meant to raise wages and improve safety regulations on cross-border trucking. But on Monday, environmental groups panned the accord to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement, arguing it includes “corporate giveaways” for fossil fuel giants, excludes binding agreements on lead pollution, and contains no mention of human-caused global warming. Neither “climate” nor “warming” are among the words in the 31 pages of the new deal’s environment chapter. […] Grist

As if that wasn’t enough winning…

Under the rules, firms that have, or may at some point obtain, government contracts to drill or build infrastructure like pipelines and refineries in Mexico ― such as ExxonMobil Corp. ― can challenge new environmental safeguards Mexican President-elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador has vowed to erect. “It’s like saying, ‘From here on, we’re going to protect the henhouse by keeping all animals away, except for foxes, they’re cool,’” Ben Beachy, director of the Sierra Club’s living economy program, said in a phone interview.

Under any “rules” based on the rule of law… Firms that obtain government contracts to drill or build infrastructure like pipelines and refineries in Mexico can challenge new environmental safeguards if they violate the terms of the government *CONTRACTS*. This doesn’t guarantee that those challenges will succeed…. However, in any rule of law society, businesses have the right to challenge government policies that violate the terms of contracts that they have with that government.

Ben Beachy

Prior to becoming director of the Sierra Club’s living economy program, he doesn’t appear to have ever had a real job. (I love LinkedIn)…

Havard University Kennedy School of Government

Master in Public Policy, International Trade, Finance and Development

2010-2012

Goshen College

Bachelor of Arts (B.A.), Peace, Justice and Conflict Studies

2000-2004

He actually has a degree in Social Justice Warrior-ing! Too fracking funny! That even made Data laugh!

