From NYT:
Elon Musk, Tesla’s chief executive, under pressure from his lawyers and investors, reached a deal with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Saturday to resolve a securities fraud case. The settlement will force Mr. Musk to step aside as chairman for three years and pay a $20 million fine.
The S.E.C. announced the deal two days after it sued Mr. Musk in federal court for fraud and misleading investors over his post on Twitter last month that he had “funding secured” for a buyout of the electric-car company at $420 a share.
Full story here:
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/09/29/business/tesla-musk-sec-settlement.html
20 thoughts on “Elon Musk steps down from Tesla over Tweet, fined 20 million dollars”
Musk is a visionary guy in a lot of respects; actually running a metal-bending car factory isn’t one of them.
No argument what he did was wrong, question is why such relatively light punishment (send Musk to jail and his Tesla cowpie craters). Also, why no real oversight from the board? If you weren’t a certified fool before you joined Tesla’s board, you sure are now.
All boards are jokes. They’re just a rubber stamp of the Chairman/CEO. And please explain why companies also need presidents when they have a CEO?
The only hope is an activist investor who can acquire enough to scare the crap out of the board to make a change. Institutional investors (read your 401k holdings that they get to vote) will support whatever the board does because they want to retain “access.”
Short sellers gonna get rich at Tesla shareholders expense.
Tesla has a $230 million convertible bond payment due this November, and a $920 million convertible note next March if the stock doesn’t reach $359.87. And the bond market for commerical paper is basically closed to Tesla at any reasonable interest rate.
If Tesla is going to run out of cash to pay suppliers, it will be next March.
No prob. Just do another equity raise. There’s infinite money to go along with infinite stupidity.
The reason this was so problematic is that shareholders got rich at the shorts’ expense, but only because Musk committed fraud. He’s getting off lightly.
Looks like a big win for Elon Musk – he remains CEO. To me it’s an abdication of duty by the SEC and a big loss for US taxpayers (because Elon Musk isn’t exactly likely to stop trying to get the public’s money). TSLA shareholders are less hit for now, because their “piggy banks” won’t be emptied while the public unwillingly support EM. But I’m not convinced that TSLA shareholders will ever see a respectable return. JMHO, & DYOR!!!
The purpose of the SEC is to protect investors. That’s necessary so people will be willing to invest and keep the economy growing.
The trick is to punish Musk without harming the shareholders. My WAG is that, without Musk around, Tesla shares would crash.
So they protect one class of investors (shareholders) and let him pretty much get away with screwing another class (shorts) by committing fraud. Seems like picking winners and losers, which should not be the responsibility of the government.
Go check the company income statements and see the net operating income:
2013 $61 million loss
2014 $187 million loss
2015 $717 million loss
2016 $667 million loss
2017 $1632 million loss (that’s $1 billion, 632 million)
1st qtr 2018 $597 million loss
2nd qtr 2018 $621 million loss
Note to those who would short TSLA:
“The market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent”
Although, somehow I feel a disturbance in the FORCE, like a Tipping Point is approaching.
TonyL
Had you shorted at $387 when Musk announced his plan to sell at $420, you’d be ahead (ignoring short brokerage costs) $121 based on today’s per share price of $266.
“Things that can’t go on forever won’t”
Another note to those who would short TSLA… There are probably a lot of greenie politicians out there who consider it “too big to fail”, and would bail it out with public money if need be.
Yup. The Democratic People’s Republic of Democracy of California is sure to backstop. After all they can’t let the NUMI plant close AGAIN.
The Newsmax headline on the right side of the page says Tesla, Musk Settle Gov’t Suit for $40M; Musk to Stay CEO
Who’s got the story wrong?
Musk is simply no longer Chairman, but is still CEO.
Yea, I know: go figure.
Question #2- Where does this fine go after it enters the maze of bureaucracy?
Hillary.
As an old retired CFO, I see stuff like Uber and Tesla and just scratch my bald head. There is a fundamental difference between gambling and investing. Both certainly have risks, but thinking you’re able to sift thru tech hype to find the next Amazon or Google is simply playing without a net.
But then I had (note past tense…) a wife that got mad at me because I invested in Berkshire Hathaway instead of the latest hot tech stuff (in her opinion, it doubled every month).
I still have my my Berkshire Hathaway (and Visa) investments..
Buffet is an old school crony. He does it quietly unlike the new breed of unicorns.
Not a good sign when the captain leaves the ship without a fight.
Reminds me of an old joke. The crew aborts the takeoff run. Back to the gate.
New departure 3 hours later. A passenger questions the flight attendant.
“The captain noticed a fire alarm on one engine and consecutively aborted.”
“And it took that long to fix?”
“Well, you must realize, it takes time to find a new captain.”
As Javert Chip mentioned above he is still CEO. All he needs is a two year puppet for chairman. “Go figure” is definitely what comes to mind.